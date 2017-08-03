Democratic Club of Ventura held a fundraiser at Ventura City Hall’s Atrium on Sunday, July 30, a sold out event with more than 200 guests in attendance. Notable guests and speakers included California State Democratic Party Chairman Eric C. Bauman, Democratic National Committee Executive Board Member Garry Shay, Ventura County Democratic Central Committee Chair John Griffin, Ventura Mayor Erik Nasarenko, Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett and John Zaragoza, California State Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks, U.S. Congressman Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and U.S. Congresswoman Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village.
