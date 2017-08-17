The Dark Tower

Directed by: Nikolaj Arcel

Starring: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor

Rated: PG-13 for thematic material, including sequences of gun violence and action

1 hr., 35 mins.

How do you manage to make a single movie called The Dark Tower based on the eight-book series by Stephen King? You don’t. You make your own movie with bits and pieces of King mixed in. In other words, don’t view this as a King series. Take it on its own and see where it goes.

It starts with Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor), an 11-year-old boy who suffers troubling visions while he sleeps. Meanwhile, New York City is being rocked by a series of mysterious earthquakes. Jake believes they are connected to his drawings, particularly of a dark tower, a gunslinger and a man in black.

Another drawing that puzzles him is an old mansion somewhere in New York City. What does this have to do with his dreams?

His mother, Laurie (Katheryn Winnick), and stepfather Lon, (Nicholas Pauling), are so concerned about their son’s unpredictable behavior that they try to send him to a weekend psych unit for evaluation. As he is getting ready to leave, Jake realizes that he is being kidnapped by surrogates of the man in black. Slipping out the bathroom window, he escapes and goes to Brooklyn in search of the old house, which he has learned is in a neighborhood called Dutch Hill.

As it turns out, the house Jake enters is a portal to a place called Mid-World. Jake is thrown into a mysterious desert landscape with two moons. Here he encounters Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), otherwise known as the gunslinger. Jake also draws the attention of sorcerer Walter O’Dim (Matthew McConaughey), the man in black, who has been kidnapping children and using their psychic powers to wage war against the dark tower.

The story sets up a showdown among Jake, Roland and Walter. The object: to destroy the dark tower and unleash demons on all its parallel universes. The only thing that stands in Walter’s way is the shooting prowess of Roland and the special psychic powers of Jake.

As you may surmise, this is a very complicated story boiled down to 95 minutes. Things suffer as a result. Complicated characters get compacted into side scenes and loosely fitted back story.

In addition, you may get lost in all the mythological conversations about the dark tower and its connections to alternate universes. The explanations are skimpy at best, and the origins of Walter and Roland are not revealed. For instance, the question as to how Roland can resist Walter. Nary a clue.

For those who are King fans or may have read the books, none of this movie will make much sense. As I wrote earlier, The Dark Tower goes its own way here, functioning in some sense as a sequel to the books.

On its own, however, The Dark Tower does benefit from the relationship between Elba and Taylor. There’s a chemistry here that gives an emotional punch to the film, especially as it rolls toward the final confrontation between Jake, Walter and Roland.

In addition, Danish director Nikolaj Arcel seems to have a knack for action sequences, and his employment of slo-mo is useful to get a sense of Roland’s speed as a shooter. This is an action flick and as such, you can understand that storyline is not the centerpiece of this film. While it may also fall short as a King story, it does have its good moments, paces itself well, and ratchets up the energy toward the end.

It’s not a masterpiece, not like King’s book series anyway; but as entertainment, it seems to hold its own and function reasonably well as a popcorn-eating summer movie. I mean, who can resist a gunslinger anyway? It’s part of the American DNA. As long as the bullets fly and the kid fights back, we’re on solid ground, even if the soil beneath this film is more than a little shaky.