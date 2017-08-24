“So much of left-wing thought is a kind of playing with fire by people who don’t even know that fire is hot,” George Orwell wrote in his essay “Inside the Whale.” While Orwell was a socialist who wrote Animal Farm in support of Leon Trotsky’s Marxist revolution, he was a self-reflective liberal. He also understood the problem with rewriting history to control the masses. In his masterpiece, 1984, his totalitarian political group The Party’s slogan states, “He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past.” Right now, America is going through a historical reconstruction, with historical monuments being torn down all over the country. While having a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee propped up is obviously an odd tribute to a failed general who supported a racist cause, his role in American history should not be denied nor forgotten, if only to protect the next generation in understanding the sins before them. With neo-Nazi groups rising, elected leaders taking down statues, and the president changing his position every other tweet, there must be a way to unify the country before the next civil war starts.

The actions in Charlottesville, Virginia, reflected a dark area of America’s soul. Tiki torches lit up in the night sky at the University of Virginia resembled a 1930s Nazi march. That’s not the image you want to embody if protesting. Students protesting the removal of a Gen. Lee statue were met with anti-protestors, violence ensued, two officers and a young 20-year-old girl were casualties, along with 19 injured. Absolutely tragic.

What did President Donald Trump do? He sent condolences to the girl’s family and the officers, and then began to bash the anti-protestors and complain about the tearing down of longstanding monuments. Here are his tweets:

“Sad to see the history and culture of our great country being ripped apart with the removal of our beautiful statues and monuments.”

“You can’t change history, but you can learn from it. Robert E Lee, Stonewall Jackson – who’s next, Washington, Jefferson? So foolish! “

His comments and analysis were quickly shot down by major corporations like Walmart and even House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin. And Trump’s comments did not reverse any decisions either.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said on Aug. 16 that taking down the Gen. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues in the middle of the night were “in the best interest of my city.” Her fear was watching Baltimore start a riot. “I said with the climate of this nation, that I think it’s very important that we [moved] quickly and quietly.”

What leftists don’t understand is that while the desire to remove symbols of slavery and intolerance is noble, the methods in acting out those intentions is what’s striking a cord with a group of people who weren’t consulted prior to the restructure of their cities.

Arthur Herman of Fox News said it best: “What the City Council [of Charlottesville] did was to create a cause for every crackpot Neo-Nazi and KKK group looking for some free publicity to rally around, and an opportunity for every crackpot leftist group on Saturday, to get into the action.”

Going back to Orwell’s quote, “left-wing thought is a kind of playing with fire by people who don’t even know that fire is hot,” these liberals were blinded to seeing how the community would respond. Many have an odd affection toward their grandpappy’s past. While they acknowledge they lost, they like the symbol of remembrance.

One person who does have authority on the Gen. Lee monuments is Lee’s great-great grandson Robert E. Lee V who condemned the violence in Charlottesville, suggesting the most rational idea about his great-great-grandfather’s statues: “Maybe it’s appropriate to have them in museums or to put them in some sort of historical context in that regard.” Yes. Yes. Triple yes.

As Orwell stated above, someone is trying to control the past and the present. We should not forget the past. Even Abraham Lincoln, after the war wanted no ill will toward Gen. Lee, and to lock up those controversial symbols in a place to learn about the past will allow us to not forget what America once was and how far we have come.