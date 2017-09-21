BARBER SHOP
1st Place
ROYAL BARBER SHOP, 2785 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 667-9121
2nd Place
1927 BARBER SHOP AND SHAVE PARLOR, 1927 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-9177
3rd Place
VENTURA BARBER CO., 2040 E. Main St. #C, 628-3624
BIKINI WAX
1st Place
BODY ESSENTIALS 236 W. Ojai Ave., #101, Ojai, 646-7600 (owner moved business from Sugar Me)
2nd Place
WAX ME!, 4255 E. Main St. #12, 850-0532
3rd Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., #2C, Ventura,641-2345
BODY PIERCING
1st Place
JIM FIORE ANGELO AT JIMI’S TATTOO & BODY PIERCING, 407 E. Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, 488-9190
2nd Place
JAMIE THOMPON, WEST END GALLERY, 35 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 641-1729
3rd Place
CAITLIN PERDUE, THE INK HOUSE, 614 E. Main St., Ventura, 641-3350
CHILDREN’S CUT
1st Place
JACK ’N’ JILL’S CUTS FOR KIDS, 1984 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-1976
2nd Place
LUCY IN THE SKY CHILDREN’S HAIRCUTS, 20 N. Fir St., suite B, Ventura, 652-1988
3rd Place
MAYCIE LIAMPETCHAKUL AT ARCHITEXTURE, 1982 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 641-3900
DAY SPA
1st Place
OJAI VALLEY INN AND SPA, 905 Country Club Road, Ojai, 855-697-8780
2nd Place
THE OAKS AT OJAI, 122 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-5573
3rd Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE DAY SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 641-2345
EYEBROW WAX
1st Place
KENNA HUMMER, CIBARA SALON, 418 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2171
2nd Place
WAX ME!, 4255 E. Main St. #12, 850-0532
3rd Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 641-2345
FACIAL
Best Place for Everlasting Beauty
by Daphne Khalida Kilea
dkkilea@aol.com
Jessie Jane Permanent Makeup
2909 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, 612-4566
www.jessiejanepm.com
The atmosphere appears to be the embodiment of relaxation. The ocean is visible from the premises and the décor may just elicit joy with its mixture of regal furniture and alluring colors. The studio exudes serenity, professionalism and subtle elegance. Seemingly hidden within the Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard is Jessie Jane Permanent Makeup.
Although the building itself may be unremarkable on the outside, the same cannot be said about its interior or the services provided. The facility is owned by Jessica Warner, who declares a profound commitment to her business. Warner was professionally trained by renowned artists and she has continued to develop and utilize her expert eyelash extension and permanent makeup skills.
Her eyelash extension services are known as With Love and Lashes. As she observes, eyelash extensions are currently among the top beauty trends; therefore, quality service and product is of utmost importance. During the application, which uses a medical-grade adhesive that is considered to be safe, the lashes are expertly placed one at a time without touching the skin and irritating the eyelid. The lashes come in various lengths, widths, curls and weights. They are contingent on the look you desire and a variety of options are available, including the lavish Bridal Package. You definitely have to keep in mind, however, that application time can differ from one client to another and that a follow-up appointment is necessary.
“I’m passionate about the beauty industry and constantly continuing my education, to ensure I am as up-to-date with knowledge and experienced as I possibly can be,” Warner explained.
This also enables her to provide her other services using the latest techniques and products. These include manual eyebrow hairstrokes, powder and obmre shaded brows, top and bottom eyeliner, lip liner and shade blend and full lip color.
Permanent makeup may be more accurately described as semi-permanent and this is a fact that Warner addresses on her website. Instead, the term “permanent” alludes to discontinuing, for a period of time, the necessity of daily application of makeup. The duration is affected by several factors, but typically the makeup may last at least a year or up to five years. She also specializes in permanent makeup corrections and medical tattoo procedures (i.e., scar relaxation, tattoo removals and areola reconstruction).
Her key to success?
“My extensive attention to detail and care to ensure each and every one of my clients is completely satisfied.” PICTURED: Jessie Jane Permanent Makeup owner Jessica Warner measures and outlines eyebrows before microblading on a client
1st Place
KENNA HUMMER, CIBARA SALON, 418 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2171
2nd Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., # 2C, Ventura, 641-2345
3rd Place
CECILY BURLESON AT TRE JOLIE MEDISPA, 3200 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 620-0791
HAIR COLORIST
1st Place
ERIKA HARDING AT ARCHITEXTURE, 1982 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 641-3900
2nd Place
ROBERT RAMIREZ AT PIN-UPS HAIR DESIGN, 1050 E. Front St., unit D, Ventura, 648-2344
3rd Place
GAVIN SKILL, TANGERENZ HAIR SALON, 1976 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-5564
HAIR SALON
1st Place
CIBARA SALON AND SPA BOUTIQUE, 418 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2171
2nd Place
ARCHITEXTURE, 1982 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 641-3900
3rd Place
TEN DASH ONE, 390 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 477-9858
HAIR STYLIST
1st Place
GAVIN SKILL, TANGERENZ HAIR SALON, 1976 E. Main St., 648-5564
2nd Place
VANESSA MOON, CIBARA SALON, 418 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2171
3rd Place
ERIKA HARDING AT ARCHITEXTURE, 1982 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 641-3900
MANICURIST
1st Place
LISA ROSS AT SALON PANACHE, 3639 E. Harbor Blvd., suite 122, Ventura, 642-5887
2nd Place
JENNY SALUM, PROFESSIONAIL, 4990 Telephone Road, suite 102, Ventura, 642-1145
3rd Place
HECTOR GALVEZ, FREDDIE B SALON AND SPA, 1023 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 628-3535
MEDI-SPA
1st Place
COASTAL SKIN CARE MEDI SPA, 428 Poli St., #2C, Ventura, 641-2345
2nd Place
TRE JOLIE MEDISPA, 3200 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 620-0791
3rd Place
BEAUTY LOUNGE MEDI-SPA, 2475 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 991-0202
NAIL SALON
1st Place
PROFESSIONAIL, 4990 Telephone Road, suite 102, Ventura, 642-1145; 597 W. Channel Islands Blvd. (Mandalay Village Marketplace), Port Hueneme, 984-2300
2nd Place
LE’S NAIL & SPA, 4693 Telephone Road, #4, Ventura, 676-1978
3rd Place
CIBARA SALON, 418 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2171
SHAVE
1st Place
1927 BARBER SHOP AND SHAVE PARLOR, 1927 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-9177
2nd Place
HANK’S BARBER SHOP, 2260 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-8955
3rd Place
VENTURA BARBER CO., 2040 E. Main St., #C, 628-3624
TANNING
Best place for a brew with your buzz
by Nancy D. LackeyShaffer
nancy@vcreporter.com
Tomahawk Barbershop
321 Borchard Drive, Ventura
667-9129
tomahawkbarbers.com
In a nondescript shopping center adjacent to Big Lots in Ventura is an old-school barbershop that has been in business since 1964. It’s changed hands and names a few times through the decades (it was known as Brady’s just last year), but its offerings have stayed the same: basic haircare for men, boys and anyone who likes to keep it simple.
When Mike Rose (pictured) took over the space in the spring — and changed the name to Tomahawk — he kept the same traditional feel: black and white checkerboard floor, old clocks and wood cabinetry, vintage imagery on the walls. You’ll even see the traditional striped barber pole — in the corner now, instead of outside.
Discerning customers, however, will note the subtle change in service. A simple shave and a haircut is still an option, of course, but the skilled and savvy staff — all Lu Ross Academy graduates — can offer expert advice and feedback to the most fashion-conscious client. Men’s haircare is no longer just about the basic buzzcut or a trim around the ears. For the tragically hip, possibly sporting the full beard and mustache that have made a comeback in recent years, Tomahawk is the place for stylish snipping. Have your doubts? Take one look at the groomed mustache with twirled ends sported by Elite Barber Adan Ramos, and you’ll know you’re in good hands.
There’s one more reason to enjoy this not-quite-traditional barbershop. Every (appropriately aged) client can enjoy an ice-cold beer during their service or while they wait. True, there’s no tap, and it’s not an exhaustive selection. But it’s free for paying customers, and a nice way to chill out and take the edge off. If you’re craving more (and feeling peckish), wander over to BierBrats next door after your service for a stein and some sausage.
Fine hair salons understand that the trip to the beauty parlor has always been about more than just a quality haircut. There’s a sense of relaxation that should set in when you turn your locks over to the care of a professional, an understanding that this is your moment to simply be. There’s nothing to actually do but sit, maybe chat, and let others do the work. Tomahawk gets it. Beard or no, everyone deserves their moment of Zen.
1st Place
ENDLESS SUMMER TANNING CENTERS, 5722 Telephone Road, Ventura, 644-3555
2nd Place
OASIS TANNING SALON, 5928 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 650-8267
3rd Place
SOLYMAR AIRBRUSH TANNING, 1225 E. Main St., Ventura, 766-0616
TATTOO ARTIST
1st Place
JIMI FIORE ANGELO AT JIMI’S TATTOO & BODY PIERCING, 407 E. Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, 488-9190
2nd Place
JAMIE THOMPSON AT WEST END GALLERY & TATTOO STUDIO, 35 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 641-1729
3rd Place
JESSY D’AURIA VALENTINE, WHITE LOTUS BODY ARTS STUDIO, 2300 Alessandro Drive, suite 100, Ventura, 665-3564
TATTOO STUDIO
1st Place
WHITE LOTUS BODY ARTS STUDIO, 2300 Alessandro Drive, suite 100, Ventura, 665-3564
2nd Place
VENTURA TATTOO AND PIERCING, 2094 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-3600
3rd Place
JIMI’S TATTOO & BODY PIERCING, 407 E. Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, 488-9190
Related