BAND, MUSICAL ARTIST (original)

1st Place

SITTING ON STACY, www.sittingonstacy.com

2nd Place

MEDICINE HAT,  www.medicinehatmusic.net

3rd Place

PHIL SALAZAR, fiddlelessonswithphilsalazar.com

BAND, MUSICAL ARTIST (cover)

1st Place

SEASIDE BAND, www.facebook.com/TheSeasideBand, 408-9399

2nd Place

BOHIICA, www.latestfromthegreatest.com/bohica

3rd Place

ACTION DOWN,  www.actiondown.com, 805-258-2755, 818-408-9399  

BARTENDER

1st Place

KRISTY ROGERS, LIMON Y SAL, 598 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3868

2nd Place

LAUREN AYERS, SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 643-4539   

3rd Place

DANNY D’AURIA, PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 652-1071

BILLIARDS

1st Place

STIIX BILLIARDS, 2520 E. Main St., Ventura, 641-2020

2nd Place

VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite F, Ventura, 650-0060

3rd Place

GARMAN’S RESTAURANT AND IRISH PUB, 932 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-4600

CHEAP DATE

1st Place

THE BEACH

2nd Place

REGENCY BUENAVENTURA 6, 1440 Eastman Ave., Ventura, 658-6544

3rd Place

BEACH HOUSE TACOS, 668 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 648-3177

CLUB DJ

1st Place

DJ DARKO

2nd Place

DJ HONEY

3rd Place

DJ EROK

COMEDIAN

1st Place

DENISE CARTER

2nd Place

TRAVIS GREER

3rd Place

JASON LOVE, www.jasonlove.com

COMEDY SHOWCASE

1st Place

VENTURA HARBOR COMEDY CLUB, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 644-1500

2nd Place

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY, 34 N. Palm St., Ventura, 643-5701

3rd Place

GIGGLES AT THE GLEN TAVERN INN, 134 N. Mill St., Santa Paula, 933-5550

DANCE CLUB

1st Place

BOMBAY BAR & GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 643-4404

2nd Place

THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 643-3264

3rd Place

PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 652-1071

DANCE TROUPE

1st Place

THE AERIAL STUDIO, 4476 Dupont Court, Ventura, 340-3412

2nd Place

CLADDAGH DANCE COMPANY, 1729 E. Main St., Ventura, 672-0167

3rd Place

BILLY CLOWER DANCE STUDIO, 75 MacMillan Ave., Vemtura, 643-5036

DARTS

1st Place

VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 650-0060

2nd Place

BENCH WARMER, 1855 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4303

3rd Place

BRENDAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 1755 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 383-4100

DIVE BAR

1st Place

SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 643-4539

2nd Place

RUDDER ROOM, 2929 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, 985-6096

3rd Place

STAR LOUNGE, 343 E. Main St. Ventura, 648-4709

EVENT DJ

1st Place

BRUCE BARRIOS, BRUCE BARRIOS PRODUCTIONS, www.brucebarrios.com, djbrucevarrios@aol.com, 658-7565

2nd Place

Bouquet Sound, www.bouquetsound.com, info@bouquetsound.com,
855-968-7351

3rd Place

MARTY GLASSMAN, SOUND DECISION ENTERTAINMENT SERVICES, Ventura, 584-5055, www.sounddecisiondj.com

GAY BAR

1st Place

PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 652-1071

2nd Place

THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 643-3264

HAPPY HOUR

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 652-1799

3rd Place

VENTIKI TIKI LOUNGE & LANAI, 701 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-8887

JUKEBOX

1st Place

BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4864

2nd Place

SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 643-4539

3rd Place

EL REY CANTINA, 294 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-1111; 2302 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 484-4433

KARAOKE

1st Place

GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 652-1188

2nd Place

PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 652-1071

3rd Place

KEYNOTE LOUNGE, 10245 Telephone Road, Ventura, 647-9390

LOCAL MUSIC RECORDING

1st Place

OBSESSED, SITTING ON STACY

2nd Place

MARK HEYES AND PHIL SALAZAR

3rd Place

BEAUTIFUL DREAM, KYLE SWAN

MUSIC FESTIVAL

1st Place

SURF RODEO, Pierpont Beach, Ventura

2nd Place

VENTURA MUSIC FESTIVAL, 472 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 648-3146

3rd Place

VENTURA COUNTY MUSIC AWARDS

MUSIC VENUE (Large)

1st Place

MAJESTIC VENTURA THEATER, 26 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 653-0118

2nd Place

LIBBEY BOWL, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, 272-3881

3rd Place

VENTURA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, Seaside Park, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 648-3376

MUSIC VENUE (Small)

1st Place

DISCOVERY, 1888 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 856-2695

2nd Place

BOMBAY BAR AND GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 643-4404

3rd Place

THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 643-3264

OPEN MIC

1st Place

GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 652-1188

2nd Place

GIGI’S COCKTAIL LOUNGE, 1493 Grand Ave., Ventura, 642-2411

3rd Place

BEERS BROTHERS AT AMIGOS, 546 E. Main St., Ventura, 874-2232

RADIO PERSONALITY

1st Place

RICO AND MAMBO, RICO AND MAMBO MORNING SHOW, 95.9 FM

2nd Place

TOM SPENCE,  KVTA Morning Show, KVTA 1590 AM

3rd Place

KASEY KELLEY, LIVE 105.5

RADIO STATION

1st Place

100.7 FM KHAY

2nd Place

88.3 FM KCLU

3rd Place

1590 AM KVTA

RECORDING STUDIO

1st Place

ROCK CITY STUDIOS, 2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 383-3555

TIE 2nd Place

CASTAWAY 7 STUDIOS, 4737 Ortega St., Ventura, 644-1262, www.castaway7.com, 654-8273

MEGASOUND STUDIOS, 2789 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-8100

SINGLES HANG-OUT

1st Place

THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 643-3264

2nd place

BOMBAY BAR & GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 643-4404

3rd Place

BORDERLINE, 99 Rolling Oaks Drive, Thousand Oaks, 446-4435

SPORTS BAR

1st Place

CRONIES SPORTS GRILL, 2855 Johnson Drive (Gateway Village), Ventura, 650-6026; 370 N. Lantana St., Camarillo, 482-5900; 2752 Cochran St., Simi Valley, 583-9999; 5687 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills, 818-889-0889; 1620 Newbury Road, Newbury Park, 498-7888

2nd Place

SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 667-8485

3rd Place

ROOKEES, 419 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-6862

THEATER COMPANY

1st Place

RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-2900

2nd Place

CABRILLO MUSIC THEATRE, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 497-8613

3rd Place

SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 525-4645

THEATER PRODUCTION

1st Place

SYLVIA, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY

2nd Place

THE DEVIL’S MUSIC: THE LIFE AND BLUES OF BESSIE SMITH, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY

TIE 3rd Place

THE OTHER MOZART, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY

RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY

GULF VIEW DRIVE, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY

TRIVIA NIGHT

1st Place

ANACAPA BREWING COMPANY, 472 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2337

2nd Place

GARMAN’S RESTAURANT AND IRISH PUB, 932 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-4600

3rd Place

THE LOOKOUT BAR AND GRILL, 2800 Harbor Blvd., suite B, Oxnard, 985-9300

 