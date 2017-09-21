BAND, MUSICAL ARTIST (original)
1st Place
SITTING ON STACY, www.sittingonstacy.com
2nd Place
MEDICINE HAT, www.medicinehatmusic.net
3rd Place
PHIL SALAZAR, fiddlelessonswithphilsalazar.com
BAND, MUSICAL ARTIST (cover)
1st Place
SEASIDE BAND, www.facebook.com/TheSeasideBand, 408-9399
2nd Place
BOHIICA, www.latestfromthegreatest.com/bohica
3rd Place
ACTION DOWN, www.actiondown.com, 805-258-2755, 818-408-9399
BARTENDER
1st Place
KRISTY ROGERS, LIMON Y SAL, 598 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3868
2nd Place
LAUREN AYERS, SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 643-4539
3rd Place
DANNY D’AURIA, PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 652-1071
BILLIARDS
1st Place
STIIX BILLIARDS, 2520 E. Main St., Ventura, 641-2020
2nd Place
VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite F, Ventura, 650-0060
3rd Place
GARMAN’S RESTAURANT AND IRISH PUB, 932 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-4600
CHEAP DATE
1st Place
THE BEACH
2nd Place
REGENCY BUENAVENTURA 6, 1440 Eastman Ave., Ventura, 658-6544
3rd Place
BEACH HOUSE TACOS, 668 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 648-3177
CLUB DJ
1st Place
DJ DARKO
2nd Place
DJ HONEY
3rd Place
DJ EROK
COMEDIAN
1st Place
DENISE CARTER
2nd Place
TRAVIS GREER
3rd Place
JASON LOVE, www.jasonlove.com
COMEDY SHOWCASE
1st Place
VENTURA HARBOR COMEDY CLUB, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 644-1500
2nd Place
VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY, 34 N. Palm St., Ventura, 643-5701
3rd Place
GIGGLES AT THE GLEN TAVERN INN, 134 N. Mill St., Santa Paula, 933-5550
DANCE CLUB
1st Place
BOMBAY BAR & GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 643-4404
2nd Place
THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 643-3264
3rd Place
PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 652-1071
DANCE TROUPE
1st Place
THE AERIAL STUDIO, 4476 Dupont Court, Ventura, 340-3412
2nd Place
CLADDAGH DANCE COMPANY, 1729 E. Main St., Ventura, 672-0167
3rd Place
BILLY CLOWER DANCE STUDIO, 75 MacMillan Ave., Vemtura, 643-5036
DARTS
1st Place
VICTORIA PUB & GRILL, 1413 S. Victoria Ave., suite. F, Ventura, 650-0060
2nd Place
BENCH WARMER, 1855 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4303
3rd Place
BRENDAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 1755 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 383-4100
DIVE BAR
1st Place
SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 643-4539
2nd Place
RUDDER ROOM, 2929 Ocean Drive, Oxnard, 985-6096
3rd Place
STAR LOUNGE, 343 E. Main St. Ventura, 648-4709
EVENT DJ
1st Place
BRUCE BARRIOS, BRUCE BARRIOS PRODUCTIONS, www.brucebarrios.com, djbrucevarrios@aol.com, 658-7565
2nd Place
Bouquet Sound, www.bouquetsound.com, info@bouquetsound.com,
855-968-7351
3rd Place
MARTY GLASSMAN, SOUND DECISION ENTERTAINMENT SERVICES, Ventura, 584-5055, www.sounddecisiondj.com
GAY BAR
1st Place
PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 652-1071
2nd Place
THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 643-3264
HAPPY HOUR
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 652-1799
3rd Place
VENTIKI TIKI LOUNGE & LANAI, 701 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-8887
JUKEBOX
1st Place
BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4864
2nd Place
SANS SOUCI, 21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 643-4539
3rd Place
EL REY CANTINA, 294 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-1111; 2302 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 484-4433
KARAOKE
1st Place
GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 652-1188
2nd Place
PADDY’S BAR AND LOUNGE, 2 W. Main St., Ventura, 652-1071
3rd Place
KEYNOTE LOUNGE, 10245 Telephone Road, Ventura, 647-9390
LOCAL MUSIC RECORDING
1st Place
OBSESSED, SITTING ON STACY
2nd Place
MARK HEYES AND PHIL SALAZAR
3rd Place
BEAUTIFUL DREAM, KYLE SWAN
MUSIC FESTIVAL
1st Place
SURF RODEO, Pierpont Beach, Ventura
2nd Place
VENTURA MUSIC FESTIVAL, 472 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 648-3146
3rd Place
VENTURA COUNTY MUSIC AWARDS
MUSIC VENUE (Large)
1st Place
MAJESTIC VENTURA THEATER, 26 S. Chestnut St., Ventura, 653-0118
2nd Place
LIBBEY BOWL, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, 272-3881
3rd Place
VENTURA COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, Seaside Park, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 648-3376
MUSIC VENUE (Small)
1st Place
DISCOVERY, 1888 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 856-2695
2nd Place
BOMBAY BAR AND GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 643-4404
3rd Place
THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 643-3264
OPEN MIC
1st Place
GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 652-1188
2nd Place
GIGI’S COCKTAIL LOUNGE, 1493 Grand Ave., Ventura, 642-2411
3rd Place
BEERS BROTHERS AT AMIGOS, 546 E. Main St., Ventura, 874-2232
RADIO PERSONALITY
1st Place
RICO AND MAMBO, RICO AND MAMBO MORNING SHOW, 95.9 FM
2nd Place
TOM SPENCE, KVTA Morning Show, KVTA 1590 AM
3rd Place
KASEY KELLEY, LIVE 105.5
RADIO STATION
1st Place
100.7 FM KHAY
2nd Place
88.3 FM KCLU
3rd Place
1590 AM KVTA
RECORDING STUDIO
1st Place
ROCK CITY STUDIOS, 2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 383-3555
TIE 2nd Place
CASTAWAY 7 STUDIOS, 4737 Ortega St., Ventura, 644-1262, www.castaway7.com, 654-8273
MEGASOUND STUDIOS, 2789 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-8100
SINGLES HANG-OUT
1st Place
THE TAVERN, 211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 643-3264
2nd place
BOMBAY BAR & GRILL, 143 S. California St., Ventura, 643-4404
3rd Place
BORDERLINE, 99 Rolling Oaks Drive, Thousand Oaks, 446-4435
SPORTS BAR
1st Place
CRONIES SPORTS GRILL, 2855 Johnson Drive (Gateway Village), Ventura, 650-6026; 370 N. Lantana St., Camarillo, 482-5900; 2752 Cochran St., Simi Valley, 583-9999; 5687 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills, 818-889-0889; 1620 Newbury Road, Newbury Park, 498-7888
2nd Place
SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 667-8485
3rd Place
ROOKEES, 419 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-6862
THEATER COMPANY
1st Place
RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-2900
2nd Place
CABRILLO MUSIC THEATRE, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 497-8613
3rd Place
SANTA PAULA THEATER CENTER, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 525-4645
THEATER PRODUCTION
1st Place
SYLVIA, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY
2nd Place
THE DEVIL’S MUSIC: THE LIFE AND BLUES OF BESSIE SMITH, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY
TIE 3rd Place
THE OTHER MOZART, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY
RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY
GULF VIEW DRIVE, RUBICON THEATRE COMPANY
TRIVIA NIGHT
1st Place
ANACAPA BREWING COMPANY, 472 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2337
2nd Place
GARMAN’S RESTAURANT AND IRISH PUB, 932 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-4600
3rd Place
THE LOOKOUT BAR AND GRILL, 2800 Harbor Blvd., suite B, Oxnard, 985-9300