There are only so many smoke-and-mirrors distractions one can handle when it comes to President Donald J. Trump. Whether our president is waging war with the “fake” news media or calling for protests against the NFL for players (and now coaches) taking a knee during the national anthem or making light of serious natural disasters by either ignoring them or speaking in juvenile terms about them, it’s verging on insanity to try to keep up with his shenanigans. But there is one obvious and sick game of chicken going on: threatening North Korea, or as Trump put it on Sept. 19 — “totally destroy North Korea.”

It’s hard to say how lethally trigger happy North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un really is. We do know that he does not fall short of pressing the limits in trying to scare non-allied countries by shooting missiles in their direction. From South Korea to Japan and generally aiming toward the U.S., Kim Jong-un seems to think this is all a game. Or not. Until the first non-North Korean dies from an attack, it’s hard to say how serious he is.

Due to generations of oppressive regimes starting with Kim Jong-un’s grandfather, Kim Il-sung, who established North Korea in 1948, with the help of Soviet Premier Josef Stalin, and propaganda-only media outlets in the country, given what we know and don’t know of the secretive country, uncertainty is the main theme in relations with it.

In a July 28 article in Smithsonian Magazine, “Why North Korea Needs an Enemy Like America to Survive,” writer Lorraine Boissoneault follows the course of three generations of Kim rule over the relatively new country of North Korea. The foreign policy ideas are as follows — under Kim Il-sung: Juche (Going It Alone); Kim Jong-il: Songun (Maintaining Power With Military Might); and Kim Jong-un, Byungjin (Parallel Paths to Butter and Bombs). As Boissoneault writes,

“It’s not just about trying to get attention,” says James Person, director of the Center for Korean History and Public Policy at the Wilson Center says of North Korea’s nascent nuclear program. “They are trying to demonstrate that they’re able to defend themselves, and they’re resisting regime change.” Kim Jong-un only needed to look at the outside world for examples of what happens when a country either stops pursuing or doesn’t fully develop a nuclear weapon program: Saddam Hussein was toppled in Iraq in 2006, and Muammar Qaddafi was killed in 2011. It doesn’t matter that North Korea isn’t entirely analogous to those countries, Person says; focusing on nuclear weapons continues to legitimize Kim Jong-un’s rule.

The manufacturing prong of byungjin indicates that unlike his father, Kim Jong-un may have also recognized that a nation of people can’t live on nuclear weapons alone “[The isolationism] can’t go on forever,” says North Korea expert Jonathan Pollack, who works with the Brookings Institution. “Unless North Korean leaders are content with remaining isolated and backward, there will be pressures that will erode the loyalty of central elites.”

Based on this analysis of historical context of North Korean leadership, will Kim Jong-un actually make a reality of his recent hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific Ocean threat? Given China agreed with the U.N. Security Council resolution last week to impose trade sanctions on North Korea over oil and certain textiles, it’s unclear if Kim Jong-un is willing to risk everything. But if he does make good on his threat, then what else might be next? It’s truly frightening to wrap our minds around the consequences of the Trump versus Jong-un rhetorical war, but worse, we can’t tell how serious they are. Now, in retrospect, was the election of a narcissistic temperamental reality star billionaire with ties to Russian oligarchs worth the weight of this fear and uncertainty in any context?