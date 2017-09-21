BAKERY
1st Place
BREAD BASKET, 83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1337
2nd Place
ROYAL BAKERY, 4726 Telephone Road (Telephone Road Plaza), Ventura, 658-6030
3rd Place
STICKY FINGERS, 2016 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3444
BARBECUE
1st Place
WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills,818-597-8900
2nd Place
MARSHALL’S BODACIOUS BBQ, 6353 Ventura Blvd., #18, Ventura, 650-0650
3rd Place
CJ’S BARBECUE, 480 S. Victoria Ave. #B, Oxnard, 815-3024
BARISTA
1st Place
SIMONE AT SIMONE’S COFFE & TEA, 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 659-0860
2nd Place
HUNTER BOEaTTCHER, PALERMO, 321 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-3070
3rd Place TIE
CODY YOUNG AT HARVEST CAFE, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 667-8386
MARY DABEL AT PALERMO, 321 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-3070
BEER TAP SELECTION
1st Place
BARRELHOUSE 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-0906
2nd Place
ANACAPA BREWING CO., 472 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2337
3rd Place
SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 667-8485
BLOODY MARY
1st Place
SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 667-8485
2nd Place
BROPHY BROS., 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 639-0865
3rd Place
SPORTSMAN RESTAURANT & LOUNGE, 4426 Central Ave., Camarillo, 988-9777; 53 S. California St., Ventura, 643-2851
BREAKFAST
1st Place
CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 648-1422
2nd Place
EGGS ‘N’ THINGS, 4020 E. Main St. (Donlon Plaza), Ventura, 642-3190; 92 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 987-4497; 2955 Cochran St., Simi Valley, 527-0055; 1542 Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 497-1711
3rd Place
ALLISON’S COUNTRY CAFE, 3429 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 650-1766
BREWERY
1st Place
MADE WEST BREWING COMPANY, 1744 Donlon St., Ventura, 947-5002
2nd Place
TOPA TOPA BREWING COMPANY, 104 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 628-9255
3rd Place
ANACAPA BREWING COMPANY, 472 E Main St., Ventura, 643-2337
BURRITO
1st Place
CORRALES MEXICAN FOOD, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-6138
2nd Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., 648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-9777
3rd Place
TAQUERIA TEPATITLAN, 362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 653-0508
BUSINESS LUNCH
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
WOOD RANCH, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills,818-597-8900
3rd Place
CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 653-1266
CATERER
1st Place
DJ’S CALIFORNIA CATERING, 2784 Johnson Drive, Ventura, 389-5418
2nd Place
DANNY’S DELI, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 289-9200
3rd Place
PLATED EVENTS BY CHEF JASON, 1441 Cummings Road, Santa Paula, 525-5736
CHEAP EATS
1st Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 553 E. Main St., 648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-9777
2nd Place
SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-8226
3rd Place
CORRALES MEXICAN FOOD, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-6138
CHINESE
1st Place
PEKING INN CHINESE RESTAURANT, 330 N. Lantana St., suite 31 (Paseo Camarillo Center), Camarillo, 987-8188
2nd Place
GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 652-1188 or 652-0688
3rd Place
CHESTER’S ASIA CHINESE RESTAURANT, 2216 Pickwick Drive (Ponderosa Center), Camarillo, 482-6564
COFFEE
1st Place
PALERMO, 321 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-3070
2nd Place
SIMONE’S COFFEE AND TEA, 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 659-0860
3rd Place
BEACON COFFEE COMPANY, 5777 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, 248-7054
DELI
1st Place
DANNY’S DELI & GRILL, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 289-9200
2nd Place
BRENT’S DELI, 2799 Townsgate Road, Westlake Village, 557-1882
3rd Place
OLD NEW YORK DELI & BAKERY CO., 4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo 484-3354; 2700 Teller Road, #A, Newbury Park, 375-3354
DESSERT
1st Place
BREAD BASKET, 83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1337
2nd Place
ROYAL BAKERY, 4726 Telephone Road, Ventura, 658-6030
3rd Place
SUGAR LAB BAKE SHOP, 5936 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 765-4292
DINER
1st Place
BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4864
2nd Place
PETE’S BREAKFAST HOUSE, 2055 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-1130
3rd Place
DANNY’S DELI & GRILL, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 289-9200
DOUGHNUTS
1st Place
ROLLING PIN DONUTS, 2153 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 482-8711
2nd Place
KD VILLAGE DONUTS, 3855 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 644-6778
3rd Place
MASTER’S DONUTS, 1911 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 485-9474; 1725 S. Victoria Ave., 642-8398
Farmers Market
1st Place
DOWNTOWN VENTURA FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 300 block of Santa Clara Street(corner of Santa Clara and Palm streets), 529-6266
2nd Place
CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR FARMERS MARKET, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3350 S. Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, 818-591-8161
3rd Place
OJAI CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 300 E. Matilija, Ojai, 698-5555
Fine Dining
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 652-1799
3rd Place
CAFÉ FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 653-1266
Fish Tacos
1st Place
SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-8226
2nd Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-9777
3rd Place
BEACH HOUSE TACOS, 668 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 648-3177
Food and Drink Festival
1st Place
CASA PACIFICA ANGELS WINE, FOOD & BREW FESTIVAL, 1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo, 445-7800
2nd Place
CALIFORNIA BEER FESTIVAL, 628-9588, info@californiabeerfestival.com, 628-9588
3rd Place
WINTER WINE WALK, Downtown Ventura
food truck
1st Place
SCRATCH FOOD TRUCK, scratchventura.com, 290-2276
2nd Place
MOM AND POP’S TACO TRUCK, 1500 Los Angeles Ave., Ventura, momandpopstacos.com, 824-5507
3rd Place
SOCAL COMFORT FOOD TRUCK, www.facebook.com/Socalcomfortfoodtruck, 222-6433
Frozen Dessert
1st Place
MCCONNELL’S FINE ICE CREAM & YOGURT, 3241 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-6410
2nd Place
SURF ‘N’ YOGURT, 7770 Telephone Road, Ventura, 647-9909; 1038 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 643-8808; 550-A W. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-5092; 5233 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, 419-4960
3rd Place
COASTAL CONE, 1583 Spinnaker Drive #104, 658-2837
Greek
1st Place
THE GREEK MEDITERRANEAN STEAK AND SEAFOOD RESTAURANT, formerly THE GREEK AT THE HARBOR, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, suite101, Ventura, 650-5350
2nd Place
STEPHEN’S MARKET & GRILL, 2632 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-4200
3rd Place
SANTA CRUZ MARKET, 1947 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-7810
Hamburger
1st Place
HOOK BURGER BISTRO, 1811 N. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 981-8636
2nd Place
BARRELHOUSE 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-0906
3rd Place
TWO TREES RESTAURANT AND TAPS, 7822 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 659-3365
Health Food
1st Place
LASSEN’S NATURAL FOODS & VITAMINS, 4071 E. Main St., Ventura, 644-6990; 3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 486-8266; 2207 Pickwick Drive (Ponderosa North Center), Camarillo, 482-3287; 2150 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 495-2609; 2955 Cochran St., Simi Valley 522-6990
2nd Place
RAINBOW BRIDGE, 211 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 646-4017
3rd Place
FARMER AND THE COOK, 339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai, 640-9608
Indian
1st Place
HIMALAYA, 35 W. Main St., Ventura, 643-0795, 720 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 409-104
2nd Place
THE TAJ CAFE, 574 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1521
3rd Place
CURRY LEAF, 5253 Mission Oaks Blvd. (Mission Oaks Plaza), Camarillo, 482-8880
Italian
1st Place
FERRARO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT, 2788 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-7270
2nd Place
CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 653-1266
3rd Place
CAPRICCIO, 298 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-7115
Kid-Friendly
1st Place
TOPPERS PIZZA, 385-4444 or 495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley
2nd Place
BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4864
3rd Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-9777; 533 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-4555
Late-Night Eats
1st Place
JIMMY’S SLICE, 586 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-6133
2nd Place
DARGAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 593 E Main St, Ventura, 648-3001
3rd Place
EL REY CANTINA, 294 E. Main St., unit C, Ventura, 653-1111; 2302 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 484-4433
Margarita
1st Place
YOLANDA’S, 2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 306-9933
2nd Place
LIMON Y SAL, 598 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3868
3rd Place
CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 648-2083
Martini
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 653-1266
3rd Place
PRIME STEAKHOIUSE, 2009 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 652-1055
Mexican
1st Place
YOLANDA’S, 2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 306-9933
2nd Place
CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 648-2083
3rd Place
TAQUERIA TEPATITLAN, 362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 653-0508
New Restaurant
1st Place
LIMON Y SAL, 598 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3868
2nd Place
RUMFISH Y VINO, 34 N. Palm St., Ventura, 667-9288
3rd Place
CASK ALEHOUSE, 5952 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 765-4201
Noodle House
1st Place
KAO RAMEN BY MAMA, 573 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-8393
2nd Place
PHO SAIGON, 826 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme, 240-9334
3rd Place
PHO OXNARD VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT, 722 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard, 485-1531
Outdoor Dining
1st Place
CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 648-1422
2nd Place
BROPHY BROS., 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 639-0865
3rd Place
BOCALLI’S PIZZA & PASTA, 3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-6116; 840 Ventura Ave., Oak View, 649-1057
Pizza
1st Place
TOPPERS PIZZA, 385-4444 or 495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road (Conejo Valley Center), Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley
2nd Place
TONY’S PIZZARIA, 186 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-8425
3rd Place
BOCALLI’S PIZZA & PASTA, 3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-6116; 840 Ventura Ave., Oak View, 649-1057
Produce Stand
1st Place
UNDERWOOD FAMILY FARMS, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, 529-3690; 5696 Los Angeles Ave., Somis, 386-4660
2nd Place
MCGRATH FAMILY FARM, 1012 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 485-4210
3rd Place
TERRY BERRIES, 7618 Telephone Road, Ventura
Restaurant
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave.(Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900
3rd Place
RICE BY MAMA, 419 E Main St, Ventura, 641-0238
Romantic Restaurant
1st Place
THE RANCH HOUSE, 102 Besant Road, Ojai, 646-2360
2nd Place
CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 653-1266
3rd Place
ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 652-1799
Sandwich
1st Place
URBANE CAFE, 4960 Telephone Road, Ventura, 654-1619; 1750 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 485-4200; 29145 Canwood St., unit A-2, Agoura Hills, 818-597-9000; 1855 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-5747; 50 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 496-7666; 2091 Madera Road, Simi Valley, 577-1000
2nd Place
VENTURA SANDWICH CO., 2700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, 641-1915
3rd Place
DANNY’S DELI & GRILL, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 289-9200
Seafood Market
1st Place
ANDRIA’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & FISH MARKET, 1449 Spinnaker Drive (Harbor Village), suite A, Ventura, 654-8228
2nd Place
OCEAN PRIDE SEAFOOD, 2894 Bunsen Ave., unit B, Ventura, 644-4310
3rd Place
SEA FRESH, 3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 204-0974; 533 E. Ojai Ave., 646-7747
Seafood RESTAURANT
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
ANDRIA’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & FISH MARKET, 1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 654-0546
3rd Place
BROPHY BROS., 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 639-0865
Service
1st Place
LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611
2nd Place
WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St.(Pacific View Mall), 620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizins Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900
3rd Place
ANACAPA BREWING COMPANY, 472 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2337
Smoothie
1st Place
BLENDERS IN THE GRASS, 607 E. Main St., suite B, Ventura, 641-0916; 488 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 642-4557; 2508 Las Posas Road (Camarillo Village Square), Camarillo, 482-4507; 1225 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 985-0380; 1740 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 278-1150
2nd Place
NATURE’S GRILL, 566 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-7855
3rd Place
HARVEST CAFE. VENTURA, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 667-8386
South American
1st Place
MOQUECA BRAZILIAN CUISINE, 3550 Harbor Blvd., #201, Oxnard, 204-0970, 610 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 230-3585
2nd place
AMAZON PERUVIAN RESTAURANT, 14711 Princeton Ave. #1, Moorpark, 552-4266
3rd Place
MOUTHFUL EATERY, 2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 777-9222
Steakhouse
1st Place
ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 652-1799
2nd Place
WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza) , Moorpark, 523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900
3rd Place
PRIME STEAKHOUSE, 2009 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 652-1055; 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills 818-292-5111
Sunday Brunch
1st Place
CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 648-1422
2nd Place
WAYPOINT CAFÉ, 325 Durley Ave., Camarillo, 388-2535
3rd Place
HILL STREET CAFE & CATERING, 1050 S. Hill Road, Ventura, 654-1115
Sushi
1st Place
SUMO SUSHI, 1730 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 650-1122
2nd Place
I LOVE SUSHI, 5722 Telephone Road, #C-7, Ventura, 639-4009
3rd Place
ANABA, 1171 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 382-1230
Tacos
1st Place
SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-8226
2nd Place
SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., 648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-9777
3rd Place
BEACH HOUSE TACOS, Ventura Pier, 648-3177
Tamales
1st Place
DOWNTOWN VENTURA FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 300 block of Santa Clara Street (corner of Santa Clara and Palm streets), 529-6266
2nd Place
CORRALES, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-6138
3rd Place
CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 648-2083
Thai
1st Place
RICE BY MAMA, 419 E. Main St., Ventura, 641-0238
2nd Place
JASMINE THAI, 1145 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 658-4861
3rd Place
SAWASDEE THAI CUISINE, 2887 Johnson Drive, #A, Ventura, 642-8879
Vegetarian
1st Place
NATURE’S GRILL, 566 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-7855
2nd Place
FARMER AND THE COOK, 339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai, 640-9608
3rd Place
HARVEST CAFE, VENTURA, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 667-8386
Wine Tasting
1st Place
THE CAVE AT VENTURA WINE CO., 4435 McGrath St., Ventura, 642-9449
2nd Place
PARADISE PANTRY, 222 E. Main St., Ventura, 641-9440
3rd Place
HERZOG WINE CELLARS, 3201 Camino del Sol, Oxnard, 983-1560
Winery
1st Place
TOPA MOUNTAIN WINERY, 821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 640-1190
2nd Place
HERZOG WINE CELLARS, 3201 Camino del Sol, Oxnard, 983-1560
3rd Place
OJAI VINEYARD, tasting room at 109 Montgomery St., Ojai, 798-3947