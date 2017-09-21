BAKERY

1st Place

BREAD BASKET, 83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1337

2nd Place

ROYAL BAKERY, 4726 Telephone Road (Telephone Road Plaza), Ventura, 658-6030

3rd Place

STICKY FINGERS, 2016 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3444

BARBECUE

1st Place

WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills,818-597-8900

2nd Place

MARSHALL’S BODACIOUS BBQ, 6353 Ventura Blvd., #18, Ventura, 650-0650

3rd Place

CJ’S BARBECUE, 480 S. Victoria Ave. #B, Oxnard, 815-3024

BARISTA

1st Place

SIMONE AT SIMONE’S COFFE & TEA, 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 659-0860

2nd Place

HUNTER BOEaTTCHER, PALERMO, 321 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-3070

3rd Place TIE

CODY YOUNG AT HARVEST CAFE, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 667-8386

MARY DABEL AT PALERMO, 321 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-3070

BEER TAP SELECTION

1st Place

BARRELHOUSE 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-0906

2nd Place

ANACAPA BREWING CO., 472 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2337

3rd Place

SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 667-8485

BLOODY MARY

1st Place

SOCIAL TAP, 1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 667-8485

2nd Place

BROPHY BROS., 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 639-0865

3rd Place

SPORTSMAN RESTAURANT & LOUNGE, 4426 Central Ave., Camarillo, 988-9777; 53 S. California St., Ventura, 643-2851

BREAKFAST

1st Place

CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 648-1422

2nd Place

EGGS ‘N’ THINGS, 4020 E. Main St. (Donlon Plaza), Ventura, 642-3190; 92 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 987-4497; 2955 Cochran St., Simi Valley, 527-0055; 1542 Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 497-1711

3rd Place

ALLISON’S COUNTRY CAFE, 3429 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 650-1766

BREWERY

1st Place

MADE WEST BREWING COMPANY, 1744 Donlon St., Ventura, 947-5002

2nd Place

TOPA TOPA BREWING COMPANY, 104 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 628-9255

3rd Place

ANACAPA BREWING COMPANY, 472 E Main St., Ventura, 643-2337

BURRITO

1st Place

CORRALES MEXICAN FOOD, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-6138

2nd Place

SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., 648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-9777

3rd Place

TAQUERIA TEPATITLAN, 362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 653-0508

BUSINESS LUNCH

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

WOOD RANCH, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills,818-597-8900

3rd Place

CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 653-1266

CATERER

1st Place

DJ’S CALIFORNIA CATERING, 2784 Johnson Drive, Ventura, 389-5418

2nd Place

DANNY’S DELI, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 289-9200

3rd Place

PLATED EVENTS BY CHEF JASON, 1441 Cummings Road, Santa Paula, 525-5736

CHEAP EATS

1st Place

SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 553 E. Main St., 648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-9777

2nd Place

SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-8226

3rd Place

CORRALES MEXICAN FOOD, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-6138

CHINESE

1st Place

PEKING INN CHINESE RESTAURANT, 330 N. Lantana St., suite 31 (Paseo Camarillo Center), Camarillo, 987-8188

2nd Place

GOLDEN CHINA, 760 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 652-1188 or 652-0688

3rd Place

CHESTER’S ASIA CHINESE RESTAURANT, 2216 Pickwick Drive (Ponderosa Center), Camarillo, 482-6564

COFFEE

1st Place

PALERMO, 321 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-3070

2nd Place

SIMONE’S COFFEE AND TEA, 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 659-0860

3rd Place

BEACON COFFEE COMPANY, 5777 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, 248-7054

DELI

1st Place

DANNY’S DELI & GRILL, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 289-9200

2nd Place

BRENT’S DELI, 2799 Townsgate Road, Westlake Village, 557-1882

3rd Place

OLD NEW YORK DELI & BAKERY CO., 4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo 484-3354; 2700 Teller Road, #A, Newbury Park, 375-3354

DESSERT

1st Place

BREAD BASKET, 83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1337

2nd Place

ROYAL BAKERY, 4726 Telephone Road, Ventura, 658-6030

3rd Place

SUGAR LAB BAKE SHOP, 5936 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 765-4292

DINER

1st Place

BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4864

2nd Place

PETE’S BREAKFAST HOUSE, 2055 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-1130

3rd Place

DANNY’S DELI & GRILL, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 289-9200

DOUGHNUTS

1st Place

ROLLING PIN DONUTS, 2153 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 482-8711

2nd Place

KD VILLAGE DONUTS, 3855 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 644-6778

3rd Place

MASTER’S DONUTS, 1911 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 485-9474; 1725 S. Victoria Ave., 642-8398

Farmers Market

1st Place

DOWNTOWN VENTURA FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 300 block of Santa Clara Street(corner of Santa Clara and Palm streets), 529-6266

2nd Place

CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR FARMERS MARKET, Sundays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 3350 S. Harbor Blvd, Oxnard, 818-591-8161

3rd Place

OJAI CERTIFIED FARMERS MARKET, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 300 E. Matilija, Ojai, 698-5555

Fine Dining

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 652-1799

3rd Place

CAFÉ FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 653-1266

Fish Tacos

1st Place

SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-8226

2nd Place

SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-9777

3rd Place

BEACH HOUSE TACOS, 668 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 648-3177

Food and Drink Festival

1st Place

CASA PACIFICA ANGELS WINE, FOOD & BREW FESTIVAL, 1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo, 445-7800

2nd Place

CALIFORNIA BEER FESTIVAL, 628-9588, info@californiabeerfestival.com, 628-9588

3rd Place

WINTER WINE WALK, Downtown Ventura

food truck

1st Place

SCRATCH FOOD TRUCK, scratchventura.com, 290-2276

2nd Place

MOM AND POP’S TACO TRUCK, 1500 Los Angeles Ave., Ventura, momandpopstacos.com, 824-5507

3rd Place

SOCAL COMFORT FOOD TRUCK, www.facebook.com/Socalcomfortfoodtruck, 222-6433

Frozen Dessert

1st Place

MCCONNELL’S FINE ICE CREAM & YOGURT, 3241 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-6410

2nd Place

SURF ‘N’ YOGURT, 7770 Telephone Road, Ventura, 647-9909; 1038 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 643-8808; 550-A W. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-5092; 5233 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, 419-4960

3rd Place

COASTAL CONE, 1583 Spinnaker Drive #104, 658-2837

Greek

1st Place

THE GREEK MEDITERRANEAN STEAK AND SEAFOOD RESTAURANT, formerly THE GREEK AT THE HARBOR, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, suite101, Ventura, 650-5350

2nd Place

STEPHEN’S MARKET & GRILL, 2632 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-4200

3rd Place

SANTA CRUZ MARKET, 1947 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-7810

Hamburger

1st Place

HOOK BURGER BISTRO, 1811 N. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 981-8636

2nd Place

BARRELHOUSE 101, 545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-0906

3rd Place

TWO TREES RESTAURANT AND TAPS, 7822 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 659-3365

Health Food

1st Place

LASSEN’S NATURAL FOODS & VITAMINS, 4071 E. Main St., Ventura, 644-6990; 3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 486-8266; 2207 Pickwick Drive (Ponderosa North Center), Camarillo, 482-3287; 2150 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 495-2609; 2955 Cochran St., Simi Valley 522-6990

2nd Place

RAINBOW BRIDGE, 211 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 646-4017

3rd Place

FARMER AND THE COOK, 339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai, 640-9608

Indian

1st Place

HIMALAYA, 35 W. Main St., Ventura, 643-0795, 720 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 409-104

2nd Place

THE TAJ CAFE, 574 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1521

3rd Place

CURRY LEAF, 5253 Mission Oaks Blvd. (Mission Oaks Plaza), Camarillo, 482-8880

Italian

1st Place

FERRARO’S ITALIAN RESTAURANT, 2788 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-7270

2nd Place

CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 653-1266

3rd Place

CAPRICCIO, 298 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-7115

Kid-Friendly

1st Place

TOPPERS PIZZA, 385-4444 or 495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley

2nd Place

BUSY BEE CAFE, 478 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4864

3rd Place

SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-9777; 533 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-4555

Late-Night Eats

1st Place

JIMMY’S SLICE, 586 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-6133

2nd Place

DARGAN’S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT, 593 E Main St, Ventura, 648-3001

3rd Place

EL REY CANTINA, 294 E. Main St., unit C, Ventura, 653-1111; 2302 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 484-4433

Margarita

1st Place

YOLANDA’S, 2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 306-9933

2nd Place

LIMON Y SAL, 598 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3868

3rd Place

CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 648-2083

Martini

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 653-1266

3rd Place

PRIME STEAKHOIUSE, 2009 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 652-1055

Mexican

1st Place

YOLANDA’S, 2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 306-9933

2nd Place

CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 648-2083

3rd Place

TAQUERIA TEPATITLAN, 362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 653-0508

New Restaurant

1st Place

LIMON Y SAL, 598 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3868

2nd Place

RUMFISH Y VINO, 34 N. Palm St., Ventura, 667-9288

3rd Place

CASK ALEHOUSE, 5952 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 765-4201

Noodle House

1st Place

KAO RAMEN BY MAMA, 573 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-8393

2nd Place

PHO SAIGON, 826 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme, 240-9334

3rd Place

PHO OXNARD VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT, 722 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard, 485-1531

Outdoor Dining

1st Place

CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 648-1422

2nd Place

BROPHY BROS., 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 639-0865

3rd Place

BOCALLI’S PIZZA & PASTA, 3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-6116; 840 Ventura Ave., Oak View, 649-1057

Pizza

1st Place

TOPPERS PIZZA, 385-4444 or 495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road (Conejo Valley Center), Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley

2nd Place

TONY’S PIZZARIA, 186 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-8425

3rd Place

BOCALLI’S PIZZA & PASTA, 3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-6116; 840 Ventura Ave., Oak View, 649-1057

Produce Stand

1st Place

UNDERWOOD FAMILY FARMS, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, 529-3690; 5696 Los Angeles Ave., Somis, 386-4660

2nd Place

MCGRATH FAMILY FARM, 1012 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 485-4210

3rd Place

TERRY BERRIES, 7618 Telephone Road, Ventura

Restaurant

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave.(Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900

3rd Place

RICE BY MAMA, 419 E Main St, Ventura, 641-0238

Romantic Restaurant

1st Place

THE RANCH HOUSE, 102 Besant Road, Ojai, 646-2360

2nd Place

CAFE FIORE, 66 S. California St., Ventura, 653-1266

3rd Place

ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 652-1799

Sandwich

1st Place

URBANE CAFE, 4960 Telephone Road, Ventura, 654-1619; 1750 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 485-4200; 29145 Canwood St., unit A-2, Agoura Hills, 818-597-9000; 1855 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-5747; 50 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 496-7666; 2091 Madera Road, Simi Valley, 577-1000

2nd Place

VENTURA SANDWICH CO., 2700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, 641-1915

3rd Place

DANNY’S DELI & GRILL, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 289-9200

Seafood Market

1st Place

ANDRIA’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & FISH MARKET, 1449 Spinnaker Drive (Harbor Village), suite A, Ventura, 654-8228

2nd Place

OCEAN PRIDE SEAFOOD, 2894 Bunsen Ave., unit B, Ventura, 644-4310

3rd Place

SEA FRESH, 3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 204-0974; 533 E. Ojai Ave., 646-7747

Seafood RESTAURANT

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

ANDRIA’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & FISH MARKET, 1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 654-0546

3rd Place

BROPHY BROS., 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 639-0865

Service

1st Place

LURE FISH HOUSE, 259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 388-5556; 60 S. California St., Ventura, 567-4400; 30970 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village, 818-651-6611

2nd Place

WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St.(Pacific View Mall), 620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza), Moorpark, 523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizins Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900

3rd Place

ANACAPA BREWING COMPANY, 472 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2337

Smoothie

1st Place

BLENDERS IN THE GRASS, 607 E. Main St., suite B, Ventura, 641-0916; 488 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 642-4557; 2508 Las Posas Road (Camarillo Village Square), Camarillo, 482-4507; 1225 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 985-0380; 1740 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 278-1150

2nd Place

NATURE’S GRILL, 566 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-7855

3rd Place

HARVEST CAFE. VENTURA, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 667-8386

South American

1st Place

MOQUECA BRAZILIAN CUISINE, 3550 Harbor Blvd., #201, Oxnard, 204-0970, 610 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 230-3585

2nd place

AMAZON PERUVIAN RESTAURANT, 14711 Princeton Ave. #1, Moorpark, 552-4266

3rd Place

MOUTHFUL EATERY, 2626 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 777-9222

Steakhouse

1st Place

ALOHA STEAKHOUSE, 364 S. California St., Ventura, 652-1799

2nd Place

WOOD RANCH BBQ & GRILL, 3449 E. Main St. (Pacific View Mall), 620-4500; 1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave. (Moorpark Plaza) , Moorpark, 523-7253; 5050 Cornell Road (Whizin’s Plaza), Agoura Hills, 818-597-8900

3rd Place

PRIME STEAKHOUSE, 2009 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 652-1055; 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills 818-292-5111

Sunday Brunch

1st Place

CAFÉ NOUVEAU, 1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 648-1422

2nd Place

WAYPOINT CAFÉ, 325 Durley Ave., Camarillo, 388-2535

3rd Place

HILL STREET CAFE & CATERING, 1050 S. Hill Road, Ventura, 654-1115

Sushi

1st Place

SUMO SUSHI, 1730 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 650-1122

2nd Place

I LOVE SUSHI, 5722 Telephone Road, #C-7, Ventura, 639-4009

3rd Place

ANABA, 1171 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 382-1230

Tacos

1st Place

SPENCER MAKENZIE’S FISH COMPANY, 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-8226

2nd Place

SNAPPER JACK’S TACO SHACK, 533 E. Main St., 648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-5111; 4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 384-0334; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-9777

3rd Place

BEACH HOUSE TACOS, Ventura Pier, 648-3177

Tamales

1st Place

DOWNTOWN VENTURA FARMERS MARKET, Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to noon, 300 block of Santa Clara Street (corner of Santa Clara and Palm streets), 529-6266

2nd Place

CORRALES, 795 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-1043; 1951 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-6138

3rd Place

CASA DE SORIA, 1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 648-2083

Thai

1st Place

RICE BY MAMA, 419 E. Main St., Ventura, 641-0238

2nd Place

JASMINE THAI, 1145 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 658-4861

3rd Place

SAWASDEE THAI CUISINE, 2887 Johnson Drive, #A, Ventura, 642-8879

Vegetarian

1st Place

NATURE’S GRILL, 566 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-7855

2nd Place

FARMER AND THE COOK, 339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai, 640-9608

3rd Place

HARVEST CAFE, VENTURA, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 667-8386

Wine Tasting

1st Place

THE CAVE AT VENTURA WINE CO., 4435 McGrath St., Ventura, 642-9449

2nd Place

PARADISE PANTRY, 222 E. Main St., Ventura, 641-9440

3rd Place

HERZOG WINE CELLARS, 3201 Camino del Sol, Oxnard, 983-1560

Winery

1st Place

TOPA MOUNTAIN WINERY, 821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 640-1190

2nd Place

HERZOG WINE CELLARS, 3201 Camino del Sol, Oxnard, 983-1560

3rd Place

OJAI VINEYARD, tasting room at 109 Montgomery St., Ojai, 798-3947