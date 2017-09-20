Wednesday

SECOND ANNUAL SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS CONFERENCE 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Workshops in English and Spanish will cover prevention and awareness regarding suicide, with an emphasis on the Latino population. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, mhsa@ventura.org

CSUCI LECTURE SERIES: “LITERATURE AND CLIMATE CHANGE” 7-8 p.m. English Literature Lecturer Kyndra Turner, Ph.D., will discuss Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein,’ Richard Powers’ The Echo Maker and Consumption and Development in the Anthropocene. Thousand Oaks, 1401 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, go.csuci.edu/librarylectureseries.

ROSH HASHANAH CELEBRATION 7 p.m. Celebrate the Jewish High Holidays with prayer and other events nightly. Wyndham Garden Pierpont Inn, 550 Sanjon Road, Ventura, www.ChabadVentura.com.

“THE SHEIK AND THE SHRIEK OF ARABY, A FILM HISTORY OF HOLLYWOOD-BY-THE-SEA” 6:30 p.m. Writer and local historian Richard Senate will present this talk on the film history of what is now the Channel Islands Harbor. $5-7. Channel Islands Maritime Museum. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, www.cimmvc.org

UKULELE SONG CIRCLE 7-10 p.m. Uke your guts out at this song circle. Thousand Oaks Instrumental Music, 1501 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. 236-7958.

Thursday

C.I. GULLS LUNCHEON 11 a.m. Members and guests are invited to help raise funds for our many Ventura County local charities, with a raffle and lunch. $30. Las Posas Country Club, 955 Fairway Drive, Camarillo, 824-4005.

FALL BUSINESS EXPO 4:30-7:30 p.m. Over 75 exhibitors, including restaurants, businesses, and services, will showcase the best of what Ventura has to offer in a jungle-themed environment. Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, www.venturachamber.com/fallbizexpo.

MUST-SEE MOVIE: THE PROMISE 6:30 p.m. This film chronicles the Armenian genocide and a group of people trying to escape from it. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

VENTURA COUNTY HOUSING TRUST FUND ANNUAL FUNDRAISING EVENT 5-9 p.m. This event will focus on “Housing Our Agricultural Workforce” with keynote speaker Hector Lujan, the new CEO of Reiter Affiliated Companies. $55. Camarillo Ranch, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, www.VCHousingTrustFund.org/2017-event.

Friday

FALL PREVENTION FORUM 8 a.m.-2 p.m. The Ventura County Elderly Fall Prevention Coalition will host this forum focusing on life-saving strategies and will offer a variety of other services. Simi Valley Senior Center, 3900 Avenida Simi, Simi Valley, 477-7343.

LAND AND SEA FOOD TRUCK FEAST 3-7 p.m. Bring family and friends for this picnic-style gathering. Take a family (2-4 members) out on a sailboat ride with a Sailing Center instructor for just $10. Leo Robbins Community Sailing Center, 2950 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/630/Sail-Kayak-Paddleboard.

VENTURA COUNTY BELL ARTS SONG CIRCLE 7-10 p.m. Songmakers.org welcomes all lovers of acoustic music (instrumentalists, singers and singer/songwriters) of all levels to join in a free song circle. Bell Arts Factory Community Room, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 750-8281.

Saturday

BATMAN DAY Noon-7 p.m. Celebrate all things caped crusader at this event featuring limited edition comics, free masks, pizza and more. Hypno Comics, 1803 E. Main St., Ventura, www.facebook.com/HypnoComics/.

BOOKKEEPERS ASSOCIATION OF VENTURA COUNTY SEMINAR 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This seminar will consist of three segments: Preparing Quickbooks for Taxes, Quickbooks Online Set Up, and Transactions and Bank Fees. $85-95. Ventura Adult Education Center, 5200 Valentine Road, Ventura, www.bavc-online.org.

FALL EQUINOX NATURE HIKE ON PINE MOUNTAIN 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn identification and uses of native plants, and explore the ecosystem of the mixed conifer forest. $15-25. For more information and location, visit www.HerbWalks.com.

FORCE OF NATURE WOMEN’S BIKE AND HIKE 9 a.m. Go on a two-hour bike ride with the Ventura Hillsides Conservancy and then a nature walk on the Ventura River. Main Street Bridge kiosk (Main Street and Peking Place), Ventura, www.venturahillsides.org.

“LEARN HOW TO PHOTOGRAPH 2-D ART” WORKSHOP 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (and Sunday, Sept. 24). This two-day workshop will give you the essential information that you need to produce accurate photographs of your flat artwork. $275. For more information and location, visit http://thescientificphotographer.com/photograph-2d-art/.

LIVE FROM LAUREL CANYON: SONGS AND STORIES OF AMERICAN FOLK ROCK 7:30 p.m. This show celebrates the music of The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, Carole King, James Taylor, the Mamas and the Papas and many more. $44. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, www.civicartsplaza.com.

“MORTALITY AND MORALITY: A SEARCH FOR GOOD AFTER AUSCHWITZ” 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Part 1 of this workshop series will be held. Thomas Aquinas College, 10,000 Ojai Road, Santa Paula, www.greatbooksojai.com.

MUSIC AT THE MARITIME 6-10 p.m. The Museum’s premier fundraiser is an intimate evening of musical entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, dinner and libations. $200. Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 984-6260.

PERMANENT RESIDENTS WHO ARE INTERESTED IN APPLYING FOR U.S. CITIZENSHIP, WORKSHOP 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Volunteers will be on hand at the U.S. Citizenship Workshop to assist individuals with the naturalization application, fee waiver assistance and the filing process. United Farm Workers, 920 S. A St., Oxnard, 379-1779.

ROCK ON THE DOCK CONCERT SERIES 3-6 p.m. This series features a lineup of musicians performing free to the public on a floating stage in the Ventura Harbor, today featuring Live Wire (Rock Party Favorites). Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.venturaharborvillage.com.

SANTA PAULA CONCERT SERIES: KENNY WHITE 7 p.m. Singer-songwriter and pianist extraordinaire Kenny White will perform. $10-20. Universalist Unitarian Church, 740 E Main St., Santa Paula, www.uucsp.org.

“THE ETHNOGRAPHIC SEABEE” LECTURE Noon. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum (USNSM) will look at the art, photographs, and ethnographic descriptions of native life in the South Pacific. USNSM, 3201 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme, 982-5165.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY TRIP TO SETTLING PONDS 8 a.m. The settling ponds at the Ventura Harbor is a reliable place to find ducks, summer gulls and terns, as well as songbirds and raptors. For more information and directions, call 856-906-8733.

Sunday

CAST IRON SKILLET COOKING CLASS 1 p.m. Learn how to properly wash, season and store your cast iron skillet for years of use. Lavender Inn, 210 E. Matilija St., Ojai, www.lavenderinn.com.

CHAMBER ON THE MOUNTAIN NEW SEASON CONCERT 3 p.m. Flutist Jill Felber, pianist Dianne Frazer, and COTM’s own Heidi Lehwalder, on harp, will perform. $25. Beatrice Wood Center for the Arts, 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, www.chamberonthemountain.com/reservations.html.

MOORPARK COLLEGE AMERICA’S TEACHING ZOO FREE ADMISSION DAY 11 a.m.-5 p.m. All visitors will receive free entry into the zoo to view the collection of nearly 100 animals. Moorpark College Teaching Zoo, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 378-1441.

TASTE OF LOCAL FARM TO FORK FESTIVAL 1-5 p.m. Over 60 area chefs, wineries, brewers and farmers will showcase their culinary expertise. $45-65. Olivas Adobe, 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1498422.

VENTURA COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY KENNEDY LEGACY DINNER 6-9 p.m. State Treasurer John Chiang and many other local office holders will be in attendance as will candidates running for a variety of national, statewide and local offices. Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.venturacountydemocrats.com.

VENTURA FLEA MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features antiques, used and new merchandise sold by over 500 vendors. Early admission from 6 a.m. available. $5-10. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.rgcshows.com/Ventura.aspx.

Monday

NEW TREATMENTS FOR COLORECTAL CANCER 6-7:30 p.m. Oncologist Milcah Larks, M.D., will discuss significant strides being made to reduce the onset of colorectal cancer through screening programs. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, bldg. E, suite 117, Camarillo 388-1952, ext. 100.

VENTURA COUNTY POTTERS’ GUILD: PHOTO TRANSFER WITH GENIE THOMSEN 7 p.m. This will be a hands-on evening of learning how to transfer your own photos to clay. Ventura Avenue Adult Center, 550 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 985-5038.

Tuesday

No listing

Wednesday

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS 6-8 p.m. What kind of community do you want to live in? Why is that important to you? These are some of the questions that Ventura’s residents will explore. Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 648-2715.

ETHICS IN HEALTH CARE SEMINAR: “HOW HEALTH CARE CONTROLS US” 5:30 p.m. James Hornstein, M.D., CMHS Bioethics Committee chair, will moderate “How Health Care Controls Us: Reform Efforts in Uncertain Times.” Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, www.cmhshealth.org/rsvp.

“GYNECOLOGICAL CANCERS WITH DR. ANITA KAUL, MD” (time). Learn about symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, prevention, side effects and beyond of gynecological cancers. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village, 379-4777.

PARENTS, FAMILIES, FRIENDS AND ALLIES OF THE LGBT COMMUNITY MEETING 7 p.m. PFLAG will meet to discuss issues and concerns of the LGBT community. Community Resource Center, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. For more information, call 650-3327.

SERVICE ACADEMY INFORMATION NIGHTS 6 p.m. Congresswoman Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village) will host this information session to help high school students and their families learn more about attending a military service academy. Adolfo Camarillo High School Library, 4660 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo. For more information, call 379-1779.

THOUSAND OAKS WOMAN’S CLUB MEETING 10:30 a.m. T.O. Woman’s Club is open to all women of the Conejo Valley and surrounding areas who are looking for stimulating and rewarding friendships. Los Robles Greens Golf Course, Sunset Ballroom, 299 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. 484-7741.

“TOO MANY CHOICES: HOW TO PICK THE RIGHT BUSINESS MARKETING CHANNELS” 9:30-11 a.m. Bold Business Works Coach Deborah Gallant cuts through the hype to help business owners focus on what marketing works. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

Thursday

CABRILLO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS 35TH ANNIVERSARY GALA 5:30 p.m. The event will kick off with a cocktail reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and program at 6:30 p.m., including a silent and live auction. $100. The Tower Club, 300 E. Esplanade Drive, suite 2200, Oxnard, www.cabrilloedc.org.

EDUCATIONAL PANEL FORUM ON DRIVING AND AGING 9:30 a.m. The Ventura Council for Seniors in partnership with Ventura County Behavioral Health will host this panel. Ventura Adult and Continuing Education, 5200 Valentine Road, # 101, Ventura, 973-5376.

MAKING CHANGE: SUICIDE PREVENTION PROGRAM 7:30 p.m. This program seeks to draw awareness and reduction in suicide, as well as mental health and cultural stigmas. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, www.simivalleylibrary.org.

MUST-SEE MOVIE: ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE 6:30 p.m. The wife of a zookeeper rediscovers her love for animals and the man who cares for them in this film. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

NATURE ON TAP: PRESERVING VENTURA’S OPEN SPACE 7 p.m. Derek Poultney, Ventura Hillsides Conservancy executive director, will lead a discussion of the past, present and future of open space preservation in and around Ventura. Topa Topa Brewing Co., 104 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, www.venturahillsides.org.

OJAI EDUCATION FOUNDATION’S ANNUAL BREAKFAST FUNDRAISER 8:30-10 a.m. Enjoy breakfast and a slew of presentations and activities at this annual fundraiser. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.ojaied.org/annual-breakfast.

PORTUGUESE FRATERNAL SOCIETY OF AMERICA MEETING 11:30 a.m. This meeting is open to any person of Portuguese descent, or interested in the Portuguese culture. Main Street Restaurant and Steakhouse, 3159 E. Main St., Ventura, 483-4168.

THROWBACK THURSDAY FOOD TRUCK EVENT 5-9 p.m. Stuff your face with gourmet food from various food trucks at this monthly event. Camarillo Ranch, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, www.camarilloranch.org.

VENTURA COUNTY ROSE SOCIETY MEETING 6:30 p.m. Tom Cooney, master rosarian, will speak on growing and care for great roses. Ventura County Office of Education Conference Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo, www.venturarosesociety.org.

OPENING THEATER

OTHELLO Sept. 22-Oct. 14. California Shakespeare Company presents this tragedy about a Moorish general in the Venetian army, a timeless and compelling tale of racism, love, jealousy, betrayal and revenge. $18-20. Playhouse 101, 28720 Canwood St., Agoura Hills, 498-3354 or www.playhouse101.com.

PAW PATROL LIVE! RACE TO THE RESCUE Sept. 26-27. In this musical adventure based on the hit preschool series, PAW Patrol pups jump into action when Mayor Goodway goes missing. $23-154. Fred Kavli Theatre, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., 449-2787 or www.civicartsplaza.com.

ONGOING THEATER

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED Through Sept. 30. In this Agatha Christie adaptation, an announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock’s Victorian house. $16-18. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

BECKY’S NEW CAR Through Oct. 1. In this comic joy ride, a middle-aged woman is unexpectedly offered a chance at a new life by a socially inept millionaire. $18-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

CABARET Through Oct. 15. A writer and a showgirl fall in love in Berlin while Hitler rises to power. $22-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 583-7900 or simi-arts.org.

INCOGNITO Through Oct. 1. In this Nick Payne play, four actors play 21 characters in interwoven stories about our desire to know ourselves, and to be understood by others. A West Coast premiere. $25-125. Rubicon Theatre, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Through Oct. 1. Set in a beauty shop in a small southern town, this funny and touching play focuses on the bonds between a multigenerational group of women. $17-20. Elite Theatre, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org/.

VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Through Sept. 24. Panic! Productions presents this comedy, very loosely based on Chekhov, about two middle-aged siblings, their movie star sister and her younger boyfriend. $18-20. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 381-2747 or hillcrestarts.com.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Saturdays, 7 p.m.: The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club every Saturday. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

OPENING ART

GARDENS OF THE WORLD Sept. 26-Nov. 5. Micro-crystal fine-art photography by Carol Roullard. Resource Center, 2001 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 557-1135 or www.gardensoftheworld.info.

ONGOING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Oct. 10. Dimensional Art, two-dimensional works with real depth; and Artists Along the 126, curated by the Fillmore Arts Guild. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 29. Legacy and Continuum, works created in the studio in conjunction with the center’s educational program (Beato Gallery); Ojai Studio Artists Salon, a centennial celebration of Walter and Louise Arensberg’s Dada salons featuring local artists (Logan Gallery); and The Transcendent Vessel, Rude Osolnik, Bob Stocksdale and the elevation of woodturning from utility to art (online). 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY Through Sept. 30. Los Amorosos (The Lovers), works by Rafael Perea de la Cabada that explore the concept of touch. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. Tool Room Gallery, 432 N. Ventura Ave, Ventura, bellartsfactory.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Nov. 18. LA/LAndscapes, Real and Imagined, contemporary art dealing with the themes and traditions of landscape painting north and south of the Mexico/USA border. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Oct. 8. Excursions by Kathy Ikerd, Femmes Japonaises by Lili Miura and Black and White (With a Touch of Color) by Darlene Roker. Also on display will be works by merit award winners Mary Kolada Scott and Carol Simson. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 9. Exposed: The Female Lens in a Post-Identity Era? A photographic examination of identity through the artistry of women photographers. Part of the Femmes Photo Fest. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 405-5240 or www.cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Sept 24: Stuck on Seeps, exploring the mysteries and misconceptions of SoCal’s natural oil and gas seeps. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 19: The Avalanche and The Silence, Linda Arreola’s exploration of duality and opposing positions; and Collecting/California Latino Art, selected work from the Carnegie’s collection. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. Through Oct. 29: Hand Drawn: Art of Dave Velasquez (CAM Studio Gallery). 424 S. C St., Oxnard, 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Sept. 24: The Rivers: A Celebration of Life and Work on America’s Waterways with works by Daven Anderson. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through Oct. 15. Life in the Wild, images of animals, both wild and domestic. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

D.A. DAVIDSON AND CO. Through Sept. 28. Paintings by Hilda Kilpatrick-Freyre. 60 S. California St., suite 301, Ventura.

DNTN GALLERY Through Oct. 30. Latino Visions in Oxnard 2017, presenting local artists that celebrate Latino art and culture. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. 519 S. C St., Oxnard.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY Through Nov. 9. L’optique féminine, photography by Joyce Wilson, Michelle Magdalena Maddox, Nancy Lehrer, Makenzie Goodman and Lindsey Ross. Part of the Femmes Photo Fest. 1414 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 601-7530 or www.foufriendsgallery.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Nov. 12. Celebrating Marta Nelson, art by or inspired by the 94-year-old Ojai artist and figure-drawing teacher. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

FRED KAVLI THEATRE GALLERY Through Nov. 14. . . . Scapes, a group exhibition. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., 449-2766 or civicartsplaza.com/galleries.

H GALLERY Through Oct. 1. Biotic, a group exhibition with works that convey overlooked or undervalued messages of organic development and human influence. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS GALLERIE Through Sept. 25. Cloth Journey, alteration and embellishment of textile surfaces by 11 artists from the Surface Art Association. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 381-2747 or hillcrestarts.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Through Nov. 17: The Latino Museum of History, Art and Culture (1995-2000) Revisited, featuring the work of Cuban-born Paul Sierra, whose work integrates North American influences with Latin visual and cultural roots. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 437-8400 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Sept. 28. Shakespeare: A Celebration, a range of paintings and prints that relate to Shakespeare’s life and plays, created by artists from the British Royal Watercolour Society and the Royal Society of Painter-Printmakers. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MCNISH GALLERY Through Oct. 6. TANKAH: De Las Tinieblas Hacia el Sol/From the Underworld to the Sun. This group exhibition features art by Carmen Argote, Lavialle Campbell, Carolyn Castano and others. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 678-5046.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2018: Citroën: The Man, the Marque, the Mystique, a comprehensive look at the famed French automaker. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through Oct. 1: Let’s Go Camping Vintage Trailer Show. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Nov. 26: Ayer y Todavía, art by Chicano artists about their culture, history, struggles and social issues. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. Through Sept. 30: Icons and Archetypes, Tom Hardcastle’s large oil paintings exploring pop culture icons. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA ARTS SPACE Through Nov. 5. AHORA, mixed media, hanging textiles and video by Chilean native Dominga Opazo. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Nov. 17. The Latino Museum of History, Art and Culture (1995-2000) Revisited, featuring Los Angeles artists Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin, Oscar Castillo and Leo Limon. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. CSUCI, One University Drive, Camarillo, 437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Oct. 5. Ventura College Annual Faculty Exhibition, featuring a wide variety of techniques and media. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 289-6000 or www.venturacollege.edu.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Sept. 27. Ojai Portraits, Sandy Treadwell’s intimate portraits of local residents. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Oct. 8. Article 16, selected neon and wood art by Lisa Schulte. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 620-7589 or porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 5: Golden State Splendor, images from the California Art Club inspired by California’s diverse topography. Through Oct. 15: Pilot’s Discretion, aerial photos by Bill Dewey. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SOCIAL SECURITY BUILDING Through Oct. 30. Latino Visions in Oxnard 2017, presenting local artists that celebrate Latino art and culture. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. 424 S. B St., Oxnard.

TATIANA’S COFFEE Through Dec. 24. A solo exhibition by Texana, “The People Painter,” with works inspired by her world travels. 2470 E. Main St., Ventura, 901-7620.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY ART GALLERY Through Sept. 30. SPLASH: California Colors, sponsored by Phyllis Doyon Studio. 2331-A Borchard Road, Newbury Park, 498-4390 or www.toartgallery.org.

UNITED BANK OF SWITZERLAND Through Nov. 1. Rootless, a group exhibition featuring Phyllis Doyon, Anne Bendig, Ulli Langenscheidt and others. 3011 Townsgate Road, Westlake, 381-1244.

VENTURA CITY HALL, ROOM 117, Through Oct. 26. Local scenes by watercolor artist Dean Seagren. 501 Poli St., Ventura, 654-7800 or www.cityofventura.ca.gov.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Nov. 10. From Sea to Skyscapes, work by Shannon Celia and Sherri Cassell. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3540.

VITA ART CENTER Through Sept. 29. Autonomy and Cultural Identity: 20th Century Art of Latin America, featuring work by Emiliano Lopez, Jose Clemente Orozco, Gustavo Montoya, David Alfaro Siqueiros and others. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 644-9214 or www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Nov. 9. The Tract House, celebrating the life and power of paper leaflets, pamphlets and tracts; and Art in a Time of Reformation, works from the Rodolfo Sanzana Collection. Both exhibits coincide with the 500–year anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 525-3100 or venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109 or http://www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or http://www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, 389-8182 or camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730 or http://www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm.

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue, 642-3345 or http://www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore, 524-0948 or http://www.fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com.

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard, 483-7960 or http://www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Built in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by St. Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme, 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru, 521-1501 or http://www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater During World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park, 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY, aka The Camarillo Bird Museum. Ongoing: a natural-history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo, 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064 or https://www.cafsocal.com/museum/.