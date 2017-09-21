CHRIOPRACTOR
1st Place
RALPH WILSON AT WILSON CHIROPRACTIC AND SPORTS MEDICINE CLINIC, 2000 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4176
2nd Place
MATT LEONARD AT COASTAL CHIROPRACTIC, 1453 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-2260
3rd Place
STEVEN ALFF, D.C., VENTURA SPINE AND NERVE CENTER, 1590 E. Main St., Ventura, 715-4208
COSMETIC SURGEON
1st Place
DR. YULY GORODISKY, DO, WEST COAST PLASTIC SURGERY CENTER, 1801 Solar Drive, Suite 150
Oxnard, 866-909-2945
2nd Place
WILLIAM STARR AT ANACAPA SURGICAL ASSOCIATES, 3291 Loma Vista Road, bldg. 340, suite 401 Ventura, 652-6255
3rd Place
DR. MICHAEL PICKART, PICKART PLASTIC SURGERY, 3438 Loma Vista Rd, Ventura, 232-5688
DANCE INSTRUCTOR
1st Place
PATRICIA MONICO AT HOUSE OF DANCE, 3007 Bunsen Ave., suite E, Ventura, 650-2719
2nd Place
IONIA KERSHAW AT VENTURA DANZAR AND ZUMBA FITNESS, 2640 E. Main St., Ventura, 804-6108
3rd Place
JASMINE MIRANDA, LOVIE’S DANCE COMPANY 3301 E Main St, Ventura, 889-5191
DANCE STUDIO
1st Place
BILLY CLOWER DANCE STUDIO, 75 MacMillan Ave., Ventura, 643-5036
2nd Place
VENTURA DANZAR AND ZUMBA FITNESS, 2640 E. Main St., Ventura, 804-6108
3rd Place
HOUSE OF DANCE, 3007 Bunsen Ave., suite E, Ventura, 650-2719
DENTIST
1st Place
JOEL A. GOLDENBERG, GOLDENBERG FAMILY AND COSMETIC DENTISTRY, 5700 Ralston St. #310, Ventura, 642-4541
2nd Place
DAVID SATNICK, 6633 Telephone Road #220, Ventura, 639-3050
3rd Place
JOHNSON FAMILY DENTAL, 103 S. Mills Road #101, Ventura, 419-9400; 5800 Santa Rosa
Road #101, Camarillo, 426-9623; 678 Alamo Pintado Road, Solvang, 697-5018
Best way to stretch outside
by Alex Wilson
Sea Dog Yoga
Channel Islands Harbor
Oxnard
seadogyoga@gmail.com
622-YOGA (9642)
http://www.seadogyoga.com/
Outdoor yoga can be viewed as a spiritual exercise as well as a way to strengthen muscles and enhance breathing techniques. The growing trend toward classes at parks, beaches, and even on stand-up paddleboards, is helping people have a closer connection to the universe.
Sea Dog Yoga offers classes on stand-up paddleboards at Channel Islands Harbor.
Performing yoga poses while floating provides challenges not present on solid ground, according to Sea Dog Yoga Owner Elizabeth White. “You have to be mindful to not fall in the water, so it takes a bit of focus,” said White.
No experience with stand-up paddleboarding is needed to take the classes. Introductory lessons are offered and boards built specifically for yoga that are more stable than ones used for racing or riding waves.
“I’ve had a few students who’ve never done paddleboarding or yoga before, and they enjoy it. They say it’s relaxing, and actually not as difficult as they thought it was going to be,” said White. “If someone does fall in it’s pretty refreshing.”
The classes also offer deep connection with the environment.
“We usually do it by a wetland area, so there are all kinds of birds. We have the blue herons and cormorants that are around us. Sometimes there’s fish jumping,” said White. “It deepens that connection to nature and spirituality.”
The draw is obvious with a certain serenity that the water brings, a centralized focus on balance floating on the water and then of course the camaraderie of like-minded yoga practitioners who have found yet another way to stretch out, relieve stress and take it all in.
“There is an incredible feeling of contentment and happiness that we are able to absorb after dedicating time and nourishment to ourselves, while leaving our land dwelling problems behind and practicing yoga in the natural marine environment,” as written on the Sea Dog Yoga website. PICTURED: Sea Dog Yoga owner Elizabeth White doing one-legged upward bow pose in the Channel Islands Harbor.
DERMATOLOGIST
1st Place
ROSS KAPLAN AT COASTAL DERMATOLOGY MEDICAL AND COSMETIC CENTER, 3615 Las Posas Road, suite F-100, Camarillo, 484-2813
2nd Place
PETER L. KARLSBERG AT THE KARLSBERG CENTER FOR RESTORATIVE DERMATOLOGY, 1190 S. Victoria Ave., suite 300, Ventura, 677-1600
3rd Place
ROBERT JORDAN, 3400 Loma Vista Road, suite 1, Ventura, 644-9321
FAMILY PHYSICIAN
1st Place
CAROLYN CHASE AT PRIMARY MEDICAL GROUP, 2953 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 652-5252
2nd Place
EDWARD BANMAN AT PRIMARY MEDICAL GROUP, 2772 Johnson Drive, suite 200, Ventura, 642-1430
3rd Place
ROBERT WARWAR AT WARWAR MEDICAL GROUP, 72 N. Brent St., 648-3063
FITNESS STUDIO
1st Place
FITZONE, 4756 Telephone Road, #3, Ventura, 394-5103
2nd Place
V-FIT, 4538 Westinghouse St., suite B, Ventura, 535-4277
3rd Place
THE VENT: HUMAN PERFORMANCE CENTER, 4013 E. Main St., Ventura, 995-9030
GYM
1st Place
VENTURA FAMILY YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-2131
2nd Place
MAVERICKS GYM, 5171 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-9600
3rd Place
FITZONE, 4756 Telephone Road, #3, Ventura, 394-5103
HOLISTIC PRACTITIONER
1st Place
HOLISTIC HEALING CENTER, 5700 Ralston St., suite 110, Ventura, 653-6008
2nd Place
SARA OMANOVIC AT EMA’S HERBS, 695 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-6426
3rd Place
CENTRAL COAST CENTER FOR INTEGRATIVE HEALTH, DR. BRENT AND DR. TIFFANY CAPLAN, 1730 S. Victoria Ave. #230. Ventura, 556-72000
LICENSED MASSAGE THERAPIST
1st Place
THE MASSAGE PLACE, 652 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1450; 4255 E. Main St., Ventura, 477-7501; 2100 Outlet Center Drive, #360, Oxnard, 485-0568
2nd Place
ABBY NIELSEN, EMBODY WELLNESS, 3897 Market St., Ventura, 217-3307
3rd Place
SARAH WOOD, SARAH’S SPACE, www.sarahspaceventura.com, 444-3725
MARTIAL ARTS INSTRUCTOR
Best place to act out Hunger Games fantasy
by Alex Wilson
The Stadium
31293 Via Colinas, Westlake Village
818-889-1175
Archery tag is a new action sport thrilling players at a Westlake Village entertainment venue. It’s a hit for corporate retreats as well as for kids celebrating at birthday parties.
Players shoot foam-tipped arrows at opponents while taking cover behind inflatable obstacles.
Sami Joynes is president of the venue called The Stadium, which includes the large indoor field used for archery tag.
“We do it kind of Hunger Games-style, where we have all the equipment in the middle. Opponents are on either side of the room and have to run for it,” said Joynes.
Adults at corporate retreats use archery tag as a team-building exercise. “It’s an opportunity for bonding. Not everyone gets to work with everyone else every day, so it’s an opportunity to work together and have a little fun,” said Joynes.
Archery tag is just one of many diverse activities at The Stadium. They also offer theater classes, laser tag, day camps, soccer training and even tutoring sessions. Many other sports are played on the field, including volleyball, dodgeball and field hockey.
Joynes first saw the indoor field when it was formerly used as a soccer training center where her son honed his skills.
After that business faltered she accepted the challenge of transitioning the space into a family recreation center.
“This is actually an accidental business. We thought we were just making a small investment to keep it going, and that wasn’t quite the case. We changed the direction of the business from soccer performance and athletic training to something much more rounded that everyone can participate in,” said Joynes.
Some customers rent out the whole space for large events. Open play sessions where anyone can join in are also offered. There is a game room with table tennis, pool table and air hockey.
Joynes says she strives to make it a community resource. “Not everyone has a big backyard to shoot a soccer ball. Not everybody has a pool table in their home. People can come here and have that moment,” said Joynes.
It’s also a great place for kids to be together in a fun environment and learn important social skills.
“We have teens on their phones all the time and not socializing, or not even knowing how to socialize,” said Joynes. “They can shoot a game of pool, they can hang out. We have a jukebox so they just make it their own.” PICTURED: Kellie Ehret of Thousand Oaks prepares for battle with a student of the entrepreneurial program of Thousand Oaks High School.
1st Place
FABIO LEOPOLDO AT GRACIE MORUMBI ACADEMY, 2160 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-7717; 1182 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., suite A, Thousand Oaks, 496-1610
2nd Place
BETO VILANOVA, VILANOVA BRAZILIAN, JIU JITSU, 2175 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 465-0895
3rd Place
MICHAEL CERMINARO AT TAEKWONDO PLUS, 5912 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 644-4777; 676 E. Ponderosa Drive, Camarillo, 987-3306
MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO
1st Place
GRACIE MORUMBI ACADEMY, 2160 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-7717; 1182 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., suite A, Thousand Oaks, 496-1610
2nd Place
MAKOTO DOJO, 3026 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 877-641-0447
3rd Place
TAEKWONDO PLUS, 5912 Telegraph Road (Victoria Plaza), Ventura, 644-4777; 676 E. Ponderosa Drive, Camarillo, 987-3306
OB/GYN
1st Place
TERRY COLE AT TLC OB/GYN, 3418 Loma Vista Road, suite B, Ventura, 639-9510
2nd Place
CHARLES GUSTAFSON, 2795 Loma Vista road, Ventura 643-8695
3rd Place
SRISAWAJ PATTAMAKOM, 2945 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, 662-8003
OPTOMETRIST
1st Place
KRISTOPHER SKROMME AT TWO TREES OPTOMETRY, 801 S. Victoria Ave., #206, Ventura, 650-2020
2nd Place
TOM FUNNELL, 1445 Donlon St. #12. Ventura, 850-3156
3rd Place
DONALD K. STEENSMA, 465 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, 486-3585
ORTHODONTIST
1st Place
ADAM G. LAUTT, D.D.S., M.S., COASTAL ORTHODONTIC CARE, 1730 S. Victoria Ave. #250, Ventura, 650-1080
2nd Place
DR. PAUL HANNAH, 2807 Loma Vista Road #102. Ventura, 643-1266
3rd Place
PREMIER ORTHODONTICS, 2100 Solar Drive #200, Oxnard, 485-1111
PERSONAL TRAINER
1st Place
STEPHANIE REYNOLDS AT FITZONE, 4756 Telephone Road, #3, Ventura, 394-5103
2nd Place
BREE COCHRAN, 995-9030; The Vent: Human Performance Center, 4013 E Main St., Ventura, 995
3rd Place
RANDY SHOEMAKER, 805 BOOT CAMP, Simi Valley, 823-3409
PILATES INSTRUCTOR
Hed//Best place to experience remote and rugged
San Miguel Island
Channel Islands
by Chuck Graham
It’s thwarted me several times in the past, those blasted northwest winds halting a couple of kayaking trips around the Channel Islands National Park, thus limiting me to “just” circumnavigating Santa Rosa Island. When I have landed on the idyllic beach at Cuyler Harbor on the north side of San Miguel Island it’s been especially rewarding.
Even more so now, since the windswept isle reopened to visitation just over a year ago. The U.S. Navy shut it down in the spring of 2014 due to concerns for live ordnance left over from World War II. The sweep covered most of the trails frequented by campers and day-trippers on what is arguably one of the best wild, remote and rugged places in Southern California. In June 2016 the island reopened to visitation.
Island Packers just recently began its return ferry transportation to San Miguel, where natural wonders are not in short supply. Camping on the island offers visitors the chance to experience the best the island has to offer. Island fox numbers are way up on the islet as the largest land mammal bounds across an island that has virtually healed itself since leftover ranch animals have been removed. They are typically seen around the rustic campground.
San Miguel is a treeless expanse, but at one time it had a small grove of trees. The evidence lies at the ghostly caliche forest, a sort of “petrified forest” in the middle of the island. All that is left are the white casts of wind-driven grit and moisture surrounding those short stumps continually blasted by northwest winds.
No one can visit San Miguel without experiencing the scene, sounds and smells of thousands of seals and sea lions surrounding the hidden coves and white sandy beaches of this breathtaking island. The cacophony of barks, snorts and bellows can be heard from miles away. The best way to take it all in is the moderate, 14-mile, ranger-led hike out to the gritty finger of beach at Point Bennett on the west end of the isle and the largest seal and sea lion rookery in North America. Point Bennett is shared by thousands of raucous California sea lions, lazy harbor seals, northern fur seals, rotund northern elephant seals and, for good measure ,a few thick-necked stellar sea lions and Guadalupe fur seals mixed in the scrum.
It had been a while since I last touched down on San Miguel. A year ago I was able to paddle around the wave-battered island and soak in its natural wonders from the seat of my kayak, the grandeur of the island wafting skyward with the ocean mist.
1st Place
KATHY LOPEZ, STUDIO BE, 1455 E. Main St., suite 200, Ventura, 844-3425
2nd Place
EVA KETTLES, FIT BUDDHA, 901-3440; 424 E. Main St., Ventura; 330 State St., Santa Barbara
3rd place
GAIL DeSART AT MIND & BODY WELLNESS STUDIO, 1445 Donlon St., suite 9, Ventura, 654-8354
PILATES STUDIO
1st Place
MIND & BODY WELLNESS STUDIO, 1445 Donlon St., suite 9, Ventura, 654-8354
2nd Place
FIT BUDDHA, 901-3440; 424 E, Main St., Ventura; 330 State St., Santa Barbara
3rd Place
CAMARILLO PILATES, 221 E. Daily Drive #7, Camarillo, 384-8044
YOGA INSTRUCTOR
1st Place
AUDREY WALZER AT CAMARILLO YOGA CENTER, 5800 Santa Rosa Road, suite 127, Camarillo, 484-8810
2nd Place
MARKETA HUELSKAMP, YOGA BY THE SEA, OXNARD BEACH PARK
3rd Place
PIXIE KASTRUP AT YOGA JONES, 105 S. Oak St., suite 200, Ventura, 643-5669 (or 643-JONZ)
YOGA STUDIO
1st Place
CAMARILLO YOGA CENTER, 5800 Santa Rosa Road, suite 127, Camarillo, 484-8810
2nd Place
VENTURA POP UP YOGA, 667-8455
3rd Place
JAI RHYTHM YOGA, 175 S. Ventura Ave., suite 103B, Ventura, 652-7490
