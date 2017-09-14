Free DACA renewal help for county residents

Ventura-based Law Office of Vanessa Frank announced on Wednesday, Sept. 6, that the firm will be providing free Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals renewals, thanks in part to an anonymous donation in a “sufficient amount” to cover application fees for up to 200 applicants, now through Sept. 29.

DACA, as it is often referred to, provides a two-year reprieve from deportation for residents of the United States who were brought into the country by their parents when they were children, oftentimes illegally. DACA provides the individuals with the ability to work, on condition that they do not violate any laws and that they renew their status every two years at a cost of $495.

On Tuesday, Sept. 5, however, President Donald Trump rescinded the program, which was enacted by President Barack Obama in 2012. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services announced that renewals will continue through March 5, 2018, but there still remains the possibility that Congress could solidify the program by turning The DREAM (Development, Relief and Education for Alien Minors) Act into law.

Introduced in 2001, The DREAM Act has failed to pass through Congress multiple times. If passed, the act would eliminate the need for DACA; the GOP-led Congress has until March to introduce and pass said bill before Trump’s deadline on DACA expires.

CAUSE, Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy, estimates that there are 7,000 DACA recipients living in Ventura County, with 800,000 across the United States.

The Law Office of Vanessa Frank will, until Sept. 29, assist DACA recipients whose applications expire between now and March 5, 2018, at 143 Figueroa St., Ventura. For more information, call 641-9300.

Disaster Preparedness Fair returns to Oxnard

The third annual Disaster Preparedness Fair returns to Oxnard on Saturday, Sept. 16, and with it comes information, education and, oh yes, the Big Shaker Earthquake simulator.

The volunteer effort, taking place in the middle of National Preparedness Month and hosted by the Oxnard Fire Department, will feature demonstrations focused on fire safety and a raffle featuring safety-centric items such as a NOAA (National Oceanic weather radio, two-person emergency kit and more.

The Fair will take place at the Fire Department Administration’s parking lot, 360 W. Second St., Oxnard, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 385-3947.

Camarillo school for students with autism seeks new home

Come 2018, Triton Academy, which serves students with autism from Ventura County, will need a new place to call home as its contract with the Pleasant Valley School District will come to an end.

The school district cites needing the space, located at 700 Temple Ave., for an expected growth in enrollment, and therefore has asked Triton to vacate the premises at the end of the 2017-2018 school year. Triton is operated by the Ventura County Office of Education.

Students from the third through 12th grades attend Triton, which has a current enrollment of 81 students from 13 different districts in Ventura County.

“We are confident we will find a new home for Triton Academy in time for the 2018-19 school year,” said Stan Mantooth, Ventura County superintendent of schools. “We do not anticipate any interruption in the vital services Triton Academy provides to its students and their families.”

Triton has been recognized as a model school throughout the state due to its specialized programming and research-based methodologies to enhance the school experience of its students.

For updates on the move, visit www.vcoe.org/triton-move.