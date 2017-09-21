Welcome to the 32nd Annual Best Of Ventura County!

This year we reflect on the creativity, art and sensibility brought 50 years ago during California’s Summer Of Love. It was an interesting period in American culture, one that forwarded ideas that still ring true today. So we’ve created poster art in the style of 1967.

To produce this issue, nearly 8,000 voters cast close to 160,000 individual votes for locally owned businesses in more than 200 categories. This represents our largest issue ever and is a testament to how Ventura County is evolving into something special.

We appreciate our readers and clients for helping us to chronicle all things good in this wonderful place we call home. Art by Linda G. Silvestri

Thank you!

Check out the winners by clicking on the links below!

BEAUTY AND STYLE

HEALTH AND FITNESS

FOOD AND DRINK

NIGHTLIFE AND ENTERTAINMENT

RECREATION

SERVICES

SHOPPING