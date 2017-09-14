Fict. Business Names

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170727-10014865-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NOE’S CLEANING SERVICES, 901 Irving Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Julisa Rubio Rosas, 901 Irving Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Julisa Rubio Rosas, Julisa Rubio Rosas. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170814-10016049-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MY GIRL MONDAY-FRIDAY, 191 S Santa Rosa St, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Ramona Leah Perkash Vaswani, 191 S Santa Rosa St, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 08/14/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ramona Leah Perkash Vaswani, Ramona Leah P. Vaswani. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170815-10016111-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: HIGHWAY 86, 183 Bell Way, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Christian Sun, 183 Bell Way, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/10/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Christian Sun, Christian Sun. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 15, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170818-10016390-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ALL TI METALS, 268 West Stroube St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, David Castellanos, 268 West Stroube St., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ David Castellanos, David Castellanos. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170815-10016102-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: META MOTORS LLC, 1684 Callens Rd Ste. 1, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, META MOTORS LLC, 1684 Callens Rd Ste. 1, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 5/8/2012. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s META MOTORS LLC, Jose Antonio Chanes, Jose Antonio Chanes, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 15, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170818-10016402-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: K OF K SEA FOOD, 3350 S. Harbor Bl., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, AndrÈs Hernandez, 21828 Roscoe Bl. #15, Canoga Park, CA 91304. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ AndrÈs Hernandez, AndrÈs Hernandez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170728-10014992-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RIP. RECYCLE. CRUISE., 3700 Dean Dr. Apt. 1607, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Camden Ray Scott Daugherty, 3700 Dean Dr. Apt. 1607, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Camden Daugherty, Camden Daugherty. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: July 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170821-10016540-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BRAVO BRAVO AVIATION COMMUNICATIONS, 3101 Peninsula Rd., #119, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, William R. Broadwell, 3101 Peninsula Rd., #119, Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William R. Broadwell, William R. Broadwell. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170816-10016260-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE BRIDGE, 999 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, THE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH OF THE CONEJO VALLEY, 999 Rancho Conejo Blvd., Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12/30/2009. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s THE EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH OF THE CONEJO VALLEY, Eric Miner, Eric Miner, Ch. Fin. Officer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170817-10016304-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: POSTVU, 5109 W. Wooley Rd., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, OVERVU LLC, 5109 W. Wooley Rd., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2015. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s OVERVU LLC, Alexandra Karam, Alexandra Karam, Founder, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 17, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170817-10016362-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FRED’S FRUIT STAND, 3846 E. Telegraph Road, Fillmore, CA 93015, Ventura County, Federico Moreno, 3846 E. Telegraph Road, Fillmore, CA 93015, Magdalena Moreno, 3846 E. Telegraph Road, Fillmore, CA 93015. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Federico Moreno, Federico Moreno. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 17, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/31/17, 9/7/17, 9/14/17 and 9/21/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170823-10016820-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEAVIEW PUBLISHING, 138 E. Carmel Green, Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Mary Embree, 138 E. Carmel Green, Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mary Embree, Mary Embree. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/31/17, 9/7/17, 9/14/17 and 9/21/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170817-10016358-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BLUE STAR SPA, 11420 Ventura Ave., Suite 104, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County, Blaz Gallegos, 2411 E. 4th St. #4, Long Beach, CA 90814, Zhongmin Liu, 2411 E. 4th St. #4, Long Beach, CA 90814. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/17/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Blaz Gallegos, General Partner of 888 Massage Company, Blaz Gallegos. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 17, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/31/17, 9/7/17, 9/14/17 and 9/21/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170816-10016216-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LOCKWOOD LAND AND CATTLE, 15580 Greenleaf Springs Road, Frazier Park, CA 93225, Ventura County, William A. Ackerman, Trustee of Ackerman Family Trust, 803 Alabama Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648, Gayle Ackerman, Trustee of Ackerman Family Trust, 803 Alabama Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648. This business is conducted by: A Trust. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 03/15/2006. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William A. Ackerman, William A. Ackerman, Trustee of Ackerman Family Trust. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/31/17, 9/7/17, 9/14/17 and 9/21/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170815-10016161-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WRITER’S SHOWCASE, 86 Wildwood Ln, Fillmore, CA 93015, Ventura County, Carina Forsythe, 13732 Wyandotte St., Van Nuys, CA 91405, MAI KHA, 86 Wildwood Ln, Fillmore, CA 93015. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ MAI KHA, MAI KHA. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 15, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/31/17, 9/7/17, 9/14/17 and 9/21/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170821-10016515-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STUDIO THREAD, 128 California St., Space B, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Sandra Waller, 127 E. Ramona St., Ventura, CA 93001, Justin Waller, 127 E. Ramona St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 21 Aug 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Justin Lee Waller, Justin Lee Waller. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/31/17, 9/7/17, 9/14/17 and 9/21/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170823-10016790-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ROCKY TRAILER VILLLAGE PARK, 6502 Katherine Road, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Les Kay Wagner, 2115 3rd Street #201, Santa Monica, CA 90405. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: April 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Les Kay Wagner, Les Kay Wagner, Les Kay Wagner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/31/17, 9/7/17, 9/14/17 and 9/21/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170829-10017227-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) PUP N SUDS, 2) PUP N SUDS MOBILE GROOMING, 74 W. Harrison Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Sara Naswall, 74 W. Harrison Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sara Naswall, Sara Naswall. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 29, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20170823-10016709-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DA HICKORY HOUSE. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 10251 Telephone rd., Ventura, CA 93004. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 8-12- 13. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20130812-100121470. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura CA. Benito Ruiz, 1255 Seacliff Ct., #6, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Benito Ruiz, Benito Ruiz. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170829-10017209-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: YOUR HOME FOR NETWORKING, 5021 Verdugo Way 105, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Richard Brill, 132 Tranquila Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Richard Brill, Richard Brill. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 29, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170825-10016992-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) WIP, 2) WIP COMMUNICATIONS, 816 Via Alondra, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, P.B.R. Enterprises, Inc., 816 Via Alondra, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: July 31, 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s P.B.R. Enterprises, Inc., William Locker, William Locker, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 25, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170828-10017118-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ACCU-CLEAN, LLC, 9751 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, CA 91320 Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, ACCU-CLEAN, LLC, 30101 Agoura Ct., Ste 130, Agoura Hills, CA 91301. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s ACCU-CLEAN, LLC, Michael Eksteen, Michael Eksteen, Sole Mbr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170829-10017249-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ASR PROPERTY RESTORATION, 1830 Lockwood Street, Suite 107, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, ASR Construction, Inc., 1830 Lockwood Street, Suite 107, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s ASR Construction, Inc., Kirk Prouse, Kirk Prouse, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 29, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170908-10017857-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NLEADER GROUP, 3664 Fairmont Ln., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, NLEADER GROUP, LLC, 3664 Fairmont Ln., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/28/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s NLEADER GROUP, LLC, Nancy Leidezmeijer, Nancy Leidezmeijer, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170821-10016544-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KARL LAGERFELD PARIS, 740 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 424, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Delaware, AM Retail Group, Inc., 7401 Boone Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s AM Retail Group, Inc., Randon Q. Roland, Randon Q. Roland, Sr. VP/CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170822-10016592-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DKNY SPORT, 740 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 424, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: New York, The Donna Karan Company Store LLC, 7401 Boone Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s The Donna Karan Company Store LLC, Randon Q. Roland, Randon Q. Roland, Vice President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 22, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170908-10017846-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUSIE Q’S LUXURY CLEANING, 1005 Dunes St., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Susana Gamble, 1005 Dunes St., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Susana Gamble, Susana Gamble. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170828-10017120-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PRECIOUS FLOWER, 361 W. Harrison Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Olga Patricia Pe?a Perez, 33 Kimberly Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Maricarmen Gutierrez, 361 W. Harrison Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Teresa Benitez, 4504 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Olga Patricia Pe?a Perez, Olga P. Pe?a. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170901-10017455-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GFO PREP AND FABRICATION, 4065 Calle Tesoro, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, GFO PREP AND FABRICATION, LLC, 4065 Calle Tesoro, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-1-17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s GFO PREP AND FABRICATION, LLC, Danny Folkes, Danny Folkes, Partner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 1, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170911-10017906-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: INTERNET MARKET CONSULTING, 14683 Loyola St., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Wendy Sherwood, 14683 Loyola St., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06/06/2005. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Wendy Sherwood, W. Sherwood. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 11, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170907-10017731-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PARK VIEW APARTMENT HOMES, 256 Erbes Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA 201225710014, 256 Erbes Road, LLC, 1534 N. Moorpark Rd. #348, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s 256 Erbes Road, LLC, Cathy Petoscia, Cathy Petoscia, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

Legal Notices

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00500328-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 17, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: ELISABETH CHARAS FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: ELISABETH CHARAS filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: ELISABETH CHARAS AKA MYRTLE ELISABETH HIBBERD to ELISABETH CHARAS; ELISABETH CHARAS AKA M. ELISABETH HIBBERD to ELISABETH CHARAS; ELISABETH CHARAS AKA M. ELISABETH HIBBERD CHARAS to ELISABETH CHARAS; ELISABETH CHARAS AKA M. ELISABETH HIBBERD BUCHTER to ELISABETH CHARAS; ELISABETH CHARAS AKA ELISABETH HIBBERD BUCHTER to ELISABETH CHARAS; ELISABETH CHARAS AKA ELISABETH HIBBERD CHARAS to ELISABETH CHARAS; ELISABETH CHARAS AKA ELISABETH BUCHTER CHARAS to ELISABETH CHARAS. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: October 2, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 17, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Miriam Hernandez, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00500321-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 17, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: RUI TANG FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: RUI TANG filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: RUI TANG to RUI HUANG. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 9-29- 17. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 17, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: S. Legere, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/24/17, 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

T.S. No. 17-461 APN: 187-0-143-015 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/4/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: STEVEN P. HOLMAN AND KATHLEEN D. HOLMAN, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP Deed of Trust recorded 10/15/2004 as Instrument No. 20041015-0278168 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale:9/21/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the main front entrance to the County Government Center Hall of Justice 800 South Victoria Avenue Ventura, CA Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $354,912.07 Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt owed. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1321 KELP STREET OXNARD, California 93035 Described as follows: As more fully described on said Deed of Trust. A.P.N #.: 187-0-143-015 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 848-9272 or visit this Internet Web site www.elitepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-46154. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Dated: 8/22/2017 Zieve, Brodnax & Steele, LLP, as Trustee 30 Corporate Park, Suite 450 Irvine, CA 92606 For Non-Automated Sale Information, call: (714) 848-7920 For Sale Information: (714) 848- 9272 www.elitepostandpub.com Christine O’Brien, Trustee Sale Officer THIS FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. EPP 23081 8/31, 9/7, 9/14/17

TSG No.: 8590997 TS No.: B547417 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 142-0-201-255 Property Address: 1021 ALMENDRA PLACE OXNARD, CA 93036 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 08/24/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 09/21/2017 at 11:00 A.M., T.D. Service Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 08/31/2005, as Instrument No. 20050831-0217695, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: JOSEPH JOHNSON AND CHARLOTTE JOHNSON, HUSBAND AND WIFE AS JOINT TENANTS , WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/ CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 142-0-201- 255 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1021 ALMENDRA PLACE, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $254,648.49. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting. com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case B547417 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: T.D. Service Company 4000 W. Metropolitan Drive, Ste 400 Orange, CA 92868 T.D. Service Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0315074 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 08/31/2017, 09/07/2017, 09/14/2017

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-16-757950-CL Order No.: 730-1613401-70 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVI DED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 10/25/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): Israel Santiago, a married man as his sole and separate property Recorded: 11/2/2006 as Instrument No. 20061102-00232739-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California; Date of Sale: 10/5/2017 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, in the Auction.com Room Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $396,578.90 The purported property address is: 520 OPTAR LANE, OXNARD, CA 93030-3756 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 215-0-082-145 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280- 2832 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www.qualityloan. com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-16-757950-CL . Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 800- 280-2832 Or Login to: http://www. qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-16-757950-CL IDSPub #0130554 9/7/2017 9/14/2017 9/21/2017

T.S. No.: 2017-01365-CA A.P.N.:202-0-076-030 Property Address: 427 South F Street, Oxnard, CA 93030 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE ß 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR.

NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ÐÂY LÀ BAN TR”NH BÀY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/15/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Gary E Blum, A Single Man Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 07/11/2005 as Instrument No. 20050711-0167860 in book —-, page—- and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale: 10/05/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 257,411.08 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 427 South F Street, Oxnard, CA 93030 A.P.N.: 202-0-076-030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 257,411.08. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www. altisource.com/MortgageServices/ D e f a u l t M a n a g e m e n t / TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01365-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: August 24, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource. c o m / M o r t g a g e S e r v i c e s / D e f a u l t M a n a g e m e n t / TrusteeServices.aspx Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

APP1708-CA-3297476 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17 and 9/21/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700-21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600-1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 21st day of September, 2017 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures. com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Customer Name Unit#

Larry Johnson 561

Claudia Cardenas 698

Lilliana Aguilar 639

Leo Amezuca 014

Theo Briscoe III 428

Arleen Cruz 752

Amy Diaz 777A

Beverly Footman 656

Angela Garcia 782

Anthony A. Jaramilla 045

Cynthia Johnson 685

Linda Lopez 224

Rafael Martinez R06

Oscar Mendez 319

Raul Murillo 078

Debra Polk 031

Luis Quintero 498

Alejandro Reyes 216

Evelyn Ruiz 775A

Darryl San Nicolas 077A

Casey Spatz 552

Paul Kalani Vera 497

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 7th and 14th day of September, 2017. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond#: 79183C, 310.647.9926 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on September 22, 2017 at 12:00 PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036 County of Ventura, State of California, are the following units:

James Harrell – Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Dolly, Water Cooler w/Hot, 2 Printers, 2 Office Chairs, 15+ Boxes of Unknown, Cabinet, Fan, Lamp, Various Furniture, Easy Up Canopy, Miscellaneous Items

Philip Scharff – Golf Set, Shredder, Artwork, Leather Jacket, Fishing Gear, Stereo, Various Electronics, Clothing/Linens, 4+ Storage Tubs of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated September 7 & September 14, 2017. Auction by www.storagetreasures. com. Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www. Storagetreasures.com sale by competitive bidding ending on, September 19, 2017 at 11:00AM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 2100 Auto Center Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036. County of Ventura, State of California the following units. Michael Haws(1)- snow skis and poles, luggage, 20+ boxes conts unkn, 4+ pool cue’s, step ladder, faux plants, radio, coolers, tackle box, entertainment unit, tool box

Michael Haws(2)- gas BBQ, Sony TV, leather office chair, 2 upholstered chairs, file cabinet, snow skis, various furniture, exercise equip, 15+ boxes conts unk.

Joeann Aguilar- TVs(3) road bike, vacuum, leather sofa, headboard.

Teresa Ponce- Cannondale bike, car parts, mirror, tools, razor scooter.

Chanel Taylor- vcr, popcorn machine, clothes, stroller, baby swing, end table.

Jeff Weber- clothes, suit, luggage, entertainment unit, bed, golf clubs.

Juvenal Rios- speakers, tools, computer, luggage, baseball cards

Courtney Grays- fridge, computer, printer, meat slicer, furniture tv.

Phillip Zaballero- cabinet, desk, shelving, camp chair

Maria Gracias Perez- light fixture, lock box, boxes

Katherine Kelner- chair, speakers, artwork, baskets, ironing board

Maria Elena Gonzalez – computer, car stereo, luggage

Tracy Dowaliby- tools, sewing machine, furniture, toaster William Diehl(1)- 2 subwoofers, bbq, furniture Summer Vaughn- sofa, table & chairs, coffee table, artwork.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 24 hours of the time of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated 9/7/2017 and 9/14/2017. Auction by www.storagetreasures. com.. Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-771749-BF Order No.: 8703259 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/28/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): STEPHEN F. LUTZKE AND MARCIE LUTZKE, HUSBAND AND WIFE Recorded: 6/8/2004 as Instrument No. 20040608-0160249 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California; Date of Sale: 10/5/2017 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $299,380.02 The purported property address is: 778 BENNETT AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 120- 0-142-035 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www. qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-771749-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http:// www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-771749-BF IDSPub #0130827 9/14/2017 9/21/2017 9/28/2017

T.S. No.: 2017-01057- CA A.P.N.:203-0-291-070 Property Address: 214 W Iris St, Oxnard, CA 93033

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE ß 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ÐÂY LÀ BAN TR”NH BÀY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/04/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Micaela Ruiz, A Married Woman As her Sole And separate Property. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 05/16/2006 as Instrument No. 20060516-0104465 in book —-, page—-and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale: 10/10/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 462,218.74 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 214 W Iris St, Oxnard, CA 93033 A.P.N.: 203-0-291-070 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 462,218.74. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960- 8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/ MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/ TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01057-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: August 28, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866)960- 8299 http://www.altisource.com/ MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/ TrusteeServices.aspx ________________________________ Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. APP1708-CA-3298825 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

T.S. No.: 9550-4606 TSG Order No.: 730-1701788-70 A.P.N.: 071-0-093-120 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/09/1999. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NBS Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 03/17/1999 as Document No.: 99-051779, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: SUSAN KASKUS, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the attached legal description. Sale Date & Time: 10/05/2017 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 250 WEST CENTER STREET, VENTURA, CA 93001-1816 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an ìAS ISî condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $86,307.76 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939- 0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting. com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9550-4606. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NBS Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 800-766-7751 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www. nationwideposting.com or Call: 916- 939-0772. NBS Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. LEGAL DESCRIPTION LOT 178, TRACT NO., IN THE CITY OF VENTURA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS SHOWN ON A MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 14, PAGE(S) 25, INCLUSIVE, OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. NPP0315518 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 09/14/2017, 09/21/2017, 09/28/2017

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00500776-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 30, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: LEANNE BEALL FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LEANNE BEALL filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: PRESTON JAMES BEALL to PRESTON JAMES MURPHY. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10/19/17. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 30, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: M. Campos, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

APN: 202-0-264-205 TS No: CA07000344-17-1 TO No: 8701718 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d) (1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 2, 2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 4, 2016 as Instrument No. 20160404-00045542-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by MARK A SOLOMON A SINGLE MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for MB FINANCIAL BANK, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 900 JURYMAST DRIVE, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $546,595.95 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659- 7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000344- 17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: August 30, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000344- 17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 34094, Pub Dates: 09/14/2017, 09/21/2017, 09/28/2017, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE Escrow No.: 0101700375-SR NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s), and business address(es) of the Seller(s) are: Gordon Robertson 300 Giant Oak Ave. Ste D, Newbury Park, CA 91320 Doing Business as: Robertson Automotive All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/ are: (if none, so state) None The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s)/applicant(s) is/are: Daniel Giers and Mary Giers 300 Giant Oak Ave. Ste D, Newbury Park, CA 91320 The assets being sold are generally described as: All Fixtures and Equipment, Goodwill, Inventory and all other tangible and intangible assets used in the operation of the above named business, and are located at: 300 Giant Oak Ave. Ste D, Newbury Park, CA 91320 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Fidelity National Title Company, 1375 Exposition Blvd., Ste. 240, Sacramento, CA 95815 and the anticipated sale date is October 3, 2017. The Bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2. The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Fidelity National Title Company, 1375 Exposition Blvd., Ste. 240, Sacramento, CA 95815, Escrow #0101700375-SR. And the last date for filing claims by a creditor shall be October 2, 2017, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Date: August 30, 2017 By: Fidelity National Title Company as Escrow Agent for the herein Buyer and Seller /S/ Sara Rewinkle, Escrow Officer 9/14/17 CNS-3049168#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF BULK SALE (UCC Sec. 6105) Escrow No. CEG101891-BW NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a bulk sale is about to be made. The name(s), business address(es) of the Seller(s), are: WILLY WING LOK CHUI, 67 Wet Main Street, #C, Ventura, CA 93001 Doing Business as: GOURMET ORIENTAL All other business name(s) and address(es) used by the Seller(s) within the past three years, as stated by the Seller(s), is/are: NONE The location in California of the Chief Executive Officer of the Seller(s) is: NONE The name(s) and address of the Buyer(s) is/are: YAZHOU HE and ZHEN H. REN, 422 North 2nd Street, #A, Alhambra, CA 91801 The assets being sold are described in general as: RESTAURANT and are located at: 67 Wet Main Street, #C, Ventura, CA 93001 The bulk sale is intended to be consummated at the office of: Central Escrow Group, Inc., 515 West Garvey Ave., Suite 118, Monterey Park, CA 91754 and the anticipated sale date is 10/03/17. The bulk sale is subject to California Uniform Commercial Code Section 6106.2 YES The name and address of the person with whom claims may be filed is: Central Escrow Group, Inc., 515 West Garvey Ave., Suite 118, Monterey Park, CA 91754 and the last date for filing claims by any creditor shall be 10/02/17, which is the business day before the sale date specified above. Dated: September 1, 2017 Buyer: S/ YAZHOU HE S/ ZHEN H. REN 9/14/17 CNS-3049263#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00500893-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 01, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: KYLE ZOELLER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: KYLE ROBERT ZOELLER to KYLE ROBERT MCKNIGHT. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10- 16-17. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 01, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Adriana Velasco, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF LLOYD RAY HIGGINBOTHAM, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00500554-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: LLOYD RAY HIGGINBOTHAM. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MARION HIGGINBOTHAM in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MARION HIGGINBOTHAM be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert M. Baskin, LAW OFFICE OF ROBERT M. BASKIN, 1849 Knoll Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658- 1000. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF NANCY LEE DOWALIBY, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00500430-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: NANCY LEE DOWALIBY. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: TRACY M. DOWALIBY in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: TRACY M. DOWALIBY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 28, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: WILLIAM S. DUNLEVY, ESQ, LAW OFFICES OF WILLIAM S. DUNLEVY, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 255, Camarillo, CA 93010, (805) 383- 6200. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 8/31/17, 9/7/17 and 9/14/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MABEL L. LARSON ALSO KNOWN AS MABEL L. KIGHT LARSON AND MABEL L. KIGHT, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00500425-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MABEL L. LARSON ALSO KNOWN AS MABEL L. KIGHT LARSON AND MABEL L. KIGHT. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: RONALD W. KIGHT in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: RONALD W. KIGHT be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kevin G. Staker, Esq., SBN: 101400, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010-6088, 805-482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17 and 9/21/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARC A. SULLIVAN, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00500627- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARC A. SULLIVAN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: THOMAS N. SULLIVAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: THOMAS N. SULLIVAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 4, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Patrick T. Loughman, 300 E. Esplanade Dr., Suite 850, Oxnard, California 93036, (805) 981-8555. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17 and 9/21/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JUNE L. CRAVEN, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00499116- PR-PL-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JUNE L. CRAVEN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: BARNEY D. CRAVEN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA The Petition for Probate requests that: BARNEY D. CRAVEN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: September 27, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Barbara L. Taaff, Esq., Kenneth E. Devore & Associates, APC, 31355 Oak Crest Drive, Suite 250, Westlake Village, CA 91361, 818-338-3252. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17 and 9/21/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMIN ISTER ESTATE OF ALBERT MERTENS aka ALBERT GEORGE MERTENS, JR. Case No. 56-2017-00500702-PR-PL-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of ALBERT MERTENS aka ALBERT GEORGE MERTENS, JR A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by Dana Mertens and Nancy Dee Keane in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that Dana Mertens and Nancy Dee Keane be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independ-ent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal repre-sentative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be re-quired to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The inde-pendent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held on Oct. 5, 2017 at 9:00 AM in Dept. No. J6 located at 4353 E. Vineyard, Oxnard, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk Attorney for petitioner: GREGORY I BECKER ESQ SBN 183059 215 AVENUE I STE 109 REDONDO BEACH CA 90277 CN941579 MERTENS Sep 14,21,28, 2017

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ERIC MICHAEL DE JONG, ERIC DE JONG, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00501134-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ERIC MICHAEL DE JONG, ERIC DE JONG. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: HEIDI HAUENSTEIN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: HEIDI HAUENSTEIN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Joseph A. Rund, Esq., SBN: 059955, 1068 E. Main Street, Suite 140-C, Ventura, CA 93001, Telephone: (805) 653-1600, Fax: (805) 653-1606. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.