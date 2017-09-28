Fict. Business Names

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170829-10017227-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) PUP N SUDS, 2) PUP N SUDS MOBILE GROOMING, 74 W. Harrison Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Sara Naswall, 74 W. Harrison Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sara Naswall, Sara Naswall. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 29, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20170823-10016709-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DA HICKORY HOUSE. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 10251 Telephone rd., Ventura, CA 93004. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 8-12- 13. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20130812-100121470. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura CA. Benito Ruiz, 1255 Seacliff Ct., #6, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Benito Ruiz, Benito Ruiz. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170829-10017209-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: YOUR HOME FOR NETWORKING, 5021 Verdugo Way 105, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Richard Brill, 132 Tranquila Dr., Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Richard Brill, Richard Brill. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 29, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170825-10016992-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) WIP, 2) WIP COMMUNICATIONS, 816 Via Alondra, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, P.B.R. Enterprises, Inc., 816 Via Alondra, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: July 31, 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s P.B.R. Enterprises, Inc., William Locker, William Locker, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 25, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170828-10017118-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ACCU-CLEAN, LLC, 9751 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, CA 91320 Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, ACCU-CLEAN, LLC, 30101 Agoura Ct., Ste 130, Agoura Hills, CA 91301. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s ACCU-CLEAN, LLC, Michael Eksteen, Michael Eksteen, Sole Mbr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170829-10017249-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ASR PROPERTY RESTORATION, 1830 Lockwood Street, Suite 107, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, ASR Construction, Inc., 1830 Lockwood Street, Suite 107, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s ASR Construction, Inc., Kirk Prouse, Kirk Prouse, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 29, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/7/17, 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170908-10017857-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NLEADER GROUP, 3664 Fairmont Ln., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, NLEADER GROUP, LLC, 3664 Fairmont Ln., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1/28/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s NLEADER GROUP, LLC, Nancy Leidezmeijer, Nancy Leidezmeijer, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170821-10016544-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KARL LAGERFELD PARIS, 740 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 424, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Delaware, AM Retail Group, Inc., 7401 Boone Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s AM Retail Group, Inc., Randon Q. Roland, Randon Q. Roland, Sr. VP/CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170822-10016592-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DKNY SPORT, 740 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 424, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: New York, The Donna Karan Company Store LLC, 7401 Boone Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55428. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s The Donna Karan Company Store LLC, Randon Q. Roland, Randon Q. Roland, Vice President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 22, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170908-10017846-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SUSIE Q’S LUXURY CLEANING, 1005 Dunes St., Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Susana Gamble, 1005 Dunes St., Oxnard, CA 93035. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Susana Gamble, Susana Gamble. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170828-10017120-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PRECIOUS FLOWER, 361 W. Harrison Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Olga Patricia Pe?a Perez, 33 Kimberly Dr., Ventura, CA 93001, Maricarmen Gutierrez, 361 W. Harrison Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Teresa Benitez, 4504 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria, CA 93013. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Olga Patricia Pe?a Perez, Olga P. Pe?a. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170901-10017455-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GFO PREP AND FABRICATION, 4065 Calle Tesoro, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, GFO PREP AND FABRICATION, LLC, 4065 Calle Tesoro, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7-1-17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s GFO PREP AND FABRICATION, LLC, Danny Folkes, Danny Folkes, Partner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 1, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170911-10017906-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: INTERNET MARKET CONSULTING, 14683 Loyola St., Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Wendy Sherwood, 14683 Loyola St., Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 06/06/2005. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Wendy Sherwood, W. Sherwood. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 11, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170907-10017731-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PARK VIEW APARTMENT HOMES, 256 Erbes Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA 201225710014, 256 Erbes Road, LLC, 1534 N. Moorpark Rd. #348, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s 256 Erbes Road, LLC, Cathy Petoscia, Cathy Petoscia, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170824-10016905-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 4 WAY MEAT MARKET #6, 440 N Rose Ave, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, 4 WAY MEAT MARKET INC, 1920 Ivanhoe Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ 4 WAY MEAT MARKET INC, Jose Carbajal, Jose Carbajal, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170907-10017804-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ROGER’S TREE SERVICE, 1453 Lorena Dr., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Rogelio Hernandez, 1453 Lorena Dr., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2011. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rogelio Hernandez, Rogelio Hernandez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170911-10017918-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HEALTHY STORRY, 2) JULIE STORRY, NTP, 2826 Stacy Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Julie Storry, 2826 Stacy Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Julie Storry, Julie Storry. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 11, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170911-10017979-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MEDIA GARDEN, 2415 E. Ocean Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Alix Camp, 2415 E. Ocean Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Alix Camp, Alix Camp. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 11, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170912-10017986-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BRANDWORTH PRODUCTIONS, 2) BRANDWORTH FINANCIAL GROUP, 3) MOBILE 2 MOBILE OIL CHANGE, 4) TENK SPORTS, 2417 Larkhaven Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Carlos E. Esquivel, 2417 Larkhaven Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 8/1/2017; 2. 8/1/2017; 3. N/A; 4. N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carlos E. Esquivel, Carlos E. Esquivel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 12, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170911-10017945-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BALLET ACADEMY VENTURA, 2) BALLET VENTURA, 2750 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kathleen A. Noblin, 2991 Patina Court, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: August 1992. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kathleen A. Noblin, Kathleen A. Noblin. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 11, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170913-10018151-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA COUNTY BALLET, 505 Poli St., Ste 302, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIF., VENTURA COUNTY BALLET, 505 Poli St., Ste 302, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation NONPROFIT JDI(c) (3). The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: AUG 1998. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VENTURA COUNTY BALLET, Kathleen Anne Noblin, Kathleen Anne Noblin, Exec. Director. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170914-10018263-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OLIVIA’S NAIL & PEDISPA, 2780 Cochran St., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, NAILZED SPA, INC., 9155 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, CA 91324. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ NAILZED SPA, INC., Tony T. Doan, Tony T. Doan, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170919-10018532-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CLOS DES AMIS, 2) CLOS DES AMIS WINES, 20262 So. Mountain Rd., Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, Bruce Ned Freeman, 14651 Ojai Rd., Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/19/2012. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Bruce Ned Freeman, Bruce Ned Freeman. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 19, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17, 10/5/17, 10/12/17 and 10/19/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170920-10018571-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RICARDO LANDSCAPE CONSTRUCTION, 2105 Norma St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Ricardo J. Esparza, 2105 Norma St., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12 Dec 2011. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ricardo J. Esparza, Ricardo J. Esparza. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17, 10/5/17, 10/12/17 and 10/19/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170925-10018855-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE BROKEN COOKIE, 725 County Square Drive #31, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Angela FletcherBabcock, 725 County Square Drive #31, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9-25-17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Angela FletcherBabcock, Angela FletcherBabcock. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 25, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17, 10/5/17, 10/12/17 and 10/19/17.

Legal Notices

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE TS No. CA-17-771749-BF Order No.: 8703259 NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR (Pursuant to Cal. Civ. Code 2923.3) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/28/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 to the Financial C ode and authorized to do business in this state, will be held by duly appointed trustee. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. BENEFICIARY MAY ELECT TO BID LESS THAN THE TOTAL AMOUNT DUE. Trustor(s): STEPHEN F. LUTZKE AND MARCIE LUTZKE, HUSBAND AND WIFE Recorded: 6/8/2004 as Instrument No. 20040608-0160249 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, California; Date of Sale: 10/5/2017 at 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $299,380.02 The purported property address is: 778 BENNETT AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 Assessor’s Parcel No.: 120- 0-142-035 NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sa le date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site http://www. qualityloan.com , using the file number assigned to this foreclosure by the Trustee: CA-17-771749-BF. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the property address or other common designation, if any, shown herein. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, including if the Trustee is unable to convey title, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return o f the monies paid to the Trustee. This shall be the Purchaser’s sole and exclusive remedy. The purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Trustor, the Trustee, the Beneficiary, the Beneficiary’s Agent, or the Beneficiary’s Attorney. If you have previously been discharged through bankruptcy, you may have been released of personal liability for this loan in which case this letter is intended to exercise the note holders right’s against the real property only. QUALITY MAY BE CONSIDERED A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date: Quality Loan Service Corporation 411 Ivy Street San Diego, CA 92101 619-645-7711 For NON SALE information only Sale Line: 916-939-0772 Or Login to: http:// www.qualityloan.com Reinstatement Line: (866) 645-7711 Ext 5318 Quality Loan Service Corp. TS No.: CA-17-771749-BF IDSPub #0130827 9/14/2017 9/21/2017 9/28/2017

T.S. No.: 2017-01057- CA A.P.N.:203-0-291-070 Property Address: 214 W Iris St, Oxnard, CA 93033

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE ß 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ÐÂY LÀ BAN TR”NH BÀY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 05/04/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Micaela Ruiz, A Married Woman As her Sole And separate Property. Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 05/16/2006 as Instrument No. 20060516-0104465 in book —-, page—-and of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale: 10/10/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 462,218.74 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 214 W Iris St, Oxnard, CA 93033 A.P.N.: 203-0-291-070 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 462,218.74. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960- 8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/ TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-01057-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: August 28, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237 Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866)960- 8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx ________________________________ Trustee Sale Assistant WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. APP1708-CA-3298825 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

T.S. No.: 9550-4606 TSG Order No.: 730-1701788-70 A.P.N.: 071-0-093-120 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/09/1999. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NBS Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 03/17/1999 as Document No.: 99-051779, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: SUSAN KASKUS, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the attached legal description. Sale Date & Time: 10/05/2017 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 250 WEST CENTER STREET, VENTURA, CA 93001-1816 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an ìAS ISî condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $86,307.76 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939- 0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting. com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9550-4606. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NBS Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 800-766-7751 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www. nationwideposting.com or Call: 916- 939-0772. NBS Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. LEGAL DESCRIPTION LOT 178, TRACT NO., IN THE CITY OF VENTURA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS SHOWN ON A MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 14, PAGE(S) 25, INCLUSIVE, OF MAPS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. NPP0315518 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 09/14/2017, 09/21/2017, 09/28/2017

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00500776-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed AUG 30, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: LEANNE BEALL FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: LEANNE BEALL filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: PRESTON JAMES BEALL to PRESTON JAMES MURPHY. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10/19/17. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: AUG 30, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: M. Campos, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

APN: 202-0-264-205 TS No: CA07000344-17-1 TO No: 8701718 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d) (1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 2, 2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 4, 2016 as Instrument No. 20160404-00045542-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by MARK A SOLOMON A SINGLE MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee for MB FINANCIAL BANK, N.A. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 900 JURYMAST DRIVE, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $546,595.95 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659- 7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000344- 17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: August 30, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000344- 17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 34094, Pub Dates: 09/14/2017, 09/21/2017, 09/28/2017, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00500893-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 01, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: KYLE ZOELLER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: KYLE ROBERT ZOELLER to KYLE ROBERT MCKNIGHT. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10- 16-17. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 01, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Adriana Velasco, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE SALE Trustee Sale No: 129764-11 Loan No: 197-3421869 Title Order No: 170032460 APN 160-0-242-055 WHEREAS, on 04/26/2004, a certain Deed of Trust was executed by IRA W. PUTNAM, SR. AND NANCY P. PUTNAM, as trustor in favor of WELLS FARGO HOME MORTGAGE, INC. as beneficiary and FIDELITY NATIONAL TITLE INSURANCE COMPANY as trustee, and was recorded on 05/04/2004 as Document No. 20040504- 0122140, and WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust was insured by the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (the Secretary) pursuant to the National Housing Act for the purpose of providing single family housing; and WHEREAS the beneficial interest in the Deed of Trust is now owned by the Secretary, pursuant to an assignment recorded 02/15/2013 in document no. 20130215- 00028620, of Official records in the office of the Recorder of VENTURA County, CA, and WHEREAS a default has been made in the covenants and conditions of the Deed of Trust PURSUANT TO SECTION 9 (A)(i), OF THE LOAN DOCUMENTS “AN IMMEDIATE PAYMENT IN FULL. AS DEFINED, THE LENDER WILL REQUIRE IMMEDIATE PAYMENT IN FULL OF ALL OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AND ACCRUED INTEREST IF; A BORROWER DIES AND THE PROPERTY IS NOT THE PRINCIPAL RESIDENCE OF AT LEAST ONE SURVIVING BORROWER.” INCLUDING ALL FORECLOSURE FEES, ATTORNEY FEES AND ADVANCES TO SENIOR LIENS, INSURANCE, TAXES AND ASSESSMENTS. WHEREAS, by virtue of this default, the Secretary has declared the entire amount of the indebtedness secured by the Deed of Trust to be immediately due and payable; NOW THEREFORE, pursuant to powers vested in me by the Single Family Mortgage Foreclosure Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B, and by the Secretary’s designation of me as Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded on 06/15/2016 as Instrument No. 20160615-00082599, notice is hereby given that on 10/17/2017, at 11:00AM local time, all real and personal property at or used in connection with the following described premises (“Property”) will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST Commonly known as: 224 CALLE FRONTE UNIT #27, CAMARILLO, CA 93012 The sale will be held: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development will bid $337,224.38. There will be no proration of taxes, rents or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will pay, at or before closing, his pro rata share of any real estate taxes that have been paid by the Secretary to the date of the foreclosure sale. When making their bids, all bidders except the Secretary must submit a deposit totaling $33,722.44 [10% of the Secretary’s bid] in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD. A deposit need not accompany each oral bid. If the successful bid is oral, a deposit of $33,722.44 must be presented before the bidding is closed. The deposit is nonrefundable. The remainder of the purchase price must be delivered within 30 days of the sale or at such other time as the Secretary may determine for good cause shown, time being of the essence. This amount, like the bid deposits, must be delivered in the form of a certified or cashier’s check. If the Secretary is the highest bidder, he need not pay the bid amount in cash. The successful bidder will pay all conveying fees, all real estate and other taxes that are due on or after the delivery date of the remainder of the payment and all other costs associated with the transfer of title. At the conclusion of the sale, the deposits of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned to them. The Secretary may grant an extension of time within which to deliver the remainder of the payment. All extensions will be for a 15-day increments for a fee of $500.00, paid in advance. The extension fee will be in the form of a certified or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder closes the sale prior to the expiration of any extension period, the unused portion of the extension fee shall be applied toward the amount due. If the high bidder is unable to close the sale within the required period, or within any extensions of time granted by the Secretary, the high bidder may be required to forfeit the cash deposit or, at the election of the foreclosure commissioner after consultation with the HUD representative, will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred as a result of such failure. The commissioner may, at the direction of the HUD representative, offer the property to the second highest bidder for an amount equal to the highest price offered by that bidder. There is no right of redemption, or right of possession based upon a right of redemption, in the mortgagor or others subsequent to a foreclosure completed pursuant to the Act. Therefore, the Foreclosure Commissioner will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s) upon receipt of the entire purchase price in accordance with the terms of the sale as provided herein. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant. The scheduled foreclosure sale shall be cancelled or adjourned if it is established, by documented written application of the mortgagor to the Foreclosure Commissioner not less than 3 days before the date of sale, or otherwise, that the default or defaults upon which the foreclosure is based did not exist at the time of service of this notice of default and foreclosure sale, or all amounts due under the mortgage agreement are tendered to the Foreclosure Commissioner, in the form of a certified or cashier’s check payable to the Secretary of HUD, before public auction of the property is completed. The amount that must be paid if the mortgage is to be reinstated prior to the scheduled sale is $337,195.17 as of 10/16/2017, plus all other amounts that would be due under the mortgage agreement if payments under the mortgage had not been accelerated, advertising costs and postage expenses incurred in giving notice, mileage by the most reasonable road distance for posting notices and for the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance at the sale, reasonable and customary costs incurred for title and lien record searches, the necessary out-of-pocket costs incurred by the Foreclosure Commissioner for recording documents, a commission for the Foreclosure Commissioner, and all other costs incurred in connection with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement. Tender of payment by certified or cashier’s check or application for cancellation of the foreclosure sale shall be submitted to the address of the Foreclosure Commissioner provided below. DATE: 08/14/2017 FORECLOSURE COMMISSIONER: MORTGAGE LENDER SERVICES, INC. 11707 Fair Oaks Blvd., Ste 202 Fair Oaks, CA 95628 (916) 962-3453 Fax: (916) 962-1334 Sale Information Line: 916-939- 0772 or www.nationwideposting. com TARA CAMPBELL, FORECLOSURE COMMISSIONER OFFICER NPP0316092 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER PUB: 09/21/2017, 09/28/2017, 10/05/2017

TSG No.: 8671094 TS No.: CA1600275808 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 142-0-123-065 Property Address: 1927 ISABELLA ST OXNARD, CA 93036-2674 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 09/19/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/12/2017 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 09/30/2005, as Instrument No. 20050930-0244088, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: ELOIS LAVERN DIXSON, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/ CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 142-0-123-065 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1927 ISABELLA ST, OXNARD, CA 93036-2674 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $231,357.01. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http:// search.nationwideposting.com/ propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1600275808 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0316250 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 09/21/2017, 09/28/2017, 10/05/2017

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00501334-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 14, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. PETITION OF: CECILIA CUELLAR & ALBERT CUELLAR SR. FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: CECILIA CUELLAR & ALBERT CUELLAR SR. filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: JENNIFER CUELLAR VASQUEZ to JENNIFER CUELLAR. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 10/30/17. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Ventura Courthouse. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 14, 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Adriana Velasco, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE Business and Professions Code Sec. 21700 – Div. 8 – C.C. 3072. Notice is hereby given by the undersigned that a public lien sale of the following described personal property will be held at the hour of 11:00 am, date 10/13/2017, County of Ventura, State of California. The property is stored at the VENTURA MINI WAREHOUSE, located at 3695 Market Street, Ventura, CA 93003. Tel: (805) 644-1330. The items to be sold are generally described as follows: Furniture, Clothing, Tools and/or other household items stored by the following persons:

NAME OF ACCOUNT / SPACE#: Janie Holder / #031

Date: 9/15/17, /S/: Kathleen Iwan (Manager). This notice is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 21700 et seq. of the Business and Professions code of the State of California. Sale subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between Owner and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

LIEN SALE 10/16/17 10AM AT 2456 TELLER ROAD, NEWBURY PARK 10 NISSAN LIC# 7KAW304 VIN# JN8AZ2KR0AT152415. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17.

SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA SUSAN BAKER FLOYD, et al. Plaintiffs, PAMELA NYE, an Individual, et al., Defendants. Case No. 56-2012-00424649- CU-OR-VTA (Original Complaint Filed: September 21, 2012) NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY (CCP SECTIONS 873.640 & 873.650) – Private Sale TO ALL PARTIES HEREIN AND TO THEIR ATTORNEY(S) OF RECORD: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on or after September 21, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. at the office of Kevin McAtee, 1000 S. Seaward Avenue, Ventura, California 93001, the undersigned Referee Kevin McAtee, duly appointed in the above entitled action will accept offers for the sale of the real property and sell the real property, the subject of this litigation, as described below and in the manner and on the terms described below: 1. The real property which is to be sold is located in the County of Ventura at 8442 Santa Ana Road, Ventura, California, and other locations, and includes the following Ventura County Assessor Numbers: 035-0-140-010, 060-0-220-150 & 270, 061-0-171-150, 160, 170 & 260 and 061-0-172-010. 2. The real property is more particularly described in the “Certificate of Compliance” recorded with the Ventura County Recorder on October 19, 2016 as Document Number 20161019-00154085 and the “Order Amending Legal Description” filed in this court action on January 18, 2017 and recorded with the Ventura County Recorder on January 18, 2017 as Document Number 20170118—00007401. Both documents and the legal descriptions therein are available upon request from the Referee and/or may be reviewed at the office of the Referee. Such documents are also available from the Ventura County Recorder. 3. The real property will be sold at private sale and offers will be received at the office of the Referee, 1000 S. Seaward Avenue, Ventura, California 93001, up to 5:00 p.m. September 21, 2018 or up to 5:00 p.m. the day before any hearing for confirmation of the sale, whichever occurs earlier. Increased offers (overbids) will be accepted at the hearing on the confirmation of sale in accordance with CCP sections 873.730 and 873.740 and other applicable law or orders. 4. The terms of the sale are as follows: The purchase price to be paid in cash in lawful money of the United States; all mineral rights on the real property shall be reserved to the present owners in accordance with the Interlocutory Judgment filed in this case on August 25, 2014; any agreement to sell shall be in writing and signed by the Referee and buyer; the sale of the real property is subject to court confirmation in the Ventura County Superior Court, at a date and time to be determined and noticed in this case and is subject to overbidding at a court hearing, pursuant to CCP section 873.710 et seq. (including CCP section 873.740); the sale is subject to such other terms regarding escrow and title insurance and other provisions as may be required or agreed upon by the Referee in writing; the Referee reserves the right to reject any and all offers and bids. DATED: 9/21, 2017, By Kevin McAtee, Referee. Joseph L. Strohman, Jr. (SBN 106925), Leslie A McAdam (SBN 210067), FERGUSON CASE ORR PATERSON LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, California 93004, Telephone: (805) 659-6800, Fax Number: (805) 659-6818 E-mail: jstrohman@fcoplaw.com, E-mail: lmcadam@fcoplaw.com, Attorneys for Plaintiffs. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

LIEN SALE

Gold Line Towing, 1334 Callens Rd Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 10/10/2017: 16-TOYT License: 7TKA654 / CA Vin: 4T1BF1FK4GU219127

Happy’s Collision Center, 6401 Ventura Blvd Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 10/10/2017: 04-LEXS License: 5HAV909 / CA Vin: JTHBD192340089042.

Jimmy’z Towing, 1190 N Ventura Ave Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 10/10/2017: 12-TOYT License: 6WFW758 / CA Vin: JTNJJXB04CJ016770

Roy’s Towing, Inc., 1344 1/2 Thousand Oaks Blvd Thousand Oaks, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 10/10/2017: 03-CHEV License: 7D17613 / CA Vin: 1GCHC23U93F194341 14-CHEV License: 7BSD164 / CA Vin: 1G1PC5SB8E7131265

Swink’s Towing, 4506 Industrial St Simi Valley, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 10/12/2017: 09-NISS License: NONE / CA Vin: 3N1AB61E89L651052 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE SS366.26 J 071505 HEARING DATE: 11/27/2017 TIME: 8:30 AM COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Joseph M. Klopp, a child. To: Sarah Klopp, Francisco Santos, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Joseph M. Klopp, Date of Birth: 06/12/2017, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Francisco Santos, Mother’s name: Sarah Klopp. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 11/27/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 11/27/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 09/18/2017 by: Lidia Jara, CWSW Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 9/28, 10/5, 10/12, 10/19/17 CNS-3053171#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction at October,13th 2017 at 12:30PM located at 900 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

Linda Brown: Clothes, Mattress and box spring and household goods.

Brandon Coronado: Large T.V., Furniture, Household goods, Dolly, Fridge, Approx 50 boxes.

Emma Taylor: Toys, 2 car seats, 1 washer, Electric scooter, Boogie board and boxes.

David Reyes: Tools, ladder, fridge, coolers, washer/dryer, clothing and 1 lamp.

Maria Ledesma: Furniture, garden furniture, large T. V. household goods, approx. 10 boxes.

Kerry O’Brian: Gun safe, filing cabinet, approx. 30 boxes, furniture and household goods.

Jack Sierra: Approx. 7 boxes, bedding, 2 tables, 2 chairs and household goods.

Barbara Sapien: VHS videos, bags, furniture, and household goods.

Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold “As Is” and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this September 20th 2017. Channel Islands Self Storage, Phone# (805) 488-3886, Fax# (805) 488-0733, Auctioneer: James O’Brien Bond# R519468. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF LIENED PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that a closed bid public auction will be held at MARINA SELF STORAGE 2600 W WOOLEY ROAD OXNARD, CALIFORNIA 93035 on 10/13/17 at 9:45 AM to satisfy the lien on the property stored at the address above in the units listed. Tenants notated the inventories listed at the time of rental. Landlord makes no representation or warranty that the units contain said inventories.

B236 Barbara J. Holder

D006 David Simisky

A085 Omar Jasso

B233 Rocky D. Postlewait

B080 Steven Skourup

B234 Tony Swartz

All units must be paid for at the time of sale. No checks accepted. No one under the age of 18 is allowed to attend the sale. Each person attending must sign in and agree to follow all Rules and Regulations of the sale. The landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. All purchased goods are sold “as is” and must be removed by 5:00 PM on the day following the sale. Shelving is property of landlord; do not remove unless authorized. Buyers must provide a current, original or a photocopy of their original resale permit at time of sale in lieu of sales tax. This sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between landlord and obligated party. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00501591-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 19, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: GARY CHRISTOPHER DILLINGER, MICHELE FERGUSON CASEY FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: GARY CHRISTOPHER DILLINGER, MICHELE FERGUSON CASEY filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: GARY CHRISTOPHER DILLINGER to CHRIS FERGUSON DILLINGER, MICHELE FERGUSON CASEY to MICHELE FERGUSON DILLINGER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 19 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Amy Gates, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17, 10/5/17, 10/12/17 and 10/19/17.

Summons

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA CITATION TO PARENT CASE NO. A017339 IRMO: ROBERT JOHN LOCKARD THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA To ROBERT EARL ODOM: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, by order of this Court, you are hereby advised that you may appear before the judge presiding in Dept. J1, of this Court on Friday November 17, 2017 at 8:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard in J1 of the Ventura County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, Located at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. Then and there, you may show cause, if any you have, why ROBERT JOHN LOCKARD, should not be declared free from your custody and control for the purpose of freeing ROBERT JOHN LOCKARD for placement for adoption. The following information concerns rights and procedures that relate to this proceeding for the termination of custody and control of said minor as set forth in Family Code § 7860.et seq. 1. At the beginning of the proceeding the Court will consider whether or not the interests of the minor child require the appointment of counsel. If the Court finds that the interests of the minor do require such protection, the Court will appoint counsel to represent him, whether or not the minor is able to afford counsel. The minor will be present in court. 2. If you appear without counsel, and are unable to afford counsel, the Court must appoint counsel for you, unless you knowingly and intelligently waive the right to be represented by counsel. The court will not appoint the same counsel to represent both the minor and either parent. 3. The Court may appoint either the public defender, or private counsel. If private counsel is appointed, he or she will receive a reasonable sum for compensation and expenses, the amount of which will be determined by the Court. That amount must be paid by the real parties in interest, but not by the minor, in such proportions as the Court believes to be just. If, however, the Court finds that any of the real parties in interest cannot afford counsel, the amount will be paid by the County. 4. The Court may continue the proceeding for not more than thirty (30) days as necessary to appoint counsel to become acquainted with the case The address of the court is: SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA, 4353 E. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, CA 93036. Given under my hand and Seal of the Superior Court of the County of Ventura. Dated: SEP 08, 2017. Signed: Michael D. Planet, Clerk By Beatriz Mendez, Deputy. (Seal) PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. (NUMERO DEL CASO): LC105607 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ADVANCED FLOOR AND WINDOW COVERINGS INC.; Jim Turrell; Marvin Jacoby; Does 1 TO 10. PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): MBC Ventures, LLC.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperac’on de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009.

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiffs attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (EI nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es):The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Northwest District – Van Nuys Courthouse, 6230 Sylmar Ave., Van Nuys, CA 91401. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Joshua P. Friedman, 23679 Calabasas Road #377, Calabasas, CA 91302, 310-278-8600. DATE: (Fecha): APR 28 2017. /s/: Sherri R. Carter, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Christine Y-Tehrani, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17, 10/5/17, 10/12/17 and 10/19/17.

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMIN ISTER ESTATE OF ALBERT MERTENS aka ALBERT GEORGE MERTENS, JR. Case No. 56-2017-00500702-PR-PL-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of ALBERT MERTENS aka ALBERT GEORGE MERTENS, JR A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by Dana Mertens and Nancy Dee Keane in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that Dana Mertens and Nancy Dee Keane be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independ-ent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal repre-sentative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be re-quired to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The inde-pendent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held on Oct. 5, 2017 at 9:00 AM in Dept. No. J6 located at 4353 E. Vineyard, Oxnard, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk Attorney for petitioner: GREGORY I BECKER ESQ SBN 183059 215 AVENUE I STE 109 REDONDO BEACH CA 90277 CN941579 MERTENS Sep 14,21,28, 2017

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ERIC MICHAEL DE JONG, ERIC DE JONG, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00501134-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ERIC MICHAEL DE JONG, ERIC DE JONG. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: HEIDI HAUENSTEIN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: HEIDI HAUENSTEIN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 25, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Joseph A. Rund, Esq., SBN: 059955, 1068 E. Main Street, Suite 140-C, Ventura, CA 93001, Telephone: (805) 653-1600, Fax: (805) 653-1606. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/14/17, 9/21/17 and 9/28/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF BETTY COOK, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00500973-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: BETTY COOK. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ANGELIQUE FRIEND in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ANGELIQUE FRIEND be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: October 11, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: David A. Esquibias, Esq., Law Offices of David A. Esquibias, 2625 Townsgate Road, Ste. 330, Westlake Village, CA 91361, (805) 267-1141. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA FOR THE COUNTY OF VENTURA IN RE: ROBB FLINT MACKAY, TRUSTOR OF THE ROBB FLINT MACKAY SPECIAL NEEDS TRUST DATED 4/18/1992 Lorna MacKay Smith, successor Trustee of said Trust Case No. 56-2017-00501402-PR-NC-OXN NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF DEATH OF TRUSTOR, ROBB FLINT MACKAY [Probate Code § § 19040 et seq.; 19050, et seq] Notice is hereby given to the creditors and contingent creditors of the above-named decedent (i.e. Robb Flint MacKay), that all persons having claims against either of said decedent and/or the Trust entitled, the Robb Flint MacKay Special Needs Trust dated 4/18/1992 are required to file them with the Superior Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver a copy to Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for the Trustees (i.e. Lorna MacKay Smith) of The Robb Flint MacKay Special Needs Trust dated 4/18/1992 wherein said decedent was the trustor of said Trust, at 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, within the later of four months after September 21, 2017 (the date of the first publication of notice to creditors) or, if notice is mailed or personally delivered to you, 60 days after the date this notice is mailed or personally delivered to you. A claim form may be obtained from the court clerk. For your protection, you are encouraged to file your claim by certified mail, with return receipt requested. Date: September 14, 2017, /s/ Stanley J. Yates, Attorney for Lorna MacKay Smith, successor Trustee, of the Above-Referenced Trust; 260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-1525. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17 and 10/5/17. ♦