A little discretion

Just read your article about Erika Gorman (“A mother’s call,” News, 8-24). I am totally in favor of breastfeeding, both private and public. It has been proven that breast milk has all the nutrients a child needs and that cow’s milk and formula are not as beneficial. HOWEVER, I truly feel that breastfeeding in public should be done discreetly, i.e. mom’s boobs can be covered in such a way as not to draw the attention of adolescents, teens and adult male gawkers. We are not living in a country where this is acceptable to most and it is so easy to breastfeed without drawing attention to oneself. I think a lot of these women are displaying their entire breast for shock value. I breastfed my two children in public without anyone reporting me. Be discreet, ladies!

Connie Brescher

Port Hueneme

Under pressure

I have a concern about the lack of using the proper tire pressures according to the tire manufacturer’s recommendations instead of the automobile manufacturer’s tire recommendations since those recommendations ONLY apply the original tires that came with the car. After-market tires generally have much higher maximum tire pressure ratings often 10-12 psi higher than what is listed on the car!

I have learned that just about all tire professionals are for some reason required to use the pressures listed on the driver’s-side door either by their company or there is a federal law they must comply with. This is unacceptable for many reasons;

Under inflated tires

give poorer performance, handling, produce more wear on the tires giving shorter tire life, $ $ $, causes more drag (friction)m which reduces gas mileage, $ $ $.

This illegitimate plan only hurts the American drivers by increasing our cost to drive, which is bad enough with all the taxes, insurance and fees we have to pay in order to have a vehicle on the road.

This plan also reduces our safety on the road by having tires running at less than optimum performance. Poor handling because of tires that are wandering back and forth on the rims or tires that are drastically underinflated could come off the rim in an aggressive maneuver while trying to avoid an accident.

I have found that unless we as tire buyers request, sometimes assertively, that the tire mechanic pump the tires up to just under the maximum pressure that is embossed on the side of the tire, they will not do it. After all, who knows better what the tire requirements are, the tire makers or the dealerships and department stores who sell the tires?

It baffles me as to why there is such a push-back to comply with what seems to be the obvious solution for an unwritten “rule” that should never have been implemented. It only hurts us. So please speak up and demand that your tires be properly inflated … as your safety may be dependent on it.

Frank P. Antonowitz

Ventura

Rehashing the old trope

Your article “In Pursuit of Environmental Justice” (Cover feature, 9-1) was an excellent in-depth look at this critical issue. I was encouraged by Supervisor Parks’ strong stand on protecting those at highest risk from pollutants. But Supervisor Long’s response was distressing. She never addressed environmental justice, instead rehashing the old trope of “expanding economic opportunities.” You can’t dress up corporate greed as simple “economic opportunity,” when people’s lives and health are at stake. Supervisor Long represents many of the most vulnerable parts of our County. I would suggest that she consider that sick parents and children won’t make good job candidates, now or in the future, for those polluting jobs she’s trying to protect.

Robin Gerber

Speaker, best-selling author, historian

Drilling, gassing and, yes, spilling

Stop Ventura Fracking wanted to thank the VC Reporter and CFROG’s Kimberly Rivers for a terrific article (Cover feature, 9-1) and photo finally bringing Environmental Justice attention to our once quaint working-class neighborhood, which for the last five years has been under intense oil and gas siege here in West Ventura.

Notification is a death sentence for your dream. Imagine suddenly getting a letter tacked onto your porch saying, “We’re going to be drilling 24 hours a day next to your house” and there’s not a damn thing you can do about it. As that letter circulated around our neighborhood, Stop Ventura Fracking was born. Our West Ventura neighborhood featured in your photo includes two mobile home parks, Encinitas and Magnolia, which perhaps should be called ExxonMobil Home Parks because they are so close to extreme toxic chemical oil extraction.

Despite a code against the flaring of gas, flares burn 24 hours a day (Editor’s note: waiting for code citation). In fact, two flares on School Canyon Road burn within 2.7 miles of the VC Reporter’s home office! Meanwhile, Lake Casitas’ last water (39 percent full) is being stolen from hydrants along Ventura Avenue. Untold “unlimited” millions of gallons at approximately .002 cents a gallon also are destined to be polluted forever and unusable. This is the worst area in California for water-intensive Big Oil to extract as we simply have no state water hookups from Ojai, Oak View, North Carpinteria, all the way to Mills Road.

When Lake Casitas is gone, that’s it folks. If and when we hook up to state water, residents will pay (untold millions, possibly a billion over 10 years) for that too, effectively subsidizing Big Oil. These are the alarming kinds of things you discover as you peel back the oil onion skins.

Imagine scrimping and saving for your first “dream home,” only to find out that they are using tanker trucks of acids, sulfates and deadly chemicals next door. The convoys of vacuum and water trucks spewing toxic diesel fumes drift on the Ventura ocean breeze right to where kids play. Trucks from Texas marked “Radioactive” speed through as if not to be seen. Bags of silica marked “premature death-barbed particles too small to be seen” that OSHA says cause silicosis and lung cancer, stacked right next to the Ventura River Trail, make residents fearful of exercising outdoors.

This couldn’t be a worse spot for toxic extraction. These are families…, with kids. Yet here they are —drilling, gassing and, yes, spilling. Go to CalEnviroScreen map at VCReporter.com and join Stop Ventura Fracking on Facebook to see actual down-and-dirty photos of chemical trucks in school zones and much worse.

Our Ventura dream-home neighborhood turned into an oil and gas nightmare. And nobody at the top seemed to care. When we complained to leaders they scoffed, “Move.” When we complained to the oil and gas companies they scoffed, “Move,” Now we are telling them to move. This is our Ventura.

They stole our neighborhood, our dream home, our air and water. Now we will finally have some environmental justice.

Barry Harrington

photojournalist for Stop Ventura Fracking

Ventura

I’m a dreamer

I dream that Congress will work together and alongside one another to come up with an improved DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program. I dream that our nation will recognize and appreciate the value of every human life, without exception or prerequisite or condition. I dream that each and every one of us will work harder to empathize with those with differing viewpoints. I dream that I may grow when I acknowledge my failings and shortcomings. I dream that I may find great beauty hidden in the plain and the simple. I dream that I am ever more grateful and thankful for all I am blessed with.

John Sanders Jones

Ventura

Terror of Trump

How disappointing that Ray Freeman (“I’ll be blowed,”Sharper Focus, 9-14) chooses to trash Hillary Clinton’s new book. While I so often appreciate Mr. Freeman’s point of view, he is way off base here.

I am, although not having read the book yet, dismayed by all of the negativity directed at HRC. She’s right about so much of what I’ve heard through news clips. We are living thorough the terror of Trump because of the obstructions that she cites. It had to be told.

Carol Spector

Ventura