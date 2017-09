CAMARILLO

Paseo Camarillo Cinemas

390 Lantana St. 383-2267

Battle of the Sexes Fri.-Sat., 12 noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 6, 7:30, 9, 10:15 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12 noon, 1:30, 3, 4:30, 6, 7:30 p.m.

Brad’s Status Fri.-Sat., 12:15, 4:15, 7:15, 9:40 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 12:15, 4:15, 7:15 p.m.

Edwards Cinema

680 Ventura Blvd. 383-8866

‘Til Death Do Us Part Fri.-Sun., 12:45, 3:45, 7, 9:45 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:55, 4, 7:15, 9:55 p.m.

American Assassin Fri.-Sun., 12:20, 3:15, 6:15, 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:30, 4:30, 7:45, 10:15 p.m.

American Made Fri.-Sun., 12 noon, 2:45, 5:30, 8:15, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:05, 4:25, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Thurs. only, 8 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 3D Thurs. only, 9 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049: The IMAX 2D Experience Thurs. only, 7, 10:40 p.m.

Flatliners Fri.-Sun., 11:45 a.m., 2:25, 4:55, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Friend Request Fri.-Sun., 12:15, 2:35, 5:15, 7:45, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:25, 4:45, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard Fri.-Sun., 1:30, 4:30, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:40, 3:25, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.

Home Again Fri.-Sun., 12:30, 3:10, 5:40, 8 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1, 3:40, 6:30, 9:25 p.m.

It Fri.-Sun., 11:50 a.m., 1:05, 3:20, 4:10, 6:30, 7:15, 9:40, 10:20 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:35, 1:45, 3:30, 5, 6:15, 8:15, 9:40 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fri.-Sun., 11:30 a.m., 2:40, 6:05, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:15, 2:45, 6:05, 9:15 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle — The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Sun., 12:10, 3:25, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:30, 3:35, 6:50, 10 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Fri.-Sun., 1:55, 4:30, 7 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 3:30, 6:05 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie 3D Fri.-Sun., 11:25 a.m., 9:35 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1, 8:45 p.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

THOUSAND OAKS

Janss Marketplace 9

Moorpark Rd./Hillcrest Drive 374-9656

‘Til Death Do Us Part Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 2:50, 4:40, 7:55, 10:30 p.m.; Thurs. 12 noon, 2:50, 4:40, 7:55 p.m.

American Assassin Fri.-Wed., 2, 7:30 p.m.; Thurs. 2 p.m.

American Made Fri.-Wed., 1:30, 5, 7:45, 9:40 p.m.; Thurs. 1:30, 5, 9:40 p.m.

Battle of the Sexes Fri.-Thurs., 12:10, 3:20, 6:10, 10:10 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 3D Thurs. only, 10:30 p.m.

Flatliners Fri.-Wed., 1:30, 4:30, 7:10, 10:30 p.m.; Thurs. 1:30, 4:15, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.

Home Again Fri.-Wed., 5:30, 10:30 p.m.; Thurs. 5:30 p.m.

It Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 3:30, 6:45, 9:50 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fri.-Wed., 12:10, 1, 3, 4:10, 6:10, 7:20, 9, 9:30 p.m.; Thurs. 12:10, 1, 3, 4:10, 7:20, 9 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 4:30, 7 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie 3D Fri.-Wed., 2:30, 10 p.m.; Thurs. 2:30, 10:20 p.m.

The Mountain Between Us Thurs. only, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie Thurs. only, 7, 9:30 p.m.

Carmike Thousand Oaks 14

166 W. Hillcrest Dr. 494-4702

American Assassin Fri.-Sat., 12:50, 3:40, 6:25, 9:10 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 12:05, 4:30, 7:20, 10 p.m.

American Made Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:20, 10:05 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 9 p.m.

Battle of the Sexes Fri.-Sat., 11:05 a.m., 1:55, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 12:40, 3:35, 6:25, 9:25 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Thurs. only, 7, 7 p.m.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut Wed. only, 7, 7 p.m.

Brad’s Status Fri.-Sat., 11:10 a.m., 3, 5:15, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 1:35, 4:20, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Flatliners Fri.-Sat., 11:45 a.m., 2:30, 5:10, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 11:30, 4:10, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.

Home Again Fri.-Sat., 11:10 a.m., 1:35, 4 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 12:05, 2:25, 4:45 p.m.

It Fri.-Sat., 1:25, 4:25, 6:20, 7:35, 9:30, 10:35 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 12:10, 3:10, 6:20, 7:05, 9:20, 10:05 p.m.; Tues. 12:20, 3:25, 6:20, 7:05, 9:25, 10:05 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fri.-Sat., 12:15, 1:10, 3:20, 4:20, 6:30, 7:25, 9:45, 10:30 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 12:15, 1:25, 3:20, 4:35, 6:45, 7:45, 9:55 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Fri.-Sat., 11:35 a.m., 1:15, 3:45, 4:45, 6:10, 7:10, 9:05 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 12 noon, 1:15, 3:45, 5, 6:10, 7:25, 9:05 p.m.; Tues. 12 noon, 1:15, 2:30, 3:45, 5, 7:25, 9:55 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie 3D Fri.-Sat., 2, 9:55 p.m.; Sun.-Mon., 2:30, 9:55 p.m.; Tues. 9:20 p.m.

The Mountain Between Us Thurs. only, 7, 9:50 p.m.

Mully Tues.-Thurs., 7 p.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie Thurs. only, 7, 9:30 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 9 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 2:40, 9 p.m.

Spyder Fri.-Tues., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:35, 9:50 p.m.

The Stray Thurs. only, 7, 9:15 p.m.

Stronger Fri.-Sat., 11:25 a.m., 2:10, 4:55, 7:40, 10:25 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 1:10, 4, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.

Tangled Fri.-Thurs., 2, 6 p.m.

Victoria & Abdul Thurs. only, 7, 9:45 p.m.

SANTA PAULA

Regency Santa Paula 7

550 W. Main Street 933-6707

American Assassin Fri. 2:15, 4:50, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:40 a.m., 2:15, 4:50, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:40 a.m., 2:15, 4:50, 7:30 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:15, 4:50, 7:30 p.m.

American Made Fri. 2, 4:40, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Sat. 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:20, 10 p.m.; Sun. 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:20 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2, 4:40, 7:20 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

The Emoji Movie Fri. 2:25 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:50 a.m., 2:25 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2:25 p.m.

Friend Request Fri.-Sat., 4:45, 7:40, 9:55 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 4:45, 7:40 p.m.

It Fri. 4, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 12:20, 4, 7:10, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 12:20, 4, 7:10 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 4, 7:10 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fri. 3:50, 5:25, 7, 8:30, 10:05 p.m.; Sat. 12:10, 3:50, 5:25, 7, 8:30, 10:05 p.m.; Sun. 12:10, 3:50, 5:25, 7 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 3:50, 5:25, 7 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Fri. 2, 3, 4:25, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2, 3, 4:25, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2, 3, 4:25, 6:50 p.m.; Mon.-Thurs., 2, 3, 4:25, 6:50 p.m.

OXNARD

Plaza Cinemas 14

255 West 5th Street 487-8380

American Assassin Fri.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 1:55, 4:45, 7:30, 10:05 p.m.

American Made Fri.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:25, 10:20 p.m.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel Wed. only, 10 a.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 3D Thurs. only, 8 p.m.

Flatliners Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

Friend Request Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:15, 3:30, 5:45, 8:10, 10:25 p.m.

Hazlo Como Hombre Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 4:30, 9:55 p.m.

It Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1, 1:45, 2:30, 4, 4:50, 5:30, 6:15, 7, 8, 8:30, 9:25, 10 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 2:05, 3:05, 5:10, 7, 8:15, 10 p.m.

Leap! Fri.-Sun., 10:55 a.m., 1:05, 3:15, 5:25, 7:35, 9:45 p.m.; Mon. 10:55 a.m., 1:05, 9:45 p.m.; Tues. 10:55 a.m., 1:05, 3:15, 5:25, 7:35, 9:45 p.m.; Wed. 1:05, 3:15, 5:25, 7:35, 9:45 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Fri. 10:50 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 12:15, 1:20, 2, 2:40, 3:45, 4:35, 5:15, 7:05, 7:45, 9:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 12:15, 1:20, 2, 2:40, 3:45, 4:35, 5:15, 7:05, 7:45, 9:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 11:35 a.m., 12:15, 1:20, 2, 2:40, 3:45, 4:35, 5:15, 7:05, 7:45, 9:30, 10:10 p.m.

The Midwife Mon. only, 3:30, 6:30 p.m.

mother! Fri.-Wed., 1:30, 7:10 p.m.

Century River Park 16

2766 Seaglass Way 988-6083

‘Til Death Do Us Part Fri.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 2:05, 4:45, 7:45, 10:25 p.m.

100 Tula Para Kay Stella Fri.-Wed., 12:10, 6:30 p.m.

American Assassin Fri.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 2, 4:50, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.

American Made Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 1:35, 4:25, 7:15, 10:05 p.m.

Battle of the Sexes Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:25, 4:20, 7:20, 9:25 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Thurs. only, 7, 8:45, 8:45 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 3D Thurs. only, 10:35 p.m.

Blade Runner Double Feature Thurs. only, 4:30 p.m.

Flatliners Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

Friend Request Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 7:05, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 4, 7:05, 10:25 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11 a.m., 1:30, 4, 7:05, 10:25 p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 4, 10:25 p.m.

It Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 12:40, 2:15, 3:50, 5:25, 7:10, 8:35, 10:20 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 10:40 a.m., 12:20, 1:55, 1:55, 3:40, 5:20, 5:20, 7, 8:50, 8:50, 10:10 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Fri. 10:55 a.m., 12:20, 1:45, 4:35, 6, 7:25, 8:50, 10:15 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 10:55 a.m., 12:20, 1:45, 4:35, 6, 7:25, 8:40, 10:15 p.m.; Mon. 10:55 a.m., 12:20, 1:45, 4:35, 6, 7:25, 8:50, 10:15 p.m.; Tues. 10:55 a.m., 12:20, 1:45, 4:35, 6, 8:50, 10:15 p.m.; Wed. 10:55 a.m., 12:20, 1:45, 4:35, 7:25, 9:35, 10:15 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie 3D Fri.-Wed., 3:10 p.m.

Let’s Play Two Tues. only, 7:30 p.m.

mother! Fri.-Mon., 10:30 a.m., 1:25, 4:20, 7:15, 10:10 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:25, 10:10 p.m.

Mully Tues.-Thurs., 7 p.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie Thurs. only, 7, 9:35 p.m.

A Question of Faith Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:30, 4:05, 6:50, 10:15 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Fri.-Wed., 3:20, 9:40 p.m.

Stronger Fri.-Sat., 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:45, 7:35, 9:30 p.m.; Sun. 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:45, 7:35, 10:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:40, 4:45, 7:35, 9:30 p.m.

The Tingler Sun. 2 p.m.; Wed. 2, 7 p.m.

Tonight She Comes Thurs. only, 10:30 p.m.

VENTURA

Century Downtown 10

555 E. Main St. 641-6500 Listening Devices and Closed Captioning are available.

American Assassin Fri.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 1:55, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

American Made Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Battle of the Sexes Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:30, 4:25, 7:20, 9:45 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 3D Thurs. only, 10:35 p.m.

Brad’s Status Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 1:20, 3:55, 6:30, 10:05 p.m.

Home Again Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m.

It Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 1:50, 3:30, 4:55, 6:35, 8, 9:55 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 12:20, 2:25, 3:35, 5:35, 6:50, 8:45, 9:50 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:45, 4:15, 7:10 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie 3D Fri.-Wed., 10:20 p.m.

mother! Fri.-Tues., 10:35 a.m., 1:30, 4:25, 7:25, 10:15 p.m.; Wed. 10:35 a.m., 1:30, 10:15 p.m.

No Game No Life Zero Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Regency Buenaventura 6

1440 Eastman Avenue 658-6544

Baby Driver Fri.-Thurs., 12:50, 7:30 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 Fri.-Thurs., 12:20, 2:40, 4:40, 6:50, 9:20 p.m.

Dunkirk Fri.-Thurs., 1, 3:40, 7:20, 10 p.m.

The Emoji Movie 3D Fri.-Thurs., 12:10, 2:30, 4:50, 7:10, 9:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Trip Fri.-Thurs., 4:10, 10:10 p.m.

Kidnap Fri.-Wed., 4:30, 7:40, 9:50 p.m.; Thurs. 4:30, 9:50 p.m.

The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature Fri.-Thurs., 12 noon, 2:20 p.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 3:50, 7, 10:05 p.m.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE

Cinepolis Westlake Village 8

180 Promenade Way 413-8838

American Made Fri. 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:15, 7:30, 9:15, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30, 2:15, 4:15, 5:15, 7:15, 8:15, 10:15, 11:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2:30, 3:30, 5:15, 6:30, 8:15, 9:30 p.m.; Mon. 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:15, 7:30, 9:15, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 12:45, 1:30, 3:45, 4:30, 7:30, 10, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 12:30, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:15, 7:30, 9:15, 10:30 p.m.

Battle of the Sexes Fri. 12 noon, 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10 p.m.; Sat. 11:15 a.m., 12:30, 2, 3:30, 5, 6:30, 8, 9:30, 11 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 12 noon, 2, 3, 5, 6, 8, 9 p.m.; Mon. 12 noon, 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10 p.m.; Tues. 12 noon, 1, 3, 4, 6, 9, 10 p.m.; Wed. 12 noon, 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Thurs. only, 9 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 3D Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut Wed. only, 7 p.m.

It Fri. 12:45, 4, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:45 a.m., 3, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 12:45, 4, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fri. 12 noon, 2, 3:15, 5:15, 6:30, 8:30, 9:45 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 12:30, 2:15, 3:45, 5:30, 7, 8:45, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 1, 2:15, 4:15, 5:30, 7:30, 8:45 p.m.; Mon. 12 noon, 2, 3:15, 5:15, 6:30, 8:30, 9:45 p.m.; Tues. 12 noon, 1, 3:15, 4:15, 6:30, 9:45, 10:30 p.m.; Wed. 12 noon, 2, 3:15, 5:15, 8:30, 9:45 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Fri. 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Sun. 12:45, 3:15, 5:45, 8:30 p.m.; Mon.-Wed., 1:45, 4:15, 6:45, 9:15 p.m.

Let’s Play Two Tues. only, 7, 7:15, 7:30 p.m.

Westlake Village Twin

4711 Lakeview Canyon Road 777-7876

Brad’s Status Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:15 p.m.

Victoria & Abdul Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 1:55, 4:35, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:15 a.m., 1:55, 4:35, 7:30 p.m.