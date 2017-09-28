The spirit of Bob Marley was alive and well at Discovery on Sept. 20 when The Wailers — formed from members of Marley’s former band — took to the stage. Now a mix of veterans, offspring and newcomers — including bedreaded lead vocalist Joshua David Barrett — the band continues to deliver to reggae fans old and new Marley’s powerful message of Jah love and unity.
