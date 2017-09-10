The nonprofit Ventura Botanical Gardens held its annual fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 10, on the hill above city hall overlooking the ocean with over 200 guests. The next phase of the garden is set to begin with permits ready to build and create the welcome center that will include using repurposed shipping containers. For those who donate, naming opportunities at the welcome center are available (see information below). The Chilean, South African and Mediterranean gardens will be growing in size with new species of plants “To give visitors ever-changing opportunities to explore,” says Joe Cahill, executive director of the Ventura Botanical Gardens. To learn more about the gardens, innovative water saving techniques, educational opportunities, etc., and/or to donate, go to venturabotanicalgardens.com or call 323-3113.

