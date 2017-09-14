The Ventura Art and Street Painting Festival made its mark on Ventura Harbor Village over the weekend, when dozens of artists took to the streets with pastels, umbrellas and cushions to create colorful works of chalk art on the sidewalks. Even when they weren’t working on their pieces, these dedicated muralists were easily identifiable by their knee pads (ideal for working close to the ground), broad-brimmed hats (for protection from the sun) and colorful chalk residue on hands, arms, legs and clothing. Besides the art, festivalgoers enjoyed shopping the numerous craft booths on the lawn, and the classic rock sounds of Black Canyon Band, performing that afternoon on the floating stage for Rock on the Dock.

Related