ARCADE

1st Place
GOLF N’ STUFF, 5555 Walker St., Ventura, 644-7131

2nd Place
VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 477-0470

3rd Place
BUENA LANES, 1788 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura, 677-7770

BEACH

1st Place
VENTURA STATE BEACH

2nd Place
SURFERS POINT

3rd Place
PIERPONT

BIKE TRAIL 

1st Place
VENTURA RIVER TRAIL

2nd Place
VENTURA PIER PROMENADE

3rd Place
ARROYO VERDE

BOWLING

1st Place
BUENA LANES, 1788 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura, 677-7770

2nd Place
DISCOVERY VENTURA, 1888 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 856-2695

3rd Place
HARLEY’S CAMARILLO BOWL, 305 Arneill Road (Pickwick Center), Camarillo, 482-0747

CAMPGROUND

1st Place
LAKE CASITAS, www.casitaswater.org/lower.php?url=camping

2nd Place
EMMA WOOD, www.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=604

3rd Place
SANTA CRUZ ISLAND, www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/camping.htm

CAR SHOW

1st Place
SANTA PAULA CRUISE NIGHT, First Fridays

2nd Place
FATHER’S DAY AT CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR, www.channelislandsharbor.org

3rd Place
CAMARILLO OLD TOWN CRUISE NIGHTS, 2220 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 443-9219, www.camarillo-oldtown.com/summercruisenights

CHARITY EVENT

Best place for visual and audio entertainment
Four Friends Gallery
Four Friends Gallery
1414 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., suite 111
601-7530
www.fourfriendsgallery.com
Steve Brogden loves music as much as he loves books. When he was the deputy director at the Thousand Oaks Library, he established a concert series for people who, like himself, craved live music away from the huge audiences of concert halls; the loud, boisterous crowds in bars; and the city traffic of Los Angeles. Calling on his connections in the folk music industry (a former roadie, he’s been involved with Folk Alliance Region West for decades), he’d book acts such as Albert Lee, Perla Battala and Vonda Shepard for his popular “Live at the Library” series.
Brogden retired in 2014, but loved those small-venue shows so much that this Pied Piper played his tune, luring musicians and his library-concert fans to a new location. His concert series, Brogden Bay Presents, is now held at Four Friends Gallery, an art space that specializes in vintage and fine art photography as well as “Outsider Art,” or works that demonstrate little influence from the mainstream artworld.
An art gallery may at first glance seem as unusual a venue for a music concert as a library. But acoustic performances, particularly those with a storytelling aspect, are arguably best enjoyed in an intimate space. The folk and Americana genres, in which Brogden Bay Presents specializes, have their own “outside the establishment” element, with many artists enjoying a following within their niche, even if widespread success eludes them. A gallery that makes space for Outsider Art seems an apt home for non-mainstream music as well.
So come on down to Four Friends Gallery in Thousand Oaks. Concerts are offered every month or so, with the likes of Corky Siegel, Jerry Vivino, Bettman and Halpin and other luminaries in the Americana scene taking the stage. You and just 80 of your fellow audience members will be able to enjoy good tunes in a warm, intimate setting, and take in some of the first-rate artwork up on the walls, too. Music for the ears, art for the eyes . . . it’s a truly immersive cultural experience. PICTURED: Tall Men Group performs at Four Friends Gallery in April 2017. Photo by Christopher Broughton

1st Place
CASA PACIFICA ANGELS WINE, FOOD & BREW FESTIVAL, 1 University Drive, CSU, Channel Islands, Camarillo, 366-4011

2nd Place
AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY, RELAY FOR LIFE OF VENTURA, relay4lifeventura@gmail.com, https://goo.gl/KxscvE

3rd Place
OJAI WINE FESTIVAL, ojaiwinefestival.com, 648-4881, 646-3794

CULTURAL FESTIVAL

1st Place
ARTWALK VENTURA, www.artwalkventura.org

2nd Place
VENTURA STREET FAIR, JULY 4

3rd Place
SURF RODEO, Pierpont Beach, Ventura. 628-9083

GOLF COURSE

1st Place
OJAI VALLEY INN, 905 Country Club Drive, Ojai, 697-8780

2nd Place
BUENAVENTURA GOLF COURSE, 5882 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, 677-6772

3rd Place
RIVER RIDGE GOLF CLUB, 2401 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, 983-4653

HIKING TRAIL

1st Place
VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS INC., www.venturabotanicalgardens.com, 232-3113

2nd Place
ARROYO VERDE PARK, Ventura

3rd Place
CHUMASH TRAIL OF POINT MUGU STATE PARK, www.hikespeak.com/trails/mugu-peak-hike-point-mugu-state-park/

JUST FOR KIDS

1st Place
GOLF N’ STUFF, 5655 Walker St., Ventura, 644-7131

2nd Place
SKY ZONE TRAMPOLINE PARK 2825 Johnson Drive, ventura, 804-9555

3rd Place
SKY HIGH SPORTS 166 N. Aviador St., Camarillo, 484-6300

LOCAL ATHLETE

1st Place
MARY OSBORNE

2nd Place
SAGE ERICKSON, SURFING

3rd Place
KEIFER COOKSEY, SOCCER

LOCAL SPORTS TEAM 

1st Place
BUENA HIGH SCHOOL BULLDOGS

2nd Place
VENTURA HIGH SCHOOL COUGARS

3rd Place
ADOLFO CAMARILLO HIGH SCHOOL SCORPIONS

MUSEUM

1st Place
RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM, 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 522-2977

2nd Place
MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY, 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-0323

3rd Place
CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 984-6260

OVERNIGHT ACCOMODATIONS

1st Place
EMBASSY SUITES MANDALAY BEACH, 2101 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard, 984-2500

2nd Place
CROWNE PLAZA VENTURA BEACH, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 648-2100

3rd Place
WESTLAKE VILLAGE INN, 31943 Agoura Road, Westlake Village, 818-889-0230

PLACE TO SWIM

1st Place
VENTURA AQUATIC CENTER, 901 S. Kimball Road, Ventura, 654-7511

2nd Place
LAKE CASITAS WATER ADVENTURE, 11311 Santa Ana Road, Ventura, 649-1122

3rd Place
VENTURA FAMILY YMCA, 3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-2131

SKATE PARK

1st Place
VENTURA WEST PARK, 450 W. Harrison Ave., Ventura, 648-1895

2nd Place
OJAI SKATE PARK, E. Ojai Ave., next to Chaparrral High School, Ojai, 646-5581 or 766-1366

3rd Place
CAMARILLO SKATEPARK, 1030 Temple Ave., Camarillo, 482-1996

SURF SCHOOL

1st Place
MARY OSBORNE SURF CAMPS, 1225 E. Main St., Ventura, 973-7263, www.maryosbornesurf.com

2nd Place
VENTURA MAKOS SURF CAMP, 1132 Meta Street, Ventura. 312-0713, www.venturamakossurfcamp.com

3rd Place
SILVER STRAND SURF SCHOOL, 426-0765, www.silverstrandsurfschool.com

SURF SPOT

1st Place
C-STREET/SURFERS POINT

2nd Place
RINCON

3rd Place
MONDOS

TENNIS COURT

1st Place
PIERPONT RACQUET CLUB, 500 Sanjon Road, Ventura, 648-5161

2nd Place
CAMINO REAL PARK, Dean Drive and Varsity Drive, Ventura, 652-4550

3rd Place
LIBBEY PARK, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, 646-5581

YACHT CLUB

1st Place
CHANNEL ISLANDS YACHT CLUB, 4100 Harbor Blvd., Channel Islands Harbor, 985-2492

2nd Place
VENTURA YACHT CLUB, 1755 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 642-0426

3rd Place
PACIFIC CORINTHIAN YACHT CLUB, 2600 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 985-7292

 