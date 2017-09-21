ACCOUNTANT

1st Place

DANIELLE BRINKMAN, FARBER, HAAS, HURLEY, LLP, 300 E. Esplanade Drive #1130, Oxnard, 485-7194

2nd Place

WEISS, BOWENS AND MAGSON LLP CPA, 1255 Callens Road, Ventura, 642-3800

3rd Place

BILLY A. ARNOLD CPA, 801 S. Victoria Ave. #104, Ventura, 642-0440

AUTO BODY SHOP

1st Place

TONY’S BODY SHOP, 497 Lambert St., Oxnard, 485-5514

2nd Place

AVENUE BODY SHOP, 378 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 653-6021

3rd Place

WILLIAMS AUTOMOTIVE, 6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura, 656-1026

CAR DETAILER/CAR WASH

1st Place

FIVE POINTS CAR WASH, 2912 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 643-7715

2nd Place

LAS POSAS CAR WASH AND LUBE CENTER, 100 S. Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 445-6680

3rd Place

THE AUTO SCRUBBER HAND WASH DETAILING, 2076 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-6281

CHILD CARE

1st Place

LAS POSAS CHILDREN’S CENTER, locations throughout Ventura Unified School District, 644-4344

2nd Place

LITTLE TREE PRESCHOOL, 1690 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1609

3rd Place

PEPPERMINT JUNCTION EARLY CARE & EDUCATION CENTER, 2150 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 988-6065

DOG DAYCARE

1st Place

SEND ROVER ON OVER DOGGIE DAY CARE & TRAINING CENTER, 1255 Callens Road, suite E, Ventura, 650-3294; 310 Easy St., suite D, Simi Valley, 650-3294 

2nd Place

DOGGIN’ AROUND DAY CARE, 3222 Bunsen Ave., Ventura, 223-3630

3rd Place

OUR DOG HOUSE, 2568 CHANNEL DRIVE A, VENTURA, 861-0012

DOG TRAINER

1st Place

VAL STALLINGS, CPDT, SEND ROVER ON OVER DOGGIE DAY CARE & TRAINING CENTER, 1255 Callens Road, suite E, Ventura, 650-3294; 310 Easy St., suite D, Simi Valley, 650-3294

 

2nd Place

SHANNON COYNER, VENTURA PET WELLNESS AND DOG TRAINING CENTER, 3521 Arundell Circle, Ventura, 620-7616

3rd Place

DOTTIE DUNNIGAN, K9 NUTT, 1746F S. Victoria Ave.., Ventura, 340-6949

DRY CLEANER

1st Place

FOUR SEASONS CLEANERS, 1746 S. Victoria Ave., suite A, Ventura, 654-8181; 4020 E. Main St.,  #B 3-2, Ventura, 658-0286;  2051 N. Rose Ave., #300, Oxnard, 485-0799

2nd Place

MANDALAY BAY CLEANERS, 633 West channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme. 985-5542

3rd Place

CLASSIC CLEANERS, 3875 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 654-0117

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

Best way to show you care: with a song
by Chris O’Neal
chris@vcreporter.com
Briana’s Singing Telegrams
Ventura
407-6004
www.brianassingingtelegrams.com
Looking for a truly unique gift for a friend or loved one that doesn’t mind being in the spotlight? Look no further than Briana’s Singing Telegrams, a real-life, personalized delivery of tunes for any occasion.
Briana Gutter puts on a truly unique performance, replete with outfit and specialized tunes, for a birthday, anniversary or anything in between, going so far as to customize lyrics based on the target’s hobbies, interests or anything the giver chooses. Gutter has even customized a song to the tune of a Justin Bieber hit, but can also craft a limerick or two using her own beats.
Gutter says that most of her recipients react the same way: a bit nervous, maybe a little embarrassed at first, until the end when their demeanor changes and they are enthusiastic and thankful, especially when they find out who sent her.
“As people gather around, the person usually starts to smile and you can tell their cheeks are red and they’re embarrassed, but usually they get so happy and thankful in the end,” said Gutter. “If you’re in a room or restaurant, everyone stops to see what I’m singing and who I’m singing to. It’s a lot of fun.”
As for Gutter, how does she handle the pressure?
“It’s just something that I love, I love making people feel good,” she said. “It’s been something I’ve done since a young age so I love to perform.”
A typical singing telegram also comes with balloons, a card, candy and chocolate and two personalized songs for $75 in Ventura County. She does take special requests for special costumes as well, giving Marilyn Monroe as an example, which could cost a bit more.

1st Place

VENTURA COUNTY CREDIT UNION, 477-4000 or 339-0496; 6026 Telephone Road, Ventura; 687 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme; 2160 Rose Ave., Oxnard; 711 Daily Drive, suite 100, Camarillo; 18 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks; 2680 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 510 E. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark

2nd Place

CBC FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, 988-2151; 300 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2151 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1772-E Avenida de los Arboles, Thousand Oaks; 3636 Dean Drive, Ventura;

3rd Place

MONTECITO BANK AND TRUST, 4730 Telephone Road, Ventura, 963-7511, plus additional locations

HOME CLEANING

1st Place

MIMI’S HOUSECLEANING, 769 Doris Ave., Oxnard, 205-0737, 205-0727, www.mimishousecleaning.com

2nd Place

CLEAN IT GREEN, 407-1077, www.cleanitgreenventura.com

3rd Place

VEGA CLEANING SERVICES, 259 Occidental Drive, Oxnard, 981-1639

LIBRARY

1st Place

E.P. FOSTER LIBRARY, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-2716

2nd Place

CAMARILLO PUBLIC LIBRARY, 4101 E. Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 388-5222

3rd Place

OXNARD PUBLIC LIBRARY, 251 S. A St., Oxnard, 385-7500

MECHANIC

1st Place

WILLIAMS AUTOMOTIVE, 6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura, 656-1026

2nd Place

NEIGHBORHOOD CAR CARE, 1838 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura, 641-2302

3rd Place

DYLAN’S AUTOMOTIVE (DYLAN WILCOX), 1084 E. Thompson Blvd. suite B, Ventura, 653-8000

MOVING COMPANY

 

 

Best way to relocate buzzy roommates
by Chris O’Neal
chris@vcreporter.com
Bee Specialist
877-227-2596
www.beecarespecialist.com.
Winnie the Pooh isn’t the only woodland creature interested in honey; as it turns out, bees quite like it, too. After all, they produce the viscous liquid as food for their colony and in turn we humans can spread it on toast, use it to bake baklava or drizzle it over Nashville-style hot chicken. The possibilities are endless, and as long as the bees stay in the woods, all is well. What happens if the bees decide to take up residence in your home, though? Well, that’s when you call Ron O’Brien, owner of Bee Specialist, a live-hive bee removal service operating in Ventura County.
Bee Specialist safely removes the colonies or hives from homes or property where they may not be welcome and transfers them on to land owned by local farmers for use in pollinating crops. O’Brien says that Ventura County keeps him busy, like a bee if you will, and that spring and summer are usually the busiest.
If a home- or property-owner wants to keep the honey found in the hive, O’Brien says that’s fine. Otherwise, he uses it to feed the bees on their journey to a new home. O’Brien says that thanks in part to the rain across the county in 2017, bee colonies appear to be stronger than in years prior.
As one can imagine, handling bees is a tricky situation and stings come with the job. How many times has O’Brien been stung?
“Well, I couldn’t even tell you,” said O’Brien. “I’ve been doing this 40 years. Multiply 365 by 40 and double it and it’s probably in that neighborhood. As long as you’re not stung in an area that’s super-sensitive like the ear, nose or throat, and I’m stung on the hands and ankles fairly often, but if you’re wearing protection you’re OK.”
If you’re dealing with a pesky bunch of bees and wish them no harm, just call Ron.

1st Place

MEATHEAD MOVERS, 331 N. Dawson Drive, suite A, Camarillo, 987-7201

2nd Place

HILFORD MOVING AND STORAGE INC., 1595 Arundell Ave., Ventura, 642-0221

3rd Place

COAST TRANSFER AND STORAGE INC., 1699 Walter St., Ventura, 642-7757

MUSIC INSTRUCTOR

1st Place

PHIL SALAZAR AT PHIL SALAZAR’S FIDDLE SHOP, 921 E. Main St., Ventura, 701-2508

2nd Place

JOE BAUGH AT ALMIGHTY GUITAR PLANET, 1822 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-4633

3rd Place

JODI FARRELL AT JODI FARRELL MUSIC STUDIO, 1926 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-3103

NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION

1st Place

Casa Pacifica Centers For Children & Families, 1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo, 366-4040

2nd Place

FOOD SHARE, 4156 Southbank Road, Oxnard, 983-7100

3rd Place

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB, Throughout Ventura County, www.bgclubventura.org

OIL CHANGE

1st Place

BIG BRAND TIRE & SERVICE, 578 S. Dawson Drive, Camarillo, 383-3108; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 487-7883; 3850 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-3290; 1304 Newbury Park Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-4200

2nd Place

THE LUBE SHOP, 274 Arneill Road, Camarillo, 482-4500

3rd Place

NEIGHBORHOOD CAR CARE, 1838 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 641-2302

PET GROOMER

1st Place

ALOHA DOG GROOMING, 1076 E. Front St., suite A, Ventura, 643-4852

2nd Place

DEE DEE’S DOG SPOT, 973 E. Front St., Ventura, 648-7768

3rd Place

VICKIE’S PAMPERED PET, 6324 Bristol Road, Ventura, 656-6999

PLUMBER

1st Place

MIKE KIMBLE PLUMBING, 5770 Nicolle St., #E, Ventura, 644-4180

2nd Place

FRANKLIN AND VIZZO PLUMBING, 2594 Channel Drive, Ventura, 987-6220

3rd Place

DONLON PLUMBING, 3401 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, 985-8885

PSYCHIC

1st Place

LAURA STINCHFIELD, PET PSYCHIC, P.O. Box 277, Carpinteria, CA  93014; 895-5968; www.thepetpsychic.com 

2nd Place

VENTURA PSYCHIC, 1474 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2500

3rd Place

KAREN GLASS, MEDIUM, 73 N. Palm St., Ventura, 218-2014

REAL ESTATE AGENT

1st Place

FAIRCHILD AND RIDGWAY GROUP, KELLER WILLIAMS WEST, 2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard, 643-3337

2nd Place

SAM BENNER, KELLER WILLIAMS WEST, 2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard, 901-2162

3rd Place

JOE KAPP, 785 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 648-9900

SHOE REPAIR

1st Place

Easy Step Shoe Repair, Pacific View Mall, 3301-1 E. Main St., Ventura, 642-5530

2nd Place

POP’S ONE-STOP REPAIR SHOP, 2131 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 388-0700; 1437 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 388-0700

3rd Place

BART’S SHOE REPAIR, 317 Borchard Drive, Ventura, 643-7502

SURFBOARD SHAPER

1st Place

BLINKY HUBINA, VENTURA SURF SHOP, 88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-1062

2nd Place

ROBERT WEINER AT ROBERTS SURFBOARDS, 1362 Tower Square, #1, Ventura, 658-6855

3rd Place

STEVE WALDEN AT WALDEN ‘S SURFBOARDS INC., 853 E. Front St., Ventura, 653-1717

TRAVEL AGENT

Best way for new parents to get some sleep
By Dane Edmondson
Photo by Mel Eiser
Andi Metzler, Certified Sleep Consultant
626-8990
www.amsleepconsulting.com
Though I have not yet experienced the unadulterated joy exclusive to being a parent, I also have NOT endured the sleepless nights that turn couples into the walking dead. We’ve all seen them: shirts on backwards, hair half combed and rabidly searching out coffee … it’s a terrifying sight. Andi Metzler believes she has found the cure for this zombified state of existence. She is a certified child sleep consultant, which is an unfamiliar title to most, but one that is garnering more and more attention. Considering that in most households both parents work, the need for an adequate night of rest is more necessary than ever. That’s where Metzler and her sleep consultation services help take the reins.
Educated in the Sleep Sense philosophy by world-renowned sleep expert Dana Obelman, she uses these skills to coach struggling parents and kids alike. By working together, her and the family can comfortably answer questions and solve issues. This in turn helps to establish a specific sleep program, one that is both interactive and effective. Elements of that program may include established nap times or short and fun bedtime routines, which can provide the entire household with that once elusive full night of rest.
Metzler didn’t, however, just happen to stumble upon this profession; it was literally born from necessity. She had a 4-and-a-half-month-old daughter who was waking up five times a night, and it was starting to take its toll. That’s when she decided to do some research on sleep assistance programs, and then she found Sleep Sense. Within a year she had migrated to Florida to study with Obelman.
The number of success stories are already starting to pile up. One couple who sought out Metzler had a 2-year-old son who would not fall asleep unless sharing the parents king-size bed, a common predicament among new families. They all collaborated to develop a plan that was specific to the parent’s situation, with Metzler also offering to be available via email to help with any potential issues. The results were jaw-dropping, and within two weeks the couple’s son was asking to go “night-night” by himself. Needless to say the parents are eternally grateful.
The positive effects of a sustained night of sleep have been proven by many studies, and with a substantial number of parents both working full time jobs, rest seems more important than ever. Good thing there’s someone like Andi Metzler out there. PICTURED: Salvadore of Ventura. Photo credit Mel Eiser

 

 

1st Place

VENTURA TRAVEL SERVICE, 3435 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-2166, 800-597-2161

2nd Place

SEA2SHORE TRAVEL AGENCY, 801 S. Victoria, suite 108,Ventura, 218-4126

3rd Place

TOPA TOPA TRAVEL, 206 N. Signal St. #K. Ojai, 646-0155

VETERINARIAN

1st Place

OHANA PET HOSPITAL, 4547 Telephone Road, suite A, Ventura, 658-7387

2nd Place

ANACAPA ANIMAL HOSPITAL, 5380 Ralston St., Ventura, 644-5521

3rd Place

BUENA ANIMAL HOSPITAL, 3986 E. Main St., Ventura, 642-2191

 