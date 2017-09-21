ACCOUNTANT
1st Place
DANIELLE BRINKMAN, FARBER, HAAS, HURLEY, LLP, 300 E. Esplanade Drive #1130, Oxnard, 485-7194
2nd Place
WEISS, BOWENS AND MAGSON LLP CPA, 1255 Callens Road, Ventura, 642-3800
3rd Place
BILLY A. ARNOLD CPA, 801 S. Victoria Ave. #104, Ventura, 642-0440
AUTO BODY SHOP
1st Place
TONY’S BODY SHOP, 497 Lambert St., Oxnard, 485-5514
2nd Place
AVENUE BODY SHOP, 378 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 653-6021
3rd Place
WILLIAMS AUTOMOTIVE, 6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura, 656-1026
CAR DETAILER/CAR WASH
1st Place
FIVE POINTS CAR WASH, 2912 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 643-7715
2nd Place
LAS POSAS CAR WASH AND LUBE CENTER, 100 S. Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 445-6680
3rd Place
THE AUTO SCRUBBER HAND WASH DETAILING, 2076 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-6281
CHILD CARE
1st Place
LAS POSAS CHILDREN’S CENTER, locations throughout Ventura Unified School District, 644-4344
2nd Place
LITTLE TREE PRESCHOOL, 1690 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1609
3rd Place
PEPPERMINT JUNCTION EARLY CARE & EDUCATION CENTER, 2150 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 988-6065
DOG DAYCARE
1st Place
SEND ROVER ON OVER DOGGIE DAY CARE & TRAINING CENTER, 1255 Callens Road, suite E, Ventura, 650-3294; 310 Easy St., suite D, Simi Valley, 650-3294
2nd Place
DOGGIN’ AROUND DAY CARE, 3222 Bunsen Ave., Ventura, 223-3630
3rd Place
OUR DOG HOUSE, 2568 CHANNEL DRIVE A, VENTURA, 861-0012
DOG TRAINER
1st Place
VAL STALLINGS, CPDT, SEND ROVER ON OVER DOGGIE DAY CARE & TRAINING CENTER, 1255 Callens Road, suite E, Ventura, 650-3294; 310 Easy St., suite D, Simi Valley, 650-3294
2nd Place
SHANNON COYNER, VENTURA PET WELLNESS AND DOG TRAINING CENTER, 3521 Arundell Circle, Ventura, 620-7616
3rd Place
DOTTIE DUNNIGAN, K9 NUTT, 1746F S. Victoria Ave.., Ventura, 340-6949
DRY CLEANER
1st Place
FOUR SEASONS CLEANERS, 1746 S. Victoria Ave., suite A, Ventura, 654-8181; 4020 E. Main St., #B 3-2, Ventura, 658-0286; 2051 N. Rose Ave., #300, Oxnard, 485-0799
2nd Place
MANDALAY BAY CLEANERS, 633 West channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme. 985-5542
3rd Place
CLASSIC CLEANERS, 3875 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 654-0117
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION
1st Place
VENTURA COUNTY CREDIT UNION, 477-4000 or 339-0496; 6026 Telephone Road, Ventura; 687 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme; 2160 Rose Ave., Oxnard; 711 Daily Drive, suite 100, Camarillo; 18 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks; 2680 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 510 E. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark
2nd Place
CBC FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, 988-2151; 300 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2151 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1772-E Avenida de los Arboles, Thousand Oaks; 3636 Dean Drive, Ventura;
3rd Place
MONTECITO BANK AND TRUST, 4730 Telephone Road, Ventura, 963-7511, plus additional locations
HOME CLEANING
1st Place
MIMI’S HOUSECLEANING, 769 Doris Ave., Oxnard, 205-0737, 205-0727, www.mimishousecleaning.com
2nd Place
CLEAN IT GREEN, 407-1077, www.cleanitgreenventura.com
3rd Place
VEGA CLEANING SERVICES, 259 Occidental Drive, Oxnard, 981-1639
LIBRARY
1st Place
E.P. FOSTER LIBRARY, 651 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-2716
2nd Place
CAMARILLO PUBLIC LIBRARY, 4101 E. Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 388-5222
3rd Place
OXNARD PUBLIC LIBRARY, 251 S. A St., Oxnard, 385-7500
MECHANIC
1st Place
WILLIAMS AUTOMOTIVE, 6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura, 656-1026
2nd Place
NEIGHBORHOOD CAR CARE, 1838 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura, 641-2302
3rd Place
DYLAN’S AUTOMOTIVE (DYLAN WILCOX), 1084 E. Thompson Blvd. suite B, Ventura, 653-8000
MOVING COMPANY
1st Place
MEATHEAD MOVERS, 331 N. Dawson Drive, suite A, Camarillo, 987-7201
2nd Place
HILFORD MOVING AND STORAGE INC., 1595 Arundell Ave., Ventura, 642-0221
3rd Place
COAST TRANSFER AND STORAGE INC., 1699 Walter St., Ventura, 642-7757
MUSIC INSTRUCTOR
1st Place
PHIL SALAZAR AT PHIL SALAZAR’S FIDDLE SHOP, 921 E. Main St., Ventura, 701-2508
2nd Place
JOE BAUGH AT ALMIGHTY GUITAR PLANET, 1822 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-4633
3rd Place
JODI FARRELL AT JODI FARRELL MUSIC STUDIO, 1926 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-3103
NONPROFIT ORGANIZATION
1st Place
Casa Pacifica Centers For Children & Families, 1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo, 366-4040
2nd Place
FOOD SHARE, 4156 Southbank Road, Oxnard, 983-7100
3rd Place
BOYS & GIRLS CLUB, Throughout Ventura County, www.bgclubventura.org
OIL CHANGE
1st Place
BIG BRAND TIRE & SERVICE, 578 S. Dawson Drive, Camarillo, 383-3108; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 487-7883; 3850 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-3290; 1304 Newbury Park Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-4200
2nd Place
THE LUBE SHOP, 274 Arneill Road, Camarillo, 482-4500
3rd Place
NEIGHBORHOOD CAR CARE, 1838 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 641-2302
PET GROOMER
1st Place
ALOHA DOG GROOMING, 1076 E. Front St., suite A, Ventura, 643-4852
2nd Place
DEE DEE’S DOG SPOT, 973 E. Front St., Ventura, 648-7768
3rd Place
VICKIE’S PAMPERED PET, 6324 Bristol Road, Ventura, 656-6999
PLUMBER
1st Place
MIKE KIMBLE PLUMBING, 5770 Nicolle St., #E, Ventura, 644-4180
2nd Place
FRANKLIN AND VIZZO PLUMBING, 2594 Channel Drive, Ventura, 987-6220
3rd Place
DONLON PLUMBING, 3401 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, 985-8885
PSYCHIC
1st Place
LAURA STINCHFIELD, PET PSYCHIC, P.O. Box 277, Carpinteria, CA 93014; 895-5968; www.thepetpsychic.com
2nd Place
VENTURA PSYCHIC, 1474 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-2500
3rd Place
KAREN GLASS, MEDIUM, 73 N. Palm St., Ventura, 218-2014
REAL ESTATE AGENT
1st Place
FAIRCHILD AND RIDGWAY GROUP, KELLER WILLIAMS WEST, 2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard, 643-3337
2nd Place
SAM BENNER, KELLER WILLIAMS WEST, 2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard, 901-2162
3rd Place
JOE KAPP, 785 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, 648-9900
SHOE REPAIR
1st Place
Easy Step Shoe Repair, Pacific View Mall, 3301-1 E. Main St., Ventura, 642-5530
2nd Place
POP’S ONE-STOP REPAIR SHOP, 2131 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo, 388-0700; 1437 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 388-0700
3rd Place
BART’S SHOE REPAIR, 317 Borchard Drive, Ventura, 643-7502
SURFBOARD SHAPER
1st Place
BLINKY HUBINA, VENTURA SURF SHOP, 88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-1062
2nd Place
ROBERT WEINER AT ROBERTS SURFBOARDS, 1362 Tower Square, #1, Ventura, 658-6855
3rd Place
STEVE WALDEN AT WALDEN ‘S SURFBOARDS INC., 853 E. Front St., Ventura, 653-1717
TRAVEL AGENT
1st Place
VENTURA TRAVEL SERVICE, 3435 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 642-2166, 800-597-2161
2nd Place
SEA2SHORE TRAVEL AGENCY, 801 S. Victoria, suite 108,Ventura, 218-4126
3rd Place
TOPA TOPA TRAVEL, 206 N. Signal St. #K. Ojai, 646-0155
VETERINARIAN
1st Place
OHANA PET HOSPITAL, 4547 Telephone Road, suite A, Ventura, 658-7387
2nd Place
ANACAPA ANIMAL HOSPITAL, 5380 Ralston St., Ventura, 644-5521
3rd Place
BUENA ANIMAL HOSPITAL, 3986 E. Main St., Ventura, 642-2191