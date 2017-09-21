Adult Store
1st Place
APHRODITE’S LINGERIE & GIFT GALLERY, 477 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-0082
2nd Place
THREE STAR BOOKS & NEWS, 359 E. Main St. Ventura, 653-9068
3rd Place
TRYSTOLOGY, 434 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura, 888-801-8952
Antique Store
1st Place
TIMES REMEMBERED, 467 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-3137
2nd Place
ANTIQUE ADVENTURES LLC, 6587 Ventura Blvd., Ventura, 815-2400
3rd Place
AVENUE USED FURNITURE AND ANTIQUES, 826 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-7732
Art Gallery
1st Place
BELL ARTS FACTORY, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 643-1960
2nd Place
BUENAVENTURA ART GALLERY, 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 648-1235
3rd Place
STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS, 2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368
Arts and Crafts Supplies
1st Place
OJAI CREATES! ART & IMAGINATION SUPPLIES, 606 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 640-6558
2nd Place
ANACAPA FINE YARNS, 4572 Telephone Road, suite 909, Ventura, 654-9500
3rd Place
SUPERBUZZY, 1794 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4143
Auto Dealer (New)
1st Place
DCH HONDA/LEXUS/TOYOTA, 1631 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, 855-217-2330
2nd Place
VENTURA TOYOTA, 6360 Auto Center Drive, Ventura, 888-318-1968
3rd Place
OCEAN HONDA OF VENTURA, 6450 Auto Center Drive, Ventura, 314-7821
Auto Dealer (Used)
1st Place
PARADISE CHEVROLET, 6350 Leland St., Ventura, 256-7287
2nd Place
FORD OF VENTURA, 3440 E. Main St., Ventura, 877-803-8523
3rd Place
STEVE THOMAS BMW, 411 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 866- 545-3128
Auto Parts and Accessories
1st Place
FORD OF VENTURA, 3440 E. Main St., Ventura, 877-803-8523
2nd Place
PARADISE CHEVROLET, 6350 Leland St., Ventura, 256-7287
3rd Place
OLDIES SPEED SHOP, 4532 Telephone Road, suite 103, Ventura, 676-1264
Beauty Supply
1st Place
PRO BEAUTY SUPPLY, 2724 E. Thompson Blvd. (Borchard Center), Ventura, 648-7600
2nd Place
THE REFILL SHOPPE, 363 E. Main St., Ventura, 765-9135
3rd Place
SALON CENTRIC, 2887 Johnson Drive (Gateway Village), Ventura, 658-9180
Bicycle Shop
1st Place
TREK BIKES OF VENTURA, 4060 E. Main St. (Donlon Plaza), Ventura, 644-8735
2nd Place
AVERY’S OPEN AIR BICYCLES, 2386 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-1100
3rd Place
Ventura Bike Depot, 239 W. Main St., Ventura, 652-1114
Book Store
1st Place
BANK OF BOOKS, 748 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-3154
2nd Place
BART’S BOOKS, 302 W. Matilija St., Ojai, 646-3755
3rd Place
MRS. FIGS’ BOOKWORM, 93 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-1384
Bridal Shop
1st Place
CAMARILLO BRIDAL BOUTIQUE, 1913 E. Daily Drive (Ponderosa Center), Camarillo, 389-1515
2nd Place
BELLA MUCCI’S BRIDAL COUTURE, 4221 B E. Main St., Ventura, 620-0604
3rd Place
KAY’S BRIDAL, 4420 Alpine St., Simi Valley, 522-3031
Children’s Clothing
1st Place
LITTLE BIRDY LANE, 2538 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-8232
2nd Place
OJAI BABY BOUTIQUE, 203 N. Signal St., Ojai, 746-8424
3rd Place
THE LUXE BABY, 1790 E. Main St., Ventura, 258-7011
Cigar shop
1st Place
SMOKERS’ CASTLE, 1824 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-7894
2nd Place
ROYAL CIGARS, 134 N Ashwood Ave, Ventura, 650-8669
3rd Place
OLD OAKS CIGARS AND LIQUOR COMPANY, 3006 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 494-1886
Comic Book Store
1st Place
HYPNO COMICS, 1803 E. Main St., Ventura, 651-9767
2nd Place
SETH’S GAMES & ANIME/RALPH’S COMIC CORNER, 2379 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-2732
3rd Place
ARSENAL COMICS & GAMES, 2333 Michael Drive, Newbury Park, 499-6197
Dive Shop
1st Place
VENTURA DIVE AND SPORT, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 108, Ventura, 650-6500
2nd Place
CHANNEL ISLANDS SCUBA, 2955 E. Hillcrest Drive, #101, Thousand Oaks, 230-9995
3rd Place
BLUE TUNA SPEARFISHING, 1302 Tower Sq., Unit 4, Ventura, 415-8888
Eco-Friendly
1st Place
PATAGONIA, 235 W. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 643-6074
2nd Place
THE REFILL SHOPPE, 363 E. Main St., Ventura, 765-9135
3rd Place
LASSEN’S, 4071 E. Main St., Ventura, 644-6990; 3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard, 486-8266; 2150 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 495-2609; 2955 Cochran St., Simi Valley 522-6990
Florist
1st Place
PASSION FLOWERS, 920 E. Main St., Ventura, 641-1076
2nd Place
SWEET PEAS FLOWERS & GIFTS, 2855 Johnson Drive, suite Q (Gateway Plaza), Ventura, 644-9992
3rd Place
MOM AND POP FLOWER SHOP, 3051 E Main St, Ventura, 653-6929
Formal Wear
1st Place
CALIFORNIA AND MAIN, 542 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-6200
2nd Place
MISSION TUXEDO, 3140 Telegraph Road, suite F, Ventura, 339-0000
3rd Place
SEW WHAT TAILORING & DESIGN, 427 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-1920
Gift Shop
1st Place
SALZER’S RECORDS, 5777 Valentine Road, Ventura, 639-2160
2nd Place
B ON MAIN, 446 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-9309
3rd Place
LAS POSAS EMPORIUM, 528 N. Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 987-8757
Home Furnishing
1st Place
URBAN HOME, 2801 Paseo Mercado, Oxnard, 604-7445
2nd Place
FOR YOUR HOME FURNITURE, 443 E. Main St., Ventura, 641-1919
3rd Place
AFFORDABLE FURNITURE, 2810 E Main St., Ventura, 223-2300
Jeweler
1st Place
FOX FINE JEWELRY, 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1800
2nd Place
GEORGE THOMPSON, 309 W. Ventura Road (Camarillo Town Center), Camarillo, 388-5750
3rd Place
VAN GUNDY, 77 E Daily Dr, Camarillo, 987-7741
Lingerie
1st Place
APHRODITE’S LINGERIE & Gift GALLERY, 477 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-0082
2nd Place
DIVA PASSION BOUTIQUE, 3431 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 658-8011
3rd Place
ALTHEA’S CORSET SHOP, 2320 E Main St, Ventura, 643-3537
Liquor Store
1st Place
OJAI BEVERAGE CO., 655 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-1700
2nd Place
SAM’S SATICOY LIQUOR & DELIVERY SERVICE, 1500 Los Angeles Ave., Ventura, 647-1979
3rd Place
FIVE POINTS LIQUOR, 2783 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-4205
Men’s Clothing
1st Place
PATAGONIA, 235 W. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 643-6074
2nd Place
THE WHARF, 980 E. Front St., Ventura, 648-5037
3rd Place
IRON & RESIN GARAGE, 324 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-0737
Motorcycle Shop
1st Place
VENTURA HARLEY-DAVIDSON, 1326 Del Norte Road, Camarillo, 981-9904
2nd Place
CAL COAST MOTORSPORTS, 5455 Walker St., Ventura, 642-0900
3rd Place
RPM CYCLES, 1495 Palma Drive, #B, Ventura, 644-7159
Musical Instruments
1st Place
INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC, 3171 E. Main St., Ventura, 654-9388; 1501 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 496-3774
2nd Place
ANACAPA UKULELE, 1899 E. Main St., Ventura, 500-6848
3rd Place
PHIL SALAZAR’S FIDDLE SHOP, 921 E. Main St., Ventura, 701-2508
Nursery
1st Place
GREEN THUMB NURSERY, 1899 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 642-8517
2nd Place
Yamaguchi Nursery, 18814 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula, 525-9268
3rd Place
BARON BROTHERS, 7568 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 484-0085
PAWN SHOP
1st Place
PAWN SHOP OF VENTURA, 2016 Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 641-9445
2nd Place
THE PAWN SHOP IN OXNARD, 108 E. Fifth St., Oxnard, 483-0769
3rd Place
OLDE TOWN JEWELRY AND LOAN, 97 S. Oak St., Ventura, 641-2274
Pet Store
1st Place
THE WHARF, 980 E. Front St., Ventura, 648-5035
2nd Place
VENTURA PET BARN, 3203 E. Main St., Ventura, 654-0345
3rd Place
PETROPOLIS CAMARILLO, 5800 Santa Rosa Road, Ste 144, Camarillo, 482-9121
Record Store
1st Place
SALZER’S RECORDS, 5777 Valentine Road, Ventura, 639-2160
2nd Place
GRADY’S RECORD & CD REFUGE, 2546 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-5565
3rd Place
JOCKAMO RECORDS, 522 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 667-8178
Shoe Store
1st Place
THE WHARF, 980 E. Front St., Ventura, 648-5035
2nd Place
DECKER’S BRAND OUTLET, 4115 E. Main St., Ventura, 728-1660
3rd Place
BIRKENSTOCK FOOTPRINTS, 518 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 643-7043
Skateboard Shop
1st Place
FIVE POINTS SKATE SHOP, 2787 E. Main St. (Plaza Center), Ventura, 652-1432
2nd Place
REVOLUTION, 2235 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1288
3rd Place
SKATELAB, 4226 Valley Fair St., Simi Valley, 578-0040
Smoke Shop
1st Place
SALZER’S RECORDS, 5777 Valentine Road, Ventura, 639-2160
2nd Place
PIPELINE SMOKE SHOP, 2465 Grand Ave., Ventura 275-1985
3rd Place
WILD SIDE SMOKE SHOP, 1750 E. Los Angeles Ave., Suite D, Simi Valley, 577-8298; 776 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 371-4941; 2850 Johnson Drive, Ventura, 644-4060; 608 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-0882
SPECIALTY FOOD STORE
1st Place
LASSEN’S NATURAL FOOD, 4071 E. Main St., Ventura, 644-6990; 2207 Pickwick Dr., Camarillo, 482-3287
2nd Place
PARADISE PANTRY, 222 E Main St, Ventura, 641-9440.
3rd Place
ROSIE LEE IMPORTS, 673 E Main St, Ventura, 643-5832
Surf Shop
1st Place
VENTURA SURF SHOP, 88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 643-1062
2nd Place
REVOLUTION, 2235 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1288
3rd Place
ANACAPA SURF N SPORT, 1005 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, 382-1602
SWIMWEAR
1st Place
VENTURA SWIMWEAR, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, suite 102, Ventura, 642-6281
2nd Place
TIKI GIRL BOUTIQUE, 434 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4800
3rd Place
SUMMER BREEZE TANNING, 202 Village Commons Blvd., #15, Camarill0, 383-2333
Thrift Store
1st Place
THE ARC FOUNDATION OF VENTURA COUNTY THRIFT STORE: 265 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-8611; 625 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 800-228-1413
2nd Place
GOODWILL 404 E. Main St., Ventura, 641-1101; 9338 Telephone Road, Ventura, 671-5080; 779 N. Ventura Ave., Oak View, 649-8090; 12330 N. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 485-0020; 624 Lindero Canyon Road, Oak Park, 818-874-4003; 2710 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 650-9339; 140 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 494-7250; 2060 E. Avenida de los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, 492-2828; 858 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-3020; 267 Arneill Road (Ponderosa Center), Camarillo, 455-9196; 745 W. Ventura St., Fillmore, 524-4708
3rd Place
COALITION THRIFT STORE, 270 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4411
Tire Store
1st Place
BIG BRAND TIRE, 3850 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-3290; 578 S. Dawson Dr.ive, Camarillo, 383-3108; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 487-7883; 1304 Newbury Road, Thousand Oaks, 494-4200
2nd Place
ASSOCIATED TIRES, 6353 Ventura Blvd., #26, Ventura, 654-1355
3rd Place
5-DAY TIRE STORE, 804 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-2712
Toy Store
1st Place
ROCKET FIZZ, 315 E. Main St., Ventura, 641-1222; 2619 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 987-7632
2nd Place
SERENDIPITY TOYS, 221 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 646-2585
3rd Place
HYPNO COMICS, 1803 E. Main St., Ventura, 651-9767
Women’s Clothing
1st Place
BLUE MOON, 600 E. Main St., Ventura,
643-2553
2nd Place
LE MONDE EMPORIUM, 542 E. Main St., Ventura, 648-7463
3rd Place
BAREFOOT BOUTIQUE, 1575 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, 789-2029