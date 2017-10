CAMARILLO

Paseo Camarillo Cinemas

390 Lantana St. 383-2267

Goodbye Christopher Robin Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:40, 7:15 p.m.

Loving Vincent Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 4:55, 7:30, 10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 4:55, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria & Abdul Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:25, 7, 9:40 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:25, 7 p.m.

Edwards Cinema

680 Ventura Blvd. 383-8866

American Made Fri.-Tues., 12:15, 3:40, 6:45, 10 p.m.; Wed. 3, 9:35 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas Wed.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.

The Foreigner Fri.-Wed., 12:25, 3:30, 6:40, 9:45 p.m.

Geostorm Fri.-Tues., 2:20, 8, 10:40 p.m.; Wed. 2:20, 8, 10:35 p.m.

Geostorm 3D Fri.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 5:05 p.m.

Happy Death Day Fri.-Wed., 11:45 a.m., 2:35, 5:25, 8:15, 10:45 p.m.

It Fri.-Tues., 12:45, 2:50, 6:15, 9:40 p.m.; Wed. 12:50, 6:15 p.m.

Jigsaw Fri.-Wed., 11:30 a.m., 2, 4:30, 7, 9:30 p.m.

Jigsaw: The IMAX 2D Experience Fri.-Wed., 12:15, 2:45, 5:15, 7:45, 10:15 p.m.; Thurs. 12:15, 2:45, 5:15 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fri.-Wed., 12 noon, 6:30 p.m.

The Mountain Between Us Fri.-Wed., 3:30, 9:55 p.m.

Only the Brave Fri.-Wed., 11:35 a.m., 2:45, 6, 9:15 p.m.

The Snowman Fri.-Wed., 12:55, 4, 7:30, 10:35 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service Fri.-Wed., 11:50 a.m., 4:15, 7:15, 10:20 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok — An IMAX 3D Experience Thurs. only, 11 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok — The IMAX 2D Experience Thurs. only, 8 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok 3D Thurs. only, 10 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween Fri.-Wed., 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8:05, 10:35 p.m.

THOUSAND OAKS

Janss Marketplace 9

Moorpark Rd./Hillcrest Drive 374-9656

A Bad Moms Christmas Wed.-Thurs., 1:30, 4, 6:30, 9 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok 3D Thurs. only, 10 p.m.

Carmike Thousand Oaks 14

166 W. Hillcrest Dr. 494-4702

American Made Fri.-Sat., 12:25, 3:25, 9:05 p.m.; Sun. 1, 7:05, 9:40 p.m.; Mon. 1:35, 4:25, 7, 9:40 p.m.; Tues. 1, 7:05, 9:40 p.m.; Wed. 12:15, 3, 9 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas Thurs. only, 7:35, 10:10 p.m.

The Foreigner Fri.-Sat., 12:45, 3:30, 6:10 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 1:15, 4, 6:50 p.m.

Geostorm Fri.-Sat., 11:55 a.m., 2:55, 5:25, 6:15, 9:15 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:35, 3:35, 6:45, 9:25 p.m.

Golmaal Again Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 2:45, 6, 9 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12 noon, 3:15, 6:20, 9:35 p.m.

Happy Death Day Fri. 12:45, 3:15, 5:35, 8, 10:25 p.m.; Sat. 11:40 a.m., 2:35, 5:20, 7:50, 10:20 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 1:30, 4:10, 6:25, 9:05 p.m.

I’ll Push You: A Real-Life Inspiration Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

It Fri.-Sat., 1, 4, 7, 10:05 p.m.; Sun. 12:40, 3:45, 6:35, 9:45 p.m.; Mon. 12:40, 3:45, 6:35, 9:35 p.m.; Tues. 12:40, 3:45, 6:35, 9:45 p.m.; Wed. 12:40, 3:45, 6, 10 p.m.

Jigsaw Fri. 12:30, 12:30, 2:50, 2:50, 5:15, 5:15, 7:30, 7:30, 8:10, 10, 10, 10:40 p.m.; Sat. 12:30, 12:30, 2:50, 2:50, 5:15, 5:15, 7:30, 7:30, 8, 10, 10, 10:05, 10:35 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 12:30, 2:50, 2:50, 5:15, 5:15, 7:45, 7:45, 9:35, 10:05, 10:05 p.m.; Mon. 12:30, 12:30, 2:50, 2:50, 5:15, 5:15, 7:45, 7:45, 9:15, 10:05, 10:05 p.m.; Tues. 12:30, 12:30, 2:50, 2:50, 5:15, 5:15, 7:45, 7:45, 9:35, 10:05, 10:05 p.m.; Wed. 12:30, 12:30, 2:50, 2:50, 5:15, 5:15, 7:45, 7:45, 9:15, 10:05, 10:05 p.m.

Kirk Cameron Revive Us 2 Wed. only, 7 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors: The Director’s Cut Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Tues. 2, 7 p.m.

Only the Brave Fri.-Sat., 11:50 a.m., 3, 6:05, 9:10 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:10, 3:10, 6:10, 9:20 p.m.

Same Kind of Different as Me Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5:05, 7:50, 10:35 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:50, 3:50, 6:40, 9:30 p.m.

Secret Superstar Fri. 12:15, 3:35, 6:50, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 12:15, 3:35, 6:50, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 3, 6:05, 9:25 p.m.; Mon. 12:45, 4:15, 7:50 p.m.; Tues. 3, 6:05, 9:25 p.m.; Wed. 12:45, 4:15, 7:50 p.m.

The Snowman Fri.-Sat., 12:55, 3:45, 6:30, 9:45 p.m.; Sun. 12:15, 4:05, 10 p.m.; Mon. 12:55, 3:45 p.m.; Tues. 12:15, 4:05, 10 p.m.; Wed. 12:55, 3:45, 6:30, 9:10 p.m.

Suburbicon Fri. 12 noon, 12 noon, 2:30, 2:30, 5, 5, 7:45, 7:45, 10:30, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 12 noon, 12 noon, 2:30, 2:30, 5, 5, 7:45, 7:45, 10:15, 10:15 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12 noon, 12 noon, 2:30, 2:30, 5, 5, 7:30, 7:30, 10, 10 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service Fri. 11:45 a.m., 2:20, 4:40, 8:15, 10:45 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 2:05, 4:40, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 9 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Thurs. only, 7, 7, 7, 10:10, 10:10, 10:10 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok 3D Thurs. only, 6 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween Fri. 11:40 a.m., 2:15, 5:30, 7:35, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 11:40 a.m., 2:35, 5:10, 7:35, 10:10 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 9:50 p.m.

SANTA PAULA

Regency Santa Paula 7

550 W. Main Street 933-6707

American Made Fri. 4:45 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:20 a.m., 4:45 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 4:45 p.m.

The Foreigner Fri. 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 2:10, 4:50, 7:30 p.m.

Geostorm Fri. 2:30, 5:05, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:40 a.m., 2:30, 5:05, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 11:40 a.m., 2:30, 5:05, 7:40 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 2:30, 5:05, 7:40 p.m.

Happy Death Day Fri. 2:20, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.; Sat. 12 noon, 2:20, 4:40, 7:10, 9:40 p.m.; Sun. 12 noon, 2:20, 4:40, 7:10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 2:20, 4:40, 7:10 p.m.

It Fri. 3, 7, 10 p.m.; Sat. 11:50 a.m., 3, 7, 10 p.m.; Sun. 11:50 a.m., 3, 7 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 3, 7 p.m.

Jigsaw Fri. 2:50, 5:20, 8, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 8, 10:20 p.m.; Sun. 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 8 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 2:50, 5:20, 8 p.m.

The Snowman Fri.-Sat., 2, 7:20, 10:05 p.m.; Sun.-Tues., 2, 7:20 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween Fri. 2:40, 5:10, 7:50, 10:15 p.m.; Sat. 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:50, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:50 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 2:40, 5:10, 7:50 p.m.

OXNARD

Plaza Cinemas 14

255 West 5th Street 487-8380

American Made Fri.-Wed., 7:20, 9:55 p.m.

The Foreigner Fri.-Wed., 11:20 a.m., 2, 4:35, 7:10, 9:45 p.m.

Geostorm Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:30, 2:20, 4, 4:45, 7, 7:30, 9:30, 10 p.m.

Happy Death Day Fri.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 12:10, 1:25, 2:25, 3:40, 4:40, 5:55, 7:10, 8:05, 9:35, 10:25 p.m.

It Fri.-Wed., 6:10, 9:25 p.m.

Jigsaw Fri.-Wed., 11 a.m., 12 noon, 1:15, 2:15, 3:30, 4:35, 5:45, 7, 8, 9:15, 10:15 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Fri.-Tues., 10:55 a.m., 1:20, 3:45 p.m.; Wed. 1:20, 3:45 p.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie Fri. 10:50 a.m., 1:15, 3:50 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m., 1:15, 3:50 p.m.; Sun.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:15, 3:50 p.m.

Only the Brave Fri.-Wed., 10:45 a.m., 1:35, 4:25, 7:15, 10:05 p.m.

The Snowman Fri.-Wed., 11:15 a.m., 1:55, 4:40, 7:25, 10:10 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service Fri.-Wed., 11:05 a.m., 1:45, 4:20, 7:35, 10 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Thurs. only, 7, 9, 10 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok 3D Thurs. only, 8 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 11:50 a.m., 1:10, 2:10, 3:30, 4:30, 5:50, 7:05, 8:10, 9:40, 10:30 p.m.

West Side Story Wed. only, 10 a.m.

Century River Park 16

2766 Seaglass Way 988-6083

American Made Fri. 10:50 a.m., 4:50, 10:25 p.m.; Sat. 3:10, 10:25 p.m.; Sun. 10:25 p.m.; Mon. 10:50 a.m., 4:50, 10:25 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas Wed.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:40, 4:20, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Fri. 11 a.m., 2:45, 6:30 p.m.; Sat. 10:30 a.m., 2:05, 5:55 p.m.; Sun. 2:45, 6:30 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 2:45, 9:50 p.m.; Tues. 11 a.m., 2:45, 6:30 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 3D Fri. 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 10:15 p.m.; Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Disney Junior at the Movies — Halloween Party! Sat. only, 12:55 p.m.

The Foreigner Fri.-Tues., 10:40 a.m., 1:45, 4:45, 7:40, 10:30 p.m.

Geostorm Fri.-Tues., 11:05 a.m., 11:05 a.m., 4:40, 4:40, 7:30, 7:30, 10:20, 10:20 p.m.

Geostorm 3D Fri.-Tues., 1:50, 1:50 p.m.

Happy Death Day Fri.-Tues., 11:50 a.m., 2:30, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.

I’ll Push You: A Real-Life Inspiration Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

It Fri.-Tues., 6:50, 9:55 p.m.

Jigsaw Fri.-Tues., 11:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 2, 2, 3:10, 4:30, 4:30, 5:50, 7:10, 7:10, 8:30, 9:40, 9:40, 10:55 p.m.

Keep Watching Tues. only, 10 p.m.

Kirk Cameron Revive Us 2 Wed. only, 7 p.m.

The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Fri.-Tues., 1:15, 3:55 p.m.

Let There Be Light Fri.-Tues., 11:10 a.m., 1:55, 4:55, 7:45, 10:35 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors: The Director’s Cut Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Tues. 2, 7 p.m.

Marshall Fri.-Tues., 10:25 a.m.

The Mountain Between Us Fri. 1:35, 7:35 p.m.; Sat. 7:35 p.m.; Sun. 10:50 a.m.; Mon. 1:35, 7:35 p.m.; Tues. 10:50 a.m.

Only the Brave Fri.-Sat., 11:40 a.m., 3:30, 6:55, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 11:40 a.m., 3:45, 6:55, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 11:40 a.m., 3:30, 6:55, 10:10 p.m.

Same Kind of Different as Me Fri.-Tues., 10:35 a.m., 1:30, 4:20, 7:25, 10:25 p.m.

Seven Sundays Fri.-Tues., 11:45 a.m., 3:20, 6:30, 9:50 p.m.

The Snowman Fri.-Tues., 10:30 a.m., 1:25, 4:15, 7:15, 10:15 p.m.

Spirited Away Sun. 12:55 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m.

Spirited Away Mon. only, 7 p.m.

Suburbicon Fri.-Tues., 10:30 a.m., 1:10, 4, 7, 9:45 p.m.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Sat. only, 9:30 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service Fri.-Tues., 10:45 a.m., 1:40, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Thurs. only, 7, 7, 9:15, 11:20, 11:20, 12:20 a.m.

Thor: Ragnarok 3D Thurs. only, 6, 8:05, 8:05, 10:15, 10:15 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween Fri.-Tues., 10:45 a.m., 1:20, 4:05, 7, 10 p.m.

Zombie Spring Breakers Thurs. only, 10:30 p.m.

VENTURA

Century Downtown 10

555 E. Main St. 641-6500 Listening Devices and Closed Captioning are available.

A Bad Moms Christmas Wed.-Thurs., 11:45 a.m., 2:20, 4:55, 7:30, 10:05 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Fri.-Wed., 11:20 a.m., 2:55, 6:30, 9:20 p.m.

The Florida Project Fri.-Wed., 10:55 a.m., 1:40, 4:25, 7:10, 9:55 p.m.

Geostorm Fri.-Wed., 10:40 a.m., 4:10, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.

Geostorm 3D Fri.-Wed., 1:30 p.m.

Goodbye Christopher Robin Fri.-Wed., 10:30 a.m., 1:20, 4, 6:40, 10:05 p.m.

Happy Death Day Fri.-Sat., 12 noon, 2:30, 5, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.; Sun. 5, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 12 noon, 2:30, 5, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.; Wed. 5, 7:40, 10:10 p.m.

Jigsaw Fri.-Wed., 12:45, 3:10, 5:35, 8, 10:25 p.m.

Little Shop of Horrors: The Director’s Cut Sun. 2, 7 p.m.; Tues. 2, 7 p.m.

The Snowman Fri. 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:40, 7:30, 10:20 p.m.; Sat. 11 a.m., 1:50, 4:40 p.m.; Sun. 10:20 p.m.; Mon. 11 a.m., 1:50, 10:20 p.m.; Tues. 10:20 p.m.; Wed. 11 a.m., 1:50 p.m.

Spirited Away Sun. only, 12:55 p.m.

Spirited Away Mon. only, 7 p.m.

Suburbicon Fri.-Wed., 11:10 a.m., 2:10, 4:45, 7:20, 10 p.m.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Sat. only, 9:30 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service Fri.-Wed., 10:50 a.m., 1:35, 4:20, 7, 9:40 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Thurs. only, 7, 10:05 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok 3D Thurs. only, 7:30, 10:30 p.m.

Victoria & Abdul Fri.-Wed., 11:40 a.m., 2:20, 5:10, 7:50, 10:30 p.m.

Regency Buenaventura 6

1440 Eastman Avenue 658-6544

American Assassin Fri.-Thurs., 12:50, 4:10, 7:20 p.m.

Despicable Me 3 Fri.-Thurs., 11:50 a.m., 1:50 p.m.

The Emoji Movie 3D Fri.-Sun., 12:10, 2:30, 4:40, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.; Mon. 12:10, 2:30, 4:40 p.m.; Tues.-Wed., 12:10, 2:30, 4:40, 6:50, 9:30 p.m.; Thurs. 12:10, 2:30, 4:40 p.m.

Flatliners Fri.-Thurs., 1, 4:30, 7:40, 10:15 p.m.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard Fri.-Thurs., 10 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fri.-Thurs., 3:50, 7:10, 10:20 p.m.

Logan Lucky Fri.-Thurs., 12:30, 4:20, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.

Seven Samurai Thurs. only, 7:30 p.m.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Fri.-Thurs., 12:40, 7, 9:50 p.m.

Wind River Fri.-Thurs., 4 p.m.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE

Cinepolis Westlake Village 8

180 Promenade Way 413-8838

A Bad Moms Christmas Wed. 1:30, 4:15, 7, 9:45 p.m.; Thurs. 1:30, 4:15, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

Blade Runner 2049 Fri. 12 noon, 3:45, 7:30, 11:15 p.m.; Sat. 11:45 a.m., 3:15, 6:45, 10:15 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m., 2:45, 6:30, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 12 noon, 3:30, 7, 10:15 p.m.

The Florida Project Fri. 2:15, 5, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 12:45, 3:30, 6:15, 9, 11:45 p.m.; Sun. 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.; Mon. 1:15, 9:30 p.m.; Tues. 1:15, 4, 6:45, 9:30 p.m.

The Foreigner Fri. 1:30, 4:15, 7, 10 p.m.; Sat. 11:45 a.m., 2:30, 5:15, 8, 10:45 p.m.; Sun. 12:30, 3:15, 6, 9 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 1:45, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.

Geostorm Fri. 12:30, 3:15, 6, 8:45, 11:30 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:45, 11:45 p.m.; Sun. 11:30 a.m., 2:15, 5, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.; Mon. 1:45, 4:30, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.; Tues. 12:45, 3:15, 5:45, 8:15, 10:45 p.m.

May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers Mon. only, 7 p.m.

Only the Brave Fri. 12:45, 4, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.; Sat. 11:30 a.m., 2:30, 5:30, 8:45, 10:30 p.m.; Sun. 11:45 a.m., 3, 6:15, 9:30 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 1:15, 4:15, 7:15, 10:30 p.m.

The Snowman Fri. 1, 4, 6:45, 9:45 p.m.; Sat. 12:15, 3, 5:45, 8:30, 11:15 p.m.; Sun. 12 noon, 3, 5:45, 8:45 p.m.; Mon. 1, 3:45, 7:20, 9:15 p.m.; Tues. 1, 3:45, 6:30, 9:15 p.m.

Suburbicon Fri. 12:15, 3, 5:45, 8:30, 11:15 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15 p.m.; Mon.-Tues., 12:30, 3, 5:30, 8, 10:30 p.m.

Thank You for Your Service Fri. 12 noon, 2:45, 5:30, 8:15, 11 p.m.; Sat.-Sun., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Mon. 12 noon, 2:45, 4, 6:30, 10:30 p.m.; Tues. 12 noon, 2:30, 5, 7:45, 10:30 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok Thurs. only, 10:15 p.m.

Thor: Ragnarok 3D Thurs. only, 7 p.m.

Westlake Village Twin

4711 Lakeview Canyon Road 777-7876

Goodbye Christopher Robin Fri.-Sat., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30, 10:10 p.m.; Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m., 1:45, 4:30, 7:30 p.m.

In Our Hands Mon. only, 7:30 p.m.

Victoria & Abdul Fri.-Sat., 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:15, 10 p.m.; Sun. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:15 p.m.; Mon. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45 p.m.; Tues. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:15 p.m.; Wed. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45 p.m.; Thurs. 11:15 a.m., 2, 4:45, 7:15 p.m.

