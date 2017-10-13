In an effort to connect the local community to local musicians, we have made available the list of bands, nominated via write-ins by our readers, for this year’s Best of Ventura County, including our winners who received the highest number of nominations. Due to limited time and resources, we opted to list them now and improve and modify the list as needed. If there is a band listed in error or needs a correction, email editor@vcreporter.com and we will modify as necessary. COMING SOON: cover bands. Thank you for your time and supporting local music!

Best of Ventura County winners (original band):

1st Place

Sitting on Stacy

2nd Place

Medicine Hat

3rd Place

Phil Salazar

Nominations for best original band in alphabetical order:

50 Sticks of Dynamite

Aaron Older www.aaronolder.com

Aaron Orbit

Accent

Aaron Lewis

After the Smoke

Alex Nester

Alistair Greene

American Hoss

Anchor & Bear

Army of Freshmen

Aunt Jane’s Pancakes

Bad Leaf

Barrelhouse Wailers

BBVD

Benise

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Big Tweed

Blake Mitchell

Blues Bullet

Bone Maggots

Bonne Musique Zydeco

Braids & Dreads

Brian Faith Band and Friends

Brian Nicolet

Brothers fortune

Chile verde

Cleanspill

Coda

Corsican Brothers

Coos Franklin and Band

Coso live

Crooked Eye Tommy

Crosscut

Cruda

Cursed Bastards

D.on Darox & The Melody Joy Bakers

Dan Grimm

Danny McGaw

Dark Side of the Hand

Dezmo’s Blues

Dirty Rice

Disrupted Euphoria

Doc Ventura

Doug Johnson

Duo Subito

EDI Mean Young Noble Last ones left

Edible-Eduardo Ibarraran

Estrada Bros

Fallen Saints

fido

Flattop Tom & His Jump Cats

Foggy Dew

Frank Barajas

Gil Valencia

Goodnight kiss band

Grupo Modazz

Guy Martin

Gygax

Hans Ottsen Trio

Hard Six

Herbal Rootz

Highway Starr

Hir Bois

Hologram Empire

Honey Owl

HOUSE ARREST

Hy Brasil

Ian Ormiston

Ill Repute

In Control

In Stone

Industria Del Amor

Jade Hendrix

James Del

Jason Cruz

Jim Harrison

Jimmy Licata

JJ Frank

Joe Baugh

Joe Billingere/Blues Bullet

John Francis

Johnny Young

Karen Eden and Bill MacPherson

Kelly’s Lot

Kings ransom

Kings revenge

Kris Simeon

Kyle Swan

Laydlaw

Loose nerves

Lost Dog

Maclovia

Magnificat bastards

Mandex

Mariachi Camarillo

Marilyn Manson

Mark Heyes and Phil Salazar

Medicine Hat – The Band

Merlin Snyder

Midnight Callers

MidTons

Mike Martinez

Miss Mae

Natalie Gelman

Nels Rosengren

Night Demon

No bigee

None maggot

Nucklehead

Old Soul

On the Tip of My Tongue

Once a Wolf

Phil Salazar

Phil Salazar & the Kinfolk

Phil Salazar and Mark Heyes

Pink Mist

Private Island

R&B Bombers w/ Craig Thomas and Craig Woods

Radio Skies

Raging arb and the red heads

Rain Perry

Raised on vinyl

Recreation

Retaliate

Rey Avalon

Rey Fresco

Rick Miller Band

Rising Son

Road Brothers

Rock Cats Rock

Rubberneck lions

Sammy Hagar

Sarah Lightman

Sea at Last

Sean Jones

Seaside Band

Seth Pettersen

Shaky Feelin’

Shawn Jones

Shelby Figueroa

Sideshow Preachers

Sin Quince

Sisterhook

Sitting on Stacey

Ska Daddyz

Skin and Bones

Slayer

Sleeping Chief

Smitty & Julija

Solace

SolTree

Sound effect

Stalag 13

Steve McPeters Band

Steven Sunnarborg

Stomprocket

Strange Weather

Sunday Drivers (Irish)

Super Duper Kyle

Sweet Reaper

Tasty Thieves

Taylor Quinn

TD Lind

Teresa Russell

The Barrelhouse Wailers

The Best Revenge

The Blood Moon Howlers

The Brambles

The Brandon Ragan Project

The Brave Kind

The Caverns

The Employment

The Gnarly Party

The Hymen Blasters

The Jelly

The Ole’s

The Ombres

The Other Words

The Pullmen

The Rays

The References

The Rouse

The Seaside Band

The Velveteen Band

The Vonettes

The White Buffalo

Theresa Russell

Three on a Match

Tin Drum

Todd Hannigan

Tom & Milo

Tom Buenger

Tommy Marsh

Train River

Travis Marsh

Tres Accoustics

Trevor Newton, Simi Valley

Undustria Del Amor

Velveteen

Ventucky String Band

Venturian Space Neighbors

Vitamin T.

Wade Gaddis

We Govern We

Wellik

Whiskey Chimp

With Our Arms to the Sun

Yesterday child

Zeke Berkely