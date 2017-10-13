In an effort to connect the local community to local musicians, we have made available the list of bands, nominated via write-ins by our readers, for this year’s Best of Ventura County, including our winners who received the highest number of nominations. Due to limited time and resources, we opted to list them now and improve and modify the list as needed. If there is a band listed in error or needs a correction, email editor@vcreporter.com and we will modify as necessary. COMING SOON: cover bands. Thank you for your time and supporting local music!
Best of Ventura County winners (original band):
1st Place
Sitting on Stacy
2nd Place
Medicine Hat
3rd Place
Phil Salazar
Nominations for best original band in alphabetical order:
50 Sticks of Dynamite
Aaron Older www.aaronolder.com
Aaron Orbit
Accent
Aaron Lewis
After the Smoke
Alex Nester
Alistair Greene
American Hoss
Anchor & Bear
Army of Freshmen
Aunt Jane’s Pancakes
Bad Leaf
Barrelhouse Wailers
BBVD
Benise
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Big Tweed
Blake Mitchell
Blues Bullet
Bone Maggots
Bonne Musique Zydeco
Braids & Dreads
Brian Faith Band and Friends
Brian Nicolet
Brothers fortune
Chile verde
Cleanspill
Coda
Corsican Brothers
Coos Franklin and Band
Coso live
Crooked Eye Tommy
Crosscut
Cruda
Cursed Bastards
D.on Darox & The Melody Joy Bakers
Dan Grimm
Danny McGaw
Dark Side of the Hand
Dezmo’s Blues
Dirty Rice
Disrupted Euphoria
Doc Ventura
Doug Johnson
Duo Subito
EDI Mean Young Noble Last ones left
Edible-Eduardo Ibarraran
Estrada Bros
Fallen Saints
fido
Flattop Tom & His Jump Cats
Foggy Dew
Frank Barajas
Gil Valencia
Goodnight kiss band
Grupo Modazz
Guy Martin
Gygax
Hans Ottsen Trio
Hard Six
Herbal Rootz
Highway Starr
Hir Bois
Hologram Empire
Honey Owl
HOUSE ARREST
Hy Brasil
Ian Ormiston
Ill Repute
In Control
In Stone
Industria Del Amor
Jade Hendrix
James Del
Jason Cruz
Jim Harrison
Jimmy Licata
JJ Frank
Joe Baugh
Joe Billingere/Blues Bullet
John Francis
Johnny Young
Karen Eden and Bill MacPherson
Kelly’s Lot
Kings ransom
Kings revenge
Kris Simeon
Kyle Swan
Laydlaw
Loose nerves
Lost Dog
Maclovia
Magnificat bastards
Mandex
Mariachi Camarillo
Marilyn Manson
Mark Heyes and Phil Salazar
Medicine Hat – The Band
Merlin Snyder
Midnight Callers
MidTons
Mike Martinez
Miss Mae
Natalie Gelman
Nels Rosengren
Night Demon
No bigee
None maggot
Nucklehead
Old Soul
On the Tip of My Tongue
Once a Wolf
Phil Salazar
Phil Salazar & the Kinfolk
Phil Salazar and Mark Heyes
Pink Mist
Private Island
R&B Bombers w/ Craig Thomas and Craig Woods
Radio Skies
Raging arb and the red heads
Rain Perry
Raised on vinyl
Recreation
Retaliate
Rey Avalon
Rey Fresco
Rick Miller Band
Rising Son
Road Brothers
Rock Cats Rock
Rubberneck lions
Sammy Hagar
Sarah Lightman
Sea at Last
Sean Jones
Seaside Band
Seth Pettersen
Shaky Feelin’
Shawn Jones
Shelby Figueroa
Sideshow Preachers
Sin Quince
Sisterhook
Sitting on Stacey
Ska Daddyz
Skin and Bones
Slayer
Sleeping Chief
Smitty & Julija
Solace
SolTree
Sound effect
Stalag 13
Steve McPeters Band
Steven Sunnarborg
Stomprocket
Strange Weather
Sunday Drivers (Irish)
Super Duper Kyle
Sweet Reaper
Tasty Thieves
Taylor Quinn
TD Lind
Teresa Russell
The Barrelhouse Wailers
The Best Revenge
The Blood Moon Howlers
The Brambles
The Brandon Ragan Project
The Brave Kind
The Caverns
The Employment
The Gnarly Party
The Hymen Blasters
The Jelly
The Ole’s
The Ombres
The Other Words
The Pullmen
The Rays
The References
The Rouse
The Seaside Band
The Velveteen Band
The Vonettes
The White Buffalo
Theresa Russell
Three on a Match
Tin Drum
Todd Hannigan
Tom & Milo
Tom Buenger
Tommy Marsh
Train River
Travis Marsh
Tres Accoustics
Trevor Newton, Simi Valley
Undustria Del Amor
Velveteen
Ventucky String Band
Venturian Space Neighbors
Vitamin T.
Wade Gaddis
We Govern We
Wellik
Whiskey Chimp
With Our Arms to the Sun
Yesterday child
Zeke Berkely