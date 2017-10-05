Opening

The Ventura County Community College District (VCCCD) held an open house for its new district administrative center at 761 E. Daily Drive, suite 200, in Camarillo. The new site is centrally located and provides improved accessibility for students, staff, faculty and community members in the VCCCD service areas. … Caring Transitions of Ventura County (CTVC) opened at 13770 Gunsmoke Road in Moorpark. The company specializes in senior relocation, and planned and unexpected transition services, including estate sales and online auctions, downsizing and decluttering, and more (i.e., create a customized transition). CTVC participates in the comprehensive Certified Relocation Transition Specialist Program, a professional mark of ethics and excellence in the field of move management. … Body Fuel Bistro opened at 599 W. Channel Islands Blvd. in Port Hueneme. The restaurant offers a variety of healthy options, fast and convenient. The menu includes “light and crisp” options such as party popping fresh shrimp ceviche, “savory and bold” such as scrumptious chicken pesto pasta, “wholesome and hearty” such as Jenner’s Grand Prix chili, and “exotic and flavorful” such as chilaquiles Mexican breakfast scramble. … Gelson’s Market opened at 1736 E. Avenida de Los Arboles in Thousand Oaks. The store offers fresh food and includes a full-service deli with signature creations from Gelson’s registered dietician, bakery, carving station, hot food bar, gourmet cheese section, kosher foods, a coffee bar, dining area, floral department, free gift wrapping, an in-store pharmacy department and much more. … Boulderdash Ventura will open at 2979 Seaborg Ave., suite D, in Ventura. The indoor rock-climbing gym will feature nearly 10,000 square feet of top rope, lead climbing and bouldering, with climbing walls that cater to kids and adults of all experience levels. This will be the gym’s third location. … Kirby Auto Group opened Kirby Kia at 6424 Auto Center Drive (Ventura Auto Center) in Ventura. The new Kia dealership features a state-of-the-art showroom, 20-bay service department, dual-lane service drive-up area, Kia loaner cars, complimentary car wash area and a premium customer hospitality center. … Concrete Jungle Brewing Project has taken over operations at Surf Brewery, located at 4561 Market St. in Ventura. Beers ranging from blonde ales and European-style lagers to barrel-aged farmhouse and sour ales from both brands are available under the same roof.

And the award goes to …

Robert Eranio was recognized by the Association of Water Agencies of Ventura County (AWA) with the 2017 AWA Award. Eranio is the United Water Conservation District (UWCD) board of directors’ vice president and he was honored for his leadership in addressing water resource issues essential to the future prosperity of Ventura County. He represents UWCD on the board of directors for public entity Fox Canyon Groundwater Management Agency, serves as president and owner of Robert’s Associated Water (an independent consultancy and contracting firm), serves as vice president of the Montalvo Community Services District and is involved with the State Water Resources Control Board’s water operator certification program. … Kristin Decas was honored as the Maritime Executive of the Year at the Green Shipping Summit USA, an international high-profile maritime industry conference, exhibition and awards ceremony. Decas was awarded for her environmental leadership in the goods movement industry. She is the CEO/director of the Port of Hueneme, which won The Greenest Port of the Year award. The port was recognized for being the first port in California to be Green Marine certified. … Local community activists were honored by Citizens for Peaceful Resolutions with Earth Charter Awards. The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation received the Respect and Care for the Community of Life Award. Food and Water Watch and Citizens for Responsible Oil and Gas received the Ecological Integrity Award. La Hermandad Family Services received the Richard Weinstock Memorial Award for Social and Economic Justice. Ventura County Peace and Justice Network received the Betty Eagle and Bill Hammaker Memorial Award for Democracy, Nonviolence and Peace. Jena Branstetter received the Youth Education and Outreach Award. Sharon Coughran received the Earth Charter and the Arts Award. … Maureen Reilly Lorimer, Ph.D., will be honored by the Ventura County Arts Council Board at its 2017 Arts Stars Awards Reception and Dinner. Lorimer is an associate professor at Cal Lutheran University and she will be recognized with the Leadership in Arts Education Award for inspiring current and future classroom instructors with the benefits of incorporating arts into classroom learning. Brian Bemel, Gary Engles, David Yoshitomi, Gerald Zwers, Pacific View – Ventura and the Ventura County Probation Agency will also be acknowledged for their professionalism, dedication and commitment to the community and the arts. … Channel Islands Harbor earned a 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence. The achievement recognizes businesses and destinations that have received great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. … Southern California Edison Ventura District will be honored by the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF) at the annual Gold Ribbon Luncheon. TBCF will recognize Edison with a Helping Hands Award for its extraordinary charity efforts, which have included office-wide employee fundraising drives and events, food fests and apparel sales.

Moving up

Robert J. Coles has joined Channel Islands YMCA Board of Directors as the board chair. His term began in June 2017 and runs through May 2019. Coles is the president of RJC Inc., an architectural design and construction management company that provides a wide range of building design services for both governmental agencies and private commercial clients. … Linda Dullam, Thomas Krause, Ph.D., and Esther Wachtell were elected to the CSU, Channel Islands, (CSUCI) Foundation board. Dullam is a former Mandalay Berry Farm owner and previously served on CSUCI’s first Foundation board in 2002. Krause is a renowned expert on organizational leadership and culture, employee behavior and safety in a variety of settings; he is the founder of Krause Bell Group. Wachtell is a trustee of Thomas Aquinas College and she also serves as a funder and adviser of the Center on Philanthropy for the University of Southern California and a director of the Ojai Community Bank. She is the former president of the Ojai Music Festival. … Tania Garcia was named as the new chairperson of the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. Garcia is director of development, alumni relations, at CSUCI. In her new role, Garcia will seek opportunities that enrich the Camarillo business community. … Jay Tsao joined the Economic Development Collaborative — Ventura County as an adviser. Tsao is the founder and CEO of Globesmart Techonologies. His expertise in internal trade and ecommerce will help local businesses seeking to develop trade

partnerships with Chinese companies and other world markets. … Jacob Anthony Bernard was named chef de cuisine by the Embassy Suites by Hilton Mandalay Beach Resort in Oxnard. Bernard will oversee the resort’s restaurant, Coastal Grill. He previously served as sous chef at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile, supervising all the food operations and training of team members. … Operator Robyn Walton earned membership into the Gold Coast Transit District’s (GCTD) Two Million Mile Club after having accomplished 50,000 hours (25 years) of driving without a preventable accident. She is the sixth GCTD operator to earn the honor. Operators Cresencio Juarez and Francisco Leon earned membership into the Million Mile Club, with 25,000 hours (12.5 years) of driving without a preventable accident completed. Juarez and Leon are the 24th and 25th operators to be recognized by GCTD for that milestone, under conditions determined by the National Safety Council. … Capt. John J. Adametz relieved Capt. Jayson D. Mitchell of command at Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center. Mitchell retired from active-duty Navy service after more than 25 years of honorable service. Adametz is a 28-year Navy officer who is a registered professional engineer, a project management professional, certified facility manager, certified energy manager, and a member of the Navy Acquisition Professional Community and Society of American Military Engineers. … Troy Palmquist was appointed to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme board of directors. Palmquist is the founder of The Address, a real estate brokerage headquartered in Oxnard. He previously worked with investors, serving the needs of buyers and sellers of distressed homes in Greater Los Angeles, Nevada, Utah and Idaho. … Dan Lyon joined Merrill Lynch in Ventura. Lyon most recently was a partner at New York Life and previously owned and served as CEO of Lyon Staffing and Training Services. He has seven years of experience in the financial services industry. … Marcus Mitchell was elected as the new director of the Ventura County Department of Child Support Services. Mitchell served as the director of the Kern County Department of Child Support Services for the past two years. He previously served as the assistant director, and prior to Kern County, he was a regional administrator for the California Department of Child Support Services. He will begin his duties in October. … Local nonprofit Camarillo Ranch Foundation launched its redesigned websites, which reflect its rebranded identity, with the goal of enhancing user experience by providing easy access to important information and imagery. The sites showcase the Foundation (camarilloranchfoundation.org) and its venue rental programs (camarilloranch.org) with clean-design, user-friendly navigation and enhanced content.

In the name of charity

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley received a donation pledge from Twin Vee PowerCats Inc. Twin Vee designs, manufactures and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull power boats. The company pledged the donation of one of its popular boat models to be raffled off during the 15th Annual Stand Up for Kids Gala Dinner and Auction. The proceeds of the boat raffle will provide financial assistance to families who cannot afford to fully pay for their children’s dues and fees. … Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families received more than $6,000 from this summer’s nine-week Rock the Collection concert series at The Collection RiverPark in Oxnard. The funds came from the Groupie Garden hosted by Firestone Walker Brewing Company, where concert-goers paid a $5 entry fee and beer was for sale. … The Ojai Valley Defense Fund awarded on Oct. 1 a $50,000 grant to Citizens for Responsible Oil and Gas (CFROG). This grant will help provide CFROG with the legal expertise required to advocate early and effectively on behalf of the Ojai Valley, as the County of Ventura updates its General Plan over the next four years. … Soroptimist International of Oxnard (SIO) received a $2,500 grant from Soroptimist International of the Americas. The grant will support the work of the SIO’s STOP Human Trafficking and Sexual Slavery committee. Every year, SIO is joined by the Camarillo, Fillmore, Ventura, The Conejo, Santa Barbara and Simi Valley clubs to host an event to raise awareness of the growing problem of human trafficking in Ventura County. … SAGE Publications was the presenting sponsor of Interface’s Fourth Annual Hope and Harvest Benefit, which raised a record-setting $350,000. The event included a performance by local community theater group Panic! Productions and a live dinner performance by artist Elijah Malcomb, among many other highlights. The funds will be used for domestic violence intervention and child abuse prevention programs. … Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation received grants totaling $85,000 from the Wells Fargo Foundation and the MUFG (Mitsubishi, UFJ Financial Group) Union Bank Foundation toward aid for its HomeOwnership center, resident and community services and predevelopment costs for the Etting Road Apartments project. Wells Fargo’s $40,000 Financial Empowerment and Community Building Grant will support Cabrillo’s NeighborWorks HomeOwnership Center while the $45,000 MUFG grant ($15,000/year for three years) will help with costs of the Etting Road Apartments project.

Education

The groundbreaking ceremony for Rio STEAM Academy was recently held at North Ventura Road near Forest Park Boulevard (RiverPark) in Oxnard. The Rio School District K-8, 78,000-square-foot academy will feature a curriculum that emphasizes science, technology, engineering, arts and math. It is expected to open for the 2018-19 school year.