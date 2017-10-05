Thursday

ANGELS OF THE ARTS RECEPTION 6:30 p.m. Enjoy wine and refreshments and learn how to join this dedicated group that has a passion to support arts education. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Center, Fred Kavli Theater, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, www.allianceforthearts.org.

CHAMPAGNE RECEPTION IN HONOR OF ARTIST SHAMSIA HASSANI 6-9 p.m. Shamsia Hassani will be honored at this pre-ArtWalk celebration. $50. Vita Art Center, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.vitaartcenter.com.

COMEDY ON CAMPUS: LIVE STANDUP 6 p.m. Comedians all the way from Los Angeles will perform alongside an onsite food truck. $2 parking. Oxnard College Performing Arts Center, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, www.oxnardcollege.edu/community/performing-arts/oc-live.

DEMOCRATIC CLUB OF CAMARILLO MEETING 6 p.m. Come for the pizza-party fundraiser, stay to meet featured speakers Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, Camarillo City Councilmember Kevin Kildee and Board of Equalization candidate Scott Svonkin. $25 for pizza party, 689-8108.

FREE NOONTIME OPERA CONCERT Noon. Spend your lunch hour listening to members of the Opera Santa Barbara Studio Artists, who will perform a selection of popular opera arias and duets. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.vencolibrary.org.

MUST-SEE MOVIE: GREY LADY 6:30 p.m. The name says it all in this tale about a woman turned grey lady. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

NO GAME NO LIFE ZERO 7 p.m. (and Sunday, Oct. 8, 12:55 p.m.). A young man named Riku leads humanity toward the tomorrow his heart believes in, in this anime film adaptation. Ventura Downtown 10, 555 E. Main St., Ventura, www.fathomevents.com.

SENIOR AND COMMUNITY RECREATION PUBLIC FORUM 6:30 p.m. The city wants to hear from residents, business owners, special interest groups and any other interested parties on needs that concern senior citizens. Community Center Auditorium, 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo, 586-9123.

Friday

CARPINTERIA AVOCADO FESTIVAL 1-10 p.m. (and Saturday, Oct. 7, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.). Celebrate all things avocado likely from guacamole to smoothies at this annual festival featuring live music and more. 800 Linden Ave., Carpinteria, www.avofest.com.

HARVEST FESTIVAL ORIGINAL ART & CRAFT SHOW 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.). Only hand-made original works are permitted in this exclusive showcase that presents more than 24,000 creations. As if that’s not enough, the show will feature a Kid’s Zone with a pumpkin patch and outdoor live entertainment. $4-9. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 West Harbor Blvd, Ventura, www.harvestfestival.com.

“MEDICARE CHANGES FOR 2018” WORKSHOP 1:30-3 p.m. Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program (HICAP) community educators will present information about 2018 changes for Medicare and discuss options. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, building E, suite 117, Camarillo, 388-1952, ext. 100.

Saturday

ARTWALK VENTURA 2017 11 a.m.-10 p.m. (and Sunday, Oct. 8, noon-5 p.m.). This self-guided tour of dozens of art galleries, studios and transformed PODS® containers featuring over 500 artists and live performances comes again to Downtown Ventura. For more information including a map, visit www.artwalkventura.org.

BIRD MUSEUM FALL OPEN HOUSE 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology will host its annual open house featuring an up-close and personal look at the museum’s rare collection of birds. $5-10. Western Foundation of Vertebrate Zoology, 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo, www.wfvz.org.

COMMUNITY RUMMAGE SALE 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Clean out your closets and unclutter your garage while making some extra cash at this neighborhood clearance. Community Center Parking Lot, 1605 Burnley St., Camarillo, www.pvrpd.org.

COMMUNITY WEEKEND VOCAL SINGING WORKSHOP 3-5 p.m. (and Sunday, Oct. 8). A professional instructor will teach vocal structure and the elements to create, collaborate and more. WAV, Studio 218, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.WAVart.org.

“EAST MEETS WEST: JAPANESE-INSPIRED FROM MONET TO VAN GOGH” 1 p.m. This talk will explore the development of Japanese woodblock prints and the artists who were inspired by the craze for all things Japanese. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.vencolibrary.org.

ENEGREN BREWING COMPANY OKTOBERFEST 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Get out your lederhosen and dirndls, and celebrate with authentic German food, beer and German music all day long. Enegren Brewing Company, 444 Zachary St, #120, Moorpark, www.enegrenbrewing.com.

MID-AUTUMN HARVEST CHILDREN’S FESTIVAL 1 p.m. This Vietnamese festival features activities, lion dancing, lanterns, traditional mooncakes and more. An Lac Mission, 901 S. Saticoy Ave., Ventura, 659-9751.

NEW WEST SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA SEASON OPENER 8 p.m. (and Sunday, Oct. 8, 3 p.m.). The Symphony opens its 2017/2018 Masterpiece Series concert season with a program featuring passionate music that evokes dramatic love and heartbreak. $30-120. Saturday: Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sunday: Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, www.newwestsymphony.org.

PIER UNDER THE STARS 5-8 p.m. Guests will enjoy a fun evening under the stars, overlooking the Pier and the Pacific Ocean, as they sample culinary delights and sip wine, beer and more. $75. Ventura Pier, Ventura, www.pierintothefuture.org.

THOUSAND OAKS DANCE CLUB FEATURING DENIS LaPRON AND THE TIME MACHINE 7-10 p.m. Live big-band music will accompany ballroom, Latin, swing and line dancing lessons for both beginners and experienced. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 381-2744.

VENTURA AUDUBON SOCIETY WORK DAY 8 a.m. The society will venture to the Hedrick Ranch Nature Area to spot birds and clean up the joint. For more information, call 340-0478.

VENTURA FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-3 p.m. All genres, including special interest, classics and vintage, will be on sale. Vons, 6040 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 223-1187.

WHO LET THE DOGS OUT 5K 4-8 p.m. Come for the sunset-glow family fun run, walk or crawl, stay for the vendors, raffles and live music. Harbor Cove Café and Beachside, 1867 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.Venturak9run.com.

YOUTH STAMP FAIR 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thousands of free stamps will be combined with information about stamp collecting, games and a chance to make bookmarks with stamps at this fair. Dudley House Museum, 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 485-7121.

Sunday

BUCKLES AND BOWS SQUARE DANCE CLUB 2 p.m. Local members will provide live square dance demonstrations featuring caller Dale Hoppers, followed by instruction for audience participants. Part of Thousand Oaks Reads. Grant R. Brimhall Library, 1401 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, www.thousandoaksreads.org.

TRINA ROBBINS BOOK SIGNING 1-4 p.m. Robbins will sign copies of her novel “The Complete Wimmens Comix”, an anthology of the first all-woman underground comics magazine. Bart’s Books, 302 W. Matilija Street, Ojai, www.bartsbooksojai.com.

TALK: PLANET HUNTERS 2:30-3:30 p.m. Astrophysicist Dr. Farisa Morales will discuss her work at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory looking for extrasolar planets and studying planetary system formations. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, www.simivalleylibrary.org.

Monday

CSUCI LECTURE SERIES: “FAKE NEWS! READ ALL ABOUT IT!” 6:30-8 p.m. Assistant Professor of Computer Science Brian Thoms, Ph.D., will give a brief history of fake news — the deliberate publication of misinformation and hoaxes in the mainstream media. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 E. Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.go.csuci.edu/librarylectureseries.

GENETIC COUNSELING WORKSHOP WITH JOHN LEE 6:30-8 p.m. This workshop will discuss the recent advances in genetic testing and the impact on patient care. Cancer Support Community, 530 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village, 379-4777.

SEVENTH ANNUAL VENTURA COMEDY FESTIVAL Through Sunday, Oct. 15, various times. Get ready to laugh your butt off during this week-long live comedy competition, also featuring a film screening and more. Various locations, prices. For more information, visit www.venturacomedyfestival.com.

Tuesday

CSUCI LECTURE SERIES IN SPANISH: “CÓMO PREPARAR SUS HIJOS PARA ESTUDIAR EN LA UNIVERSIDAD” 6:30-8 p.m. En este taller hablaremos de las cosas que padres e hijos deben hace desde la secundaria o preparatoria para tener las mejores oportunidades para estudiar al nivel universitario. Blanchard Community Library, 119 N. 8th St., Santa Paula, www.go.csuci.edu/librarylectureseries.

“SUSTAINABLE GROUNDWATER MANAGEMENT ACT IMPLEMENTATION IN VENTURA COUNTY” 7:30 p.m. Learn about challenges facing the county when it comes to water and what Ventura County is doing to solve these issues. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.venturaaudubon.org.

STEVE MCQUEEN: AMERICAN ICON 7 p.m. This film tells the story of the life of one of America’s most enduring and intriguing movie stars. $10.50-12.50. Century RiverPark 16, Oxnard and Thousand Oaks 14, www.fathomevents.com.

Wednesday

ART STARS AWARDS 6 p.m. Honor community members who have contributed in an artistic manner to improve the life of county residents. Levity Live, 591 Collection Blvd., Oxnard, www.vcartscouncil.org.

CLU INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL: THE GRANDMASTER 7 p.m. This film from Hong Kong is based on the life story of the Wing Chun martial arts grandmaster Ip Man, who trained Bruce Lee. AMC Dine-In Thousand Oaks 14, 166 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, ddchang@callutheran.edu.

VENTURA COUNTY CAMERA CLUB MEETING 6:30 p.m. The first part of the meeting will be an instructional workshop followed by the showing of member images. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.VenturaCountyCameraClub.com.

Thursday

PANEL DISCUSSION ON CONTEMPORARY JOURNALISM 6:30 p.m. This panel discussion will focus on contemporary news gathering, moderated by Thousand Oaks Mayor and former journalist Claudia Bill-de la Pena. Grant R. Brimhall Library, 1401 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, www.tolibrary.org.

JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR 9 a.m.-noon. The State of California Department of Rehabilitation office in Thousand Oaks, in collaboration with our community partners, will be sponsoring this fair. Arroyo Vista Recreation Center, 4550 Tierra Rejada Road, Moorpark, 371-6290.

MUST-SEE MOVIE: GIFTED 6:30 p.m. You will believe that a person can find the best gift for the man that has everything in this film. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

HEADACHES, MIGRAINES AND ANEURYSMS SEMINAR 6-7:30 p.m. Pacific Neuroscience Medical Group neurologist Dr. James Sutton will discuss the differences of headaches, migraines and aneurysms. $10. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, building E, suite 117, Camarillo, 388-1952, ext. 100.

MOORPARK DEMOCRATIC CLUB MEETING 6:30 p.m. Environmental activist Richard Matthews will discuss cleanup of the Santa Susanna Field Lab. Meridian Hills Rec Room, 6801 Breezy Glen Drive, Moorpark, 338-5582.

RWBY VOLUME 5 PREMIERE 7:30 p.m. Four Huntresses-in-training must come together to battle the forces of evil in this anime. $10.50-12.50. Ventura Downtown 10, Ventura; Century RiverPark 16, Oxnard; Studio Movie Grill, Simi Valley, www.fathomevents.com.

TEAM UP AGAINST DOMESTIC VIOLENCE EVENT 6-8 p.m. Guest speakers will include domestic violence survivor Ericka King, Ventura City Councilmember Mike Tracy, Ventura County Assistant Sheriff William Ayub and many more. The River Community Church, 889 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, www.teamupagainstdv.eventbrite.com.

“THRILLS AND CHILLS!” 6:30-7:30 p.m. Experience dance performances of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” (by friendly zombies) and Rocky Horror Picture Show’s “The Time Warp.” Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, www.simivalleylibrary.org.

VENTURA COUNTY PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S NETWORK MEETING 5:30 p.m. Carol Leish, motivational speaker, writer and trainer, will be the keynote speaker. Wedgewood Banquet Center 5880 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.vcpwn.org.

OPENING THEATER

DIRECTING HAMLET Oct. 6-15. An exploration of the creative process told through the experiences of a young actor and his demanding director, who are attempting to stage the Danish tragedy. $17. Elite Theatre, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 483-5118 or www.elitetheatre.org/.

HARROGATE HOUSE Oct. 7-15. A one-act farce inspired by Agatha Christie murder mysteries. $10 suggested donation. Backstage at Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 525-4645 or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

I DO! I DO! Oct. 6-Nov. 12. A musical that follows a married couple from their wedding day through the next 50 years. $10-20. 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 388-5716 or skywayplayhouse.org.

PATIENCE Oct. 6-22. The Ventura County Gilbert and Sullivan Repertoire Company presents this comic opera about a love triangle between Bunthorne, a handsome poseur poet; Patience, the object of his affection; and her childhood sweetheart, Archibald. $10-25. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 381-2747 or hillcrestarts.com.

ONGOING THEATER

CABARET Through Oct. 15. A writer and a showgirl fall in love in Berlin while Hitler rises to power. $22-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 583-7900 or simi-arts.org.

OTHELLO Through Oct. 14. California Shakespeare Company presents this tragedy about a Moorish general in the Venetian army, a timeless and compelling tale of racism, love, jealousy, betrayal and revenge. $18-20. Playhouse 101, 28720 Canwood St., Agoura Hills, 498-3354 or www.playhouse101.com.

STUDENT ONE-ACT PLAY FESTIVAL Through Oct. 8. Presented by the Ventura College Theatre Department. Helen Yunker Auditorium, 4700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, 289-6000 or www.venturacollege.edu/about-ventura-college/college-events/arts-and-events.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Saturdays, 7 p.m.: The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club every Saturday. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

OPENING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Oct. 6-28. Drivebye, Marjorie Moskowitz’s paintings about fleeting memory, sensual recollection and places that can’t be experienced the same way again. Opening reception on Friday, Oct. 6, 6-9 p.m. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, f5projects.squarespace.com.

ART CITY GALLERY Opening Oct. 8. Re-Birth, works by members of the Ventura Artist Union. Opening reception on Sunday, Oct. 8, 4:30-8 p.m. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 653-6380.

BELL ARTS FACTORY Oct. 6-31. A solo exhibition by ArtWalk Ventura 2017 Artist of Distinction Maribel Hernandez. Tool Room Gallery, 432 N. Ventura Ave, Ventura, bellartsfactory.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Oct. 10-Nov. 11: Lorna Amundson, Tomi Murphy and Julianne Martin solo shows, plus Merit Award Mini-Exhibits from Kitty McGinnis and Louisa Wallace Jacobs. Reception on Saturday, Oct. 14, 5-7 p.m. Through Oct. 8: Excursions by Kathy Ikerd, Femmes Japonaises by Lili Miura and Black and White (With a Touch of Color) by Darlene Roker. Also on display will be works by merit award-winners Mary Kolada Scott and Carol Simson. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Oct. 5-Nov. 9. Vulnerability inVisibility, whereby photographer Mary Fashbaugh explores through visuals and braille descriptions the expectations and limitations of the senses in regard to human interaction. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Oct. 7-Dec. 30: Fantastic Fords. Car show on Saturday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Oct. 7-8. An exhibit by Hiroko Yoshimoto will be presented in the pavilion during ArtWalk. Through Nov. 26: Ayer y Todavía, art by Chicano artists about their culture, history, struggles and social issues. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

VITA ART CENTER Oct. 5-31. A solo exhibition by ArtWalk Ventura 2017 Global Artist of Distinction Shamsia Hassani. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 644-9214 or www.vitaartcenter.com.

WAV GALLERY Oct. 5-22. Worlds Beyond My Window: A Retrospective Art Show of Gertrude McCarty Smith, with the artist’s most prized and personal art. Reception on Thursday, Oct. 5, 6-9 p.m. 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 641-0400 or www.wavartists.com/.

Arts Listings

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Oct. 10. Dimensional Art, two-dimensional works with real depth; and Artists Along the 126, curated by the Fillmore Arts Guild. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Oct. 29. Legacy and Continuum, works created in the studio in conjunction with the center’s educational program (Beato Gallery); Ojai Studio Artists Salon, a centennial celebration of Walter and Louise Arensberg’s Dada salons featuring local artists (Logan Gallery); and The Transcendent Vessel, Rude Osolnik, Bob Stocksdale and the elevation of wood turning from utility to art (online). 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Nov. 18. LA/LAndscapes, Real and Imagined, contemporary art dealing with the themes and traditions of landscape painting north and south of the Mexico/USA border. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 9. Exposed: The Female Lens in a Post-Identity Era? A photographic examination of identity through the artistry of women photographers. Part of the Femmes Photo Fest. Panel discussion on Saturday, Oct. 14, 1:30 p.m. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 405-5240 or www.cmato.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 19: The Avalanche and the Silence, Linda Arreola’s exploration of duality and opposing positions; and Collecting/California Latino Art, selected work from the Carnegie’s collection. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. Through Oct. 31: Hand Drawn: Art of Dave Velasquez (CAM Studio Gallery). Reception on Friday, Oct. 20, 5-7 p.m. 424 S. C St., Oxnard, 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Opened Oct. 2: Our Ocean’s Edge, exploring the California coastline through photography by Jasmine Swope and prose by author Dwight Holing. Reception on Sunday, Oct. 8, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through Oct. 15. Life in the Wild, images of animals, both wild and domestic. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

DNTN GALLERY Through Oct. 30. Latino Visions in Oxnard 2017, presenting local artists that celebrate Latino art and culture. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. 519 S. C St., Oxnard.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY Through Nov. 9. L’optique féminine, photography by Joyce Wilson, Michelle Magdalena Maddox, Nancy Lehrer, Makenzie Goodman and Lindsey Ross. Part of the Femmes Photo Fest. 1414 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 601-7530 or www.foufriendsgallery.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Nov. 12. Celebrating Marta Nelson, art by or inspired by the 94-year-old Ojai artist and figure-drawing teacher. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

FRED KAVLI THEATRE GALLERY Through Nov. 14. . . . Scapes, a group exhibition. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., 449-2766 or civicartsplaza.com/galleries.

GARDENS OF THE WORLD Through Nov. 5. Micro-crystal fine-art photography by Carol Roullard. Resource Center, 2001 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 557-1135 or www.gardensoftheworld.info.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Through Nov. 17: The Latino Museum of History, Art and Culture (1995-2000) Revisited, featuring the work of Cuban-born Paul Sierra, whose work integrates North American influences with Latin visual and cultural roots. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 437-8400 or art.csuci.edu.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

McNISH GALLERY Through Oct. 6. TANKAH: De Las Tinieblas Hacia el Sol/From the Underworld to the Sun. This group exhibition features art by Carmen Argote, Lavialle Campbell, Carolyn Castano and others. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 678-5046.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2018: Citroën: The Man, the Marque, the Mystique, a comprehensive look at the famed French automaker. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

NAMBA ARTS SPACE Through Nov. 5. AHORA, mixed media, hanging textiles and video by Chilean native Dominga Opazo. Screening of documentary film TRAMAR about Opazo on Sunday, Oct. 8, 4-6 p.m. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Nov. 17. The Latino Museum of History, Art and Culture (1995-2000) Revisited, featuring Los Angeles artists Vibiana Aparicio-Chamberlin, Oscar Castillo and Leo Limon. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. CSUCI, One University Drive, Camarillo, 437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Oct. 26. Ojai Studio Tour. Reception on Saturday, Oct. 14, 7 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI CITY GALLERY Through Jan. 6. What Ojai Means to Me, works by artists in the Ojai Valley. Reception on Friday, Oct. 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Ojai City Hall, 401 S. Ventura St., Ojai.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Jan. 6: Selections from What Ojai Means to Me by Sylvia Raz, David Baker and Susan Guy. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 5: Golden State Splendor, images from the California Art Club inspired by California’s diverse topography. Through Oct. 15: Pilot’s Discretion, aerial photos by Bill Dewey. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SOCIAL SECURITY BUILDING Through Oct. 30. Latino Visions in Oxnard 2017, presenting local artists that celebrate Latino art and culture. Presented in celebration of the Getty Center’s Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. 424 S. B St., Oxnard.

TATIANA’S COFFEE Through Dec. 24. A solo exhibition by Texana, “The People Painter,” with works inspired by her world travels. 2470 E. Main St., Ventura, 901-7620.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY ART GALLERY Through Oct. 15. Extreme Quilters: Art From Cloth 2017. Reception on Sunday, Oct. 8, 3 p.m. 2331-A Borchard Road, Newbury Park, 498-4390 or www.toartgallery.org.

UNITED BANK OF SWITZERLAND Through Nov. 1. Rootless, a group exhibition featuring Phyllis Doyon, Anne Bendig, Ulli Langenscheidt and others. 3011 Townsgate Road, Westlake, 381-1244.

VENTURA CITY HALL, ROOM 117, Through Oct. 26. Local scenes by watercolor artist Dean Seagren. 501 Poli St., Ventura, 654-7800 or www.cityofventura.ca.gov.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Nov. 10. From Sea to Skyscapes, work by Shannon Celia and Sherri Cassell. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3540.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Nov. 9. The Tract House, celebrating the life and power of paper leaflets, pamphlets and tracts; and Art in a Time of Reformation, works from the Rodolfo Sanzana Collection. Both exhibits coincide with the 500–year anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 525-3100 or venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109 or www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, 389-8182 or camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730 or www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm.

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue, 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore, 524-0948 or www.fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com.

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard, 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Built in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by St. Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme, 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru, 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater During World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park, 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY, aka The Camarillo Bird Museum. Ongoing: a natural-history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo, 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064 or www.cafsocal.com/museum.