High school student test scores steady, middle school scores down

Parents in Ventura County have something to be proud of this year: Countywide test scores have remained steady, maintaining improvements made in 2016.

Performance on the statewide California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress test remained above average in Ventura County, according to new data released by the California Department of Education.

In the Las Virgenes Unified School District, which covers portions of both Ventura and Los Angeles counties, Ventura County students met or exceeded state standards for the English Language Arts (ELA), have increased annually since 2014. In 2017, 61 percent of Ventura County 11th graders exceeded the standard, up from 59 percent in 2016; while 36 percent exceeded the standard for math, up from 33 percent in 2016.

Math scores increased for African American, Hispanic and white students and remained unchanged for Asian students. Fifth-, sixth- and seventh-grade ELA scores decreased, however. (See full test scores by visiting http://caaspp.cde.ca.gov.)

“We’re pleased to see growth in some key areas, but know there is more work to be done,” said Stan Mantooth, Ventura County superintendent of schools. “These scores provide the data schools need to focus attention on student populations who need it most.”

Does Oxnard owe you money?

Are you owed money by the city of Oxnard? Oxnard City Treasurer Phillip Molina thinks that certain people might and has devised an easy-to-search website to find out.

Molina says that the city of Oxnard has an unclaimed funds surplus held for over one year and up to three years, ranging in value for sums totaling over $15, owed to private citizens and businesses alike, including $200 to the Target Corporation and $1,281.19 to the United Way.

Molina says that these funds will become city property 45 to 60 days from the date of a notice published in a newspaper of general circulation, but that the notice hasn’t been published yet, adding that he expects it to be, come November “in order to give people a little extra time to claim that money.”

If funds remain unclaimed after the allotted period, Molina says, he will ask the City Council to put the funds into the General Fund for the “council to use as they see fit.”

To learn if you’re owed money by the city, and to file a claim, visit https://www.oxnard.org/city-department/city-treasurer/ and click “Unclaimed Fund.”

La Colonia to receive street improvements

Experience a bumpy ride in Oxnard’s La Colonia neighborhood no longer when street improvements begin come mid-October. A $1,116,575 contract approved by the City Council and awarded to Toro Enterprises will fund Phase 1 of the La Colonia Neighborhood Street Improvement Project.

On the docket for resurfacing along with reconstructed sidewalks, gutter repairs and new street signs are Hayes Avenue, Garfield Avenue, Roosevelt Avenue, McKinley Avenue, Bonita Avenue, Anita Avenue and Juanita Avenue.

“This is a project that’s needed by the residents of that neighborhood and one that we are excited about and look forward to its completion,” said Mayor Tim Flynn.

Affected residents will be notified by door hangers before the project begins.