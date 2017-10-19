Fict. Business Names

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170824-10016905-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 4 WAY MEAT MARKET #6, 440 N Rose Ave, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, 4 WAY MEAT MARKET INC, 1920 Ivanhoe Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ 4 WAY MEAT MARKET INC, Jose Carbajal, Jose Carbajal, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: August 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170907-10017804-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ROGER’S TREE SERVICE, 1453 Lorena Dr., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Rogelio Hernandez, 1453 Lorena Dr., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2011. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rogelio Hernandez, Rogelio Hernandez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170911-10017918-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HEALTHY STORRY, 2) JULIE STORRY, NTP, 2826 Stacy Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Julie Storry, 2826 Stacy Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Julie Storry, Julie Storry. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 11, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170911-10017979-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MEDIA GARDEN, 2415 E. Ocean Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Alix Camp, 2415 E. Ocean Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Alix Camp, Alix Camp. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 11, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170912-10017986-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BRANDWORTH PRODUCTIONS, 2) BRANDWORTH FINANCIAL GROUP, 3) MOBILE 2 MOBILE OIL CHANGE, 4) TENK SPORTS, 2417 Larkhaven Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Carlos E. Esquivel, 2417 Larkhaven Lane, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 8/1/2017; 2. 8/1/2017; 3. N/A; 4. N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carlos E. Esquivel, Carlos E. Esquivel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 12, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170911-10017945-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BALLET ACADEMY VENTURA, 2) BALLET VENTURA, 2750 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kathleen A. Noblin, 2991 Patina Court, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: August 1992. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kathleen A. Noblin, Kathleen A. Noblin. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 11, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170913-10018151-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA COUNTY BALLET, 505 Poli St., Ste 302, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIF., VENTURA COUNTY BALLET, 505 Poli St., Ste 302, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation NONPROFIT JDI(c) (3). The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: AUG 1998. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VENTURA COUNTY BALLET, Kathleen Anne Noblin, Kathleen Anne Noblin, Exec. Director. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170914-10018263-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: OLIVIA’S NAIL & PEDISPA, 2780 Cochran St., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, NAILZED SPA, INC., 9155 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, CA 91324. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ NAILZED SPA, INC., Tony T. Doan, Tony T. Doan, CEO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/21/17, 9/28/17, 10/5/17 and 10/12/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170919-10018532-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CLOS DES AMIS, 2) CLOS DES AMIS WINES, 20262 So. Mountain Rd., Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, Bruce Ned Freeman, 14651 Ojai Rd., Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/19/2012. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Bruce Ned Freeman, Bruce Ned Freeman. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 19, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17, 10/5/17, 10/12/17 and 10/19/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170920-10018571-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: RICARDO LANDSCAPE CONSTRUCTION, 2105 Norma St., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Ricardo J. Esparza, 2105 Norma St., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 12 Dec 2011. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ricardo J. Esparza, Ricardo J. Esparza. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17, 10/5/17, 10/12/17 and 10/19/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170925-10018855-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE BROKEN COOKIE, 725 County Square Drive #31, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Angela FletcherBabcock, 725 County Square Drive #31, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9-25-17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Angela FletcherBabcock, Angela FletcherBabcock. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 25, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17, 10/5/17, 10/12/17 and 10/19/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170921-10018652-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NICKY’S SHOE REPAIR, 3977 Cochran Street, Suite #G, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Tiran Tarakhchyan, 6015 Allott Avenue, Valley Glen, CA 91401. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 09/21/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Tiran Tarakhchyan, Tiran Tarakhchyan. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 21, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/5/17, 10/12/17 10/19/17 and 10/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170927-10019038-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: JUVONEN INSURANCE & FINANCIAL SERVICES, 1500 Palma Dr., 2nd Floor, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Todd Matthew Juvonen, 1708 Tanager St., #204, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8/3/2009. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Todd M. Juvonen, Todd M. Juvonen. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/5/17, 10/12/17 10/19/17 and 10/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170907-10017795-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) GOLD COAST BROADCASTING, 2) HIGH DESERT BROADCASTING, 3) RINCON BROACASTING, 4) RZ RADIO, 5) POINT FOUR, 6) POINT FIVE, 7) POINT TEN, 2284 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: , POINT BROADCASTING LLC, 2284 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 1/1/16; 2. 1/1/16; 3. 01/01/2016; 4. 01/01/2016; 5. 01/01/2017; 6. 05/01/2016; 7. 08/25/2016. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ POINT BROADCASTING LLC, Lisa Felix, Lisa Felix, C.F.O. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/5/17, 10/12/17 10/19/17 and 10/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170925-10018900-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VINTAGE CLEANING, 341 Rodgers St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Grisela Polino, 341 Rodgers St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9.25.17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Grisela Polino, Grisela Polino. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 25, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/5/17, 10/12/17 10/19/17 and 10/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170926-10018980-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ISABELLA’S CLEANING, 493 ave del Platino, Newbury Park, Cal. 91320, Ventura County, Ma. Isabel Delgado Silvas, 493 ave del Platino, Newbury Park, Cal. 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ma. Isabel Delgado Silvas, Ma. Isabel Delgado Silvas. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/5/17, 10/12/17 10/19/17 and 10/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170928-10019152-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GOLDSTEIN LAWN SERVICES, 129 Eliot St., Santa Paula, CA 93060, Ventura County, Steven A Saavedra, 129 Eliot St., Santa Paula, CA 93060. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Steven A Saavedra, Steven A Saavedra. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/5/17, 10/12/17 10/19/17 and 10/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171002-10019323-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STUDIO 3, 10074 Ashland Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Neil A. Greco, 10074 Ashland Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1987. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Neil A. Greco, Neil A. Greco. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 2, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/5/17, 10/12/17 10/19/17 and 10/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171002-10019353-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: DENTAL SPECIALISTS OF CALIFORNIA, 808 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, SAHAR VERDI D.D.S. DENTAL CORP., 9025 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 307, Beverly Hills, CA 90211. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SAHAR VERDI D.D.S. DENTAL CORP., Sahar Verdi, Sahar Verdi, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 2, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/5/17, 10/12/17 10/19/17 and 10/26/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170913-10018220-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SOLE PURPOSE, 2) RUNNINGYPSY, 433 E. Main Street #5, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Christa Berban, 119 Ferro Drive, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Christa Berban, Christa Berban. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170928-10019225-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA MUSIC FACTORY, 4531 Market St. #C, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Alexander Urban, 19116 Olympia St., Northridge, CA 91326. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9.28.17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Alexander Urban, Alexander Urban, Alexander Urban. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section sions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171004-10019544-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CUSTOM HANDYMAN SERVICES, 2406 Bolker Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Adrian Teran, 2406 Bolker Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Adrian Teran, Adrian Teran. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171004-10019547-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) LIGHTPOINT DATA, 2) AXIOM FORENSIC, 3262 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. #208, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 201417610399/CA, LIGHTPOINT SCIENTIFIC, LLC, 3262 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. #208, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ LIGHTPOINT SCIENTIFIC, LLC, Louis R. Peck, Louis R. Peck, CEO / Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171005-10019612-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: YINES AND CREATIONS, 2546 Yuma Court, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Yevette Lopez, 2546 Yuma Court, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Yevette Lopez, Yevette Lopez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 5, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170914-10018244-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STRETCH-N-GROW VC, 2) STRETCH-N-GROW VENTURA COUNTY, 3) STRETCH-N-GROW CA, 598 Aliso St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Future United, Inc., 598 Aliso St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Future United, Inc., Erin O’Donnell, Erin O’Donnell, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170920-10016614-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LION CITY RECORDING STUDIO, 1507 Callens Road, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Ezra Robison, 3902 Sheldon Drive #26, Ventura, CA 93003, Filiverto Landeros, 3902 Sheldon Drive #26, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ezra Robison, Ezra Robison. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171003-10019488-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIRESIDE FRIGATE PRESS, 96 Upper Lake Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361, Ventura County, Carol Fogel, 96 Upper Lake Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/3/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carol Fogel, Carol Fogel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 3, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170929-10019269-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ERGONOMIC ASSESSMENTS OF VENTURA, 2674 East Main St., Suite E201, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Stephanie Joyce, 512 Coronado St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Stephanie Joyce, Stephanie Joyce. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 29, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170929-10019266-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ELEMENTAL CONSULTING SERVICES, 1125 Badger Circle, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Leia Christine Reed, 1125 Badger Circle, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Leia Christine Reed, Leia Christine Reed. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 29, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171011-10019956-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SAGE PUBLISHING, 2455 Teller Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Delaware, Sage Publications, Inc., 2455 Teller Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sage Publications, Inc., Steven M. Eden, Steven M. Eden, VP & General Counsel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 11, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171012-10020050-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SENIOR CARE PROVIDER CONSULTING, 1209 Briana Circle, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Amelita Gagarin, 1209 Briana Circle, Oxnard, CA 93030, Merlita Peacock, 4204 Dallas Dr. Appt A, Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Amelita Gagarin, Amelita Gagarin. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 12, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171010-10019836-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SCS DESIGNS, 2) SOCAL SISTER DESIGNS, 11607 Blossomwood Court, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Wendy G. Holt, 11607 Blossomwood Court, Moorpark, CA 93021, Kimberly Vogel, 4268 Laurelview Drive, Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kimberly Vogel, Kimberly Vogel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

Legal Notices

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE SS366.26 J 071505 HEARING DATE: 11/27/2017 TIME: 8:30 AM COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Joseph M. Klopp, a child. To: Sarah Klopp, Francisco Santos, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Joseph M. Klopp, Date of Birth: 06/12/2017, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Francisco Santos, Mother’s name: Sarah Klopp. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 11/27/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 11/27/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 09/18/2017 by: Lidia Jara, CWSW Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 9/28, 10/5, 10/12, 10/19/17 CNS-3053171#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00501591-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 19, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: GARY CHRISTOPHER DILLINGER, MICHELE FERGUSON CASEY FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: GARY CHRISTOPHER DILLINGER, MICHELE FERGUSON CASEY filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: GARY CHRISTOPHER DILLINGER to CHRIS FERGUSON DILLINGER, MICHELE FERGUSON CASEY to MICHELE FERGUSON DILLINGER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 20. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 19 2017. By Order of the Court, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Amy Gates, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17, 10/5/17, 10/12/17 and 10/19/17.

APN: 140-0-045-285 TS No: CA06000076-17-1 TO No: 8706089 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED July 3, 2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 31, 2017 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on July 8, 2014 as Instrument No. 20140708-00084763-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by BRANDON BOUCK AND CHARMAINE BOUCK, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP, as Trustor(s), in favor of NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2576 LAKE DRIVE, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $494,214.65 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA06000076-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 26, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA06000076-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949- 252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Stephanie Hoy, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic. com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702- 659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 34456, Pub Dates: 10/05/2017, 10/12/2017, 10/19/2017, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

T.S. No.: 9987-5621 TSG Order No.: 730-1705855-70 A.P.N.: 215- 0-190-405 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/30/2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NBS Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 07/14/2005 as Document No.: 20050714-0171574, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: MIGUEL ALFARO AND YOSADIRA ALFARO, HUSBAND AND WIFE , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 10/26/2017 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 429 NAVITO WAY, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an ìAS ISî condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, towit: $271,972.24 (Estimated) as of 10/13/2017. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting. com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9987-5621. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NBS Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 800-766-7751 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting. com or Call: 916- 939-0772. NBS Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0316670 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 10/05/2017, 10/12/2017, 10/19/2017

T.S. No.: 9948-1628 TSG Order No.: 730-1607350-70 A.P.N.: 142-0-270-055 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 02/02/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NBS Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 02/10/2006 as Document No.: 20060210- 0028854, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: TERESITA P. BOLISAY, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the attached legal description. Sale Date & Time: 10/31/2017 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 214 GALANTE WAY #74, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $600,485.57 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, (800) 758-8052 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www. homesearch.com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-1628. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NBS Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 800-766-7751 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.homesearch. com or Call: (800) 758- 8052. NBS Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. LEGAL DESCRIPTION A CONDOMINIUM COMPRISED OF: PARCEL 1: THAT PORTION OF LOT 1, OF TRACT NO. 4268-8, AS SHOWN ON A FINAL SUBDIVISION MAP RECORDED JANUARY 28, 1997 IN BOOK 130, PAGES 53 AND 54 OF MAPS, AND DEFINED AS UNIT NO. 74 ON THAT CERTAIN CONDOMINIUM PLAN RECORDED ON JANUARY 31, 1997, AS DOCUMENT NO. 97- 013139, IN OFFICIAL RECORDS OF VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA. ALSO EXCEPT THEREFROM ALL WATER RIGHTS AND THE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP ALL WATER FOUND. LOCATED ON OR TAKEN FROM UNDER SAID LAND WITHOUT THE RIGHT OF SURFACE ENTRY, AS DEDICATED TO THE CITY OF OXNARD ON THE MAP OF SAID TRACT NO. 4268-8 PARCEL 2: AN UNDIVIDED 1/12TH FEE SIMPLE INTEREST AS TENANT IN COMMON IN AND TO THE COMMON AREA OF MODULE VI OF LOT 1 OF TRACT NO. 4268-8, AS MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AND DELINEATED ON SAID PLAN. NPP0317479 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 10/05/2017, 10/12/2017, 10/19/2017

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME CASE NO. 56-2017-00502100-CU-PT-VTA This statement was filed SEP 29, 2017, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. PETITION OF: JENNA DURAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: JENNA DURAN filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: THEODORE JAYMES HERRERA to THEODORE JAYMES DURAN. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 11- 14-17. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Civil Department. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: SEP 29 2017. By Order of the Presiding Judge /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: Susanne Leon, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/5/17, 10/12/17 10/19/17 and 10/26/17.

APN: 140-0-045-285 TS No: CA06000076-17-1 TO No: 8706089 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d) (1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED July 3, 2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On October 31, 2017 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on July 8, 2014 as Instrument No. 20140708-00084763-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by BRANDON BOUCK AND CHARMAINE BOUCK, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP, as Trustor(s), in favor of NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2576 LAKE DRIVE, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trusteeís Sale is estimated to be $494,214.65 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiaryís bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashierís check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trusteeís Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidderís sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA06000076-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: September 26, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA06000076-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-660- 4288 Stephanie Hoy, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www. insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 34456, Pub Dates: 10/05/2017, 10/12/2017, 10/19/2017, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

T.S. No.: 9462-1573 TSG Order No.: 140156173-CA-MAI A.P.N.: 215-0-222-085 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 06/26/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NBS Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 06/30/2006 as Document No.: 20060630-0139182, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: LEILA STAPLES, SINGLE, as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the attached legal description. Sale Date & Time: 11/09/2017 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1704 URBANA LN, OXNARD, CA 93030-0117 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $719,457.70 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939- 0772 for information regarding the trusteeís sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting. com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9462-1573. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidderís sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NBS Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 800-766- 7751 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting. com or Call: 916-939-0772. NBS Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. LEGAL DESCRIPTION PARCEL 1: LOT 21 OF TRACT NO. 5228-1, IN THE CITY OF OXNARD, COUNTY OF VENTURA, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS PER MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 144, PAGES 22 THROUGH 26, INCLUSIVE OF MISCELLANEOUS RECORDS (MAPS) IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY. EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL OIL, GAS AND OTHER HYRDOCARBON SUBSTANCES AND OTHER MINTERALS LYING BELOW A DEPTH OF 500 FEET, WITH NO RIGHTS OF SURFACE ENTRY IN SAID PROPERTY, AS EXCEPTED AND RESERVED BY JOHN FRANCIS MCGRATH ET AL, IN DEEDS RECORDED DECEMBER 31, 1992 AS INSTRUMENT NO`S 92-239893 THROUGH 92-239908, INCLUSIVE, OF OFFICIAL RECORDS. ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM ALL WATER RIGHTS AND THE RIGHT TO DEVELOP ALL WATER FOUND OR TAKEN FROM UNDER SAID LAND, BUT WITHOUT THE RIGHT OF SURFACE ENTRY TO DEVELOP THE SAME, AS DEDICATED TO THE CITY OF OXNARD ON THE MAP OF SAID TRACT NO. 5228-1. PARCEL 2: NONEXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS FOR INGRESS, EGRESS, ACCESS, MAINTENANCE, REPAIRS, DRAINAGE, ENCROACHMENT, SUPPORT, USE, ENJOYMENT AND FOR ALL OTHER PURPOSES AS SET FORTH IN THE DECLARATION OF COVENANTS, CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS, AND RESERVATION OF EASEMENTS FOR CATABRIA AND CORONADO RECORDED ON FEBRUARY 12, 2002, AS INSTRUMENT NO. 02-34172 OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, AND ANY AMENDMENTS THERETO NPP0317847 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 10/12/2017, 10/19/2017, 10/26/2017

NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to section 1988 of the California Civil Code, the property listed below is believed to be abandoned by Reynaldo R. Ortiz and Lugretzia R. Ortiz and all other personal owners, occupants, tenants and/or subtenants originally located at 1864 Ridgewood Drive, City of Camarillo, County of Ventura, State of California. Contents of household furnishings, televisions, computers, clothing, electronics, décor items, tubs and containers, miscellaneous items, as well as any other remaining miscellaneous “personal property” will be sold at public auction on Monday, October 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. PST by American Auctioneers LLC at 1864 Ridgewood Drive, Camarillo, Ca 93012. Terms are cash only, 15% buyer’s premium, and removal of all acquired personal property at time of sale. For information contact American Auctioneers at (909) 790- 0433 or www.americanauctioneers. com. California Bond #FS863-20-14. /S/ Approved by 10/12, 10/19/17 CNS-3059206#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 27th day of October, 2017 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Customer Name Unit#

Clinton Beverford 654

Raul Murillo 078

Ronnie Brown 694

Steve Davis 786

Juan Figueroa G. 707

Sylvia Gonzalez 493

Mark Goss 026

Israel Gutierrez Guzman 670

Doug Haywood 037

Rae Lynne Lansang 719

Ronald Lopez Jr 444

Jonathan Madison 254A

Douglas Nelson 421

Veronica Perfino 666

Jorge Rodriguez 623

Ricardo Rodriguez 272

Alfredo Rojas 251

Myrna Villagomez 233

Miguel Zamudio C15

Maria Zaragoza 688

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 12th and 19th day of October, 2017. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond#: 79183C. 310.647.9926 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 and 10/19/17.

COUNTY OF VENTURA NOTICE INVITING FORMAL BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid box at the County Surveyor’s Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-1670, until 2:00 p.m. on November 9, 2017, and afterwards publicly opened, for SANTA PAULA HOSPITAL O.R. ELECTRICAL, for Specification No. CP17-04, which consists of upgrading the isolated electrical panels within the surgical department. Improvements also include upgrading the medical gas zone valves within the surgical department, and the replacement of four surgical light fixtures. Accessibility improvements include converting an existing gift shop into a unisex/family accessible restroom and converting a room previously occupied by the pharmacy into a clean supply room. The estimated cost of construction is $500,000.00 The plans, specifications and proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the Ventura County Surveyor and are, by reference, made a part of this Notice. Construction bidding documents, including plans, specifications, addenda and any supplementary documents are now available on the Ventura County Web Site at: http://vcpublicworks.org/engineering- services-department/projectsout- to-bidthen click on “eBidBoard Website” where the documents may be viewed, downloaded and printed. Printed copies of the document can be purchased at most commercial printing companies that have internet access. Printed copies may also be purchased for $23.47 including tax and shipping, non-refundable ($13.47 if picked up) Make checks payable to the County of Ventura and send to the attention of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd floor). A List of Plan Holders is available on the Website shown above. An abstract of bids received will be available at the same web site under Bids & Subs. For Technical Questions concerning bidding documents, Fax 805-677- 8762. Bids must be submitted on the proposal form furnished with said documents. Subcontractor list must include a valid Contractorís License Number. Contractor and any subcontractors must be registered with the Department of Industrial Relations prior to bid time and shall be verified during bid verification process. Each bid must be accompanied by a bid guarantee in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount bid, payable to the COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the bidder will enter into a contract in accordance with the terms of the bidding documents if award is made. The bid guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a bid bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal form, a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy (FAX) of the bid bond form included in the Proposal form may be used, but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. A FAX of the completed bond will not be accepted. Bidders must have a Class B California Contractors license, and will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. The contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage schedule at each job site. California general prevailing wage rates for construction can be obtained from the following Web site: http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/ index.htm. Bidders, contractors and other interested parties can also obtain printed copies of the wage rates pertaining to specific current projects at the Surveyor’s Public Counter. 10/19/17 CNS-3061801#

NOTICE OF WAREHOUSE LIEN SALE

I am an attorney at law retained to collect these debts. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the mobilehome described below will be sold as is at public sale on November 09, 2017 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., at Space 70A, Santa Paula West Mobile Home Park located at 265 Beckwith Road, Santa Paula, California in order to satisfy the lien claimed by the owner of the above mentioned mobilehome park for storage and other related charges incurred by Merle E. Crisman Revocable Trust, Tyle Wolf and Jessica L. Wolf fka Jessica L. Foote. The mobilehome park owner may participate in the public sale.

Rent & Storage $5,213.88

Electricity – $ 49.86

Gas – $ 36.65

Admin Fee – $ 14.00

Water – $ 44.10

Sewer – $ 540.47

Trash – $ 145.04

Total Claim – $6,044.00

The sale will be free and clear of all claims, liens and encumbrances of record except for possible liens of unpaid mobilehome registration fees and unpaid taxes, if any. SP West, LLC, the Mobile Home Park owner has deemed this unit and the tenancy to be voluntarily vacant. Presently there is no right to keep this unit on Space 70-A. Presently there is no right to keep this unit on Space 70A. However, after the sale is concluded, the management may entertain offers of financial consideration from the buyer in exchange for granting the buyer permission to leave the unit on-site in the future. Any prospective buyer wishing to reside in the unit must qualify for that right via the application and approval process. Details are available at the Mobile Home Park on-site office. In the event that a post-sale agreement re: future occupancy is not reached, then the Mobile Home Park owner reserves the right to require the removal of the mobilehome within 48 hours after the sale. Prospective purchasers must tender a cashier’s check for the full amount of the purchase immediately at the conclusion of the sale. Except for the warranty that this sale is authorized by law, absolutely no warranties of sale are made. The park reserves the right to postpone and reschedule the sale without further notice. The general public will have access to the Mobilehome Park premises for purposes related to this sale. This sale does not include any contents of the unit and the successful bidder is responsible for the lawful disposition of all remaining contents of the unit. The Mobilehome is described as: One (1) 1972 Lakewood Gold Medal Single Family Mobile Home; California HCD Decal No.: AAP2522; Serial Nos.: S5493XX/XXU; HUD Label/Insignia Nos.: 09945 & 09944; Length: 50’; Width: 24’. Santa Paula West Mobile Home Park’s claim for sums unpaid for May 1, 2017 through October 31, 2017, is set forth above and must be paid by the registered owner or other party in interest within 10 days of this notice in order to redeem the mobilehome, remove it from Space 70A and stop the sale. The Registered Owner’s payment of the sums demanded by this Notice will not reinstate the tenancy (and subtenancy, if any) under a rental agreement in default. NOTICE TO CONSUMER: The law gives you the thirty (30) days after you receive this Notice to dispute the validity of the debt or any part of it. If you do not dispute it within that period, I will assume the debt is valid. If you do dispute it – by notifying me in writing to that effect – I will, as required by law, obtain and mail to you proof of the debt. The law does not require me to wait until the end of the 30 day period before proceeding to collect this debt. If, however, you request proof of the debt within the thirty (30) day period that begins with your receipt of this Notice, the law requires me to suspend my efforts (through litigation or otherwise) to collect the debt until I mail the requested information to you. DATED: 10/10/17 /s/ Michael W. Mihelich, Attorney for SP West, LLC, Owner of Santa Paula West Mobile Home Park (951) 786-3605 10/19, 10/26/17 CNS-3061014#

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 070479

HEARING DATE: 12/26/2017

TIME: 08:30

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Rebecca Kandis Montalvo, a child. To: Kandis Saucedo, Jose Marcial Montalvo Lopez (AKA Jonathan Montalvo), and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Rebecca Kandis Montalvo, Date of Birth: 02/08/2013, Place of Birth: Salt Lake City, Utah, Father’s name: Jose Marcial Montalvo Lopez (AKA Jonathan Montalvo), Mother’s name: Kandis Saucedo. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 12/26/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 12/26/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 10/09/2017 by: Jennifer Kamen Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 10/19, 10/26, 11/2, 11/9/17 CNS-3060323# SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA. NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26 J 071484 HEARING DATE: 12/26/2017 TIME: 08:30 COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Meilani Rose Maria Arroyo, a child. To: Kandis Saucedo, Bladimir Arroyo Ochoa, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Meilani Rose Maria Arroyo, Date of Birth: 07/13/2017, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Bladimir Arroyo Ochoa, Mother’s name: Kandis Saucedo. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 12/26/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 12/26/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 10/09/2017 by: Jennifer Kamen Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 10/19, 10/26, 11/2, 11/9/17 CNS-3060318#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA.NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION WELFARE & INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26 J 071540 HEARING DATE: 01/02/2018 TIME: 08:30 AM COURTROOM: J1 In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Sonique Navarette, a child. To: Sabrina Vasquez, Jose Navarette, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Sonique Navarette, Date of Birth: 03/27/2013, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Jose Navarette, Mother’s name: Sabrina Vasquez. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 01/02/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 01/02/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 10/12/2017 by: Lorie Correa Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 10/19, 10/26, 11/2, 11/9/17 CNS-3061532#

LIEN SALE

Gold Line Towing, 1334 Callens Rd Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 10/31/2017: 09- MAZD License: 6XIX613 / CA Vin: JM3ER29L790228747 10-MERC License: AAORDTE / CA Vin: 3MEDM0L33AR664708. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17. NOTICE OF SALE OF ABANDONED PERSONAL PROPERTY Notice is hereby given that under and pursuant to Section 1993 of the California Civil Code the property listed below believed to be abandoned by Deli Concepts Ventura County, LLC, a Delaware liability company, dba Gandolfo NY Delicatessen, whose last address was 2790 Seaglass Way, Oxnard, California 93036 will be sold by Kohn-Megibow Co. at public auction at 2790 Seaglass Way, Oxnard, California 93036 on November 2, 2017 at 11:00 o’clock A.M. DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: True refrigerators and sandwich tables, Amana microwave, Turbo Chef oven, Anets fryer, US Range stove, Manitowoc ice and drink dispenser, P.O.S. system, 2 TV’s, tables, chairs, sinks, storage racks, computer sounds system, pots, pans and small wares. Dated 10/13/17 /S/ Sherrie K. Gailey 10/19, 10/26/17 CNS-3062260# NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Tenants: Addco Party Rental, Michelle Dietrich, Yolanda Bullock, Michael Kenworthy, Rudy Garcia, Cheri Burkhart. Auction held on November 2nd, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at PORTASTOR, 330 West Park Row Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001. (805) 643-3862. SOLD TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17 and 10/26/17.

Summons

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF LOS ANGELES SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. (NUMERO DEL CASO): LC105607 NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): ADVANCED FLOOR AND WINDOW COVERINGS INC.; Jim Turrell; Marvin Jacoby; Does 1 TO 10. PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): MBC Ventures, LLC.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperac’on de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, California 93009.

The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiffs attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (EI nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es):The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Northwest District – Van Nuys Courthouse, 6230 Sylmar Ave., Van Nuys, CA 91401. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telefono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Joshua P. Friedman, 23679 Calabasas Road #377, Calabasas, CA 91302, 310-278-8600. DATE: (Fecha): APR 28 2017. /s/: Sherri R. Carter, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Christine Y-Tehrani, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 9/28/17, 10/5/17, 10/12/17 and 10/19/17.

NOTICE TO BIRTH FATHER ARIZONA REVISED STATUTE §8-106(G) TO: DILLON (LAST NAME UNKNOWN), KYLE (LAST NAME UNKNOWN), AND ANY AND ALL JOHN DOE(S)

Pursuant to A.R.S. §8-106(G), notice is given to DILLON (LAST NAME UNKNOWN), KYLE (LAST NAME UNKNOWN), AND ANY AND ALL JOHN DOE(S) that you have been identified by SAMANTHA JANDA, of Ajo, Arizona, as the potential father(s) of Not Named Janda, (a.k.a. Baby Girl Janda), (a.k.a. BabyGSamantha Janda), born on September 30, 2017.

You, DILLON (LAST NAME UNKNOWN), KYLE (LAST NAME UNKNOWN), AND ANY AND ALL JOHN DOE(S), have been named as the potential biological father(s) of this child. You are informed of the following: 1. The natural mother, SAMANTHA JANDA, is planning to place her child for adoption through Adoption Choices of Arizona.

2. Under Arizona law, A.R.S. §8-106 and A.R.S. §8-107 you have the right, if you are the biological father of this child, to consent or withhold your consent to the proposed adoption.

3. Your written consent to the adoption is irrevocable once you sign it.

4. You have the right to seek custody of the child.

5. In the event that you wish to assert parental rights to the child described above, and/or if you wish to withhold your consent to the proposed adoption plan, your obligations are as follows:

A. If paternity has not been established, you must initiate a paternity action pursuant to title 25, chapter 6, article 1, and serve upon the mother the paternity action within thirty (30) days of completion of service of this Notice.

B. You have the obligation to proceed to judgment in the paternity action.

7. Once paternity is established, you must begin providing financial support for the child, and if paternity is not established until after the child is born, you may be responsible for past support. [A.R.S. §25-809(A)]

8. If you do not file a paternity action and do not serve upon the mother your paternity action within thirty (30) days after completion of service of this Notice and proceed to judgment in the paternity action, you are barred from bringing or maintaining any action to assert any interest in the child.

9. The Indian Child Welfare Act may supersede the Arizona Revised Statutes regarding this adoption and paternity, if applicable to this adoption.

10. For purposes of service of a paternity action, service may be made on the mother by serving Adoption Choices of Arizona, c/o Philip (Jay) McCarthy, Jr., Esq., McCarthyWeston, PLLC, 508 North Humphreys Street, Flagstaff, Arizona 86001.

11. THIS IS A LEGAL NOTICE. YOU MAY WISH TO CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO ASSIST YOU IN RESPONDING TO THIS NOTICE. You may obtain further information by contacting Philip (Jay) McCarthy, Jr., McCarthyWeston, PLLC, 508 North Humphreys Street, Flagstaff, Arizona 86001, telephone number (928) 779-4252. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17, 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) CASE NO. 56-2016-00487839-CL-PA-VTA PLAINTIFF: John Mark Danch DEFENDANT: Miguel Angel Luna To: Miguel Angel Luna Plaintiff: John Mark Danch seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows: General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of $20,000.00. Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $1,740.000. Future medical expenses (to date) $ 2,500.00 Punitive damages: Plaintiff reserves the right to seek punitive damages in the amount of: $24,240.00 when pursuing a judgment in the suit filed against you. Date: October 5, 2017. /s/ Christopher Danch, Attorney at Law, State Bar No. 96383, 16200 Maricopa Highway, Ojai, CA 93023, 805-640-8534. Attorney for Plaintiff. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. (NUMERO DEL CASO): 56-2017-00494774-CU-BC-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MIGUEL CRUZ; MICHAEL BRIAN; MS BRIAN BUILDERS; ED K. BASSEY, ESQ.; and Does 1 through 25, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): Law Office Of Ball & Yorke. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Allen R. Ball, Esq. (Bar# 124088), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003. Fax No.: (805) 642- 4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177. DATE: (Fecha): APR 04 2017. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Jill Kaminski, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17, 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) CASE NO. 56-2017-00494774-CU-BC-VTA PLAINTIFF: Law Office of Ball & Yorke DEFENDANT: Miguel Cruz To: Miguel Cruz Plaintiff: Law Office of Ball & Yorke seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows: Special damages: Other: Contract Damages – Attorney fees $7,299.00. Other: Costs – $ 1,656.00 Punitive damages: Plaintiff reserves the right to seek punitive damages in the amount of: $16,000.00 when pursuing a judgment in the suit filed against you. Date: October 5, 2017. /s/ Allen R. Ball, Esq. (Bar# 120340), LAW OFFICE OF BALL & YORKE, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003, Telephone: (805) 642-5177, Fax: (805) 642-4622. Attorney for Plaintiff. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. (Numero del Caso): 56-2017-00498975-CL-BC-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DONALD J. ADDISON; AND DOES 1-10, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): C STREET HEALTH ASSOCIATES LLC D/B/A GLENWOOD CARE CENTER.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Robert C. Shephard, Ensign Services, Inc. 27101 Puerta Real, Ste 450. Mission Viejo, CA (949) 487-9500 DATE:(Fecha): JUL 14 2017. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Elizabeth Muller, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. (Numero del Caso): 56-2017-00496371-CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Hadley Elizabeth Brown; Tina White; and Does 1 to 25.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): Guillermo Rosales Perez. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brett Yorke, Esq (Bar# 289353), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003. Fax No.: (805) 642- 4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177. DATE: (Fecha): MAY 11 2017. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk(Secretario), By Jill Kaminski, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) CASE NO. 56-2017-00496371-CU-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: Guillermo Rosales Perez

DEFENDANT: Hadley Elizabeth Brown and Tina White

To: Hadley Elizabeth Brown

Plaintiff: Guillermo Rosales Perez seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of $300,000.00.

Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $10,000.00 Future medical expenses (present value) $2,000.00 Loss of earnings (to date) $20,000.00 Loss of future earning capacity (present value) $10,000.00

Property damage: $16,000.00

Date: July 6, 2017.

/s/ Brian Yorke, Esq. LAW OFFICE OF BALL & YORKE, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003, Telephone: (805) 642-5177, Fax: (805) 642-4622. Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

Probate

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY AT PRIVATE SALE CASE NO. 56-2017-00491508-PR-LA-OXN Superior Court of California, County of Ventura Estate of Benjamin Joe Meraz aka Benjamin J. Meraz aka Benjamin Meraz aka Ben Joe Meraz aka Ben J. Meraz aka Ben Meraz, deceased. Notice is hereby given that, subject to confirmation by the abovenamed Superior Court, the undersigned, as Administrator of the estate of the above-named decedent, will sell at private sale to the highest and best bidder, on or after October 20, 2017, all the right, title and interest that Benjamin Joe Meraz aka Benjamin J. Meraz aka Benjamin Meraz aka Ben Joe Meraz aka Ben J. Meraz aka Ben Meraz held at the time of his death, and all the right, title and interest that his estate has acquired by operation of law or otherwise, in and to that certain real property located in the County of Ventura, State of California, commonly known as 316 Blaine Avenue, Fillmore, CA 93015, California, and legally described as follows: Lot 27 of Elkins Tract, in the city of Fillmore, county of Ventura, California as per map recorded in Book 5, Page 6, of Maps in the Office of the county recorder of said county. APN: 050-0-154-110 Terms of sale are AS IS in cash in lawful money of the United States, upon confirmation of sale of such terms and conditions, the administrator agrees to accept to be delivered with the bid or offer. Bids or offers must be in writing and delivered after the first publication date of this notice, and before the date of sale, to the following agent(s): Andrea Jacobs & Tamara Campbell Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, 883 S. Westlake Blvd. Westlake Village, CA 91361 PH: (805) 495-1048 The administrator reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Dated: October 2, 2017 CHRISTINA ROMAN, Administrator of the Estate of Estate of Benjamin Joe Meraz aka Benjamin J. Meraz aka Benjamin Meraz aka Ben Joe Meraz aka Ben J. Meraz aka Ben Meraz, deceased. c/o Gold Law, APC 484 Mobil Avenue, Suite 26 Camarillo, CA 93010 PH: (805) 388 – 8800 FAX: (805) 987 – 7058 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/5/17, 10/12/17 and 10/19/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF REVANELL LESLIE also known as REVA BOWERMAN, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00501897-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: REVANELL LESLIE Also known as REVA BOWERMAN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: TERRY L. LESLIE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: TERRY L. LESLIE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: November 2, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Sasha L. Collins, Esq., 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/5/17, 10/12/17 and 10/19/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA PETITION FOR PROBATE For Letters of Administration and Authorization to Administer Under the Independent Administration of Estates Act ESTATE OF MARILYN P. SMITHSON aka MARILYN SHOKRAIE aka MARILYN P. BOYD, DECEDENT CASE NO. 56-2017-00500297-PR-LA-OXN Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 East Vineyard Avenue Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. Hearing Date: 11-8-17, 9:00 a.m, Department: J6. Publication will be in: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Publication to be arranged. Petitioner: KEYAN SHOKRAIE requests that KEYAN SHOKRAIE be appointed administrator and letters issue upon qualification. Petitioner: KEYAN SHOKRAIE requests that full authority be granted to administer under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. Petitioner: KEYAN SHOKRAIE requests that bond not be required for the reasons stated in item 3d. Decedent died on: JULY 24, 2017, at: SOMIS, VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, a resident of the county named above. Street address, city, and county of decedentís residence at time of death: 5589 Heatherton Drive, Somis, California 93066 (Ventura County). PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17, 10/19/17 and 10/26/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY LOU MCGEE AKA MARY LOU DOMBROWSKI, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00501849-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARY LOU MCGEE aka MARY LOU DOMBROWSKI. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: MICHAEL O’BEIRNE in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: MICHAEL O’BEIRNE be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/8/17 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard – Juvenile and Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: David J. Habib, Jr., 2835 Townsgate Road, Suite 102, Westlake Village, CA, 91361, 805.494.7393. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17, 10/19/17 and 10/26/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ELISABETH CECILE LEA PIERCE, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00502116-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: ELISABETH CECILE LEA PIERCE. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KIM JONES in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: KIM JONES be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/16/2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Brandon P. Johnson, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-482-2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17, 10/19/17 and 10/26/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOHN RYAN, JR., DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00502427-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: WILLIAM JOHN RYAN, JR. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: NANCY P. RYAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: NANCY P. RYAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: November 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kymberley E. Peck (SBN 276212), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;, 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DONALD E. SILVERMAN, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00501969-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: DONALD E. SILVERMAN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: GWEN J. SILVERMAN AND BARRY F. SILVERMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: GWEN J. SILVERMAN AND BARRY F. SILVERMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/9/17 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: J. Virginia Peiser, ARCHER NORRIS, PLC, 2033 North Main Street, Suite 800, Walnut Creek, CA 94596, (Telephone): (925) 930-6600. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.