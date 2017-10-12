Local favorite Medicine Hat gave a performance on Saturday night at VinTura Tasting Room in Downtown Ventura. The dynamic duo of Robert Ramirez and Michelle Votrian presented an all-acoustic show, letting Votrian’s resonant vocals and rich harmonies with Ramirez shine through. A mix of covers (including a touching tribute to Tom Petty and an earthy rendition of Fleetwood Mac’s “Gold Dust Woman”) and original material from the Whiskey and Waves album and a soon-to-be-released EP hit all the right notes for a post-ArtWalk wind-down. Medicine Hat’s blend of rock, roots and country proved to be a solid prescription for a good time.
