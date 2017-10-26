Ian Chan, of Los Angeles, finishes the Ventura Marathon at 3:15:18, his 49th marathon out of a planned 52 for 2017 to raise awareness for homeless children. Chan works throughout Southern California as School on Wheels digital program administrator, recently helping open a digital learning center at the Lighthouse Women’s and Children shelter in Oxnard. School on Wheels is based in Ventura at 300 N. Ventura Ave. To follow Chan go to www.ianchanrunning.com; to learn more about School on Wheels, go to schoolonwheels.org.

