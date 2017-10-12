In April 2015, the VCReporter reported that the easternmost blue gum eucalyptus tree on the Dabney-Lloyd property in Ventura, believed to be one of the original 13 trees planted in 1892, had died. On Oct. 9, that tree finally fell due to strong Santa Ana winds. An adult tree remains along with a young tree planted earlier this year.
