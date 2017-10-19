On Friday, Oct. 20, Camarillo-based Rock City Studios (RCS) will host a special benefit concert for two local victims injured in the shooting that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas. Dirty Rice, No Advisory and Once a Wolf are scheduled to perform, and a variety of items — including music lessons, autographed clothing, gift cards, merchandise provided by Trent Reznor and Linkin Park and much more — will be auctioned off. All proceeds will benefit Christina Kitcat of Calabasas and Savannah Sanchez of Oxnard.

“Seeing the events that took place in Las Vegas broke all of our hearts and we were all just so stunned that something so terrible and evil could happen. This inspired an overwhelming need to help,” says Brett DeCarlo, co-owner and general manager of the all-ages venue.

He was assisted in this endeavor by David Dross of the band No Advisory, who contacted DeCarlo the day after the shooting to discuss options. Also lending a hand were Ann DeMartini, RCS owner and creator; Erika DeMartini, who helped with marketing; Carmen Camarillo, a friend of Sanchez; and front-of-house engineer Michael Brown.

DeCarlo first reached out to reggae band Dirty Rice. “They said yes and would love to help,” he says. No Advisory and Once a Wolf also came on board, and the crew worked together to get the word out and collect celebrity auction items. All money raised will be given to Kitcat and Sanchez.

“One hundred percent of all proceeds will go to the victims,” DeCarlo explains. “The bands will not be getting paid and have agreed to waive their fees. . . . All of our employees have agreed to work the event for free. One hundred percent of all money taken in from ticket sales, auction items and tacos will go to the families. If there is something being sold at Rock City Studios, 100 percent of that money will go to the families.” Even RCS security guards will be working the show free of charge.

As horrified as he (and countless others) was by the events in Vegas, DeCarlo has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the music community, both in Ventura County and beyond.

“The response from the bands on the bill and other local bands was truly beautiful,” he says. “Everyone wanted to help in any way they could. I had local bands that couldn’t play the show asking me how they can help promote the benefit. I truly believe, in Ventura we have something special with our local music scene; and I can’t tell you how proud I am of our tightly knit music community.”

The Route 91 Victim Benefit Concert takes place on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. at Rock City Studios, 2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo. For tickets and more information, call 383-3555 or visit www.rockcitystudios.net.