On Sunday, Oct. 1, a Nevada resident opened fire on a crowd of 22,000 attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. As a result, as of Tuesday, Oct. 3, 59 people have died and over 500 were injured. Among the 59 deceased were six Ventura County and area residents: Keri Lynn Galvan, 31, of Thousand Oaks and Laura Shipp, 50, formerly of Thousand Oaks; Susan Smith, 53, of Simi Valley; Derrick “Bo” Taylor, 56, of Oxnard; Denise Cohen, 57, of Carpinteria; and Chris Hazencomb, 44, of Camarillo, who was removed from life support on the morning of Monday, Oct. 2.

Galvan was a mother of three and attended the country music festival with her friends and family. Galvan’s sister Lindsey Poole set up a GoFundMe page for her sister’s children, aged 10, 4 and 2. Galvan worked as a waitress at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Thousand Oaks. To contribute, visit www.gofundme.com/kerilynngalvan.

On Monday, Corey Shipp, who lives in Las Vegas, posted on social media that he was looking for his mother, Laura, who had been missing since the event. On Tuesday, it was determined that Laura was among the dead, and a GoFundMe has been launched in support of the surviving family (https://www.gofundme.com/family-support-and-costs).

Susan Smith was employed at Vista Elementary School in Simi Valley as an office manager and had attended the festival with friends. A crisis team was available for students and faculty on Monday morning.

Taylor and Cohen attended the festival together. Taylor, a 29-year veteran with the Ventura Conservation Corps in Camarillo, helped train prison inmates to become firefighters. Cohen, from Carpinteria, had planned to volunteer at this weekend’s Avocado Festival.

At 10:50 a.m. on Monday morning, Chris Hazencomb was removed from life support, making him the last victim of the shooting at that time. Hazencomb worked at the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Camarillo. It has been reported that Hazencomb took fire while shielding his friend’s wife from bullets.

