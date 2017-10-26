In a move sure to please local cyclists, Amgen Tour of California announced on Thursday, Oct. 26, that stage 2 of its 600-mile cycling road race will launch from the city of Ventura on Monday, May 14, 2018, this after city leaders submitted a letter of intent expressing a desire to host the annual event.

Cyclists will arrive in Ventura on Sunday, May 13, having started in Long Beach, and begin early morning on Monday, starting from the Ventura Pier. The “Queen Stage” as its dubbed will end atop of Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara County.

In September, Community Development Director Jeffrey Lambert said that hosting a stage of the internationally recognized race would bring world-wide attention to the city.

“We think for people following the race, it’ll put Ventura on the map for them, and a lot of times people want to come and ride the route that the Amgen Tour route was,” said Lambert.

On Sept. 25, Ventura City Council approved a transfer of up to $75,000 from the general fund to cover costs associated with the event, including funds for police service (estimated at $20,000), planning ($19,500), race-day staff ($23,400) and EMT services ($1,000). The city will be required to provide a certain number of hotel rooms, including 30 VIP rooms, but Lambert said that they “expect the tour will bring 600 extra rooms that will be paid for that one [Sunday] night.”

For more information about the 2018 Amgen Tour of California, visit www.amgentourofcalifornia.com.