Wednesday, 11/29

Live Music

Café Fiore: Donna Butler

Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.

Squashed Grapes: Bevan Manson and friends, 7-10 p.m.

Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★

Comedy

GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show with David Alan Frietas, Jake Gallo, Alex Gettlin, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Kevin Farley and Dorian MacNeil, 8 p.m. ★

Open Mic

Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Copper Blues: 7 p.m. with Casual Encounters (live)

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Thursday, 11/30

Live Music

Bogie’s: Freebo and His Fabulous Friends, 7 p.m.

The Canyon: Black Valentine, The Deepest Purple (tribute) and The Guitar and Whiskey Club, 7:30 p.m. ★

Café Fiore: Coso Live

Copper Blues: Country Night, 8 p.m.

Discovery: Cornerstone and Legalizer, 7 p.m.

Greater Goods: Holy Golden, 7-9 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Gypsy Blues Band, 8 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Danielle Stacy, 6:30-9 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Hannah Jobus, 6-8 p.m.

Squashed Grapes: SBCC New World Jazz Ensemble directed by Tony Ybarra, 7-10 p.m.

Vintura: Family Reunion Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Camilo Alvear, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Laughs on the Harbor with Dante Chang, 7 p.m.

DJs

Sans Souci: DJ Spinobi

Star Lounge: DJ Nolan Trovble, 8 p.m.

The Tavern: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam

Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.

Red Cove: Music Club Open Jam, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with Catfish Fry

Underground Exchange: 7 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with Steve Luke; free pool

Golden China: 9 p.m.

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: 8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Pirates: Salsa, Bachata, Cumbia, 9 p.m.

Friday, 12/1

Live Music

Café Fiore: Holgers Heroes

The Canyon: DSB (Journey tribute) and Stolen Runes, 8 p.m.

Casa Bella: Encore, 7 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.

Deer Lodge: RJ Mischo and His Red Hot Blues Band, 10 p.m.

Duke’s: Spivey Spi and The Tenderloin, 7 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): Xocoyotzin and friends, 4-6:30 p.m.

The Garage: Prayers, War of Icaza, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Shane and Maggie, 8 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Rob Stone Blues Band, 8 p.m.

Keynote: Black Canyon Band

Leashless Brewing: Jason Ho, 6:30-9 p.m.

The Patio: Mighty Cash Cats, 7-10 p.m. ★

Prime: Mike Moody, 7-10 p.m.

Rock City Studios: Sianvar, Icarus the Owl, Eidola and Wolf and Bear, 7 p.m. ★

Saloon BBQ: Anchor and Bear

Sans Souci: Power Syndicate, 10 p.m.

Squashed Grapes: Hans Ottsen Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Star Lounge: The Bomb

Vintura: Rebel Rose, 8-11 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Gina Brillon, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Brian Scolaro and Melissa McQueen, 8 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: 9 p.m.

Chinaland: Black Friday Party with DJ Wicked and DJ DY

Rookees: 10 p.m.

Karaoke

El Rey (Ventura): Hosted by DJ Gold Dust

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Ray Hutch

Golden China: 9 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Winchester’s: King Trivia, 9 p.m.

Saturday, 12/2

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-6 p.m.

Beachcomber: Nils Contemporary Jazz, 7 p.m.

Café Fiore: Young Dempsey

The Canyon: LA Guns, Warrant, Jack Russell’s Great White and Vivian Campbell’s

Riverdogs, 7 p.m. ★

Casa Bella: Ricky Williams, 7 p.m.

Cask Alehouse: Sarah Lightman, 7 p.m.

Chinaland: Instone

Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.

Copper Blues: Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.

Crown and Anchor: Studebaker Hawk, 8:30 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: TD Lind, 8 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Big Tweed and the Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 7-10 p.m. ★

Keynote: Crosscut

Leashless Brewing: The Inside Break, 7-9:30 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Kyle Swan, 4-6 p.m.

The Patio: Carmen and the Renegades, 7-10 p.m.

Prime: Jessica Ash, 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Will Overman, 12-3 p.m.

Sans Souci: Corpse I Stole, 10 p.m.

Squashed Grapes: Notes for Notes Fundraiser with East Valley Road, and The Bearded Clams, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Rachel Flowers Trio, 7-10 p.m. ★

Star Lounge: Winter Wine Walk Afterparty with ARockalypse Now

Underground Exchange: Louise Goffin and Aaron Embry, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Ventura Vineyard: Jodi Farrell’s Music Studio Student Holiday Concert, 2 p.m. ★

Ventura Winter Wine Walk: Adelaide, The Road Brothers and The Bomb

Vintura: James Broz Trio, 8-11 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Gina Brillon, 7 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m. (Green Room); Brian Scolaro and Melissa McQueen, 7 and 9 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: DJ Sweet P, 9 p.m.

Chinaland: DJ Rick Rock

El Rey: DJ Erock

La Dolce Vita: 9:30 p.m.

Rookees: 10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Pistolero, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Goebel Adult Community Center: Ballroom, Latin, swing and line dancing lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Erik Ekstrands Trio, 7:30-10 p.m.

Sunday, 12/3

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-3 p.m.

Bogie’s: Laurence Juber with Charlie Baker, 7 p.m.

The Canyon: Kenny Loggins, 9 p.m. ★

Copa Cubana: Roger Bridges and Jazz Express, 3-6 p.m.

Copper Blues: Latin Night, 6 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Blues Bullet, 1-3:30 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Melody Bird and friends, 3 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Skin and Bones, 5-7:30 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Foxtrax, 3-5 p.m.

Margarita Villa: The Tossers, 2 p.m.

Ojai Rancho Inn: Folk Steady, 2-8 p.m.

Poinsettia Pavilion: Old-Time Country Music’s Free Country Christmas Concert, 2-4 p.m.

Red Cove: Informal Society, The Afraid, A/E and others, 7:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Gina Brillon, 7 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: All-Star Showcase, 7 p.m.

DJs

Sans Souci: DJ Darko

The Tavern: 10 p.m.

Open Mic

The Tavern: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Amigo’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Monday, 12/4

Live Music

Amigo’s: Musician’s Night Out, 8 p.m.

Copper Blues: Wine Down Mondays, 6 p.m.

Open Mic

Vintura: 6 p.m. with Catfish Fry

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Poinsettia Pavilion: Ballroom Dance Club dance lessons, 6:45-7:15 p.m.; Dancing, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, 12/5

Live Music

Café Fiore: Bernie

Casa Bella: Adam Tunney, 7 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Jerry McWorter Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Copper Blues: New Music Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.

Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Richard Villa, 8 p.m.

DJs

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Amigo’s: 8:30 p.m. with the Beer Bros.

Golden China: Hosted by Doug Paulin, 6-10 p.m.

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

Red Cove: New Blood Comedy, 9-11 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

Star Lounge: 8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: West Coast swing lessons, 6 p.m.

Concrete Jungle Brewing: King Trivia, 6 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 12/6

Live Music

Café Fiore: Bryan McCann and the Jazzheads, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.

Oxnard Public Library: Vivien Mason sings holiday favorites, 1 p.m.

Squashed Grapes: Lett, Mancini and Dutz, 7-10 p.m.

Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★

Comedy

GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show hosted by Artie and Amy, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Maija DiGiorgio, 8 p.m.

Westlake Village Twin: LOL Comedy at Westlake Village Twin with Monique Marvez, Andrew Sleighter and Jason Love, 7:30 p.m. ★

Open Mic

Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Copper Blues: 8-11 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Quincy Street: 7:30 p.m. hosted by Tina Parker Horton

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.