★ = Highly recommended. To get your show listed in After Dark, send all pertinent information to nancy@vcreporter.com no later than Monday of the desired publication week. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. support Local Music!
Wednesday, 11/29
Live Music
Café Fiore: Donna Butler
Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.
Squashed Grapes: Bevan Manson and friends, 7-10 p.m.
Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★
Comedy
GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show with David Alan Frietas, Jake Gallo, Alex Gettlin, 9 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Kevin Farley and Dorian MacNeil, 8 p.m. ★
Open Mic
Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 7-10 p.m.
Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.
Karaoke
Copper Blues: 7 p.m. with Casual Encounters (live)
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.
Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.
La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Thursday, 11/30
Live Music
Bogie’s: Freebo and His Fabulous Friends, 7 p.m.
The Canyon: Black Valentine, The Deepest Purple (tribute) and The Guitar and Whiskey Club, 7:30 p.m. ★
Café Fiore: Coso Live
Copper Blues: Country Night, 8 p.m.
Discovery: Cornerstone and Legalizer, 7 p.m.
Greater Goods: Holy Golden, 7-9 p.m.
Hong Kong Inn: Gypsy Blues Band, 8 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Danielle Stacy, 6:30-9 p.m.
MadeWest Brewing: Hannah Jobus, 6-8 p.m.
Squashed Grapes: SBCC New World Jazz Ensemble directed by Tony Ybarra, 7-10 p.m.
Vintura: Family Reunion Trio, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Camilo Alvear, 8 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Laughs on the Harbor with Dante Chang, 7 p.m.
DJs
Sans Souci: DJ Spinobi
Star Lounge: DJ Nolan Trovble, 8 p.m.
The Tavern: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.
Open Mic
Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam
Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.
Red Cove: Music Club Open Jam, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.
Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with Catfish Fry
Underground Exchange: 7 p.m.
Karaoke
GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with Steve Luke; free pool
Golden China: 9 p.m.
The Shores: 8:30 p.m.
Star Lounge: 8 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Pirates: Salsa, Bachata, Cumbia, 9 p.m.
Friday, 12/1
Live Music
Café Fiore: Holgers Heroes
The Canyon: DSB (Journey tribute) and Stolen Runes, 8 p.m.
Casa Bella: Encore, 7 p.m.
Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.
Deer Lodge: RJ Mischo and His Red Hot Blues Band, 10 p.m.
Duke’s: Spivey Spi and The Tenderloin, 7 p.m.
El Rey (Ventura): Xocoyotzin and friends, 4-6:30 p.m.
The Garage: Prayers, War of Icaza, 8 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: Shane and Maggie, 8 p.m.
Hong Kong Inn: Rob Stone Blues Band, 8 p.m.
Keynote: Black Canyon Band
Leashless Brewing: Jason Ho, 6:30-9 p.m.
The Patio: Mighty Cash Cats, 7-10 p.m. ★
Prime: Mike Moody, 7-10 p.m.
Rock City Studios: Sianvar, Icarus the Owl, Eidola and Wolf and Bear, 7 p.m. ★
Saloon BBQ: Anchor and Bear
Sans Souci: Power Syndicate, 10 p.m.
Squashed Grapes: Hans Ottsen Trio, 7-10 p.m.
Star Lounge: The Bomb
Vintura: Rebel Rose, 8-11 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Gina Brillon, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. ★
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Brian Scolaro and Melissa McQueen, 8 p.m.
DJs
Bogie’s: 9 p.m.
Chinaland: Black Friday Party with DJ Wicked and DJ DY
Rookees: 10 p.m.
Karaoke
El Rey (Ventura): Hosted by DJ Gold Dust
GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Ray Hutch
Golden China: 9 p.m.
La Dolce Vita: 9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Winchester’s: King Trivia, 9 p.m.
Saturday, 12/2
Live Music
805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-6 p.m.
Beachcomber: Nils Contemporary Jazz, 7 p.m.
Café Fiore: Young Dempsey
The Canyon: LA Guns, Warrant, Jack Russell’s Great White and Vivian Campbell’s
Riverdogs, 7 p.m. ★
Casa Bella: Ricky Williams, 7 p.m.
Cask Alehouse: Sarah Lightman, 7 p.m.
Chinaland: Instone
Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.
Copper Blues: Medicine Hat, 6 p.m.
Crown and Anchor: Studebaker Hawk, 8:30 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: TD Lind, 8 p.m.
Hong Kong Inn: Big Tweed and the Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 7-10 p.m. ★
Keynote: Crosscut
Leashless Brewing: The Inside Break, 7-9:30 p.m.
MadeWest Brewing: Kyle Swan, 4-6 p.m.
The Patio: Carmen and the Renegades, 7-10 p.m.
Prime: Jessica Ash, 7-10 p.m.
Sandbox Coffeehouse: Will Overman, 12-3 p.m.
Sans Souci: Corpse I Stole, 10 p.m.
Squashed Grapes: Notes for Notes Fundraiser with East Valley Road, and The Bearded Clams, 1:30-4:30 p.m.; Rachel Flowers Trio, 7-10 p.m. ★
Star Lounge: Winter Wine Walk Afterparty with ARockalypse Now
Underground Exchange: Louise Goffin and Aaron Embry, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Ventura Vineyard: Jodi Farrell’s Music Studio Student Holiday Concert, 2 p.m. ★
Ventura Winter Wine Walk: Adelaide, The Road Brothers and The Bomb
Vintura: James Broz Trio, 8-11 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Gina Brillon, 7 p.m. ★
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m. (Green Room); Brian Scolaro and Melissa McQueen, 7 and 9 p.m.
DJs
Bogie’s: DJ Sweet P, 9 p.m.
Chinaland: DJ Rick Rock
El Rey: DJ Erock
La Dolce Vita: 9:30 p.m.
Rookees: 10 p.m.
Sans Souci: DJ Pistolero, 10 p.m.
Karaoke
GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay
The Shores: 8:30 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Goebel Adult Community Center: Ballroom, Latin, swing and line dancing lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Erik Ekstrands Trio, 7:30-10 p.m.
Sunday, 12/3
Live Music
805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-3 p.m.
Bogie’s: Laurence Juber with Charlie Baker, 7 p.m.
The Canyon: Kenny Loggins, 9 p.m. ★
Copa Cubana: Roger Bridges and Jazz Express, 3-6 p.m.
Copper Blues: Latin Night, 6 p.m.
Deer Lodge: Blues Bullet, 1-3:30 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: Melody Bird and friends, 3 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Skin and Bones, 5-7:30 p.m.
MadeWest Brewing: Foxtrax, 3-5 p.m.
Margarita Villa: The Tossers, 2 p.m.
Ojai Rancho Inn: Folk Steady, 2-8 p.m.
Poinsettia Pavilion: Old-Time Country Music’s Free Country Christmas Concert, 2-4 p.m.
Red Cove: Informal Society, The Afraid, A/E and others, 7:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Gina Brillon, 7 p.m. ★
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: All-Star Showcase, 7 p.m.
DJs
Sans Souci: DJ Darko
The Tavern: 10 p.m.
Open Mic
The Tavern: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 9 p.m.
Karaoke
Amigo’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Monday, 12/4
Live Music
Amigo’s: Musician’s Night Out, 8 p.m.
Copper Blues: Wine Down Mondays, 6 p.m.
Open Mic
Vintura: 6 p.m. with Catfish Fry
Karaoke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin
Sans Souci: 10 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Poinsettia Pavilion: Ballroom Dance Club dance lessons, 6:45-7:15 p.m.; Dancing, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Tuesday, 12/5
Live Music
Café Fiore: Bernie
Casa Bella: Adam Tunney, 7 p.m.
Copa Cubana: Jerry McWorter Trio, 7-10 p.m.
Copper Blues: New Music Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.
Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Richard Villa, 8 p.m.
DJs
Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.
Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.
Open Mic
Amigo’s: 8:30 p.m. with the Beer Bros.
Golden China: Hosted by Doug Paulin, 6-10 p.m.
O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.
Red Cove: New Blood Comedy, 9-11 p.m.
The Tavern: 9 p.m.
Karaoke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh
Star Lounge: 8 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Borderline: West Coast swing lessons, 6 p.m.
Concrete Jungle Brewing: King Trivia, 6 p.m.
Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.
Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 12/6
Live Music
Café Fiore: Bryan McCann and the Jazzheads, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.
Oxnard Public Library: Vivien Mason sings holiday favorites, 1 p.m.
Squashed Grapes: Lett, Mancini and Dutz, 7-10 p.m.
Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★
Comedy
GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show hosted by Artie and Amy, 9 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Maija DiGiorgio, 8 p.m.
Westlake Village Twin: LOL Comedy at Westlake Village Twin with Monique Marvez, Andrew Sleighter and Jason Love, 7:30 p.m. ★
Open Mic
Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.
Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.
Karaoke
Copper Blues: 8-11 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin
Quincy Street: 7:30 p.m. hosted by Tina Parker Horton
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.
Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.
La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.