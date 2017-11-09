OJAI

The Ojai Film Festival continues this weekend, and local actress Emily Hahn will be debuting her latest feature-length film, Beautifully Broken. The 17-year-old Ojai native and current Westlake Village resident stars as a young Tennessee teen who befriends a family escaping the Rwandan genocide. The world premiere of the film takes place on Friday, Nov. 10, at the Ojai Art Center Theater at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A with cast members. Film festival attendees can also see Cloris Leachman on Saturday, Nov. 11, who takes questions following the screening of a biopic and retrospective of her work at 4 p.m.

If there’s time between film screenings, check out the Ojai WordFest, taking place Nov. 11-12. The festival includes a variety of readings and other literary events at the Ojai Library, the Ojai Art Center and other locations. For a full schedule, visit ojaiwordfest.wordpress.com.

OXNARD

The Channel Islands Maritime Museum kicked off a new Artist in Residence program, A.I.R. on the Harbor, in October. The first month-long program featured Oxnard painter Shannon Celia, who worked at the museum twice a week, answered questions and offered workshops during her tenure. The next one is scheduled for April, and is open to all local artists and craftsmen. For application requirements and more information, call the museum at 984-6260 or visit www.cimmvc.org.

THOUSAND OAKS

Congratulations to Tish Greenwood, executive director of the California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, who was the recipient of a 2017 Excellence in Arts Award from the city of Thousand Oaks for Emerging Arts Leadership. In addition to this honor, CMATO also recently received a $100,000 gift from patrons Shawn and Letal Skelton, as well as a $100,000 donation from Larry Janss.

These high notes follow an otherwise tumultuous autumn. In August, CMATO unveiled ambitious plans for a four-building complex on a publicly owned 2.8-acre parcel located in front of the parking structure for the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza. The City Council, however, in September voted against renewing a development agreement granting CMATO exclusive rights to the property, citing a desire to explore other options. The museum may still be included in plans for the site, and has submitted a scaled-back proposal. In the meantime, the city is working with a land-use consultant, who is expected to report back to the council with recommendations in early 2018.

CMATO suffered another loss when founder and board director Michael Yee passed away on Oct. 18. “Our hearts are broken to lose such a wonderful man,” Greenwood stated in a press release. “Mike was part of CMATO and we are in shock that he left us so soon. He had a heart of gold and inspired us all.”

VENTURA

On Thursday, Nov. 2, dozens of art lovers gathered at the Museum of Ventura County to celebrate the 13th annual Mayor’s Arts Awards, recognizing five outstanding individuals who have contributed to the city’s cultural richness. Honored at the reception were Art City’s Paul Lindhard (Arts Patron), sculptor Charles Anthony Kubilos (Artist in the Community), Rubicon Theatre co-founder Karyl Lynn Burns (Arts Leader), Cabrillo Middle School teacher Teri Willison (Arts Educator) and Ventura High School cellist Cameryn Boggio-Shean (Student Artist).

In his introductory remarks, Mayor Erik Nasarenko praised the honorees for their commitment and vision. He also officially announced the pending departure of Community Partnerships Manager Denise Sindelar. A longtime advocate of the arts who served as the city’s project manager, public and visual art supervisor and cultural affairs manager before taking up her current post, Sindelar has been a pillar of the city’s cultural community, helping to foster and promote numerous public art programs and acting as a trusted liaison between the city and its artists. City Hall won’t be the same without her.

COUNTYWIDE

Levity Live Comedy Club was the site of the 2017 Arts Stars Awards presented by the Ventura County Arts Council. Honored at the Oct. 11 reception and dinner were California Lutheran University’s Dr. Maureen Reilly Lorimer (Leadership in Arts Education), artist Gerald Zwers (Arts Patron Award), Performances to Grow On artistic director Brian Bemel (Nonprofit Cultural Oranization Leader), David Yoshitomi (Young Arts Leader), Gary Engles (Salvador Bravo Award), Pacific View Mall (Business Serving the Arts Community) and Ventura County Probation Agency (Public Agency Supporting the Arts).

The Ventura County Library has added a new mobile app, MyVCLib, for instant access to library services, including catalog searches, BookLook, renewals, holds and more. The app is available through Google Play and iTunes.