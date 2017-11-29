Wednesday

“CREATING A MASTER ONLINE SALES FUNNEL” 6-8 p.m. Sales expert Justin Womack will take you through the steps, process and strategy of digital marketing. Camarillo Pubic Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

PARENTS, FAMILIES, FRIENDS AND ALLIES OF THE LGBT COMMUNITY MEETING 7 p.m. PFLAG will meet to discuss issues and concerns of the LGBT community. Community Resource Center, 2471 Portola Road, Ventura. For more information, call 765-1672.

Thursday

CAVALIA ODYSSEO 2 p.m. (through Sunday, Jan. 7, various times). Odysseo marries the equestrian arts, stage arts and high-tech theatrical effects in never-before-seen ways. $29.50-279.50. The White Big Top, 5230 Camino Ruiz, Camarillo, www.cavalia.com/venturacounty.

SIMI VALLEY FESTIVAL OF TREES 5:30-9 p.m. (through Saturday, Dec. 2). Within a 24-hour period, an empty building is transformed into a winter wonderland with uniquely decorated Christmas trees and handmade crafts. 2358 Tapo St., Simi Valley, www.simivalleyfestivaloftrees.com.

Friday

SIXTH ANNUAL CAN-TREE DRIVE 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (through Sunday, Dec. 3, if needed). Build a tree out of donated canned food items benefiting FOOD Share’s many programs over the holiday season. Figueroa Plaza, downtown Ventura (across from the Mission). For more information, visit www.foodshare.com.

12TH ANNUAL SIMI COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS: A SILENT NIGHT 5-9 p.m. (through Sunday, Dec. 3). Attendees will find beautiful displays of nativities or creches from around the world depicting the birth of Christ. Church of Latter Day Saints, 480 Sinaloa Road, Simi Valley, www.simicommunitychristmas.com.

CENTRAL COAST MINORITY ENTERPRISE RESOURCE AFFILIATES BUSINESS AND LEADERSHIP AWARDS GALA 6-9 p.m. The evening will include dinner, top-level entertainment and keynote speaker addressing the topic “Small Business, a Journey of Self-Determination.” $75. Hilton Garden Inn, 2000 Solar Drive, Oxnard, www.ccmera.org.

CONTEMPORARY TOPICS IN HEALTH CARE: FALL SPEAKER SERIES Noon-2 p.m. Assistant Professor of Economics at CSUCI Z. JOHN LU, Ph.D, a health economist in the biopharmaceutical industry, will speak. California State University, Channel Islands, Malibu Hall 100, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, www.csuci.edu.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING AND EXPLOITATION PREVENTION SEMINAR 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (and Tuesday, Dec. 7). This one-day training for educators, case workers, counselors, youth program service providers and church youth leaders will provide information on how to end child exploitation. Cornerstone Community Church, 2080 Winifred St., Simi Valley, www.eventbrite.com/e/prevention-advocate-workshop-tickets-38025603604.

VICTORIAN HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (through Sunday, Dec. 3). The historic Dudley House is beautifully decorated inside by dozens of crafters who will be selling their holiday items. The Dudley House, 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, www.dudleyhouse.org.

VILLAGE VOICES CHORALE: HOLIDAY MAGIC 8 p.m. (and Saturday, Dec. 2, 2:30 p.m.). Hear the chorale perform a litany of your favorite holiday songs. $25. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Scherr Forum Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, www.civicartsplaza.com.

WORLD AIDS DAY OBSERVANCE PROGRAM 2:15 p.m. This three-part program invites everyone to consider HIV/AIDS as not just a medical issue, but as a social justice issue. California Lutheran University, Swenson Center for the Social and Behavioral Sciences, room 101, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3694.

Saturday

FILLMORE & WESTERN RAILWAY SANTA TRAIN 5-8:50 p.m. The holiday-decorated vintage train will pass through Montalvo, Ventura, Saticoy, Santa Paula and Fillmore with Santa on board, wishing all a merry holiday. For more information on scheduled stops, visit www.fwry-blog.com.

“THE ARTFUL READER: ART PLUS BOOKS! MAGIC!” A TALK BY MARY ECKHART 1 p.m. Ms. Eckhart comes via the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Community Speakers Program. Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.vencolibrary.org.

AUDUBON SOCIETY WORK DAY HEDRICK RANCH NATURE AREA 8 a.m. (monthly). Enjoy self-guided birding, which usually yields some interesting birds, and then get ready to get your hands dirty. Wear long pants; boots or closed shoes are required. Bring water, gloves and sun protection. For more information, call 340-0478.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA 8 a.m. Enjoy a pancake breakfast, holiday music and holiday crafts and, of course, a visit with Santa. Community Center Auditorium, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, http://pvrpd.org/recreation/special_events/santa.asp.

“HANSEL AND GRETEL” HOLIDAY VILLAGE 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Come see a large fairy-tale village made from sugar, candies and other confections for plump little boys and girls to drool over. Reservations requested for tour. University Village, 3415 Campus Drive, Thousand Oaks, 800-806-0171.

ILLUSTRATOR ANDY ATKINS SIGNING 11 a.m. Illustrator Andy Atkins will sign and read his children’s book Invisible Lizard. Barnes & Noble, 4820 Telephone Road, Ventura, 339-0990.

McCREA RANCH OPEN HOUSE Noon-2 p.m. Tour the Visitor Center, the Shop Area and the Milk House. Then watch a brief video about actor Joel McCrea and his family. $5 suggested donation. McCrea Ranch Visitors Center, 4500 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks. For more information, call 495-2163.

OJAI COMMUNITY CHORUS PRESENTS “STARGAZING” 7 p.m. (and Saturday, Dec. 3, 3 p.m.). The concert will explore the themes of stars and light, and how they are such an integral part of the holiday season. $20-25. Ojai United Methodist Church, 120 Church Road, Ojai, https://bpt.me/3168004.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS ANNUAL HOLIDAY FAIR 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This fair will feature distinctive artwork for gift-giving, live music, interactive fun and crafts for all ages, food trucks and more. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, www.studiochannelislands.org.

TEMPLE BETH TORAH WINE DINNER FUNDRAISER 6 p.m. A gala event celebrating the opening of the newly restored Meister Hall, featuring gourmet food and wine. $75. Temple Beth Torah, 7620 Foothill Road, Ventura, 647-4181.

THOUSAND OAKS DANCE CLUB FEATURING ERIK EKSTRAND TRIO 7:30-10 p.m. Live big-band music will accompany ballroom, Latin, swing and line dancing lessons for both beginners and experienced. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 381-2744.

VENTURA WINTER WINE WALK AND HOLIDAY STREET FAIR Noon-8 p.m. Shop artists, crafters, non-profit organizations, commercial and food vendors during the day, and stick around for wine tasting up and down Main Street with all manner of entertainment and attractions. $55-80. Downtown Ventura. For more information, visit www.venturawinterwinewalk.com.

VINE WREATH WORKSHOP WITH WILLHOUSE CREATIVE 5:30 p.m. Willhouse will lead a class on how to create a festive holiday wreath with beautiful fresh pine and other seasonal trimmings. Summer Camp, 1020 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.shopsummercamp.com.

Sunday

“1917: A TURNING POINT IN AMERICAN JEWISH HISTORY” 1:30-3:30 p.m. This talk will tell the story about how the involvement of America in World War I left its mark on the Jews of the United States. Temple Adat Elohim, 2420 E. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 818-889-6616.

ANNUAL CANDLELIGHT SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE 6 p.m. Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks-Griffin Memorial Park will host its annual, nondenominational service, open to everyone in the community. Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks-Griffin Mortuary’s Chapel of the Oaks, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, Westlake Village, www.piercebrothersvalleyoaks.com.

CHAMPAGNE AND SHOPPING 3-5 p.m. Gather around the museum’s Christmas tree to enjoy festive music by local singing group Half-Notes and to indulge in a glass of bubbly. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

HILL ROAD LIBRARY GRAND OPENING Noon-2 p.m. The event will feature library tours, a barbecue compliments of the Ventura Downtown Lions Club, and a performance by The Rubicon Harmonix. Hill Road Library, 1050 S. Hill Road, Ventura, www.vencolibrary.org.

OLD-TIME COUNTRY BLUEGRASS GOSPEL MUSIC 2-4 p.m. This series will feature lively, versatile and talented bands, this month featuring a Christmas concert. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Blvd., Ventura, 517-1131.

SANTA PAWS MARKETPLACE AND BAKE SALE AND PET PHOTO SHOOT 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Get your pet’s photo taken with Santa Claus himself, and while you wait, shop unique vendors for a holiday gift. $30-plus for photo shoot. Humane Society of Ventura County, 402 Bryant St., Ojai, www.hsvc.org.

Monday

“BEST PRACTICES IN SOCIAL MEDIA AND SEO FOR A SUCCESSFUL HOLIDAY SEASON” Noon-1 p.m. Yuliana Gonzalez and Catherine Delorey, social media specialists, will discuss best online practices. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

“THE POET SINGS: SONGS AND POETRY OF THE BRITISH ISLES” 7 p.m. The CSUCI choir’s winter concert will interweave poetry readings and musical selections from the medieval era to the 20th century. California State University, Channel Islands, Malibu Hall, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, www.csuci.edu. THE SQUARE 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. An art curator’s foolish response to the theft of his phone drags him into shameful situations in this Swedish film. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday

A VISIT WITH SANTA CLAUS 7-8 p.m. Christmas carolers and live piano music will greet Santa Claus as he shinnies down the chimney to say hello to everyone. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

SAMMY HAGAR’S ROCK-N-ROLL BIRTHDAY BASH: RED TILL I’M DEAD 7:30 p.m. Keep the party going when Sammy Hagar’s epic multinight birthday bash comes to movie theatres. $13-15. Century RiverPark 16, Oxnard, and Thousand Oaks 14, www.fathomevents.com.

VILLANOVA PREPARATORY SCHOOL GUEST SPEAKER: FATHER GREGORY BOYLE 1:30 p.m. Father Greg, founder and executive director of Homeboy Industries, will be discussing inspirational stories of rehabilitation and recovery as well as his experiences and contributions of building kinship among communities. Villanova Preparatory School, 12096 N. Ventura Ave., Ojai, 646-1464.

WOMEN’S ECONOMIC VENTURES FREE SELF-EMPLOYMENT TRAINING ORIENTATION Noon-1 p.m. Orientations will cover class details and help you determine your readiness for the next Self-Employment Training (SET) course beginning in August. RSVP for location by visiting http://www.wevonline.org/orientations.

Wednesday

DIALYSIS ACCESS OPTIONS SEMINAR 6 p.m. Dr. Kevin Major, who specializes in vascular surgery, will explain each and every access options. Nichols Auditorium at Community Memorial Hospital, 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.cmhshealth.org/rsvp.

HANUKKAH PARTY 5-7 p.m. The Hillel Club holds its traditional Hanukkah party with fun activities and a social-justice theme, followed by a meal. $15. California Lutheran University, Lundring Events Center, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, bmichae@CalLutheran.edu.

LOVE POTIONS CLASS 6:45-8 p.m. Professional psychic Cindy McGonagle will lead an evening of learning how to make and use a love potion. $35. Elemental Apothecary, 201 N. Ventura St., Ojai, 798-9266.

“THE DECLINE OF MONARCH BUTTERFLIES AND BEES, AND WHAT CAN BE DONE ABOUT IT” 6:30 p.m. Ventura County Supervisor Linda Parks hosts Cameron Newell, a pollinator conservation specialist, who will discuss the status of monarch butterflies and bees as part of this quarterly dinner series. $35. Petra Mediterranean Cuisine, 3731 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Westlake Village, 214-2510.

LIBERTARIAN PARTY VENTURA COUNTY MEETING 6:30 p.m. Meet with new and current members at this holiday social. Marie Callender’s, 1295 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, www.lpvc.org.

NEW BUSINESS CENTER OPEN HOUSE 6-7:30 p.m. Stop by to experience the new business center inside the library. Simi Valley Public Library. 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, 526-1735.

VENTURA COUNTY CIVIC ALLIANCE HOLIDAY RECEPTION 4:30-6 p.m. Visit with friends and colleagues, enjoy appetizers and wine, and learn more about the Alliance. VCCF Nonprofit Center, 4001 Mission Oaks Blvd., suite A, Camarillo, www.civicalliance.org.

Thursday

2017 POINSETTIA AWARDS 11:30-2 p.m. The Poinsettia Awards recognize outstanding achievements of businesses and individuals who make a difference in our community. Marriott Ventura Beach, 2055 Harbor Blvd., Ventura, www.venturachamber.com/poinsettia2016.

GEORGE TAKEI’S ALLEGIANCE ON BROADWAY 7:30 p.m. Inspired by the true life of its star, George Takei, Allegiance returns to cinemas, telling the story of one family’s extraordinary journey in a troubling time for the nation. $7.75-18. Century 10, Ventura, and Century RiverPark 16, Oxnard, www.fathomevents.com.

OPENING THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Dec. 6-23. The Charles Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly visitations on Christmas eve is recounted through words and music. Previews Dec. 6-8. Opening night gala on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. $25-150. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org.

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Nov. 30-Dec. 3. A distant heir to an immense fortune juggles his mistress and his fiancée while trying to murder his way to wealth. A musical comedy presented by Theater League. $34-69. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., 449-2700 or www.civicartsplaza.com.

WILLY WONKA JR. Dec. 1-2. O’My Theater presents a “world of pure imagination” with this family-friendly, musical production based on the Roald Dahl novel. Free; reservations required. Oxnard Performings Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, www.omytheater.org.

ONGOING THEATER

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL Through Dec. 23. Based on the movie classic, this Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi production brings Ralphie, his father, Flick and the rest of the gang to the stage in a holiday musical adventure. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., 583-7900 or -1246 or www.simi-arts.org.

ACTS AND ACTOS Through Dec. 3. A series of short plays — in English, Spanish and Spanglish — that explore language, culture and translation. $5-15. Malibu Hall Theatre, CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, performingarts.csuci.edu/featured/humor-heart.htm.

ANIMAL CRACKERS Through Dec. 17. This wacky Marx Brothers comedy classic about an African explorer, a lavish party and a missing painting is reimagined as a hilarious musical for the whole family. $15-20. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 640-8797 or ojaiact.org.

CHESS Through Dec. 17. In this rock musical, the game of chess becomes a metaphor for romance, competition, politics and intrigue. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

FALL 2017 STUDENT ONE-ACTS Through Dec. 9. A series of short plays written, directed, produced and performed by students in the Moorpark College Performing Arts program. Mature language and content. $10. Moorpark College Performing Arts Center, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 378-1485 or www.facebook.com/events/302849846882786.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY Through Dec. 23. Harken back to the Golden Age of radio with this re-creation of the beloved holiday classic as a live 1940s broadcast where anything can — and does — go awry. $18-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 525-4645 or santapaulatheatercenter.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Saturdays: The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club every Saturday. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

OPENING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Dec. 1-Jan. 10. County Employee/Retiree Show, a national competition. Reception and awards on Friday, Dec. 15, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Dec. 2-Jan. 4: Paz en la Tierra, a winter exhibition celebrating “peace on earth.” Reception on Saturday, Dec. 9, 1-3 p.m. Through Nov. 30: Postcards from Cambodia, a solo exhibition by photographer and Peace Corps volunteer Tree Bernstein. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

ONGOING ART

ART CITY GALLERY Through Jan. 2. Paintings by Mike Tiné and sculptures by Jo Anne Duby, Chris Provenzano and Greg Kailian. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 648-1690 or www.artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 31. Uniting Heaven and Earth: Ceramics from Shangri-La. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Dec. 30. Small Image Show, with pieces no larger than 16 inches in any direction, and Holiday Boutique, with artful gifts available for purchase. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Dec. 9. Exposed: The Female Lens in a Post-Identity Era? A photographic examination of identity through the artistry of women photographers. Part of the Femmes Photo Fest. 1948 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 405-5240 or www.cmato.org.

CAROLYN GLASOEBAILEY FOUNDATION Through Dec. 17. Generation Art 2017, celebrating the work of Ojai’s next generation of artists from Nordhoff High, Besant Hill, Ojai Valley, Thacher and Oak Grove Schools. 248 S. Montgomery, unit A, Ojai, 633-9188 or carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: Our Ocean’s Edge, exploring the California coastline through photography by Jasmine Swope and prose by author Dwight Holing. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through Jan. 14. H2O, works associated with water. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at http://www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 15. Works by Amy Lynn Stevenson and Susan Lorenzana. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HILLCREST CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 3. Bold and Beautiful, with works by Richard Amend, Zara Monet Feeney, Brent Hanson and others. 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 381-2747 or hillcrestarts.com.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Through Feb. 10. Finland at 100, an exhibition centered on the Arctic nation as it celebrates 100 years of independence. Reception on Thursday, Jan. 25. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 437-8400 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb 1. Convergencia/Convergence, contemporary work by Paraguayan artists. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

McNISH GALLERY Through Dec. 7. CUBA: From the Special Period to the Death of Fidel, a solo photography exhibit by Bill Hendricks. Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard, 678-5046.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2018: Citroën: The Man, the Marque, the Mystique, a comprehensive look at the famed French automaker. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: Fantastic Fords. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through April 2018. Lost Empires: The Conquest of the Americas, an exploration of the Mayan civilization as told through the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA PERFORMING ARTS SPACE Through Jan. 7. In Exile, mixed-media works by Michael Swank exploring social trials and political persecutions through a queer perspective. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 628-9250 or www.dabart.me.

NAPA HALL GALLERY Through Dec. 12: Disparate Pleasures, works by Marcos Christodoulou, Sunny Samuel and Peter Sowinski; I Lack the Words to Say . . . with paper works by Vanessa Gomez; What’s Your Sign? with digital paintings depicting astrological signs by Ryan Lewis (Grad Wall) and Ink Spots Show: Over the Years (Palm Temporary), exploring the passage of time. Reception on Thursday, Nov. 30, 6-8 p.m. CSUCI, One University Drive, Camarillo, 437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

NEW MEDIA GALLERY Through Nov. 30. Hollyweird Tube: Formed in Fire, with art by Richard White, Tom Gaines, Arthur Mueller, Fred Olsen and others. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 289-6000 or www.venturacollege.edu/about-ventura-college/college-events/arts-and-events.

OJAI CITY GALLERY Through Jan. 6. What Ojai Means to Me, works by artists in the Ojai Valley. Ojai City Hall, 401 S. Ventura St., Ojai.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Jan. 6: Selections from What Ojai Means to Me by Sylvia Raz, David Baker and Susan Guy. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Dec. 4. When Ice Burns, new works by Diane Best inspired by Iceland and Greenland. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 620-7589 or porchgalleryojai.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 25: Art About Agriculture, the 10th annual pastoral show presented by Ag Art Alliance. Through Jan. 28: De Colores Art Show: Portraits of the Past, an interactive exhibit featuring work by groundbreaking Latino artists Carlos Almaraz, Judy Baca, David Alfaro Siqueiros and others. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

TATIANA’S COFFEE Through Dec. 24. A solo exhibition by Texana, “The People Painter,” with works inspired by her world travels. 2470 E. Main St., Ventura, 901-7620.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY GALLERY Through Dec. 8. Thousand Oaks Art Association member show. Reception and awards on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2-4 p.m. 2301-A Borchard Road, Newbury Park, 498-4390 or www.toartgallery.org.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Jan. 12. California Dreamin’ and Beyond, a watercolor exhibition by Ann Galloway and Julie Merrill. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3540, very-ventura.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Feb. 1. Biomythography: Currency Exchange, examining the ways cultural currency is encoded and decoded in contemporary culture. Reception on Sunday, Dec. 3, 3-5 p.m. 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

CULTURAL DESTINATIONS

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 525-3100 or venturamuseum.org.

AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. First Sundays are open to visitors to tour hangars where vintage aircraft and other collections are on display. Free plane rides are also offered to children and youth ages 8 to 17, reservations required. Santa Paula Airport, 800 Santa Maria St., 525-1109 or www.aviationmuseumofsantapaula.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Ongoing. Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CAMARILLO RANCH HOUSE Ongoing. Docent-led tours of Adolfo Camarillo’s Victorian estate built in 1892. 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, 389-8182 or camarilloranch.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL PARK VISITOR CENTER Ongoing. Educational marine-life exhibits that detail life on the Channel Islands, and an outdoor garden featuring all-native plant species. 901 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura Harbor, 658-5730 or www.nps.gov/chis/planyourvisit/visitorcenters.htm.

DUDLEY HOUSE MUSEUM Ongoing. A fully furnished and restored 1892 Victorian farmhouse once owned by a pioneer family in Ventura. Guided tours, 1-4 p.m. every first Sunday. Corner of Loma Vista Road and Ashwood Avenue, 642-3345 or www.dudleyhouse.org.

FILLMORE HISTORICAL MUSEUM Ongoing. The Hinckley House, a restored Southern Pacific Railroad depot and a 1919 Rancho Sespe bunkhouse are open to visitors. Group tours by appointment. 340 Main St., Fillmore, 524-0948 or www.fillmorehistoricalmuseum.com.

HERITAGE SQUARE Ongoing. Docent-led weekend tours of grand homes built from 1887 through 1912. 715 S. A St., Oxnard, 483-7960 or www.heritagesquareoxnard.com.

MISSION SAN BUENAVENTURA Built in 1782, this ninth and last mission founded by St. Junipero Serra today features a church, a garden and a nearby museum. 211 E. Main St., Ventura, 643-4318 or www.SanBuenaventuraMission.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

PORT HUENEME HISTORICAL SOCIETY MUSEUM Ongoing. Holdings include a 3,000-piece collection of salt and pepper shakers and the original anchor and bell of a World War II ship. 220 N. Market St., Port Hueneme, 986-6542 or porthuenememuseum.wordpress.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS Ongoing. The storied 1,800-acre rancho that inspired the famed novel Ramona offers tours and historical re-enactments that bring to life its rich cultural and agricultural legacy. Tours on Sundays at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Closed during inclement weather. 5164 E. Telegraph Road, Piru, 521-1501 or www.ranchocamulos.org.

REAGAN LIBRARY Ongoing. Permanent collection includes exhibits that document President Ronald Reagan’s life. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354 or www.reaganfoundation.org.

SEABEE MUSEUM Ongoing. Seabees in the Pacific Theater During World War II and Seabees in the Cold War, as well as a STEM Center for children. The U.S. Navy Seabee Museum is the second-oldest official Navy museum in the nation. 2017 is the 75th anniversary of the Seabees. Ventura Road and Sunkist Avenue, in building 100 at Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme, www.history.navy.mil/seabeemuseum.

STAGECOACH INN Ongoing. An 1876 hotel and estate, featuring antique furniture, dolls, toys and memorabilia. Other attractions include the Heritage Memorial Rose Garden, historic stagecoaches, a re-created 1890s schoolhouse and more. Open Saturdays and Sundays, 1-4 p.m. 51 S. Ventu Park Road, Newbury Park, 498-9441 or www.stagecoachmuseum.org.

WESTERN FOUNDATION OF VERTEBRATE ZOOLOGY, aka The Camarillo Bird Museum. Ongoing: a natural-history collection specializing in eggs and nests of birds from around the world, and a research and education institution dedicated to bird conservation. Public tours offered the second Wednesday of each month at 3:30 p.m. and the last Friday of each month at 3 p.m. (except November and December). Reservations required. 439 Calle San Pablo, Camarillo, 388-9944 or www.wfvz.org.

WORLD WAR II AVIATION MUSEUM Ongoing. Southern California Wing of the Commemorative Air Force hangars featuring World War II aircraft. Flight demonstrations and cockpit viewings. Camarillo Airport, 455 Aviation Drive, Camarillo, 482-0064 or www.cafsocal.com/museum.