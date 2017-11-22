Ventura County’s winter warming shelter for the homeless will launch on Dec. 15 at the National Guard Armory in Ventura, county and municipal officials have decided.

Homeless persons can enter the armory, located at 1270 Arundell St. in Ventura, at 6 p.m. each day. Local officials are talking with National Guard members about letting shelter residents stay later than 6 a.m., the time they have historically been forced to leave each day.

“We anticipate obtaining funding commitments from the two cities and the county sufficient to remain open into early March of 2018,” said Oxnard Housing Director Arturo Casillas. “As is the case every year, we will be turning to the community to help fill the funding gap to be able to stay open through the end of March and to fund extended hours if possible.”

A shelter management and security firm, ATTI, will operate the shelter, working with volunteer staff. Oxnard and Ventura will have training sessions for people who wish to volunteer at the shelter.

The four-hour trainings will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at River Community Church, 859 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura; 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, at Mission Church, 2875 Elba St., Ventura; and 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, at the Oxnard Public Library.

Volunteers can register by emailing ATTI@roadrunner.com. For more information on volunteering, contact Oxnard Homeless Division staff members Karl Lawson at 805-385-8095 or karl.lawson@oxnard.org; or Mark Alvarado at 805-385-8044 or mark.alvarado@oxnard.org. Monetary donations can be directed to the Downtown Ventura Organization website, downtownventura.org, or call 805-641-1090.

The shelter has been jointly operated by Oxnard and Ventura since 2001, with Oxnard hosting the shelter at the National Guard Armory on K Street the last three years.

The bulk of Ventura County’s homeless community are in Oxnard, and accordingly two of the major sources of help for the homeless are also there.

Community Action of Ventura has showers, laundry and a mail drop available at its drop-in center, which is open 8-11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, at 621 Richmond Ave.

On Wednesdays at 8 a.m. medical services are available through the Healthcare for the Homeless mobile clinic; on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. there is a food pantry. For information call 805-436-4000.

The Ventura County Rescue Mission offers meals to the homeless seven days a week. Lunch is served from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and dinner 5:30 to 6 p.m.

There is also an emergency shelter for men, check-in time is 4:30 p.m. The mission’s entrance faces the alley that runs from Fifth to Seventh streets next to the Southern Pacific railyard. The mission also has a shelter for women and children at 104 N. Hayes Ave.

The mission will hold its annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community on Wednesday, Nov. 22. The mission’s phone number is 805-487-1234.

The Salvation Army at 622 W. Wooley Road in Oxnard offers medical and dental services and a food pantry. For information call 805-483-9235.

All Saints Episcopal Church, at the corner of Second and C streets in Oxnard, has a community dinner for the homeless each Sunday at 5 p.m.

In Ventura, Catholic Charities at 303 N. Ventura Ave. has lunch for the community at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and breakfast at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Salvation Army offers transitional living services in Ventura. Call 805-648-4977 for more information.

Lutheran Social Services of Southern California at 80 E. Hillcrest Ave. in Thousand Oaks offers showers, lunches, and a mail drop to homeless clients. For information call 805-497-6207.

The Samaritan Center at 280 Royal Ave. in Simi Valley offers a broad range of services to the homeless, including showers, a mail drop and transportation to medical and court appointments. The center’s phone number is 805-579-9166.