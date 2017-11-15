VC Astronomical Society hosts lecture on search for E.T.

Is there life on Mars? Or for that matter, anywhere else off planet Earth? “Where’s E.T.?” will be the subject when the Ventura County Astronomical Society hosts Dr. Jerry Clifford on Friday, Nov. 17, in Moorpark.

Clifford is a retired lecturer, having helped launch the astronomy program at California State University, Channel Islands. Clifford, who has a Ph.D. in nuclear physics, continues to host lectures at the University, as well as to lead classes at the OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute.

Clifford says that looking for life outside of our solar system is not an easy task.

“Looking for a plastic duck in the ocean is easier than looking for an extra-terrestrial, I would think,” says Clifford, who will discuss the work of the search for extra-terrestrial intelligence, known as SETI. Clifford says that SETI is currently only looking in one direction and at the closest planets, meaning that though the program is over 50 years old, it’s practically in its early stages of exploration.

“The questions are so important to people,” says Clifford. “Are we alone? Is there any other life around? A lot of people think it’s worth going after.”

Clifford will present “Where’s E.T.?” on Friday, Nov. 17, from 7:15 to 9 p.m. at the Moorpark College Forum, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark. For more information, visit www.vcas.org.

Volunteers needed to pick up toy donations

The Ventura County Military Collaborative is seeking volunteers to assisting in picking up toys from Dollar Tree stores in Ventura County. Bagged items will be available for pick up and volunteers do not need a truck for the effort. Pickups are usually in one- to two-week increments, and volunteers are asked to choose one or two stores to service from locations in Oxnard, Santa Paula, Ventura, Simi Valley and Fillmore. For more information and to volunteer, call 983-4850.

Effort to clean Ventura River launches on Sunday

The Ventura Land Trust and the Ventura County Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will partner to host the Ventura River to the Sea Coastal Cleanup on Sunday, Nov. 19, from 9-11 a.m., the first in what they are hoping will become an annual event.

“The sad fact is that 80 percent of plastics and other trash found in our ocean comes from land–based sources,” said Dashiell Dunkell, Ventura Land Trust conservation director. “Our goal is to remove as much trash as possible from the beach and along the Ventura River before the rainy season begins and washes it into the sea.”

Volunteers are asked to wear long sleeves and pants, closed-toe shoes and hats, and to bring a water bottle. To RSVP, visit www.venturalandtrust.org/events.