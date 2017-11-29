Throw out the turkey and put on your jingle bells, the Winter Wine Walk returns to downtown Ventura this Saturday, Dec. 2, bringing with it mirth, cheer and a unique experience that vjnc you won’t soon forget.

The Winter Wine Walk, now in its eighth year, is an event of epic proportions: downtown Ventura is transformed into various scenes straight out of a holiday fantasy, brimming with twinkling lights, installations and, of course, a whole lot of vino.

New this year: an even longer stretch through which to enjoy the evening, as stops will include the Museum of Ventura County and Mission Park, where the historic tree, a centerpiece for the area, will be dubbed “The Glow Tree” where revelers can sip and sup beneath one heck of a light show, and California Street will be transformed into the “Electric Runway,” which promises to be a visual treat.

Vincenzo Giammanco says that many families who attend, whether local or even from out of state, consider the Wine Walk to be the “unofficial kickoff to the holidays.”

“It’s one of those events that’s more about hanging with your friends and family,” said Giammanco. “If you have good company, you’ll have an amazing time.”

Of course, let’s not forget that wine is in the name, after all. Over 70 tasting locations, an increase over last year, will feature mostly wine, though there are a few craft-beer tastings thrown in here and there. Look for pours from Ascension Cellars, ONEHOPE, Guarachi Wine Partners and more. VIP entry ticketholders will also get a chance to sample Lucky Dogg Winery.

Giammanco says that because of the size of the event, a unique experience awaits guests year after year.

“If you start somewhere different every year, you’ll have a different experience every time. It never gets old.”

Tickets for the event are running low, but fret not if (and when) it sells out: a free Holiday Market and Street Fair will run from noon to 8 p.m.

The Winter Wine Walk will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. in downtown Ventura. Tickets: $55-80. For more information, visit www.venturawinterwinewalk.com.