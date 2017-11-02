Fict. Business Names

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170913-10018220-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SOLE PURPOSE, 2) RUNNINGYPSY, 433 E. Main Street #5, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Christa Berban, 119 Ferro Drive, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Christa Berban, Christa Berban. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170928-10019225-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: VENTURA MUSIC FACTORY, 4531 Market St. #C, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Alexander Urban, 19116 Olympia St., Northridge, CA 91326. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9.28.17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Alexander Urban, Alexander Urban, Alexander Urban. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section sions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171004-10019544-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CUSTOM HANDYMAN SERVICES, 2406 Bolker Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041, Ventura County, Adrian Teran, 2406 Bolker Dr., Port Hueneme, CA 93041. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9/1/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Adrian Teran, Adrian Teran. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171004-10019547-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) LIGHTPOINT DATA, 2) AXIOM FORENSIC, 3262 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. #208, Westlake Village, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: 201417610399/CA, LIGHTPOINT SCIENTIFIC, LLC, 3262 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. #208, Westlake Village, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ LIGHTPOINT SCIENTIFIC, LLC, Louis R. Peck, Louis R. Peck, CEO / Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171005-10019612-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: YINES AND CREATIONS, 2546 Yuma Court, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Yevette Lopez, 2546 Yuma Court, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Yevette Lopez, Yevette Lopez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 5, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170914-10018244-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: STRETCH-N-GROW VC, 2) STRETCH-N-GROW VENTURA COUNTY, 3) STRETCH-N-GROW CA, 598 Aliso St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Future United, Inc., 598 Aliso St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Future United, Inc., Erin O’Donnell, Erin O’Donnell, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170920-10016614-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LION CITY RECORDING STUDIO, 1507 Callens Road, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Ezra Robison, 3902 Sheldon Drive #26, Ventura, CA 93003, Filiverto Landeros, 3902 Sheldon Drive #26, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ezra Robison, Ezra Robison. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171003-10019488-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: FIRESIDE FRIGATE PRESS, 96 Upper Lake Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361, Ventura County, Carol Fogel, 96 Upper Lake Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/3/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Carol Fogel, Carol Fogel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 3, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170929-10019269-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ERGONOMIC ASSESSMENTS OF VENTURA, 2674 East Main St., Suite E201, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Stephanie Joyce, 512 Coronado St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Stephanie Joyce, Stephanie Joyce. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 29, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170929-10019266-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ELEMENTAL CONSULTING SERVICES, 1125 Badger Circle, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Leia Christine Reed, 1125 Badger Circle, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Leia Christine Reed, Leia Christine Reed. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 29, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171011-10019956-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SAGE PUBLISHING, 2455 Teller Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Delaware, Sage Publications, Inc., 2455 Teller Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Sage Publications, Inc., Steven M. Eden, Steven M. Eden, VP & General Counsel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 11, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171012-10020050-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SENIOR CARE PROVIDER CONSULTING, 1209 Briana Circle, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Amelita Gagarin, 1209 Briana Circle, Oxnard, CA 93030, Merlita Peacock, 4204 Dallas Dr. Appt A, Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Amelita Gagarin, Amelita Gagarin. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 12, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171010-10019836-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SCS DESIGNS, 2) SOCAL SISTER DESIGNS, 11607 Blossomwood Court, Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura County, Wendy G. Holt, 11607 Blossomwood Court, Moorpark, CA 93021, Kimberly Vogel, 4268 Laurelview Drive, Moorpark, CA 93021. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kimberly Vogel, Kimberly Vogel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171013-10020141-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) RAND MEDICAL BILLING, 2) ORION-RAND, 3) ORION RAND, 4) ORION RAND MEDICAL BILLING, 1633 Erringer Road, 1st Floor, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Rand Medical Billing, Inc., 1633 Erringer Road, 1st Floor, Simi Valley, CA 93065, Rand Medical Billing, Inc., 1633 Erringer Road, 1st Floor, Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rand Medical Billing, Inc., Truc To, Truc To, Chief Financial Officer. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/26/17, 11/2/17, 11/9/17 and 11/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20170928-10019185-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KEL’S ISLAND GRINDZ, 340 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Kelly Harrison, 340 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Kelly Harrison, Kelly Harrison. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: September 28, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/26/17, 11/2/17, 11/9/17 and 11/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171016-10020255-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LOG CABIN LIQUOR, 2457 Alameda Ave., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, Bassam Halit, 3140 Ardmore Ln, Oxnard, CA 93036, Iklas Saman, 3140 Ardmore Ln, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Bassam Halit, Bassam Halit, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 16, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/26/17, 11/2/17, 11/9/17 and 11/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171020-10020589-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MURDEROUS CONTENT, 10925 Darling Road, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Raul Melendez, 10925 Darling Road, Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/20/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Raul Melendez, Raul Melendez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 20, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/26/17, 11/2/17, 11/9/17 and 11/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171023-10020597-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: J & K TRANSPORT, 1122 Carlsbad PL., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, Josè Alberto Camarena, 1122 Carlsbad PL., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Josè Alberto Camarena, Josè A. Camarena. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/26/17, 11/2/17, 11/9/17 and 11/16/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171024-10020711-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THEAGENCY, 55 South Glenn Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Bill Hamilton, Inc., 55 South Glenn Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/95. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Bill Hamilton, Inc., Heidi Hayes, Heidi Hayes, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171010-10019870-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BETTER WORLD GRANT WRITERS, 2) THE SOUND OF RESISTANCE, 345 W. Center Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Rachel Morris, 345 W. Center Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9-22- 17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rachel Morris, Rachel Morris. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171023-10020673-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) AVENUE OF DREAMERS, 2) DAWN AND THOUGHT, 3) BRAND NEW HOURS, 4) AUDACIOUS DREAM, 980 Winfield St., Newbury Park, CA 91320, CA County, THO MONG NGO, 980 Winfield St., Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 10/23/17; 2. 10/23/17; 3. 10/23/17; 4. 10/23/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ THO MONG NGO, THO MONG NGO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171023-10020614-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAMEOS PET SALON AND DOGGIE DAY CARE AND PET GUARDIAN SHIELD, 2494 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, Thomas Crenshaw Richardson, 2470 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Carrie Deanne Richardson, 2470 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Thomas Crenshaw Richardson, Thomas Crenshaw Richardson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171026-10020902-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BEAR NATION FITNESS, 5112 Hidden Vista Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Eudale Jackson, 5112 Hidden Vista Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Miranda Rodriguez, 5112 Hidden Vista Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eudale Jackson, Eudale Jackson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171024-10020731-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IMT RANCHO SERRANO TOWNHOMES, 166 North Rancho road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Delaware, BPP Alphabet MF Rancho Serrano LLC, 233 South Wacker Drive, 42nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60606. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: May 24, 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ BPP Alphabet MF Rancho Serrano LLC, Monte Huber, Monte Huber, EVP-CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171018-10020440-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BALL PARTS R&D, 241 Frances St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Ball, Joshua T., 241 Frances St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10.18.17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ball, Joshua T., Joshua T. Ball. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20171018-10020407-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ANIMAL HOSPITAL OF THOUSAND OAKS. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 1772F Avenida de Los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: September 20, 2016. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20160920-10018050-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Elizabeth A. Lusk, 2875 Queens Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250- 6277). /s/ Elizabeth A. Lusk, Elizabeth A. Lusk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171004-10019571-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: YOU NAILED IT CONSTRUCTION, 98 East Center St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Miguel Ramirez, 418 N. 13th Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Victor Mares, 98 East Center St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Victor Mares, Victor Mares. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171027-10020985-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KING FINANCIAL ACADEMY, 438 Calle San Pablo Suite G, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Geoffrey W. King, 1659 Pierside Lane, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/27/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Geoffrey W. King, Geoffrey W. King. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171026-10020882-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CHASE HOMES AND LAND, 2) CHASE HOMES & LAND , 802 Gardner Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Daniel Charles Chase, 802 Gardner Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Daniel Charles Chase, Daniel Chase. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

Legal Notices

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 070479

HEARING DATE: 12/26/2017

TIME: 08:30

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Rebecca Kandis Montalvo, a child. To: Kandis Saucedo, Jose Marcial Montalvo Lopez (AKA Jonathan Montalvo), and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Rebecca Kandis Montalvo, Date of Birth: 02/08/2013, Place of Birth: Salt Lake City, Utah, Father’s name: Jose Marcial Montalvo Lopez (AKA Jonathan Montalvo), Mother’s name: Kandis Saucedo. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 12/26/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 12/26/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 10/09/2017 by: Jennifer Kamen Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 10/19, 10/26, 11/2, 11/9/17 CNS-3060323#

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 071484

HEARING DATE: 12/26/2017

TIME: 08:30

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Meilani Rose Maria Arroyo, a child. To: Kandis Saucedo, Bladimir Arroyo Ochoa, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Meilani Rose Maria Arroyo, Date of Birth: 07/13/2017, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Bladimir Arroyo Ochoa, Mother’s name: Kandis Saucedo. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 12/26/2017, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 12/26/2017, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 10/09/2017 by: Jennifer Kamen Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 10/19, 10/26, 11/2, 11/9/17 CNS-3060318#

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 071540

HEARING DATE: 01/02/2018

TIME: 08:30 AM

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the County of Ventura Human Services Agency regarding freedom from parental custody and control on behalf of Sonique Navarette, a child. To: Sabrina Vasquez, Jose Navarette, and to all persons claiming to be the parents of the above-named person who is described as follows: name Sonique Navarette, Date of Birth: 03/27/2013, Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s name: Jose Navarette, Mother’s name: Sabrina Vasquez. Pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26, a hearing has been scheduled for your child. You are hereby notified that you may appear on 01/02/2018, at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353 Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At the hearing the Court must choose and implement one of the following permanent plans for the child: adoption, guardianship, or long term foster care. Parental rights may be terminated at this hearing. On 01/02/2018, the Human Services Agency will recommend termination of parental rights. The child may be ordered placed in long term foster care, subject to the regular review of the Juvenile Court; or, a legal guardian may be appointed for the child and letters of guardianship be issued; or, adoption may be identified as the permanent placement goal and the Court may order that efforts be made to locate an appropriate adoptive family for the child for a period not to exceed 180 days and set the matter for further review; or, parental rights may be terminated. You are entitled to be present at the hearing with your attorney. If you cannot afford an attorney, you are entitled to have the Court appoint counsel for you. A thirty-day continuance may be granted if necessary for counsel to prepare the case. At all termination proceedings, the Court shall consider the wishes of the child and shall act in the best interest of the child. Any order of the Court permanently terminating parental rights under this section shall be conclusive and binding upon the minor person, upon the parent or parents, and upon all other persons who have been served with citation by publication or otherwise. After making such an order, the Court shall have no power to set aside, change, or modify it, but this shall not be construed to limit the rights to appeal the order. If the Court, by order or judgment, declares the child free from the custody and control of both parents, or one parent if the other no longer has custody and control, the Court shall, at the same time, order the child referred to the licensed County adoption agency for adoptive placement by that agency. The rights and procedures described above are set forth in detail in the California Welfare and Institutions Code Section 366.26. You are referred to that section for further particulars. Michael J. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura, State of California. Dated: 10/12/2017 by: Lorie Correa Deputy Clerk, Children and Family Services Social Worker. 10/19, 10/26, 11/2, 11/9/17 CNS-3061532#

T.S. No.: 2017-00197-CA A.P.N.:215-0-124-025 Property Address: 1620 Licho Way, Oxnard, CA 93030 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(a) and (d), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERRED TO BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPIES PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED 注：本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ÐÂY LÀ BAN TR”NH BÀY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 03/12/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Trustor: Agustin Barragan and Judy Barragan, Husband and Wife as Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Western Progressive, LLC Deed of Trust Recorded 03/19/2007 as Instrument No. 20070319- 00057139-0 in book —-, page—- and further modified by that certain Loan Modification Agreement recorded on 1/21/2011 as Instrument Number 20110121- 00011759-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Date of Sale: 11/28/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93003 Estimated amount of unpaid balance, reasonably estimated costs and other charges: $ 615,656.45 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE THE TRUSTEE WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, A SAVINGS ASSOCIATION OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE: All right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described as: More fully described in said Deed of Trust. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 1620 Licho Way, Oxnard, CA 93030 A.P.N.: 215-0-124-025 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $ 615,656.45. Note: Because the Beneficiary reserves the right to bid less than the total debt owed, it is possible that at the time of the sale the opening bid may be less than the total debt. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary of the Deed of Trust has executed and delivered to the undersigned a written request to commence foreclosure, and the undersigned caused a Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on this property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (866)-960-8299 or visit this Internet Web site http://www. altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx using the file number assigned to this case 2017-00197-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: October 11, 2017 Western Progressive, LLC, as Trustee for beneficiary C/o 1500 Palma Drive, Suite 237, Ventura, CA 93003 Sale Information Line: (866) 960-8299 http://www.altisource.com/MortgageServices/DefaultManagement/TrusteeServices.aspx ___________________________ Trustee Sale Assistant

WESTERN PROGRESSIVE, LLC MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. APP1710-CA-3321421 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

APN: 072-0-080-780 TS No: CA08000128-17-1 TO No: 8690859 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d) (1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED February 18, 2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On December 12, 2017 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on February 25, 2008 as Instrument No. 20080225- 00025420-0, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by EDNA L. WALKER ROEBUCK ALSO KNOWN AS EDNA L. WALKER, TRUSTEE OF THE WALKER TRUST DATED MAY 27, 1993 AS AMENDED AND RESTATED MAY 15, 2000, as Trustor(s), in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 418 MANZANITA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93001 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $985,960.24 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000128-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: October 12, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000128-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866- 660-4288 Stephanie Hoy, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www. insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 34803, Pub Dates: 10/26/2017, 11/02/2017, 11/09/2017, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. #: 02017-131 LOAN #: GBA00-1851-F APN #: 1280073335 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED AS SHOWN BELOW. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under the pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be as set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: MICHELLE MARIE PADILLA-MARSICEK, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, AND ANNA HROBAR, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, AS JOINT TENANTS Duly Appointed Trustee: GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORP., A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION Trust Deed Date: 02/01/2016 Recording Date: 02/03/2016 Instrument Number: 20160203-00013831-0 Book: — Page Recorded in County: VENTURA State of CA Date and Time of Sale: 11/28/2017 at: 11:00AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Estimated Sale Amount: $486,879.09 Legal Description of Property: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST. Street Address of Property (or Other Common Designation, if any): 1610 LOBELIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CA 93004 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting. com, using the file number assigned to this case 02017-131. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/16/2017 GUILD ADMINISTRATION CORPORATION AS SAID TRUSTEE 5898 COPLEY DRIVE, SAN DIEGO, CA 92111 (858) 492-5890 BY: GAIL WINDUS, ASSISTANT SECRETARY NPP0318826 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 10/26/2017, 11/02/2017, 11/09/2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700- 21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 9th day of November, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Esplanade Mini Storage at 2180 Craig Drive, Oxnard, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Leblanc Merchandise

Unit Caramanis Merchandise

Unit King Merchandise

Unit Tucker Merchandise

Unit Montgomery Merchandise

Unit Stewart Merchandise

Unit Pratt Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Esplanade Mini Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 9th day of November, 2017, at 10:30 am, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Johnson Drive Self Storage at 2630 Johnson Drive, Ventura in the county of Ventura, in the State of California.

Unit Jones Merchandise

Unit Murphy Merchandise

Unit Sewell Merchandise

Unit Sexton Merchandise

Unit Driggers Merchandise

Unit Fontenot Merchandise

Unit Farmer Merchandise

Unit Wilson Merchandise

Unit Wilson Merchandise

Unit Smith Merchandise

Unit Johnson Merchandise

Unit Anderson Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Johnson Drive Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700- 21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 9th day of November, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Orchard Self Storage at 101 Orchard Drive, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Ayala Merchandise

Unit Hamaker Merchandise

Unit Hamaker Merchandise

Unit Hamaker Merchandise

Unit Miller Merchandise

Unit Araiza Merchandise

Unit Cortez Merchandise

Unit Prado Merchandise

Unit Sands Merchandise

Unit Russell Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Orchard Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Orchard Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700- 21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 9th day of November, 2017, 12:30 p.m. on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Ventura Harbor Storage at 1414 Angler Court, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following:

Unit Antrim Merchandise

Unit Herrera Merchandise

Unit Medrano Merchandise

Unit Gordon Merchandise

Unit Scott Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Ventura Harbor Self Storage, LLC. Reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Ventura Harbor Self Storage, LLC. Reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Sections 21700-21716 of the Business and Professions Code, Section 2328 of the CC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 9th day of November, 2017, at 3:30 p.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Ventura Avenue Self Storage at 2261 N. Ventura Avenue, Ventura, in the County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Unit Newcomer Merchandise

Unit Newcomer Merchandise

Unit Hunt Merchandise

Unit Mendoza Merchandise

Unit Horvath Merchandise

Unit Horvath Merchandise

Unit Garza Merchandise

Unit Ayala Merchandise

Unit Owens Merchandise

Unit Espinoza Merchandise

Unit Fords Merchandise

Unit Evans Merchandise

All property is sold “AS IS AND WITH ALL FAULTS” and without warranty either expressed or implied. ALL SALES ARE PAYABLE EITHER BY CASH OR MONEY ORDER ONLY, payable after the sale in full. All property purchased must be removed prior to the close of business the day of the sale. All units purchased will be given a clear bill of sale. This sale is being held pursuant to the provisions of the California Self Storage Act, section 21706 and/or 21700. Ventura Avenue Self Storage reserves the right to remove any or all units from this sale due to prior settlement. Ventura Avenue Self Storage reserves the right to bid on any or all units in this sale. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

T.S. No.: 1708186CA Loan No.: 1063901 A.P.N.: 680-0-177-105 NOTICE OF TRUSTEEíS SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE SECTION 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERENCED BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/12/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashierís check drawn on a state of national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Neil Palache and Stacie L Palache, husband and wife as community property with right of survivorship Duly Appointed Trustee: Seaside Trustee Inc., Recorded 01/22/2007, as Instrument No. 20070122- 00014398-0, in book XX, page, XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California. Date of Sale: 11/21/2017 Time: 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Main Entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,066,279.29. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3303 S. Sawtooth Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362-3534 A.P.N.: 680-0-177-105. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: We request certified funds at sale be payable directly to SEASIDE TRUSTEE INC. to avoid delays in issuing the final deed. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855)986-9342 Sale line or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault. com using the file number assigned to this case 1708186CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/24/2017. Trustee Sales Information: 855-986-9342, www.superiordefault.com 650 N. Rose Dr #147, Placentia, CA 92870 Seaside Trustee Inc., P.O. Box 2676, Ventura, CA 93014. By: J. Weber, Authorized Signer (10/26/17, 11/02/17, 11/09/17 TS#1708186CA SDI-8143)

T.S. No.:1708186CA Loan No.: 1063901 A.P.N.: 680-0-177-105 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE SECTION 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERENCED BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 01/12/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state of national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Neil Palache and Stacie L Palache, husband and wife as community property with right of survivorship Duly Appointed Trustee: Seaside Trustee Inc., Recorded 01/22/2007, as Instrument No. 20070122-00014398-0, in book XX, page, XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California. Date of Sale: 11/21/2017 Time: 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Main Entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,066,279.29. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 3303 S. Sawtooth Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362- 3534 A.P.N.: 680-0-177-105. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: We request certified funds at sale be payable directly to SEASIDE TRUSTEE INC. to avoid delays in issuing the final deed. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855)986-9342 Sale line or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault. com using the file number assigned to this case 1708186CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/24/2017. Trustee Sales Information: 855-986- 9342, www.superiordefault.com 650 N. Rose Dr #147, Placentia, CA 92870 Seaside Trustee Inc., P.O. Box 2676, Ventura, CA 93014. By: J. Weber, Authorized Signer (10/26/17, 11/02/17, 11/09/17 TS#1708186CA SDI-8143) LIEN SALE 11/13/17 10AM AT 2456 TELLER ROAD, NEWBURY PARK CA. 13 NISSAN LIC# 6YZP508 VIN# 3N1CN7AP3DL845830. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17. T.S. No.: 9987-4689 TSG Order No.: 8697344 A.P.N.: 071-0-152-030 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 07/25/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NBS Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 07/28/2006 as Document No.: 20060728-0159018, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: SANDRA LEA GRASS, A SINGLE WOMAN , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 11/28/2017 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 195 CEDAR STREET, VENTURA, CA 93001 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $644,553.89 (Estimated) as of 11/17/2017. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916- 939-0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting. com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9987-4689. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NBS Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 800-766- 7751 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www.nationwideposting. com or Call: 916-939-0772. NBS Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0319221 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 11/02/2017, 11/09/2017, 11/16/2017

T.S. No.: 1708152CA Loan No.: 200021612 A.P.N.: 511-0-101- 360 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE SECTION 2923.3(a), THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION REFERENCED BELOW IS NOT ATTACHED TO THE RECORDED COPY OF THIS DOCUMENT BUT ONLY TO THE COPY PROVIDED TO THE TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/8/2003. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state of national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Ubaldo Garcia and Edelmira Garcia. Duly Appointed Trustee: Seaside Trustee Inc., Recorded 8/20/2003 as Instrument No. 20030820-0316724, in book XX, page, XX of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California. Date of Sale: 11/28/2017 Time: 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the Main Entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $235,880.38. Street Address or other common designation of real property: 299-301 Moorpark Ave, Mooorpark, CA 93021 A.P.N.: 511-0-101-360. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: We request certified funds at sale be payable directly to SEASIDE TRUSTEE INC. to avoid delays in issuing the final deed. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855)986-9342 Sale line or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefaultcom using the file number assigned to this case 1708152CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 10/26/2017. Trustee Sales Information: 855-986-9342, www. superiordefault.com 650 N. Rose Dr #147, Placentia, CA 92870 Seaside Trustee Inc., P.O. Box 2676, Ventura, CA 93014. By: J. Weber, Authorized Signer (11/2/17, 11/09/17, 11/16/17 TS#1708152caCA SDI-8197)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.56a and California Commercial Code Section 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country (Warehouse) at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check payable to Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country, payable at time of sale, on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at 9:00 AM at the following location: 1550 Rory Lane, Space 144, Simi Valley, CA 93063. Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an ìas isî, ìwhere isî basis. Upon sale, the mobilehome must be removed from the Premises. The property which will be sold is described as follows: MANUFACTURER: Unknown TRADENAME: Broadmore YEAR: 2013 H.C.D. DECAL NO.: AAB7803 SERIAL NO.: 1662B020285S0699. The current location of the subject property is: 1550 Rory Lane, Space 144, Simi Valley, CA 93063. The public auction will be made to satisfy the lien for storage of the abovedescribed property that was deposited by Guy Devers, The Estate of John J. Devers / John J. Devers, The Estate of Joan Devers / Joan Devers with Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the date of the public sale, is $9,589.66. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: November 2, 2017 HART, KING By: Ryan J. Egan Authorized Agent for Simi Oaks, LLC dba Simi Country Contact: Julie Veliz (714) 432-8700 (11/02/17, 11/09/17 IFS# 3919)

NOTICE OF LIEN SALE

Notice is HEREBY given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700- 21716 of the Business & Professions Code of the California Self-Service Storage Facilities Act, Section 2328 of the UCC, Section 535 of the Penal Code and provisions of the Civil Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 17th day of November 2017, at 9:00 A.M, on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A Vineyard Self Storage at 3500 E. Vineyard Ave. in Oxnard, CA in the County of Ventura:

1085 Joshua Alfaro

247 Nancy Doreo

3011 Martha Fausto

9107 Martha Fausto

3027 Vanessa Guerrero

3059 Juan Carlos Arceo

3097 Veronica Madrigal

3108 Sarah Murphy

3158 John Jimenez

3196 Michael A. Garcia

554 Carlos Rico

6113 Carlos Rico

6114 Carlos Rico

6115 Carlos Rico

7101 Quirino Alcantar

8273 Joseph Madueno

3028 Andre Aaron

Property to be sold is misc. household gds, appliances, furn., electronics, tool box, boxes, clothing, bikes, toys, bgs, bxs & misc. personal contents. Purchases must be paid in cash only. Items sold as is where is. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Further terms at sale. Auctioneer: O’Brien’s Lien Service, Bond# 14663730099, RS 47399. Tel: 951-681-4113 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

LIEN SALE

Dave’s Towing Service, 890 West Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 11/17/2017: 15-YAMA License: NONE / CA Vin: JYARN39Y9FA000466. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17.

LEGAL-PUBLIC-NOTICE

-AND –

NOTICE- AT- LARGE

-OF Commercial Registry Filing, UCC-1 Financing Statement / Lien, File number 170119-0921000, date of filing 01-19-2017, in the State of Maryland (as if fully set forth and incorporated herein by reference). Therefore, Actual and Constructive Notice is given on the Liened Property of Secured Party Eric-Ellis: Dyer. All actions or proceedings, processesadministrative or otherwise, that I did not enter into knowingly, willingly and voluntarily, with full disclosure of all pertinent facts; all contracts that I did not enter into with a meeting of the mind, with a signature binding both parties, and I am forced to perform under such a contract, is intentional injury to me and is actionable. When I, Eric-Ellis: Dyer, a Man, am forced-tricked-manipulatedintimidated- coerced-or by means of fraud-to perform against my will as the Accommodation Party or Surety for the legal fiction, artificial person, presumptive person, corporate person ERIC ELLIS DYER–DYER, ERIC ELLIS–ERIC E. DYER, when the recorded Public Record is evidence rebutting those assumptions / presumptions, such actions are intentionally injurious to me and are actionable. I do not consent or volunteer, and I waive the compelled benefits. I reserve the right to make any injured Man or Woman whole, upon their verbal testimony that I have caused an injury. This, my freewill, act and deed. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

NOTICE OF PENDING LIEN SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to section 1998 of the civil code, State of California, the undersigned will sell at the public auction by competitive bidding on the 15th day of November, 2017 at 11:30AM where said property has been stored and located at CITIZENS SELF STORAGE, 269 Aviador Street, Camarillo, CA County of Ventura, The Abandoned goods, Chattles of personal property in the part below in the matters of:

Unit F33 – Generator? Miscellaneous. Landlord reserves the right to bid at the sale. Cash only and removed day of sale. Sale subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement. Auction conducted by J. Michael’s Auction, Inc. State Bond #142295787 Phone # 714- 996-4881. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Lien Sale per California Self Storage Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell items at www.storagetreasures. com sale by competitive bidding ending on November 17, 2017 at 12:00 PM. Where said property has been stored and which are located at Golden State Storage, 161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California 93036 County of Ventura, State of California, are the following units:

Roberto Estrada – Gas Edger, Welder 140HD, Side-by-Side Refrigerator, 2 Flat Screen TV’s, Casio Keyboard, Entertainment Center, 8ft A-Frame Ladder, 2 Dressers, Large Cook Pot, VR Headset, Epson All-in-One Computer, Tackle Box, Computer Chair, Shovel, Various Furniture, 15+ Boxes of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items

Ronald E Robinson – 4 Desks, 2 Wooden File Cabinets, Wooden Display Case, 3 Metal Cabinets, Safe, Metal Shelving Unit, 2 Shadow Boxes, Merchandise Rack, Magazine Rack, CD / DVD / GAMES, Expandable Garment Rack, 3 Office Chairs, Miscellaneous Items

Briana Rendon – Wood Bed Frame, King Leather Head Board, Kenmore Refrigerator, Futon Frame, Mattress, 2 Box Springs, Miscellaneous Items

Martin Flores-Ulloa – Radio Flyer Wagon, 3+ Faux Stone Blocks, Various Furniture, 2+ Lamps, Head Board & Foot Board, Glass Table Top, Home DÈcor Items, Miscellaneous Items

Jesus Casillas – Denon Audio Receiver, Luggage, Tailgate Rack, Toaster Oven, Mirrored Shelves, Various Electronics, Dresser, Skateboard, Camping Equipment, Home Decor Items, Various Furniture, 10+ Boxes of Unknown, Miscellaneous Items.

Purchases must be paid at the time of sale with Cash only. All purchases are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of sale. Company reserves the right to refuse any online bids. Dated November 2 & November 9, 2017. Auction by www.storagetreasures.com Phone: 855-722-8853. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING PROPOSALS

(BIDS) [ADVERTISEMENT

FOR PROPOSALS (BIDS)]

Sealed Proposals (Bids) will be received by the undersigned in the Bid Box at the Department Of Airports, Camarillo Airport, 555 Airport Way, Camarillo, CA, (i.e. Administration offices, 2nd floor lobby) until 3:00 P.M. on TUESDAY the 21st day of NOVEMBER, 2017, for Camarillo Airport-TAXIWAY A PAVEMENT REPAIR, Specification No. DOA 18-04, which consists of:

• The removal of approximately 1,700 SY of deteriorated (E) AC Pavement and subgrade materials on Taxiway A.

• The installation of (N) geogrid.

• The construction (N) aggregate base and AC Pavement section.

• The application of (N) Pavement Markings and appurtenant work.

NOTE

1. The work area covers portions on either side of the Taxiway A “Hold Short Line”. Work on the south side of Taxiway A “Hold Short Line” is outside of the Runway Safety Area and may proceed during normal working hours.

2. Work on the north side of Taxiway A “Hold Short Line” is inside the Runway Safety Area and may only be accomplished during an Airport Closure. Airport Closure periods are allowed between the hours of 10:00 P.M. and 6:00 A.M. 3. Work must be completed between 7:00 A.M. Monday and 6:00 AM. Friday of the same week.

The estimated cost of construction for the project is: $230,750

A Pre-Bidding Conference will be held on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. in the Department of Airports, Administrative Offices Conference Room, 555 Airport Way – Suite B, Camarillo, CA 93010.

• The meeting will be held for the purpose of providing information on Proposal / Bidding requirements, and for answering any questions concerning the Project. None of the information transmitted at this meeting is to be construed in any way to modify the Plans and / or Specifications. Any modifications deemed necessary based on discussions held at the Pre-Bidding Conference will be forwarded to all Plan Holders as an Addendum. Proposals (Bids) will be publicly opened after said time.

The Plans, Specifications and Proposal forms for this project are filed in the office of the undersigned and are by reference made a part of this Notice. Said documents may be obtained at CyberCopy, 3020 Sherwin Avenue, Suite D, Ventura, CA 93003 for $6.00 including tax, which is not refundable. (Add $14.00 for shipping).

NOTE: Proposal document (Bid Form) may be viewed @ www.cybercopyusa.com. For general information concerning Proposal document (Bid Form), call CyberCopy @ (805) 642-3292. For technical questions concerning the bidding documents call 805- 388-4205/4321. PLEASE DO NOT CALL THE UNDERSIGNED.

APWA-AGC Standard Specifications for Public Works Construction, 2015 Edition, referred to by the Specifications, are available from BNI Publications Inc., Vista, CA @ www.BNIBooks/BNIPublications. Proposals (Bids) must be submitted on the Proposal document (Bid Form) furnished. Each Proposal (Bid) must be accompanied by a Bid Guarantee (Bid Bond) in the amount of not less than 10% of the amount Proposed (Bid), PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and guaranteeing that the Proposer or Bidder will enter into a Contract in accordance with the terms of the Proposal document (Bid Form) if award is made them. The Bid Guarantee shall be in one of the following forms: a Bid Bond written by an admitted surety insurer on the form included with the Proposal document (Bid Form), a cashier’s check drawn by a National bank, a check certified by a National bank or cash. An electronically transmitted copy (FAX) of the Bid Bond form included in the Proposal document (Bid Form) may be used, but the form must have the original signatures of the principal and surety. A FAX of the completed Bid Bond will not be accepted.

Contractor Registration Requirement

No Contractor or Subcontractor may be listed on a Proposal (Bid) for a public works project unless registered with the Department of Industrial Relations pursuant to Labor Code, Section 1725.5 [i.e. with limited exceptions from this requirement for Proposal (Bid) purposes only under Labor Code, Section 1771.1(a)]. Information is available at: http://www.dir.ca.gov/public-works/PublicWorksSB854FAQ.html Bidders shall have a Class A California Contractors license at the time of Contract award. The Proposer or Bidder to whom award is made will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the amount of 100% of the Contract price. In accordance with Section 22300 of the Public Contract Code, securities may be substituted for funds withheld. The determinations of prevailing rates of wages made by the State of California for Ventura County are available on the Internet @ http://www.access.gpo.gov/davisbacon/allstates.html. Proposers or Bidders who do not have access to the Internet may obtain a copy of the State Prevailing Rates of Wages by contacting the Department of Airports at (805) 388-4205. The Contractor must post copies of the prevailing wage schedule at each job site.

Dated this 3rd day of November, 2017.

Todd L. McNamee, A.A.E.

Director of Airports.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

Summons

NOTICE TO BIRTH FATHER ARIZONA REVISED STATUTE §8-106(G) TO: DILLON (LAST NAME UNKNOWN), KYLE (LAST NAME UNKNOWN), AND ANY AND ALL JOHN DOE(S)

Pursuant to A.R.S. §8-106(G), notice is given to DILLON (LAST NAME UNKNOWN), KYLE (LAST NAME UNKNOWN), AND ANY AND ALL JOHN DOE(S) that you have been identified by SAMANTHA JANDA, of Ajo, Arizona, as the potential father(s) of Not Named Janda, (a.k.a. Baby Girl Janda), (a.k.a. BabyGSamantha Janda), born on September 30, 2017.

You, DILLON (LAST NAME UNKNOWN), KYLE (LAST NAME UNKNOWN), AND ANY AND ALL JOHN DOE(S), have been named as the potential biological father(s) of this child. You are informed of the following: 1. The natural mother, SAMANTHA JANDA, is planning to place her child for adoption through Adoption Choices of Arizona.

2. Under Arizona law, A.R.S. §8-106 and A.R.S. §8-107 you have the right, if you are the biological father of this child, to consent or withhold your consent to the proposed adoption.

3. Your written consent to the adoption is irrevocable once you sign it.

4. You have the right to seek custody of the child.

5. In the event that you wish to assert parental rights to the child described above, and/or if you wish to withhold your consent to the proposed adoption plan, your obligations are as follows:

A. If paternity has not been established, you must initiate a paternity action pursuant to title 25, chapter 6, article 1, and serve upon the mother the paternity action within thirty (30) days of completion of service of this Notice.

B. You have the obligation to proceed to judgment in the paternity action.

7. Once paternity is established, you must begin providing financial support for the child, and if paternity is not established until after the child is born, you may be responsible for past support. [A.R.S. §25-809(A)]

8. If you do not file a paternity action and do not serve upon the mother your paternity action within thirty (30) days after completion of service of this Notice and proceed to judgment in the paternity action, you are barred from bringing or maintaining any action to assert any interest in the child.

9. The Indian Child Welfare Act may supersede the Arizona Revised Statutes regarding this adoption and paternity, if applicable to this adoption.

10. For purposes of service of a paternity action, service may be made on the mother by serving Adoption Choices of Arizona, c/o Philip (Jay) McCarthy, Jr., Esq., McCarthyWeston, PLLC, 508 North Humphreys Street, Flagstaff, Arizona 86001.

11. THIS IS A LEGAL NOTICE. YOU MAY WISH TO CONTACT AN ATTORNEY TO ASSIST YOU IN RESPONDING TO THIS NOTICE. You may obtain further information by contacting Philip (Jay) McCarthy, Jr., McCarthyWeston, PLLC, 508 North Humphreys Street, Flagstaff, Arizona 86001, telephone number (928) 779-4252. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17, 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) CASE NO. 56-2016-00487839-CL-PA-VTA PLAINTIFF: John Mark Danch DEFENDANT: Miguel Angel Luna To: Miguel Angel Luna Plaintiff: John Mark Danch seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows: General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of $20,000.00. Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $1,740.000. Future medical expenses (to date) $ 2,500.00 Punitive damages: Plaintiff reserves the right to seek punitive damages in the amount of: $24,240.00 when pursuing a judgment in the suit filed against you. Date: October 5, 2017. /s/ Christopher Danch, Attorney at Law, State Bar No. 96383, 16200 Maricopa Highway, Ojai, CA 93023, 805-640-8534. Attorney for Plaintiff. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. (NUMERO DEL CASO): 56-2017-00494774-CU-BC-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): MIGUEL CRUZ; MICHAEL BRIAN; MS BRIAN BUILDERS; ED K. BASSEY, ESQ.; and Does 1 through 25, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): Law Office Of Ball & Yorke. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Allen R. Ball, Esq. (Bar# 124088), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003. Fax No.: (805) 642- 4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177. DATE: (Fecha): APR 04 2017. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Jill Kaminski, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17, 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) CASE NO. 56-2017-00494774-CU-BC-VTA PLAINTIFF: Law Office of Ball & Yorke DEFENDANT: Miguel Cruz To: Miguel Cruz Plaintiff: Law Office of Ball & Yorke seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows: Special damages: Other: Contract Damages – Attorney fees $7,299.00. Other: Costs – $ 1,656.00 Punitive damages: Plaintiff reserves the right to seek punitive damages in the amount of: $16,000.00 when pursuing a judgment in the suit filed against you. Date: October 5, 2017. /s/ Allen R. Ball, Esq. (Bar# 120340), LAW OFFICE OF BALL & YORKE, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003, Telephone: (805) 642-5177, Fax: (805) 642-4622. Attorney for Plaintiff. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/12/17 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. (Numero del Caso): 56-2017-00498975-CL-BC-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): DONALD J. ADDISON; AND DOES 1-10, INCLUSIVE.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): C STREET HEALTH ASSOCIATES LLC D/B/A GLENWOOD CARE CENTER.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Robert C. Shephard, Ensign Services, Inc. 27101 Puerta Real, Ste 450. Mission Viejo, CA (949) 487-9500 DATE:(Fecha): JUL 14 2017. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By Elizabeth Muller, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. (Numero del Caso): 56-2017-00496371-CU-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT(AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Hadley Elizabeth Brown; Tina White; and Does 1 to 25.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTA DEMANDADO EL DEMANDANTE): Guillermo Rosales Perez. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money and property may be taken from you without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Brett Yorke, Esq (Bar# 289353), Law Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003. Fax No.: (805) 642- 4622, Phone No.: (805) 642-5177. DATE: (Fecha): MAY 11 2017. /s/: Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer and Clerk(Secretario), By Jill Kaminski, Deputy (Adjunto). [Seal]. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death) CASE NO. 56-2017-00496371-CU-PA-VTA

PLAINTIFF: Guillermo Rosales Perez

DEFENDANT: Hadley Elizabeth Brown and Tina White

To: Hadley Elizabeth Brown

Plaintiff: Guillermo Rosales Perez seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering and inconvenience in the amount of $300,000.00.

Special damages: Medical expenses (to date) $10,000.00 Future medical expenses (present value) $2,000.00 Loss of earnings (to date) $20,000.00 Loss of future earning capacity (present value) $10,000.00

Property damage: $16,000.00

Date: July 6, 2017.

/s/ Brian Yorke, Esq. LAW OFFICE OF BALL & YORKE, 1001 Partridge Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA 93003, Telephone: (805) 642-5177, Fax: (805) 642-4622. Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF WILLIAM JOHN RYAN, JR., DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00502427-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: WILLIAM JOHN RYAN, JR. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: NANCY P. RYAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: NANCY P. RYAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: November 22, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Kymberley E. Peck (SBN 276212), Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, (805) 659-6800. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;, 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF DONALD E. SILVERMAN, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00501969-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: DONALD E. SILVERMAN. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: GWEN J. SILVERMAN AND BARRY F. SILVERMAN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: GWEN J. SILVERMAN AND BARRY F. SILVERMAN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/9/17 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: J. Virginia Peiser, ARCHER NORRIS, PLC, 2033 North Main Street, Suite 800, Walnut Creek, CA 94596, (Telephone): (925) 930-6600. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 10/19/17, 10/26/17 and 11/2/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF BRIAN J. MCCORMICK, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00502469-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: BRIAN J. MCCORMICK A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JEAN F. MCCORMICK in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JEAN F. MCCORMICK be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/09/2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Robert M. Baskin, LAW OFFICE OF ROBERT M. BASKIN, 1849 Knoll Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658- 1000.. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;, 10/26/17, 11/2/17 and 11/9/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF KARENA G. ANTRIM also known as KARENA GAY ANTRIM, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00503241-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: KARENA G. ANTRIM also known as KARENA GAY ANTRIM A Petition for Probate has been filed by: FREDERICK D. ANTRIM in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: FREDERICK D. ANTRIM be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: December 7, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Sasha L. Collins, SBN #297122, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-482- 2282. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17 and 11/16/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF STEPHEN DOUGLAS HARTIN, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00502832-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: STEPHEN DOUGLAS HARTIN A Petition for Probate has been filed by: KATHLEEN HARTIN in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: KATHLEEN HARTIN be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: November 30, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. 21. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: FREDERICK ROSENDMUND, Law Office of Frederick Rosenmund, 2816 Rice Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93033, (805) 486-2500. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17 and 11/16/17.