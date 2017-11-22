Fict. Business Names

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171024-10020711-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THEAGENCY, 55 South Glenn Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, Bill Hamilton, Inc., 55 South Glenn Drive, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 01/01/95. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Bill Hamilton, Inc., Heidi Hayes, Heidi Hayes, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171010-10019870-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) BETTER WORLD GRANT WRITERS, 2) THE SOUND OF RESISTANCE, 345 W. Center Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Rachel Morris, 345 W. Center Street, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 9-22- 17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rachel Morris, Rachel Morris. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 10, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171023-10020673-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) AVENUE OF DREAMERS, 2) DAWN AND THOUGHT, 3) BRAND NEW HOURS, 4) AUDACIOUS DREAM, 980 Winfield St., Newbury Park, CA 91320, CA County, THO MONG NGO, 980 Winfield St., Newbury Park, CA 91320. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 1. 10/23/17; 2. 10/23/17; 3. 10/23/17; 4. 10/23/17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ THO MONG NGO, THO MONG NGO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171023-10020614-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CAMEOS PET SALON AND DOGGIE DAY CARE AND PET GUARDIAN SHIELD, 2494 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, CA, Thomas Crenshaw Richardson, 2470 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001, Carrie Deanne Richardson, 2470 Pierpont Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Thomas Crenshaw Richardson, Thomas Crenshaw Richardson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171026-10020902-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BEAR NATION FITNESS, 5112 Hidden Vista Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, Eudale Jackson, 5112 Hidden Vista Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Miranda Rodriguez, 5112 Hidden Vista Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is conducted by: Copartners. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Eudale Jackson, Eudale Jackson. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171024-10020731-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: IMT RANCHO SERRANO TOWNHOMES, 166 North Rancho road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: Delaware, BPP Alphabet MF Rancho Serrano LLC, 233 South Wacker Drive, 42nd Floor, Chicago, IL 60606. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: May 24, 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ BPP Alphabet MF Rancho Serrano LLC, Monte Huber, Monte Huber, EVP-CFO. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171018-10020440-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: BALL PARTS R&D, 241 Frances St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Ball, Joshua T., 241 Frances St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10.18.17. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ball, Joshua T., Joshua T. Ball. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 18, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20171018-10020407-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ANIMAL HOSPITAL OF THOUSAND OAKS. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 1772F Avenida de Los Arboles, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: September 20, 2016. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20160920-10018050-0. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Elizabeth A. Lusk, 2875 Queens Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250- 6277). /s/ Elizabeth A. Lusk, Elizabeth A. Lusk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171004-10019571-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: YOU NAILED IT CONSTRUCTION, 98 East Center St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Miguel Ramirez, 418 N. 13th Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060, Victor Mares, 98 East Center St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Victor Mares, Victor Mares. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 4, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171027-10020985-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KING FINANCIAL ACADEMY, 438 Calle San Pablo Suite G, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, Geoffrey W. King, 1659 Pierside Lane, Camarillo, CA 93010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/27/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Geoffrey W. King, Geoffrey W. King. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 27, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171026-10020882-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) CHASE HOMES AND LAND, 2) CHASE HOMES & LAND , 802 Gardner Ave., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Daniel Charles Chase, 802 Gardner Ave., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Daniel Charles Chase, Daniel Chase. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171026-10020894-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SIMI VALLEY FIT BODY BOOT CAMP, 2908 Cochran St., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, DC Fit Club, LLC, 19853 Leadwell St., Winnetka, CA 91306. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DC Fit Club, LLC, David Cortez, David Cortez, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/9/17, 11/16/17, 11/22/17 and 11/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171026-10020909-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REVERSE EXCHANGE SERVICES, 2) SCES, 3) SCRES, 474 Park Cottage Place, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, Southern California Exchange Services, LLC, 474 Park Cottage Place, Camarillo, CA 93012. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Southern California Exchange Services, LLC, Megan Destito, Megan Lennox Destito, Manager. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/9/17, 11/16/17, 11/22/17 and 11/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171023-10020666-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MINERAL EDGE, 6359 Whipporwill St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, German Eugenio Villegas-Cruz, 6359 Whipporwill St., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s German Eugenio Villegas-Cruz, German Eugenio Villegas-Cruz. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/9/17, 11/16/17, 11/22/17 and 11/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171102-10021463-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GOOD TO GO JUICE, 2557 Cortez Rd., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Mike Sharpe, 550 Forest Park Blvd., #117B, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/26/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Mike Sharpe, Mike Sharpe. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 2, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/9/17, 11/16/17, 11/22/17 and 11/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171026-10020956-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ROCKY TRAILER VILLAGE, 6502 Katherine Road, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, LES K. WAGNER, TRUSTEE, 215 3rd Street #201, Santa Monica, CA 90405. This business is conducted by: A Trust. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ LES K. WAGNER, TRUSTEE of the Les K. Wagner Trust Created under The James W. Wagner Trust Dated October 19, 2011, Les K. Wagner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 26, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/9/17, 11/16/17, 11/22/17 and 11/30/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171030-10021086-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ALLIED PLUMBING-MECHANICAL, 293 Rancho Dr., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CALIFORNIA, SCHEINERT, INC., 293 Rancho Dr., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 04-01-1998. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ SCHEINERT, INC., Kathryn Scheinert. Kathryn Scheinert, Sec/Treas. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 30, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/9/17, 11/16/17, 11/22/17 and 11/30/17.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20171103-10021503-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ATA BLACK BELT ACADEMY. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 300 Bunsen Avenue, Suite G, Ventura, CA 93003. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 12/14/2016. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20161214100235900. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. Kerry Lynne Regano, 965 Murdock Lane, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ Kerry Lynne Regano, Kerry Regano. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171023-10020690-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: NANCI KELLEY INTERIORS, 3107 Hilltop Dr., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Nanci Kelley, 3107 Hilltop Dr., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: Jan. 6, 2003. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Nanci Kelley, Nanci Kelley, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 23, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171103-10021497-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LOU’S HELPING HAND, 436 Howard Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Louie D. Jimenez, 436 Howard Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Louie D. Jimenez, Louie D. Jimenez. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 3, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171107-10021782-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ER805, 11457 Nardo St., Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, Edgar Rivera, 11457 Nardo St., Ventura, CA 93004. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Edgar Rivera, Edgar Rivera. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171109-10021869-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MAKE YOUR MARK WEB DESIGN, 4966 Barnard St., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Gregory Slocum, 4966 Barnard St., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/9/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Gregory Slocum, Greg Slocum, Gregory Slocum, Owner. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 9, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171113-10021983-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: GATESHEAD BAY CONSTRUCTION, 684 Deodar Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Adam Michael Warren, 684 Deodar Ave., Oxnard, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/13/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Adam Warren, Adam Warren. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171107-10021729-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CIRCLE K 5200, 3506 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: CA, VSKY LLC, 116 E. Andrix St., Monterey Park, CA 91755. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ VSKY LLC, Kevin Choi, Kevin Choi, President. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 7, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171108-10021821-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WOODCRAFT, 3860 Main Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: NEVADA, [N] SITE VENTURES, LLC, 618 South 11th Street, Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89101. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11/3/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ [N]SITE VENTURES, LLC, C. Wagner, Cheryl Wagner, Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171024-10020763-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: 1) HEIRLOOM BAKING CO, 2) GRAND PROVISIONS CATERING, 6233 Bristol Rd., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Christine Tarango, 6233 Bristol Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Christine Tarango, Christine Tarango. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: October 24, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171113-10021975-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: LUXE BEAUTY CO., 305 N. Lantana St., Suite 209, Cmarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County, Rachel Michelle Latour, 3042 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 11-13-2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Rachel Michelle Latour, Rachel Latour. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171108-10021807-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WOOD INSPIRE, 57 N. Ann St. #101, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Lalita Segal, 57 N. Ann St. #101, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Lalita Segal, Lalita Segal. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 8, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17, 11/22/17, 11/30/17 and 12/7/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171114-10022140-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: THE CHOP SHOP BARBERSHOP, 154 Orange Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Matthew Louis Lopez Laurel, 154 Orange Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Matthew Louis Lopez Laurel, Matthew Louis Lopez Laurel. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/22/17, 11/30/17, 12/7/17 and 12/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171113-10022031-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: WATERSIDE RESTAURANT & WINE BAR, 3500 S. Harbor Blv #1-111, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization: California, WATERSIDE, LLC, 1510 Anchors Way Drive, Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 10/01/2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ WATERSIDE, LLC, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, Chrysilios Chrysiliou, Managing Member. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 13, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/22/17, 11/30/17, 12/7/17 and 12/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171117-10022379-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: J & H AUTO ELECTRIC REBUILDER, 1209 Commercial Aver., Suite A, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County, Joaquin Romero, 11342 Emelita St., North Hollywood, CA 91601. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 2003. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Joaquin Romero, Joaquin Romero. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 17, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/22/17, 11/30/17, 12/7/17 and 12/14/17.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20171114-10022149-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: ABOVE AERIAL MEDIA, 3057 Camino Graciosa, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County, Jaime Sarte Jr., 3057 Camino Graciosa, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: JAN. 2017. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s Jaime Sarte Jr., Jaime Sarte Jr. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on: November 14, 2017. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/22/17, 11/30/17, 12/7/17 and 12/14/17.

Legal Notices

LEGAL-PUBLIC-NOTICE

-AND –

NOTICE- AT- LARGE

-OF Commercial Registry Filing, UCC-1 Financing Statement / Lien, File number 170119-0921000, date of filing 01-19-2017, in the State of Maryland (as if fully set forth and incorporated herein by reference). Therefore, Actual and Constructive Notice is given on the Liened Property of Secured Party Eric-Ellis: Dyer. All actions or proceedings, processesadministrative or otherwise, that I did not enter into knowingly, willingly and voluntarily, with full disclosure of all pertinent facts; all contracts that I did not enter into with a meeting of the mind, with a signature binding both parties, and I am forced to perform under such a contract, is intentional injury to me and is actionable. When I, Eric-Ellis: Dyer, a Man, am forced-tricked-manipulatedintimidated- coerced-or by means of fraud-to perform against my will as the Accommodation Party or Surety for the legal fiction, artificial person, presumptive person, corporate person ERIC ELLIS DYER–DYER, ERIC ELLIS–ERIC E. DYER, when the recorded Public Record is evidence rebutting those assumptions / presumptions, such actions are intentionally injurious to me and are actionable. I do not consent or volunteer, and I waive the compelled benefits. I reserve the right to make any injured Man or Woman whole, upon their verbal testimony that I have caused an injury. This, my freewill, act and deed. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/2/17, 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

CA1700280880 FHA/VA/PMI No.: 0483725362 APN: 215-0-142-185 Property Address: 1148 VAQUERO CIRCLE OXNARD, CA 93030 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/18/2004. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 11/30/2017 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 03/29/2004, as Instrument No. 20040329-0078961, in book , page , , of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: ARMANDO C MAGANA AND GLORIA C MAGANA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 215-0-142-185 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1148 VAQUERO CIRCLE, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $279,488.63. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939-0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting. com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1700280880 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939-0772NPP0319195 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 11/09/2017, 11/16/2017, 11/22/2017

T.S. No.: 9948-2548 TSG Order No.: 730-1700033-70 A.P.N.: 201- 0-380-035 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 08/23/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. NBS Default Services, LLC, as the duly appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded 08/30/2007 as Document No.: 20070830- 00169137-0, of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by: ROBERTO HERNANDEZ AND ANGELICA E. HERNANDEZ, HUSBAND AND WIFE AND MAYRA A. ESCOBAR, A SINGLE WOMAN ALL AS JOINT TENANTS , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and state, and as more fully described in the above referenced Deed of Trust. Sale Date & Time: 12/07/2017 at 11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 220 EAST SEVENTH STREET, OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made in an “AS IS” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $121,692.48 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. It is possible that at the time of sale the opening bid may be less than the total indebtedness due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call, 916-939- 0772 for information regarding the trustee’s sale or visit this Internet Web site, www.nationwideposting. com, for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, T.S.# 9948-2548. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. NBS Default Services, LLC 301 E. Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach, CA 90802 800-766-7751 For Trustee Sale Information Log On To: www. nationwideposting.com or Call: 916- 939-0772. NBS Default Services, LLC, Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate This communication is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. However, if you have received a discharge of the debt referenced herein in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is not an attempt to impose personal liability upon you for payment of that debt. In the event you have received a bankruptcy discharge, any action to enforce the debt will be taken against the property only. NPP0319536 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 11/16/2017, 11/22/2017, 11/30/2017

APN: 225-0-100-155 TS No: CA07000583-17-1 TO No: 170301292-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED June 13, 2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On January 9, 2018 at 11:00 AM, at the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on June 20, 2006 as Instrument No. 20060620-0130370, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by DAVID KEELER, AN UNMARRIED MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor of FINANCIAL FREEDOM SENIOR FUNDING CORPORATION, A SUBSIDIARY OF INDYMAC BANK, F.S.B. as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3452 OLDS ROAD, OXNARD, CA 93033 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $309,182.68 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call In Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address listed below for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA07000583-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 7, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA07000583-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone: 949- 252-8300 TDD: 866-660-4288 Stephanie Hoy, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.insourcelogic. com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 35345, Pub Dates: 11/16/2017, 11/22/2017, 11/30/2017, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE

OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

Pursuant to the California Self Service Storage Facility Act (B & P Code 21700 et seq.), the undersigned will sell at public auction at November, 30th at 1:30PM located at 900 East Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme, California 93041 of the following tenants:

William Scales: Popcorn machine, 2 cases, mini generator, mini bike and speakers. Marissa Valle: 3 computers, 4 tires and speakers.

Jason Cephas: Large generator, Toolbox, Chair and 20 boxes.

Paul Kapetanopoulos: Books, Radios, File cabinets and 60 boxes.

Lucio Pertile: Fridge, Furniture, Household goods, Cooler and Tools.

Miguel Mares: Household goods, Ladder, furniture, Speakers and 60 boxes.

Owners reserve the right to bid at the sale. Purchases may only be made in cash. All goods are sold “As Is” and are subject to prior cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated this November, 9th 2017. Channel Islands Self Storage, Phone# (805) 488-3886, Fax# (805) 488-0733. Auctioneer: James O’Brien Bond #R519468. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

APN: 139-0-371-105 TS No: CA08000791-17-1 TO No: 12- 0119162-04 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The above statement is made pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)(1). The Summary will be provided to Trustor(s) and/ or vested owner(s) only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d) (2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED April 21, 2005. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On December 14, 2017 at 09:00 AM, Auction. com Room, Four Points by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura, CA 93001, MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps, as the duly Appointed Trustee, under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust recorded on April 29, 2005 as Instrument No. 20050429-0105159, of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, executed by ALEXANDER C. ZARAGOZA AND GRACE M. ZARAGOZA, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS, as Trustor(s), in favor of NEW CENTURY MORTGAGE CORPORATION as Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 2301 KENTIA STREET, OXNARD, CA 93036 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the Note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said Note(s), advances if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $298,003.17 (Estimated). However, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the Trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the property receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. Notice to Potential Bidders If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a Trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a Trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same Lender may hold more than one mortgage or Deed of Trust on the property. Notice to Property Owner The sale date shown on this Notice of Sale may be postponed one or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary, Trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about Trustee Sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call Auction.com at 800.280.2832 for information regarding the Trustee’s Sale or visit the Internet Web site address www.Auction. com for information regarding the sale of this property, using the file number assigned to this case, CA08000791-17-1. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: November 4, 2017 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps TS No. CA08000791-17-1 17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614 Phone:949-252-8300 TDD: 866- 660-4288 Myron Ravelo, Authorized Signatory SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ONLINE AT www. Auction.com FOR AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: Auction.com at 800.280.2832 Trustee Corps may be acting as a debt collector attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained may be used for that purpose.ISL Number 35442, Pub Dates: 11/22/2017, 11/30/2017, 12/07/2017, VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

T.S. No. 17-0320-11 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT ATTACHED: 注：本文件包含一个信息摘 要 참고사항: 본 첨부 문서 에 정보 요약서가 있습니다 NOTA: SE ADJUNTA UN RESUMEN DE LA INFORMACIÓN DE ESTE DOCUMENTO TALA: MAYROONG BUOD NG IMPORMASYON SA DOKUMENTONG ITO NA NAKALAKIP LUU Ý: KÈM THEO ÐÂY LÀ BAN TR”NH BÀY TÓM LUOC VETHÔNG TIN TRONG TÀI LIEU NÀY PLEASE NOTE THAT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE § 2923.3(d)(1) THE ABOVE STATEMENT IS REQUIRED TO APPEAR ON THIS DOCUMENT BUT PURSUANT TO CIVIL CODE ß 2923.3(a) THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE RECORDED OR PUBLISHED AND THE SUMMARY OF INFORMATION NEED ONLY BE MAILED TO THE MORTGAGOR OR TRUSTOR. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 6/12/2008. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: GLEN MESSER AND ANGELA MESSER HUSBAND AND WIFE AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP Duly Appointed Trustee: The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation Recorded 6/20/2008 as Instrument No. 20080620- 00097151-0 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, Street Address or other common designation of real property: 642 GREEN RIVER STREET #53 OXNARD, CA 93036 A.P.N.: 132- 0-252-255 Date of Sale: 12/14/2017 at 11:00 AM Place of Sale: At the main entrance to the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $283,470.25, estimated The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet Web site www.nationwideposting. com, using the file number assigned to this case 17-0320-11. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 11/6/2017 The Wolf Firm, A Law Corporation 2955 Main Street, 2nd Floor Irvine, California 92614 Foreclosure Department (949) 720- 9200 Sale Information Only: 916- 939-0772 www.nationwideposting. com Sindy Clements, Foreclosure Officer PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE WOLF FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. NPP0320082 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 11/22/2017, 11/30/2017, 12/07/2017

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 7th day of December, 2017 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures. com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Customer Name Unit #

Raul Murillo 078

Carlos Aguilera 282

Gloria Castro Garcia 587

Maria Chavez 461

Annalyn Elliot Workman 055

Theresa Frenes 107

Mark Goss 129

John Gutierrez 181A

Angela Hester 603

Claudia Ramirez 091

Admando Sanchez 231A

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Andasol Management, Inc., Bond#: 79183C. 310.647.9926. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/22/17 and 11/30/17.

LIEN SALE

Bob Carlson’s Towing, 1300 Fleet Ave Ventura, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am on 12/5/2017: 16-SUBA License: 7RYJ967 / CA Vin: 4S4BSADC2G3301368

Platinum Tow & Transport, 938 Verdulera St Camarillo, CA. To be sold at 10:00 am, on 12/5/2017: 01- DODG License: 4MLR916 / CA Vin: 2B3HD46R91H503447. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/22/17.

Summons

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NUMBER (Numero del Caso): 56-2017-00496017-CU-PA-VTA NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): FRANK BROWN, SHIRLEY BROWN and DOES 1 through 30,

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTA DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): MA GUADALUPE GUTIERREZ DE BARAJAS

NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/ selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responded dentro de 30 dias, la core puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su version. Lea la informacion a continuacion Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO despuès de que le entreguen esta citacion y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos de la corte y mas informacion en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo. ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentaci on, pida al secretario de la corte que le dè un formulario de exenci on de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podr quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisi on a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www. lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www. courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o ponièndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la ocrte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Daniel D. Castillo, Esq., GOLD COAST LAW, APC, 28355 Industry Drive, Suite 401, Valencia, CA 91355 DATE (Fecha): May 03, 2017 Michael D. Planet Clerk (Secretario), by Jill Kaminski, Deputy (Adjunto) (SEAL) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual defendant STATEMENT OF DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

To: FRANK BROWN

Plaintiff: MA GUADALUPE GUTIERREZ seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages Pain, suffering and inconvenience … $50,000

Special damages Medical expenses … $15,975 Future medical expenses … $Pending Date: November 1, 2017 Daniel D. Castillo, Esq.

STATEMENT OF DAMAGES (Personal Injury or Wrongful Death)

To: SHIRLEY BROWN

Plaintiff: MA GUADALUPE GUTIERREZ seeks damages in the above-entitled action, as follows:

General damages Pain, suffering and inconvenience … $50,000

Special damages Medical expenses … $15,975 Future medical expenses … $Pending Date: November 1, 2017 Daniel D. Castillo, Esq.

11/9, 11/16, 11/23, 11/30/17 CNS-3069020#

Probate

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF TROY BREWER; TROY GENE BREWER; TROY G. BREWER, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00503266-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: TROY BREWER; TROY GENE BREWER; TROY G. BREWER A Petition for Probate has been filed by: TODD EDWARD BREWER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: TODD EDWARD BREWER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/7/17 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: David E. Edsall, Esq., (SBN 252789), Edsall Law, A Professional Law Corporation, 751 Daily Drive Suite 325, Camarillo, CA 93010, Telephone No. (805) 484-9002, Fax No. (805) 482-1472. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARY BREWER; MARY SHELDON BREWER; MARY A. BREWER; MARY ANN BREWER, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00503272-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARY BREWER; MARY SHELDON BREWER; MARY A. BREWER; MARY ANN BREWER A Petition for Probate has been filed by: TODD EDWARD BREWER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA The Petition for Probate requests that: TODD EDWARD BREWER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/7/17 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: David E. Edsall, Esq., (SBN 252789), Edsall Law, A Professional Law Corporation, 751 Daily Drive Suite 325, Camarillo, CA 93010, Telephone No. (805) 484-9002, Fax No. (805) 482-1472. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF JEANNETTE F. MCKITTRICK, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00503304-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: JEANNETTE F. MCKITTRICK. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: ANDREW MCKITTRICK in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: ANDREW MCKITTRICK be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: December 13, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County Juvenile Court and Probate. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: ANDREW MCKITTRICK, 3019 Shadow Hill Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, 805- 492-6100. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF GEORGE HENRY NORTH, JR. aka GEORGE NORTH, DECEDENT CASE NO: 56-2017-00503223-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: GEORGE HENRY NORTH, JR. aka GEORGE NORTH A Petition for Probate has been filed by: RUSSELL WADE NORTH in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: RUSSELL WADE NORTH be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 11/30/2017 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: John B. Palley, 1555 River Park Drive, Suite 108, Sacramento, CA 95815, 916-920-5983. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/9/17, 11/16/17 and 11/22/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NO. P073688

NOTICE TO: (AVISO a) All Persons Known or Unknown Claiming Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Lien, Estate or Interest in the Real Property and Interest Described In the Complaint Adverse to Petitioner’s Title or Interest or Any Cloud on Petitioner’s Title Thereto; and Does 1 Through 20, inclusive

FROM: (De) Gary D. Leiper, Trustee of the Barnard Oil Trust:

ESTATE OF: (Herencia de) In the Matter of Barnard Oil Trust Hartman-Barnard Leases. A court proceeding has been started which may affect your interests in the estate. Read the document delivered with this Summons. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons is served on you to file at this court a typewritten response if you want to be heard by the court. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your typewritten response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to consider it. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose your right to participate in the proceeding or present your evidence. You will not receive another warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. It you do not know an attorney, you may call an attorney referral service or a legal aid office (listed in the phone book).

La corte ha comenzado a tramitar una accion judicial testamentaria que puede afectar sus intereses sucesorios. Lea el documento enviado con esta citacion judicial. Despues de que le entreguen esta citacion usted tiene un plazo de 30 DIAS CALENDARIOS para presenter en esta corte una respuesta escrita a maquina, si desea una audiencia ante la corte. Una carta o una llamada telefonica no le ofrecera proteccion; su respuesta escrita a maquina tiene que cumplir con las formalidades legales apropiadas si usted quiere que la corte considere su caso. Si usted no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder su derecho a participar en el proceso judicial o a presentar sus pruebas. Usted no recibira notificacion adicional por parte de la corte. Existen otros requisitos legales. Es posible que usted quiera llamar a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de referencia de abogados o a una oficina de ayuda legal (vea el directorio telefonico).

The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA, 4353 E. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, CA 93036.

The name, address and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la direccion y el numero de telèfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): David B. Shea (State Bar# 146708) Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP, 1050 South Kimball Road, Ventura, CA 93004, Telephone No.: (805) 659- 6800, Fax No.: (805) 659-6818. Date (Fecha): Summons issued OCT 19 2017. /S/: Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By A. Hall, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal]

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served on behalf of: Claimants to Interest in Real Property. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/9/17, 11/16/17, 11/22/17 and 11/30/17.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA NOTICE OF HEARING-DECEDENT’S ESTATE OR TRUST IN THE MATTER OF BARNARD OIL TRUST – HARTMAN TRUST CASE NO. P073688

This notice is required by law. This notice does not require you to appear in court, but you may attend the hearing if you wish.

NOTICE is given that: Gary D. Leiper, Trustee of the Barnard Oil Trust,

Petitioner has filed:

PETITION RE: Quiet Title and Declaratory Relief; Status Conference re: Issues to be Determined by Court Appointed Referee. You may refer to the filed documents for more information.

A HEARING on the matter will be held as follows: Date: December 14, 2017, Time: 9:00 am, Dept. J-6. Address of the court is: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, California 93036, and Juvenile Justice Center. DAVID B. SHEA (SBN 146708), FERGUSON CASE ORR PATERSON LLP, 1050 SOUTH KIMBALL ROAD, VENTURA, CA 93004, Telephone No.: (805) 659-6800, Fax No.: (805) 659-6818. Attorney for: Gary D. Leiper, Trustee of the Barnard Oil Trust, Petitioner.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/9/17, 11/16/17, 11/22/17 and 11/30/17.

SUPERIOR COURT FOR THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA In the Matter of the BARNARD OIL TRUST – HARTMAN – BARNARD LEASES, CREATED BY TRUST AGREEMENT DATED OCTOBER, 1977 Gary D. Leiper, Trustee of the Barnard Oil Trust, Petitioner,

V.

All Persons Known or Unknown Claiming Legal or Equitable Right Title, Lien, Estate or Interest in the Real Property and Interest Described in the Complaint Adverse to Plaintiffs Title or Interest, or Any Cloud on Plaintiffs Title Thereto; and Does 1 Through 20, inclusive, Respondents. Case No. P073688 NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the above-entitled action, Petition Re: Quiet Title and Declaratory Relief; concerning and affecting real property as described herein was commenced in the abovereferenced court on August 4, 2017, by Petitioner, Gary D. Leiper, Trustee of the Barnard Oil Trust against Respondents, All Persons Known or Unknown Claiming Legal or Equitable Right, Title, Lien, Estate or Interest in the Real Property. This action is now pending in the above-entitled court and concerns or affects real property located in Ventura County, California, and described as follows:

Assessor’s Parcel Number 063- 0-190-045 located in the County of Ventura, State of California, and the legal description as follows: Part of Subdivision “A” of Rancho Canada Larga, in the County of Ventura, State of California, as per map recorded in Book 1, page 35 of Miscellaneous Records, in the office of the County Recorder of said County, and describes as:

Beginning at an elder stake set in Line No. 11 of the final survey of said Rancho Canada Larga, at the Southeast corner of the land conveyed to C.R. Beal, by deed dated March 15, 1883, recorded in Book 12, page 294 of Deeds: thence, lst – South 84° 48’ West 18.17 chains to the Southwesterly corner of said land so conveyed to C.R. Beal, from which a point in the East line of Ventura Avenue bears North 85° 00’ West 20.50 chains distant; thence, 2nd-South 85° 00’ East 14.81 chains to a point in said Line No. 11 of said final survey, at the Northeast corner of the land conveyed to Mary C, Hartman by deed dated March 23, 1905, recorded in Book 96, page 343 of Deeds; thence, along said line No, 11, 3rd – North 47° 30’ East 4.06 chains to the point of beginning;

And alternatively as:

Portion of Tract A, Rancho Canada Larga, in the County of Ventura, State of California, as per map recorded in Book 1, Page 34 of Miscellaneous Records, in the Office of the County Recorder of said County, described as follows:

Lot 7 as per map recorded in Book 2, Page 27 of Records of Survey, in the Office of the County Recorder of said County.

Date: September 21, 2017.

FERGUSON CASE ORR PATERSON LLP, By: David B. Shea, 1050 SOUTH KIMBALL ROAD, VENTURA, CA 93004, Telephone No.: (805) 659- 6800, Fax No.: (805) 659-6818, Attorney for Gary D. Leiper.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 11/9/17, 11/16/17, 11/22/17 and 11/30/17.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: MAJ-BRITT ELSA FINNSTROM CASE NO. 56-2017-00503386-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of MAJBRITT ELSA FINNSTROM.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by RICHARD A. FINNSTROM in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that RICHARD A. FINNSTROM be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/13/17 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner JAMES E. COX – SBN #86810 JAMES E. COX, A PROFESSIONAL LAW CORPORATION 16133 VENTURA BLVD #855 ENCINO CA 91436 11/9, 11/16, 11/22/17 CNS-3068589#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: ELISABETH CECILE LEA PIERCE CASE NO. 56-2017- 000502116-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of ELISABETH CECILE LEA PIERCE. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by RICHARD B. ASHWORTH in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that RICHARD B. ASHWORTH be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/21/17 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner SCOTT A. HANCOCK SNYDER & HANCOCK 1112 FAIR OAKS AVE SOUTH PASADENA CA 91030 11/16, 11/22, 11/30/17 CNS-3071722#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: ALAN REX HAMILTON CASE NO. 56-2017-00502703-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of ALAN REX HAMILTON. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by GINNY LUKASZEWSKI in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that GINNY LUKASZEWSKI be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/21/17 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner M. LISA ODOM, ESQ POOLE & SHAFFERY, LLP 25350 MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKWY SUITE 250 SANTA CLARITA CA 91355 11/22, 11/30, 12/7/17 CNS-3072406#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: ADELA VERGARA AKA ADELA HURTADO DE VERGARA CASE NO. 56-2017-00503922-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of ADELA VERGARA AKA ADELA HURTADO DE VERGARA. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by RICARDO VERGARA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that RICARDO VERGARA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/20/17 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 daysfrom the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor.You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner M. LISA ODOM, ESQ. POOLE & SHAFFERY, LLP 25350 MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKWY SUITE 250 SANTA CLARITA CA 91355 11/22, 11/30, 12/7/17 CNS-3072655#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: CAMERINO VERGARA aka CAMERINO VERGARA ESPINOZA CASE NO. 56-2017-00503918-PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of CAMERINO VERGARA AKA CAMERINO VERGARA ESPINOZA. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by RICARDO VERGARA in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that RICARDO VERGARA be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act . (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 12/20/17 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner M. LISA ODOM, ESQ. POOLE & SHAFFERY, LLP 25350 MAGIC MOUNTAIN PKWY SUITE 250 SANTA CLARITA CA 91355 11/22, 11/30, 12/7/17 CNS-3072645#