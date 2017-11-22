It was a sold-out house at the Four Friends Gallery in Thousand Oaks on Saturday night, when Grammy Award-winning Albert Lee performed as part of the Brogden Bay Presents concert series. The guitarist and his band brought the fire and virtuosity, with Lee’s lightning-fast picking keeping the pace and wowing the crowd in the art house/gallery/music venue. Comedian Al Ducharme kicked things off with 20 minutes of nonstop laughter, taking to the stage for a short set before heading to his gig at the Laugh Factory. Music, laughter and good friends — what a stellar way to get in the mood for Thanksgiving!

