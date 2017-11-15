Planet Camarillo

No fear



Winifred “Winnie” Lester, resident at Cypress Place Senior Living in Ventura, celebrated her 94th birthday skydiving with Skydive Coastal Camarillo through Cypress’s Livin’ the Dream program, which provides residents with the opportunity to accomplish a goal or dream that they have always wanted to do.

“I loved it, I loved it, I loved it,” Lester said when she landed.

For more information about Cypress Place Senior Living, go to https://cypressplaceseniorliving.com/; for more about Skydive Coastal Camarillo, go to www.skydivecoastalcalifornia.com.

Planet Ventura

Warming cold feet



Local Girl Scouts, partnering with Ventura’s own Hypno Comics store, donated $100 worth of socks to homeless in need. Girl Scout Troop 61686 annually sets aside a portion of proceeds from fall product sales of nuts, candy and magazines to support a service project to help “make the world a better place,” to honor the Girl Scout Law; the troop voted to support the Los Angeles Dumbledore’s Army’s second annual Dobby’s Sock Drive in support of the Midnight Mission.

Planet Thousand Oaks

Keep on cyclin’



Conejo Schools Foundation, a nonprofit organization that seeks to enhance the resources currently available to students and teachers in the Conejo Valley, received 15 bicycles from Amgen for its Cycles for Success program. The bikes will support 15 students from four local schools in Conejo Valley Unified School District, including Thousand Oaks, Westlake and Conejo Valley High Schools, and Colina Middle School.

Planet NBVC Point Mugu

The drones are here

Naval Base Ventura County received on Nov. 9 the first MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle assigned to Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 (VUP-19) Detachment Point Mugu, known as “Big Red.” The U.S. Coast Guard at Forward Operating Base Point Mugu provided air-to-air support from its HH-65 Dolphin to document the arrival of the first MQ-4C at Point Mugu. The MQ-4C Triton took off from Palmdale Airport and was remotely controlled by VUP-19 at NAS Jacksonville, Florida.