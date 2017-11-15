Here is another Pop Quiz. Jot down your ideas as you go along. The answers are given below.

What is America’s greatest economic problem?

How many jobs did American corporations cut between 2000 and 2009? How many jobs did they create abroad?

Did anyone criticize this during the last election?

How many eligible voters did not vote in it?

Why did Hillary lose?

What are the Dirty Secrets of America’s political system?

What are the Dirty Secrets of America’s economic system?

How many copies of the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement (TPP) were made available for public review?

Since 2009, how much of all new income generated has gone to the top 1 percent of Americans?

What is the “Walmart tax”?

Do America’s taxpayers subsidize any other employers by supplementing low wages with public assistance?

Do workers at McDonald’s in Denmark really earn $21 per hour plus healthcare and paid vacations? Are prices there sky-high?

Why did President Obama bail out Wall Street knowing it would be so unpopular?

Here are the answers, in rounded numbers:

Low wages. Low wages throttle the economy and increase poverty. The International Monetary Fund has said that America must fix its low wages, which result from Reaganomics, also called “trickle-down economics” or “voodoo economics” (George Bush Senior).

From 2000 to 2009, American corporations cut their domestic employment by 2.9 million and increased their employment abroad by 2.4 million (U.S. Department of Commerce). They did this to increase their profits by exploiting foreign sweatshops. America’s workers were thrown under the bus by this brutal trade policy.

There was no backlash against this destruction of jobs until Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump ran for president. But Hillary Clinton praised the TPP as the “gold standard” of trade agreements.

Around 97 million, or 47 percent, were not inspired to vote.

Desperate Americans wanted a message of economic hope. As a former corporate lawyer, Walmart board member and a TPP negotiator, Hillary did not have one. She retained economist Joseph Stiglitz to gin one up. He criticized the TPP and told her the economic facts of life. She quietly dropped him. Yet Bill Clinton often said, “It’s the economy, stupid!” Incredibly, Hillary never understood this. Trump did. As an expert conman, he faked sincere concern for Rust Belt workers. Hillary ignored them, even calling them “deplorables.” So they turned on her. Her secret Wall Street speeches, phony personality, ineffective messaging, email problems and the Electoral College finished her off.

6.

a. The Republican Party’s goal is to make America’s aristocracy richer at the expense of the peasants. It has succeeded brilliantly by exploiting the lack of curiosity, ignorance and laziness of Republican voters (and by keeping straight faces)

b. Democrats are incapable of pointing this out, as are the mass media.

c. Due to the insane cost of elections, politicians suck up to America’s aristocracy for campaign contributions.

7.

a. There is absolutely no evidence whatsoever that Reaganomics has been a success. Economic data over 35 years prove the exact opposite.

b. Democrats are incapable of pointing this out, as are the mass media.

c. America’s billionaires realized that they had more in common with China’s billionaires than America’s working classes.

None. Zero. The TPP was a closely guarded secret. There was only one final document, over 5,000 pages long, kept in a sealed room in the Senate. But not even senators — expected to vote on it — could copy it or take notes! Incredibly, Hillary endorsed this corporate rip-off, before trying to walk it back.

52 percent, according to Bernie Sanders, America’s most trusted politician.

An estimated $6.2 billion is paid out annually to Walmart’s workforce in welfare payments. Walmart could easily pay its workers decent wages but refuses to. Without unions, its workers are powerless. Taxpayers get stuck with the tab.

The fast-food industry is subsidized by an estimated $7 billion of welfare payments annually (Forbes).

Politifact rated this as Mostly True. A Big Mac costs 23 cents more than here (Economist). Danes have brains. They gladly pay it.

President Bush Junior bailed out the banks. His Treasury Secretary, Hank Paulson, rushed the Troubled Asset Relief Program through Congress to bail out the financial industry on Oct. 3, 2008. (President Obama took office in 2009.) Paulson did this to stop the global economic meltdown caused by the Republican-driven deregulation of Wall Street.

Conclusion: Unless you are wealthy, voting Republican is like a turkey voting for Thanksgiving.