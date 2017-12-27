Thursday, 12/28
Live Music
Bogie’s: Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps, 7 p.m.
Café Fiore: Amber and Smoke
Copper Blues: Country Night, 8 p.m.
Hong Kong Inn: Gypsy Blues Band, 8 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: V-Town Jazz, 6-9 p.m.
MadeWest Brewing: Alice Austin, 6-8 p.m.
The Patio: Hermano’s Herrera Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Vintura: Andy D, 7-10 p.m.
Waterside: Dave Blanchard Band, 6-9 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Jay and Silent Bob Get Old (Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes), 8 p.m. ★
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Laughs on the Harbor with Dante, 8 p.m.
DJs
Sans Souci: DJ Spinobi
Star Lounge: DJ Nolan Trovble, 8 p.m.
The Tavern: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.
Open Mic
Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam
Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.
Red Cove: Music Club Open Jam, 7 p.m.
Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.
Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with Catfish Fry
Underground Exchange: 7 p.m.
Karaoke
GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with Steve Luke; free pool
Golden China: 9 p.m.
The Shores: 8:30 p.m.
Star Lounge: 8 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Discovery: The Greenest Idea (Thomas Fire Benefit), 6 p.m.
Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Pirates: Salsa, Bachata, Cumbia, 9 p.m.
Friday, 12/29
Live Music
Bombay: Benefit Show for Thomas Fire victims with Carlism and New Jacked City
Café Fiore: Red Muffs
The Canyon: The English Beat, 9 p.m. ★
Casa Bella: Encore, 7 p.m.
Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.
Deer Lodge: Hubcap Stealers, 10 p.m. ★
Discovery: Heavy Petty, 8 p.m.
El Rey (Ventura): Xocoyotzin and friends, 4-6:30 p.m.
The Garage: Village Idiots, Celtic Frostmas, Flies, 8 p.m.
Hong Kong Inn: Albert Lee, Jeff Ross, John Jorgensen, Teddy Spanke, Ed Berghoff and others, 8 p.m. ★
Keynote: CRV
The Patio: 805 All Starz, 7-10 p.m.
Prime: Mike Moody, 7-10 p.m.
Squashed Grapes: Carey Frank and Bruce Forman CD release party, 7-10 p.m. ★
Star Lounge: Bloody Reunion
Ventura Theater: Chicano Batman, Hanni El Khatib and Thee Commons, 8 p.m. ★
Vintura: Epitome of Dreams, 8-11 p.m.
Waterside: James Broz, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Paul Rodriguez, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. ★
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Eric Blake, 8 p.m.
DJs
Bogie’s: 9 p.m.
Rookees: 10 p.m.
Karaoke
El Rey (Ventura): Hosted by DJ Gold Dust
GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Ray Hutch
Golden China: 9 p.m.
La Dolce Vita: 9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Winchester’s: King Trivia, 9 p.m.
Saturday, 12/30
Live Music
805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-6 p.m.
Beachcomber: Teresa Russell Acoustic Jam, 7 p.m.
Bombay: Mandex (Thomas Fire fundraiser)
Café Fiore: Young Dempsey
The Canyon: Todd Rundgren, 9 p.m. ★
Casa Bella: Ricky Williams, 7 p.m.
Cask Alehouse: John Gindick, 7-9 p.m.
Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.
Deer Lodge: The Right Amount of Wrong, 10 p.m.
Discovery: Cash’d Out (Johnny Cash tribute), 8 p.m.
Hong Kong Inn: The Bomb, 9 p.m.
Keynote: Loose Cannons
Prime: Jessica Ash, 7-10 p.m.
Sandbox Coffeehouse: Steve Badau, 12-3 p.m.
Squashed Grapes: Studio C Jazz Band, 7-10 p.m.
Star Lounge: Dive Bar Messiahs
Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: Straight No Chaser, 8 p.m. ★
Topa Mountain Winery: Alan Thornhill, Martin Young and Jim Monahan, 3-5 p.m.
Vintura: Kevin Longden, 8-11 p.m.
Waterside: Uncle Bob, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Paul Rodriguez, 7 and 9:30 p.m. ★
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m. (Green Room); Eric Blake, 7 and 9 p.m.
DJs
Bogie’s: DJ Sweet P, 9 p.m.
El Rey: DJ Erock
La Dolce Vita: 9:30 p.m.
Rookees: 10 p.m.
Karaoke
GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay
The Shores: 8:30 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, 12/31
Live Music
805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-3 p.m.
Bogie’s: Havana Nights, 8 p.m.
Bombay: New Year’s Eve Party with three DJs
Café Fiore: Young Dempsey and Big Adventure, 10 p.m.
The Canyon: Fast Times (’80s tribute) New Year’s Eve Party, 10 p.m.
Cask Alehouse: Will Breman, 7 p.m.
Copa Cubana: New Year’s Eve Party with Brandon Ragan, 8 p.m.
Copper Blues: Latin Night, 6 p.m.
Discovery: New Year’s Eve Party with Hirie, 8:30 p.m.
Hong Kong Inn: New Year’s Eve Party with Misunderstood
Keynote: New Year’s Eve with Cross Cut
MadeWest Brewing: Sea at Last, 3-5 p.m.
Sandbox Coffeehouse: Robert Quindaro, 12-3 p.m.
Star Lounge: New Year’s Eve Party with Alastair Greene
The Tavern: A Black and White Affair with DY Aycer, 9 p.m. ★
Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. ★
Topa Mountain Winery: Natalie Gelman, 3-5 p.m.
Vintura: New Year’s Eve Party with Rebel Rose, 7 p.m.
Waterside: New Year’s Eve with Blue Motel Room, 6 p.m.; Teresa Russell and Tom Buenger, 9:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: New Year’s Eve with Paul Rodriguez, 7 and 10 p.m. ★
Rubicon Theatre: Ventura Improv Company’s New Year’s Eve Gala and Fundraiser, 7-10:30 p.m.
AMC Theater (Oaks Mall): Eighth Annual NewYear’s Eve Comedy Night with Kira Soltanovich, K-Von and Jason Love, 7 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: New Year’s Eve with John DiCrosta, 5:30 and 9:30 p.m.
DJs
Sans Souci: DJ Darko
Karaoke
Amigo’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Monday, 1/1
Karaoke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin
Sans Souci: 10 p.m.
Tuesday, 1/2
Live Music
Copper Blues: New Music Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Camilo Alvear, 8 p.m.
DJs
Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.
Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.
Open Mic
Amigo’s: 8:30 p.m. with the Beer Bros.
Golden China: Hosted by Doug Paulin, 6-10 p.m.
O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.
Red Cove: New Blood Comedy, 9-11 p.m.
The Tavern: 9 p.m.
Karaoke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh
Star Lounge: 8 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Borderline: West Coast swing lessons, 6 p.m.
Concrete Jungle Brewing: King Trivia, 6 p.m.
Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.
Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 1/3
Live Music
Café Fiore: Bryan McCann and the Jazzheads, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.
Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★
Waterside: Tom and Milo Blues, 6-9 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show, 9 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Greg Behrendt, 8 p.m.
Westlake Village Twin: LOL Comedy with Jason Love, 7:30 p.m. ★
Open Mic
Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.
Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.
Karaoke
Copper Blues: 8-11 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin
Quincy Street: 7:30 p.m. with Tina Parker Horton
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.
Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.
La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.