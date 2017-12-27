Thursday, 12/28

Live Music

Bogie’s: Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps, 7 p.m.

Café Fiore: Amber and Smoke

Copper Blues: Country Night, 8 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Gypsy Blues Band, 8 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: V-Town Jazz, 6-9 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Alice Austin, 6-8 p.m.

The Patio: Hermano’s Herrera Trio, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Vintura: Andy D, 7-10 p.m.

Waterside: Dave Blanchard Band, 6-9 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jay and Silent Bob Get Old (Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes), 8 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Laughs on the Harbor with Dante, 8 p.m.

DJs

Sans Souci: DJ Spinobi

Star Lounge: DJ Nolan Trovble, 8 p.m.

The Tavern: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam

Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.

Red Cove: Music Club Open Jam, 7 p.m.

Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with Catfish Fry

Underground Exchange: 7 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with Steve Luke; free pool

Golden China: 9 p.m.

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: 8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Discovery: The Greenest Idea (Thomas Fire Benefit), 6 p.m.

Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Pirates: Salsa, Bachata, Cumbia, 9 p.m.

Friday, 12/29

Live Music

Bombay: Benefit Show for Thomas Fire victims with Carlism and New Jacked City

Café Fiore: Red Muffs

The Canyon: The English Beat, 9 p.m. ★

Casa Bella: Encore, 7 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Hubcap Stealers, 10 p.m. ★

Discovery: Heavy Petty, 8 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): Xocoyotzin and friends, 4-6:30 p.m.

The Garage: Village Idiots, Celtic Frostmas, Flies, 8 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Albert Lee, Jeff Ross, John Jorgensen, Teddy Spanke, Ed Berghoff and others, 8 p.m. ★

Keynote: CRV

The Patio: 805 All Starz, 7-10 p.m.

Prime: Mike Moody, 7-10 p.m.

Squashed Grapes: Carey Frank and Bruce Forman CD release party, 7-10 p.m. ★

Star Lounge: Bloody Reunion

Ventura Theater: Chicano Batman, Hanni El Khatib and Thee Commons, 8 p.m. ★

Vintura: Epitome of Dreams, 8-11 p.m.

Waterside: James Broz, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Paul Rodriguez, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Eric Blake, 8 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: 9 p.m.

Rookees: 10 p.m.

Karaoke

El Rey (Ventura): Hosted by DJ Gold Dust

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Ray Hutch

Golden China: 9 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Winchester’s: King Trivia, 9 p.m.

Saturday, 12/30

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-6 p.m.

Beachcomber: Teresa Russell Acoustic Jam, 7 p.m.

Bombay: Mandex (Thomas Fire fundraiser)

Café Fiore: Young Dempsey

The Canyon: Todd Rundgren, 9 p.m. ★

Casa Bella: Ricky Williams, 7 p.m.

Cask Alehouse: John Gindick, 7-9 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.

Deer Lodge: The Right Amount of Wrong, 10 p.m.

Discovery: Cash’d Out (Johnny Cash tribute), 8 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: The Bomb, 9 p.m.

Keynote: Loose Cannons

Prime: Jessica Ash, 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Steve Badau, 12-3 p.m.

Squashed Grapes: Studio C Jazz Band, 7-10 p.m.

Star Lounge: Dive Bar Messiahs

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: Straight No Chaser, 8 p.m. ★

Topa Mountain Winery: Alan Thornhill, Martin Young and Jim Monahan, 3-5 p.m.

Vintura: Kevin Longden, 8-11 p.m.

Waterside: Uncle Bob, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Paul Rodriguez, 7 and 9:30 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m. (Green Room); Eric Blake, 7 and 9 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: DJ Sweet P, 9 p.m.

El Rey: DJ Erock

La Dolce Vita: 9:30 p.m.

Rookees: 10 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, 12/31

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-3 p.m.

Bogie’s: Havana Nights, 8 p.m.

Bombay: New Year’s Eve Party with three DJs

Café Fiore: Young Dempsey and Big Adventure, 10 p.m.

The Canyon: Fast Times (’80s tribute) New Year’s Eve Party, 10 p.m.

Cask Alehouse: Will Breman, 7 p.m.

Copa Cubana: New Year’s Eve Party with Brandon Ragan, 8 p.m.

Copper Blues: Latin Night, 6 p.m.

Discovery: New Year’s Eve Party with Hirie, 8:30 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: New Year’s Eve Party with Misunderstood

Keynote: New Year’s Eve with Cross Cut

MadeWest Brewing: Sea at Last, 3-5 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Robert Quindaro, 12-3 p.m.

Star Lounge: New Year’s Eve Party with Alastair Greene

The Tavern: A Black and White Affair with DY Aycer, 9 p.m. ★

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, 8 p.m. ★

Topa Mountain Winery: Natalie Gelman, 3-5 p.m.

Vintura: New Year’s Eve Party with Rebel Rose, 7 p.m.

Waterside: New Year’s Eve with Blue Motel Room, 6 p.m.; Teresa Russell and Tom Buenger, 9:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: New Year’s Eve with Paul Rodriguez, 7 and 10 p.m. ★

Rubicon Theatre: Ventura Improv Company’s New Year’s Eve Gala and Fundraiser, 7-10:30 p.m.

AMC Theater (Oaks Mall): Eighth Annual NewYear’s Eve Comedy Night with Kira Soltanovich, K-Von and Jason Love, 7 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: New Year’s Eve with John DiCrosta, 5:30 and 9:30 p.m.

DJs

Sans Souci: DJ Darko

Karaoke

Amigo’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Monday, 1/1

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Tuesday, 1/2

Live Music

Copper Blues: New Music Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Camilo Alvear, 8 p.m.

DJs

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Amigo’s: 8:30 p.m. with the Beer Bros.

Golden China: Hosted by Doug Paulin, 6-10 p.m.

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

Red Cove: New Blood Comedy, 9-11 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

Star Lounge: 8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: West Coast swing lessons, 6 p.m.

Concrete Jungle Brewing: King Trivia, 6 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 1/3

Live Music

Café Fiore: Bryan McCann and the Jazzheads, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.

Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★

Waterside: Tom and Milo Blues, 6-9 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Greg Behrendt, 8 p.m.

Westlake Village Twin: LOL Comedy with Jason Love, 7:30 p.m. ★

Open Mic

Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Copper Blues: 8-11 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Quincy Street: 7:30 p.m. with Tina Parker Horton

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.