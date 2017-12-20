★ = Highly recommended. To get your show listed in After Dark, send all pertinent information to nancy@vcreporter.com no later than Monday of the desired publication week. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. support Local Music!
DUE TO THE FIRES some locations may be temporarily closed or have changed their lineups. Be sure to check with the venue for hours and updated information.
Wednesday, 12/20
Live Music
Café Fiore: Donna Butler
Four Friends Gallery: Celtic Christmas Concert with Eric Rigler and Dirk Freymuth, 8 p.m. ★
Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.
Squashed Grapes: ESmooth feat. Fund, 7-10 p.m.
Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★
Comedy
GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show with Brock Walters, John Fahy, Kevin Anderson, Marty Wurst, 9 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Rico and Mambo, 8 p.m.
Paseo Camarillo Cinemas: Steve Mazan, Andrew Norelli and Jason Love, 7:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Laughs on the Harbor with Dante, 8 p.m.
Open Mic
Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.
Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.
Karaoke
Copper Blues: 8-11 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.
Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.
La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Thursday, 12/21
Live Music
Bogie’s: David Garfield’s Holiday Show, 7 p.m.
Café Fiore: Fabulous Hangovers
Copper Blues: Country Night, 8 p.m.
Discovery: The Aggrolites with Slightly Stoopid Horns, 9 p.m.
Hong Kong Inn: Gypsy Blues Band, 8 p.m.
MadeWest Brewing: Dan Grimm, 6-8 p.m.
Squashed Grapes: Tilford Jackson’s Christmas Special, 7-10 p.m. ★
Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: 98 Degrees at Christmas, 7:30 p.m. ★
Vintura: Vanise Terry Band, 7-10 p.m.
Waterside: Blue Motel Room, 6-9 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Steve Byrne, 8 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Denise Carter and friends, 8 p.m.
DJs
Sans Souci: DJ Spinobi
Star Lounge: DJ Nolan Trovble, 8 p.m.
The Tavern: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.
Open Mic
Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam
Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.
Red Cove: Music Club Open Jam, 7 p.m.
Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.
Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with Catfish Fry
Underground Exchange: 7 p.m.
Karaoke
GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with Steve Luke; free pool
Golden China: 9 p.m.
The Shores: 8:30 p.m.
Star Lounge: 8 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Pirates: Salsa, Bachata, Cumbia, 9 p.m.
Friday, 12/22
Live Music
Boatyard: RJ Mischo and Paris Slim, 7-10 p.m. ★
Café Fiore: Alex Nestor
The Canyon: Pretzel Logic (Steely Dan tribute), 9 p.m.
Casa Bella: Encore, 7 p.m.
Cask Alehouse: Doc Ventura, 5 p.m.
Chinaland: Sound Effect and DJ Rick Rock
Copa Cubana: Martinez Brothers, 7-10 p.m.
Deer Lodge: Victoria Bailey, 10 p.m.
El Rey (Ventura): Xocoyotzin and friends, 4-6:30 p.m.
Enegren Brewing: Chris Murphy and Olivia Brownlee Xmas Show
The Garage: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party with DJ Darko, 8 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: Tex Pistols, 8 p.m.
Hong Kong Inn: James Intveld’s Elvis Blue Christmas, 8 p.m.
Keynote: Heathers on Fire
Leashless Brewing: Jade Hendrix, 6:30-9:30 p.m. ★
MadeWest Brewing: Inertia, 7-9 p.m.
O’Leary’s: Thomas Fire benefit concert with MI-6, 8-11 p.m. ★
The Patio: Vanise Terry Band, 7-10 p.m.
Prime: Mike Moody, 7-10 p.m.
Sans Souci: Divided Heaven, 10 p.m.
Squashed Grapes: Dogfish, 7-10 p.m.
Star Lounge: Shawn Jones
The Tavern: Noble Grizwald, 10 p.m.
Topa Mountain Winery: Holiday Carol Celebration, 6-7 p.m.
Underground Exchange: Song and Dance, Xmas Party and White Elephant Gift Exchange with Bernie Larsen and Cassidy Linder, 7:30 p.m.
Ventura Theater: Holiday Sing-a-Long and Toy Drive, 3-8:30 p.m. ★
Vintura: Jason Ho, 8-11 p.m.
Waterside: Sean Wiggins, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Steve Byrne, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Skip Clark and Connor McSpadden, 8 p.m.
DJs
Bogie’s: 9 p.m.
Rookees: 10 p.m.
Karaoke
El Rey (Ventura): Hosted by DJ Gold Dust
GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Ray Hutch
Golden China: 9 p.m.
La Dolce Vita: 9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk
O’Leary’s: 9-11 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Winchester’s: King Trivia, 9 p.m.
Saturday, 12/23
Live Music
805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-6 p.m.
Beachcomber: Teresa Russell, 7 p.m.
Boatyard: Unkle Monkey, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Bombay: Shaky Feelin’ Christmas Show, 9 p.m.
Café Fiore: Ricky Coz
The Canyon: Young Dubliners, 9 p.m. ★
Casa Bella: Ricky Williams, 7 p.m.
Cask Alehouse: An Evening of Holiday Cheer with Sarah Lightman, 7-9 p.m.
Chinaland: Christmas Party with Jimmy Reyes, DJ J Scratch,
Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.
Deer Lodge: Neon Knights Silent Disco with Project Pineapple and Deja Vudu, 10 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: Alastair Greene, 8 p.m.
Hong Kong Inn: Roberto Vally and Carlyle Barriteau Coalition with Hans Zemuelhen and Land Richards, 7:30 p.m. ★
Keynote: Reign
Leashless Brewing: Danielle Stacy, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
MadeWest Brewing: Jeff Uzzel, 4-6 p.m.
The Patio: 805 All Starz, 7-10 p.m.
Prime: Jessica Ash, 7-10 p.m.
Squashed Grapes: Doug Webb Quartet, 7-10 p.m. ★
Star Lounge: Pull the Trigger
Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: David Arkenstone’s Winter Fantasy, 7:30 p.m. ★
Topa Mountain Winery: Santa and Mrs. Claus, 3-5 p.m.
Ventura Beach Club: Ventura Strong Holiday Party, 6 p.m.
Vintura: Déjà Vu Too, 8-11 p.m.
Waterside: The Dave Blanchard Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Steve Byrne, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m. (Green Room); Skip Clark and Connor McSpadden, 7 p.m.; Laughs on the Harbor with Dante, 9 p.m.
DJs
Bogie’s: DJ Sweet P, 9 p.m.
El Rey: DJ Erock
La Dolce Vita: 9:30 p.m.
Rookees: 10 p.m.
Sans Souci: DJ Pistolero, 10 p.m.
Karaoke
GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay
The Shores: 8:30 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, 12/24
Live Music
805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-3 p.m.
Copper Blues: Latin Night, 6 p.m.
Sandbox Coffeehouse: Ashton York, 12-3 p.m.
DJs
Sans Souci: DJ Darko
The Tavern: 10 p.m.
Open Mic
The Tavern: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 9 p.m.
Karaoke
Amigo’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Monday, 12/25
Live Music
The Lookout: Teresa Russell with Mom and Stephen Geyer, 1-4 p.m.
Karaoke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin
Sans Souci: 10 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Tuesday, 12/26
Live Music
Café Fiore: Fabulous Hangovers
Copa Cubana: Jerry McWorter Trio, 7-10 p.m.
Copper Blues: New Music Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Benefit show for Thomas Fire victims, with Narcizo Gonzalez, Brad Williams and Carlos Mencia, 8 p.m. ★
DJs
Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.
Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.
Open Mic
Amigo’s: 8:30 p.m. with the Beer Bros.
Golden China: Hosted by Doug Paulin, 6-10 p.m.
O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.
Red Cove: New Blood Comedy, 9-11 p.m.
The Tavern: 9 p.m.
Karaoke
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh
Star Lounge: 8 p.m.
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Borderline: West Coast swing lessons, 6 p.m.
Concrete Jungle Brewing: King Trivia, 6 p.m.
Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.
Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.
Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 12/27
Live Music
Café Fiore: Big Adventure
Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.
Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.
Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★
Waterside: Tom and Milo Blues, 6-9 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show, 9 p.m.
Levity Live Comedy Club: Rivest Dunlap, 8 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Jeff Comedy Jam’s Furry Friends Benefit (for animals and shelters affected by the Thomas Fire), 8 p.m. ★
Open Mic
Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.
Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.
Karaoke
Copper Blues: 8-11 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)
Golden China: 9 p.m.
Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.
Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin
Dancing, trivia, etc.
Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.
Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.
Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.
La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.