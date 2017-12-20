★ = Highly recommended. To get your show listed in After Dark, send all pertinent information to nancy@vcreporter.com no later than Monday of the desired publication week. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. support Local Music!

DUE TO THE FIRES some locations may be temporarily closed or have changed their lineups. Be sure to check with the venue for hours and updated information.

Wednesday, 12/20

Live Music

Café Fiore: Donna Butler

Four Friends Gallery: Celtic Christmas Concert with Eric Rigler and Dirk Freymuth, 8 p.m. ★

Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.

Squashed Grapes: ESmooth feat. Fund, 7-10 p.m.

Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★

Comedy

GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show with Brock Walters, John Fahy, Kevin Anderson, Marty Wurst, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Rico and Mambo, 8 p.m.

Paseo Camarillo Cinemas: Steve Mazan, Andrew Norelli and Jason Love, 7:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Laughs on the Harbor with Dante, 8 p.m.

Open Mic

Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Copper Blues: 8-11 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Thursday, 12/21

Live Music

Bogie’s: David Garfield’s Holiday Show, 7 p.m.

Café Fiore: Fabulous Hangovers

Copper Blues: Country Night, 8 p.m.

Discovery: The Aggrolites with Slightly Stoopid Horns, 9 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Gypsy Blues Band, 8 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Dan Grimm, 6-8 p.m.

Squashed Grapes: Tilford Jackson’s Christmas Special, 7-10 p.m. ★

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: 98 Degrees at Christmas, 7:30 p.m. ★

Vintura: Vanise Terry Band, 7-10 p.m.

Waterside: Blue Motel Room, 6-9 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Steve Byrne, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Denise Carter and friends, 8 p.m.

DJs

Sans Souci: DJ Spinobi

Star Lounge: DJ Nolan Trovble, 8 p.m.

The Tavern: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam

Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.

Red Cove: Music Club Open Jam, 7 p.m.

Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with Catfish Fry

Underground Exchange: 7 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with Steve Luke; free pool

Golden China: 9 p.m.

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: 8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Pirates: Salsa, Bachata, Cumbia, 9 p.m.

Friday, 12/22

Live Music

Boatyard: RJ Mischo and Paris Slim, 7-10 p.m. ★

Café Fiore: Alex Nestor

The Canyon: Pretzel Logic (Steely Dan tribute), 9 p.m.

Casa Bella: Encore, 7 p.m.

Cask Alehouse: Doc Ventura, 5 p.m.

Chinaland: Sound Effect and DJ Rick Rock

Copa Cubana: Martinez Brothers, 7-10 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Victoria Bailey, 10 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): Xocoyotzin and friends, 4-6:30 p.m.

Enegren Brewing: Chris Murphy and Olivia Brownlee Xmas Show

The Garage: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party with DJ Darko, 8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tex Pistols, 8 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: James Intveld’s Elvis Blue Christmas, 8 p.m.

Keynote: Heathers on Fire

Leashless Brewing: Jade Hendrix, 6:30-9:30 p.m. ★

MadeWest Brewing: Inertia, 7-9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Thomas Fire benefit concert with MI-6, 8-11 p.m. ★

The Patio: Vanise Terry Band, 7-10 p.m.

Prime: Mike Moody, 7-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: Divided Heaven, 10 p.m.

Squashed Grapes: Dogfish, 7-10 p.m.

Star Lounge: Shawn Jones

The Tavern: Noble Grizwald, 10 p.m.

Topa Mountain Winery: Holiday Carol Celebration, 6-7 p.m.

Underground Exchange: Song and Dance, Xmas Party and White Elephant Gift Exchange with Bernie Larsen and Cassidy Linder, 7:30 p.m.

Ventura Theater: Holiday Sing-a-Long and Toy Drive, 3-8:30 p.m. ★

Vintura: Jason Ho, 8-11 p.m.

Waterside: Sean Wiggins, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Steve Byrne, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Skip Clark and Connor McSpadden, 8 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: 9 p.m.

Rookees: 10 p.m.

Karaoke

El Rey (Ventura): Hosted by DJ Gold Dust

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Ray Hutch

Golden China: 9 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk

O’Leary’s: 9-11 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Winchester’s: King Trivia, 9 p.m.

Saturday, 12/23

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-6 p.m.

Beachcomber: Teresa Russell, 7 p.m.

Boatyard: Unkle Monkey, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Bombay: Shaky Feelin’ Christmas Show, 9 p.m.

Café Fiore: Ricky Coz

The Canyon: Young Dubliners, 9 p.m. ★

Casa Bella: Ricky Williams, 7 p.m.

Cask Alehouse: An Evening of Holiday Cheer with Sarah Lightman, 7-9 p.m.

Chinaland: Christmas Party with Jimmy Reyes, DJ J Scratch,

Copa Cubana: Havana 5, 7-10 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Neon Knights Silent Disco with Project Pineapple and Deja Vudu, 10 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Alastair Greene, 8 p.m.

Hong Kong Inn: Roberto Vally and Carlyle Barriteau Coalition with Hans Zemuelhen and Land Richards, 7:30 p.m. ★

Keynote: Reign

Leashless Brewing: Danielle Stacy, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Jeff Uzzel, 4-6 p.m.

The Patio: 805 All Starz, 7-10 p.m.

Prime: Jessica Ash, 7-10 p.m.

Squashed Grapes: Doug Webb Quartet, 7-10 p.m. ★

Star Lounge: Pull the Trigger

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: David Arkenstone’s Winter Fantasy, 7:30 p.m. ★

Topa Mountain Winery: Santa and Mrs. Claus, 3-5 p.m.

Ventura Beach Club: Ventura Strong Holiday Party, 6 p.m.

Vintura: Déjà Vu Too, 8-11 p.m.

Waterside: The Dave Blanchard Band, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Steve Byrne, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Ventura Improv Company, 7 p.m. (Green Room); Skip Clark and Connor McSpadden, 7 p.m.; Laughs on the Harbor with Dante, 9 p.m.

DJs

Bogie’s: DJ Sweet P, 9 p.m.

El Rey: DJ Erock

La Dolce Vita: 9:30 p.m.

Rookees: 10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Pistolero, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, 12/24

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-3 p.m.

Copper Blues: Latin Night, 6 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Ashton York, 12-3 p.m.

DJs

Sans Souci: DJ Darko

The Tavern: 10 p.m.

Open Mic

The Tavern: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Amigo’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Monday, 12/25

Live Music

The Lookout: Teresa Russell with Mom and Stephen Geyer, 1-4 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Tuesday, 12/26

Live Music

Café Fiore: Fabulous Hangovers

Copa Cubana: Jerry McWorter Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Copper Blues: New Music Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Benefit show for Thomas Fire victims, with Narcizo Gonzalez, Brad Williams and Carlos Mencia, 8 p.m. ★

DJs

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Amigo’s: 8:30 p.m. with the Beer Bros.

Golden China: Hosted by Doug Paulin, 6-10 p.m.

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

Red Cove: New Blood Comedy, 9-11 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: 9 p.m. with Leigh

Star Lounge: 8 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Borderline: West Coast swing lessons, 6 p.m.

Concrete Jungle Brewing: King Trivia, 6 p.m.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, 12/27

Live Music

Café Fiore: Big Adventure

Lookout Bar: Gary Ballen, 8 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Tavern: Metal Wednesday, 10 p.m. ★

Waterside: Tom and Milo Blues, 6-9 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Standup Comedy Show, 9 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Rivest Dunlap, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Jeff Comedy Jam’s Furry Friends Benefit (for animals and shelters affected by the Thomas Fire), 8 p.m. ★

Open Mic

Copa Cubana: Creative Open Mic Jazz Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Copper Blues: 8-11 p.m. with Microphone Heroes (live)

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

Borderline: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; College country night, 9:30 p.m.

La Dolce Vita: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Star Lounge: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.