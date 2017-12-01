The Ventura County Office of Education announced the winners of logo design contests for the Science Fair, Mock Trial and Academic Decathlon. Eighty middle and high school students from throughout Ventura County submitted entries for the contests. The winning artwork will be prominently displayed on promotional and informational materials for these high-profile competitions and will be featured on commemorative pins for each event.
Academic Decathlon
Winner: Nancy Leighton
La Reina High School in Thousand Oaks
Teacher: Nano Hovsepyan
Mock Trial
Winner: Saachi Kotia
Santa Susana High School in Simi Valley
Teacher: Chelsea Roth
Science Fair
Winner: Emma Fong
Sycamore Canyon School in Newbury Park
Teacher: Jeff Lewis