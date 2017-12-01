The Ventura County Office of Education announced the winners of logo design contests for the Science Fair, Mock Trial and Academic Decathlon. Eighty middle and high school students from throughout Ventura County submitted entries for the contests. The winning artwork will be prominently displayed on promotional and informational materials for these high-profile competitions and will be featured on commemorative pins for each event.

Academic Decathlon

Winner: Nancy Leighton

La Reina High School in Thousand Oaks

Teacher: Nano Hovsepyan

Mock Trial

Winner: Saachi Kotia

Santa Susana High School in Simi Valley

Teacher: Chelsea Roth

Science Fair

Winner: Emma Fong

Sycamore Canyon School in Newbury Park

Teacher: Jeff Lewis