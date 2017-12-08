Thomas fire – Devastation from above

Video shows the devastation to the Clearpoint and Ondulando neighborhoods in Ventura, CA. The Thomas fire, which started Monday night, December 5 near Thomas Aquinas College outside Santa Paula, CA, quickly spread to the city of Ventura overnight and engulfed hillside homes and open spaces. As of Friday, December 8, more than 135,000 acres and more than 400 structures have been consumed by the fire, the bulk of which were inside the city of Ventura.

This video was recorded Thursday afternoon, December 7, 2017.

Video by Paul Meehan and T Christian Gapen