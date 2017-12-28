About the best thing anyone can say about 2017 is good riddance. Nonetheless, we reached out to members of the local music scene — including one who was almost killed at the Las Vegas concert massacre and another who lost a house to the Thomas Fire — to find out what shows stood out most and provided a little sonic joy.

Pink Mist at the Deer Lodge in Ojai. Heavy, sludgy and the right amount of loud. The crowd was locked in and even though I was doing sound, I was locked in, too. Just a great, great performance. — Willi Love, Push Down & Turn

The Aggrolites at the Surf Rodeo. While Super Duper Kyle was headlining the main stage, the Aggrolites continued to play one of the most fun sets I’ve ever seen. Don’t even know how to categorize them. Reggae, funk, rock, ska. Just a super-talented band and totally fun. — DJ PJ

Ryan Adams at the Granada Theater in Santa Barbara. We didn’t know who was opening for him and were pleasantly surprised to hear it was Karen Elson, another favorite artist. Something about a beautiful voice, violin and a harp. The Granada is a beautiful theater to see a show at. Runner up favorite show was local rockers, Mandex at the Bombay Beach Party. Silly fun show! — Robert Ramirez, Medicine Hat

Tedeschi Trucks Band at the Lobero Theater in Santa Barbara. Currently my favorite band. Between Derek’s soulful slide work and Susan’s incredible voice surrounded by a band that grooves like a Swiss watch, that concert proved the multitudes still love real live music performed by serous musicians. Killer show. — Shawn Jones

Night 1 of Tom Petty’s last three shows at the Hollywood Bowl. Perfect weather, smell of pot in the air and Petty on stage. He played all his greatest singalong anthems and some of his more obscure and politically-charged songs. He was humble, funny and quirky as he was each time I saw him, but this was special. He was so full of life that night and we couldn’t imagine that a week later he would be dead. Lucky doesn’t begin to describe how my mom, boyfriend and I felt when we heard the news he passed away and we were at one of his last ever shows. — Kassy Morris, Morris on Music

Surf Rodeo’s headliners were great, Mariachi El Bronx and Kyle. What makes El Bronx so cool is that they incorporate all genres of music into their sound, which really creates something very unique and sets the tone for a beautiful sunset right there on Pierpont in front of thousands of people. Then the next night, local superstar hip hopper, Kyle, put on a great performance as the weekend came to a close. I had a great time performing there both days at the Sushi House with my bro’s DJ EVP and T.O.C.. The best annual event in the 805 and my favorite music memory of 2017! — Riley Real

Madonna at the Women’s March in DC. . . . She was a surprise guest and got up there in her (probably cashmere) pussycat hat on a tiny stage with bad sound and . . . she absolutely sang her heart out. I was impressed. — Rain Perry

Cat Stevens in Manchester, England. Cat is the quintessential singer/songwriter. His songs have stood the test of time. I learned from him and other artists like him that lyrics matter. Words move people. I wanted to experience his show and see how one man with an acoustic guitar can turn a packed house silent. It was awesome. — Bill Rotella, Amber and Smoke

Andrew W.K. at the Regent in Los Angeles. It was a birthday gift, so, a pleasant surprise. Great energy, nostalgia from my Warped Tour past and a pizza guitar. Party! — Owen Bucey, Army of Freshmen

Tool and Primus at the Glen Helen Amphitheater. It was my first time seeing Tool and they were amazing. Along with the music and the performance, the lights and visuals took it to a whole other level. — Carlism

My most memorable show was one that didn’t happen. I had tix to take my kids to see Linkin Park at the Hollywood Bowl but Chester (lead singer) committed suicide. It really affected me. The boys and I have always been big fans (me of course from much longer ago) but we were really, really bummed out. Not to mention for his wife and kids and the rest of us who won’t get to feel his emotion anymore. — Roger Rothwell, Dr. M

By far my favorite show was Bullet Made Statues’ reunion show at Bombay back in January. The band hadn’t been in the same room together for two years until they rehearsed the morning of the show. Their guitar player came down from San Francisco and their bass player came all the way from Spain to play the show! The place was packed and it was like they had never taken a break. Everyone was on point and there was high energy, both on stage and in the crowd for the entire show. Very cool. — Rene Ponce, Goodnight Kiss

One of my favorite shows this past year was last August at Squashed Grapes when Wrecking Crew alumnus Don Randi played to an intimate house. He enthralled us with anecdotes about working with Glen Campbell, getting yelled at by Frank Sinatra and playing on Pet Sounds by the Beach Boys. Not only is Don an incredible talent, but to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth? Priceless. — Pam Baumgardner, VenturaRocks.com

Elvis Costello at the Greek. It was great to see him back with the Imposters, not to mention the fact that they played songs that I, as a hardcore fan, never thought I’d hear them do again live. — Kai Dodson, Curtsy

Definitelty the Topa Topa Folk Fest in Ojai. So many diverse artists and an incredible talent pool. It was great seeing all the different sit-ins and artists collaborating with each other. Community is strong with that crowd! — Bill Bensen, Penny Arcade Studios

Say Anything over the span of two nights at The Troubadour, playing their first three records straight through. The energy was insane. Both shows were sold out and folks were losing it. I tripped an obnoxious guy who brought a Nintendo 3DS to the show. Fun times. — Zeke Berkely

Japandroids at Henry Fonda Theater. Small venue, loud band, giant hooks. Half way through the first song, a massive mosh pit whipped up in front of me. I said to my wife, “I’m too old for that, yeah?” She shrugged and said, “Maybe. I’ll see you later.” She winked and went to the bar. I ran into people for two hours and Craig Finn came out for the encore. Pretty great. — Josh Burnell, writer, House by the Lake

I would say The Flatliners with Versus the World at Velvet Jones in Santa Barbara. Both bands were surprisingly good but the Flatliners killed it. — Kelly Turner, Bloody Mary Morning/Big Dictator

The best show for me this year is the same one it was the year before. The Frost and Fire Festival. I would never consider myself a metal guy but, for those three days, the caliber of bands is insane. 98 percent of the fans attending are from other countries and the good vibes they bring are infectious. Nothing in Ventura even comes close to making people travel that far for a taste of this town. — Spivey, Honey Owl

Eric Church at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas. He was the headliner Friday night. He’s an awesome country rock artist! Despite being shot at in the mass shooting at the festival (on Sunday night), it introduced me to a whole new world of music that inspired me to write new music and have new influences. — Mark Masson, Shaky Feelin’