DUE TO THE FIRES IN VENTURA COUNTY, SOME OF THESE EVENTS MAY CHANGE OR BE CANCELED. PLEASE CONTACT THE EVENT ORGANIZER TO CONFIRM.

A KLINGON CHRISTMAS CAROL Dec. 14-16. Lit Live presents an out-of-this-world rendition of the holiday classic, performed entirely in Klingon with English subtitles. $22-45. Santa Susana High School Performing Arts Center, 3570 Cochran St., Simi Valley, 208-8686 or www.litlivetheaterco.com. Pictured: Nick D’Alberto, Mary Comstock, Genevieve Levin, Paul Carpenter, Hannah Peterson and Jordan Gannon. Photo by Francisco Hernandez

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Dec. 23. The Charles Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly visitations on Christmas eve is recounted through words and music. $25-150. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org. Pictured: Scrooge (Peter Van Norden, far right) hollers at carolers. Photo by Jeanne Tanner

Wednesday

ALLERGY HEALTH – VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS WORKSHOP 11 a.m.-noon. Rajinder K. Rai, pharmacist at All Med Drugs and Compounding Pharmacy, will discuss options for finding the best relief from seasonal allergies. Camarillo Health Care District, 3639 E. Las Posas Road, building E, suite 117, Camarillo, 388-1952, ext. 100.

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS 7 p.m. The show features an award-winning cast of Irish dancers, singers and musicians in a memorable night of holiday family entertainment. $44-47. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Scherr Forum, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, www.civicartsplaza.com.

Thursday

CAVALIA ODYSSEO 2 p.m. (through Sunday, Jan. 7, various times). Odysseo marries the equestrian arts, stage arts and high-tech theatrical effects in never-before-seen ways. $29.50-279.50. The White Big Top, 5230 Camino Ruiz, Camarillo, www.cavalia.com/venturacounty.

HOLIDAY VARIETY SHOW 6:30-7:30 p.m. A variety of local teen and adult talent will perform winter holiday songs, from classics to contemporary favorites. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, www.Simivalleylibrary.org.

ISLAND PACKERS CALIFORNIA CAROLING CRUISE 6:30-7:30 p.m. (through Saturday, Dec. 23). Cruise in style to view holiday lights with family and friends. Caroling is available onboard, but not required. Don’t forget to bring a scarf. $10-16. Island Packers, 1691 Spinnaker Drive, #105B, Ventura, 642-1393.

MENORAH LIGHTING AND CHANUKAH FESTIVAL 7-8 p.m. There will be sizzling latkes and delicious doughnuts and dreidels galore at this celebration. Pacific View, 3301-1 E Main St., Ventura, www.shoppacificview.com.

MOORPARK DEMOCRATIC CLUB MEETING 6:30 p.m. A speaker from For the Troops discusses the group’s work sending care packages to armed forces around the world; please bring gift for donation. Meridian Hills Rec Room, 6801 Breezy Glen Drive, Moorpark, 338-5582.

TOASTMASTERS RHETORICAL LINK CLUB HOLIDAY PARTY 7:30-9 p.m. The club will have its holiday party in place of a regular meeting. Thousand Oaks Surgical Center, 401 E. Rolling Oaks Drive, second floor, Thousand Oaks, www.rhetoricallink.toastmastersclubs.org.

VENTURA COUNTY ROSE SOCIETY MEETING 6 p.m. Members and guests are welcome at this holiday potluck celebration and gift exchange. Ventura County Office of Education Conference Center at 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo, www.venturarose.org.

Friday

VC STUDENT SHOWCASE 5:30-8 p.m. In addition to showing the students’ work, facility tours and technology demonstrations will be held. Ventura College, room MCE-129, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturacollege.edu.

Saturday

AMERICA’S TEACHING ZOO AT MOORPARK COLLEGE PRESENTS ARCTIC LIGHTS 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The zoo will be decorated from top to bottom with sparkles and lights, and the kids can play in real snow, have hot chocolate and create winter-themed crafts and play winter-themed games. $6-8. Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 378-1569.

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL USA LOCAL GROUP #452 WRITE-A-THON 2017 1-4 p.m. Your handwritten letters, combined with hundreds of thousands of others from around the world, can change the lives of this year’s 12 cases. College United Methodist Church, 4300 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 650-7314.

BASIC EARRING DESIGN WORKSHOP 10 a.m.-noon. Learn the elements of earring design and more at this workshop, supplies included. $45. Pacific View Mall, second floor next to Sears, 3301 E. Main Street, Ventura, 676-1540.

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB SCREENING OF STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI 10 a.m. Local youth are invited to join with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley for a private showing of this film about space. $20, includes popcorn, drink. Agoura Hills Stadium 8, 29045 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, www.bgcconejo.org.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION OPEN HOUSE 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy refreshments and low-key holiday shopping at this open house. Buenaventura Art Association, 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, www.BuenaventuraGallery.org.

DONATION-BASED HOLIDAY YOGA CLASS 4-5:15 p.m. A yoga class will be held, with all donations benefiting Casa Pacifica. Food, drinks and more will be available. Sun Kissed Yoga, 2237 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, www.sunkissedyogavc.com.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORICAL INTERPRETERS PRESENT: A CLOCKWORK CHRISTMAS 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (and Sunday, Dec. 17). Enjoy a Christmas musical tour from a collection of late 19th-century and early 20th-century mechanical wonders. Olivas Adobe’s Small Adobe, 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, 658-4728.

PURRS AND PAWS HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Over 30 vendors will offer a vast variety of holiday gifts for people and pets at this fundraiser benefiting the Humane Society of Ventura County. Chaparral Auditorium, 414 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-6505.

TALL SHIP HAWAIIAN CHIEFTAN 10 a.m.-4 p.m. This one-of-a-kind tall ship based out of Grays Harbor, Washington will be docking at the Channel Islands Harbor for tours and cruises. $5-45. Channel Islands Harbor, 3900 Pelican Way, Oxnard, www.historicalseaport.org.

THOUSAND OAKS DANCE CLUB RALPH MATHIS BAND HOLIDAY DANCE 7-10 p.m. Live big-band music will accompany ballroom, Latin, swing and line dancing lessons for both beginners and experienced. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 381-2744.

WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION AND HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE 2-6 p.m. Bring the family and spend time by the fire while snacking and shopping with a selection of American Indian vendors. $3-5. Chumash Indian Museum, 3290 Lang Ranch Pkwy, Thousand Oaks, www.chumashmuseum.org.

WINTER WONDERLAND 10 a.m.-noon. Celebrate the winter holidays at the library with stories, crafts and games for children. Meet and mingle with Queen Elsa. Simi Valley Public Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, www.Simivalleylibrary.org.

Sunday

CHANUKAH FESTIVAL 2-4:30 p.m. Celebrate Chanukah and enjoy live music, Judaica boutiques, hot latkes and more. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, www.ChabadofOxnard.com.

CHRISTMAS BIRD COUNT This is the 118th annual Christmas bird count conducted by National Audubon. The Ventura Audubon Society is looking for additional birders to improve the count over last year. For more information, contact frank@colynx.com.

SIMI VALLEY COMMUNITY CHAMBER ORCHESTRA PERFORMS! 3-4 p.m. This local group of dedicated and talented musicians will perform a variety of enchanting pieces with an emphasis on winter holidays music. Simi Valley Public Library. 2969 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley, 526-1735.

Monday

MESSIAH SINGALONG 7 p.m. The Westlake Village Symphony will accompany choirs from around the Conejo Valley performing the entire Christmas portion of the Messiah, ending with the Hallelujah Chorus. $12. Calvary Community Church, 5495 Via Rocas, Westlake Village, www.Calvarycc.org.

SANTA NIGHTS AT CAMARILLO RANCH 4:30-7:30 p.m. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting the Camarillo Ranch, and children will be able to take a photo with the jolly couple inside Adolfo Camarillo’s 1892 Queen Anne Victorian home. Plus, the Red Barn will be transformed into Santa’s Workshop. $5. Camarillo Ranch, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo, www.camarilloranch.org.

Tuesday

no listing

Wednesday

THE OTHER REINDEER CAROLERS 7-8 p.m. Get in the holiday spirit, and listen to the festive sounds of The Other Reindeer Christmas Carolers as they sing holiday classics. Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.camarillolibrary.org.

Thursday

CHANNEL ISLANDS GULLS MEETING 11 a.m. Members and guests are asked to bring an unwrapped child’s toy, for ages from 1 to 18 years old, benefiting the Lighthouse of Oxnard. Spanish Hills County Club, 999 Crestview Drive, Camarillo, 824-4005.

ONGOING THEATER

A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL Through Dec. 23. Based on the movie classic, this Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi production brings Ralphie, his father, Flick and the rest of the gang to the stage in a holiday musical adventure. $18-25. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., 583-7900 or -1246 or www.simi-arts.org.

ANIMAL CRACKERS Through Dec. 17. This wacky Marx Brothers comedy classic about an African explorer, a lavish party and a missing painting is reimagined as a hilarious musical for the whole family. $15-20. Ojai ACT, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 640-8797 or ojaiact.org.

CHESS Through Dec. 17. In this rock musical, the game of chess becomes a metaphor for romance, competition, politics and intrigue. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 495-3715 or www.conejoplayers.org.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE RADIO PLAY Through Dec. 23. Hearken back to the Golden Age of radio with this re-creation of the beloved holiday classic as a live 1940s broadcast where anything can — and does — go awry. $18-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 525-4645 or santapaulatheatercenter.org.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Dec. 23. The Charles Dickens tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly visitations on Christmas eve is recounted through words and music. $25-150. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 667-2900 or www.rubicontheatre.org. Pictured: Scrooge (Peter Van Norden, far right) hollers at carolers. Photo by Jeanne Tanner

NUNCRACKERS Through Dec. 17. The Little Sisters of Hoboken stage their annual Christmas show, despite injuries, missing props and other mishaps. $10-20. 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 388-5716 or skywayplayhouse.org.

VENTURA IMPROV COMPANY Saturdays: The VIC performs improvisational theater at the Ventura Harbor Comedy Club every Saturday. $10. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura. Call 643-5701 or visit venturaimprov.com for schedule.

OPENING ART

PORCH GALLERY Dec. 14-Jan. 7. Selected works by Chris Maynard and Anthony Craddock. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 620-7589 or porchgalleryojai.com.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Opened Dec. 1. November Pages, a body of collage works on paper by Los Angeles artist Jan Blair. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 850-8848 or f5projects.squarespace.com.

ART CITY GALLERY Through Jan. 2. Paintings by Mike Tiné and sculptures by Jo Anne Duby, Chris Provenzano and Greg Kailian. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 648-1690 or www.artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 10. County Employee/Retiree Show, a national competition. Reception and awards on Friday, Dec. 15, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 31. Uniting Heaven and Earth: Ceramics from Shangri-La. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through Dec. 16. Good Things Come in Small Packages, a small-works exhibition. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Dec. 30. Small-image show with pieces no larger than 16 inches in any direction, and holiday boutique with artful gifts available for purchase. Open House on Saturday, Dec. 16, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through Feb. 25: Full Steam Ahead! Stories of the Southern Pacific Railway from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CARNEGIE ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 18. Expressions of Life, 40 selected portraits by photographer Ricardo Palavecino. 424 S. C St., Oxnard, 385-8158 or www.carnegieam.org.

CAROLYN GLASOEBAILEY FOUNDATION Through Dec. 17. Generation Art 2017, celebrating the work of Ojai’s next generation of artists from Nordhoff High, Besant Hill, Ojai Valley, Thacher and Oak Grove Schools. 248 S. Montgomery, unit A, Ojai, 633-9188 or carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: Our Ocean’s Edge, exploring the California coastline through photography by Jasmine Swope and prose by author Dwight Holing. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL GALLERY Through Jan. 14. H2O, works associated with water. 147 N. Brent St., first floor, Ventura, 648-1235 or www.buenaventuragallery.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at http://www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOUR FRIENDS GALLERY Opened Dec. 9. Synchronicities, works by seven artists that feature indistinct forms that obscure reality and truth. 1414 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 601-7530 or www.foufriendsgallery.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through Jan. 15. Works by Amy Lynn Stevenson and Susan Lorenzana. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through Feb. 4 Nod to Mod, works by Francesca Saveri, Malcolm Munro, Brooks Dierdorff, Janet Milhomme and other artists that take inspiration from post-modernism. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 293-1616 or www.dabart.me.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Through Feb. 10. Finland at 100, an exhibition centered on the Arctic nation as it celebrates 100 years of independence. Reception on Thursday, Jan. 25. CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 437-8400 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb 1. Convergencia/Convergence, contemporary work by Paraguayan artists. California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Through Spring 2018: Citroën: The Man, the Marque, the Mystique, a comprehensive look at the famed French automaker. Ongoing: The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through Dec. 30: Fantastic Fords. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through April 2018: Lost Empires: The Conquest of the Americas, an exploration of the Mayan civilization as told through the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

NAMBA PERFORMING ARTS SPACE Through Jan. 7. In Exile, mixed-media works by Michael Swank exploring social trials and political persecutions through a queer perspective. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 628-9250 or www.dabart.me.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Jan. 4: Paz en la Tierra, a winter exhibition celebrating “peace on earth.” 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI CITY GALLERY Through Jan. 6. What Ojai Means to Me, works by artists in the Ojai Valley. Ojai City Hall, 401 S. Ventura St., Ojai.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Jan. 6: Selections from What Ojai Means to Me by Sylvia Raz, David Baker and Susan Guy. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Gallery features fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans such as Julie Wellings and Patty McFall are also on display. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Feb. 25: Art About Agriculture, the 10th annual pastoral show presented by Ag Art Alliance. Through Jan. 28: De Colores Art Show: Portraits of the Past, an interactive exhibit featuring work by groundbreaking Latino artists Carlos Almaraz, Judy Baca, David Alfaro Siqueiros and others. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

TATIANA’S COFFEE Through Dec. 24. A solo exhibition by Texana, “The People Painter,” with works inspired by her world travels. 2470 E. Main St., Ventura, 901-7620.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY GALLERY Through Dec. 28: A World of Nativities, with 400 pieces from 75 countries. 2301-A Borchard Road, Newbury Park, 498-4390 or www.toartgallery.org.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Jan. 12. California Dreamin’ and Beyond, a watercolor exhibition by Ann Galloway and Julie Merrill. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 628-3540, very-ventura.com.

WAV THEATRE GALLERY Through Dec. 27. Inner National, works by Anna Helena Cookies that explore identity, loss, emotion and travel. Closing reception on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 8 p.m. 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 641-0400 or www.wavartists.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Feb. 1. Biomythography: Currency Exchange, examining the ways cultural currency is encoded and decoded in contemporary culture. 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 493-3697 or rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.